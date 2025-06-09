Texas high school baseball state championships: UIL Class 1A-6A all-tournament teams
In what felt like a flash, the 2025 high school baseball season has come and gone.
The 2025 state championships, held at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 5-7 saw 11 new state champions crowned in the first year where the UIL went to split divisions in Classes 2A-6A.
Class 1A still had one individual champion, and that title went to Fayetteville, which took down Gordon in a 4-2 thriller.
Centerville was crowned the Class 2A Division I champion after beating New Home 6-1, while the Division II championship went to Collinsville after a 12-0 victory over Overton in one of the more lopsided outcomes of the week.
There was a thrilling finish to the Class 3A Division I championship, and Corpus Christi London took that crown with a 4-3 win over Texarkana Liberty-Eylau. The biggest blowout of the week, and only game ended by mercy rule, went to Wall, which beat Thrall 14-2 in 5 innings in the Class 3A Division II championship.
Corpus Christi had multiple baseball champions, as Calallen won the 3A Division I crown with a 5-3 takedown of Texarkana Pleasant Grove, and Longview Spring Hill won the Division II title with a 5-3 victory over Wimberley.
Aledo won in 5A Division I, beating Spring Branch Smithson Valley 8-1, and Grapevine beat Humble Kingwood Park 9-5 in the Division II game.
The Class 6A champions were Waco Midway in Division I and Humble Kingwood in Division II. Midway beat Humble Atascocita 6-2 and Kingwood downed Tomball 5-4.
2025 UIL Texas Baseball State Championships: Class 1A-6A all-tournament teams
Class 1A
MVP – Easton Jaeger, sr., Fayetteville
P – Cade Morgan, sr., Brookeland
C – Brayden Walters, jr., Gordon
1B – Chance Konvicka, sr., Fayetteville
2B – Hudson Campbell, soph., Gordon
3B – Kandon Kaspar, fr., Fayetteville
SS – Maddox Stewart, sr., Gordon
OF – Luke White, jr., Hamlin
OF – Stryker Reed, jr., Gordon
OF – Lawson Fritsch, sr., Fayetteville
UTIL – Jack Schley, jr., Fayetteville
Class 2A Division I
MVP – Gunner Bazar, jr., Centerville
P – Graham Stanford, sr., New Home
C – Jakey Gray, jr., Centerville
1B – Ryder Watkins, sr., New Home
2B – Cooper Brown, sr., New Home
3B – Bransen Beckham, soph., New Home
SS – Jake Pineda, sr., Centerville
OF – Cooper Wilson, fr., Centerville
OF – Aaron Janacek, sr., Schulenburg
OF – Wyatt Rayburn, fr., Centerville
UTIL – Donnie Hooten, jr., Tom Bean
Class 2A Division II
MVP – Jaxon Jenkins, soph., Collinsville
P – Garrett Trevino, sr., Collinsville
C – Rylan Holleman, jr., Overton
1B – Cash Morgan, sr., Collinsville
2B – Bryson Bobbitt, sr., Overton
3B – Ryder Biggs, jr., Burton
SS – Paxton Davidson, fr., Collinsville
OF – Jayden Edwards, sr., Overton
OF – Caysen Schafer, fr., Collinsville
OF – Landon Hill, jr., Overton
UTIL – Christian Duran, sr., Stamford
Class 3A Division I
MVP – Ethan Ortega, sr., Corpus Christi London
P – Maddax Moore, jr., Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
C – Christian Olivares, jr., Corpus Christi London
1B – Luke Green, jr., Huntington
2B – Britian Pipes, sr., Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
3B – Dylan Nabors, sr., Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
SS – Aiden Salinas, soph., Corpus Christi London
OF – Zach Tyrone, soph., Corpus Christi London
OF – JJ Villegas, soph., Corpus Christi London
OF – Brayden Moreno, jr., Iowa Park
UTIL – Triston Haugh, sr., Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Class 3A Division II
MVP – Gunnar Dillard, sr., Wall
P – Gage Reichenau, jr., Wall
C – Nick Treuter, sr., Thrall
1B – Gus Navejas, soph., Thrall
2B – Jacob Braden, jr., Wall
3B – Reid Ballard, jr., Wall
SS – Caleb Braden, sr., Wall
OF – Kellan Oliver, jr., Wall
OF – Hagyn Barbee, jr., Wall
OF – Caleb Barr, sr., Orange Grove
UTIL – Will McIntire, soph., Boyd
Class 4A Division I
MVP – Drayton Mitchell, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
P – Hunter Rose, jr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove
C – Dallin Debellas, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
1B – Blake Quinn, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
2B – Greyson Brooks, sr., China Spring
3B – Aidan Flores, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
SS – Spencer Browning, jr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove
OF – Derek Madrid, sr., Seminole
OF – Chase Lynch, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen
OF – Jace Elrod, jr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove
UTIL – Jarret Halter, sr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Class 4A Division II
MVP – Landon Bartell, sr., Longview Spring Hill
P – Ty Thames, sr., Wimberley
C – CJ Rojas, jr., Bridge City
1B – Grant Burton, sr., Longview Spring Hill
2B – Gentry McGinnis, jr., Wimberley
3B – Wyatt Yeatter, sr. Wimberley
SS – Mason Barnes, jr., Longview Spring Hill
OF – Cayson Wilkins, sr., Longview Spring Hill
OF – Bryson Anderson, sr., Wimberley
OF – Cayden Rhodes, sr., Longview Spring Hill
UTIL – Jesse Rusinek, sr., Brock
Class 5A Division I
MVP – Lucas Nawrocki, jr., Aledo
P – Devin Miller, sr., Aledo
C – Brennon Evans, sr., Aledo
1B – Dylan Duran, jr., Aledo
2B – Landon Barnes, jr., Aledo
3B – Joseph Ponder, sr., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
SS – Nick Foster, sr., Aledo
OF – Connor Leos, jr., McKinney North
OF – PK Moeller, sr., Spring Branch Smithson Valley
OF – Trey Morgan, sr., Spring Branch Smithson Valley
UTIL – Aiden Verette, jr., Spring Branch Smithson Valley
Class 5A Division II
MVP – Benjamin Chen, sr., Grapevine
P – Sam DuRard, sr., Grapevine
C – Gianni Corral, jr., Grapevine
1B – Jarrett Boswell, sr., Grapevine
2B – Nicholas Slonaker, sr., Humble Kingwood
3B – Lale Esquivel, jr., Grapevine
SS – Connor Ray, soph., Grapevine
OF – Journey Lowery, soph., Liberty Hill
OF – Logan Bear, jr., soph., Liberty Hill
OF – Logan Corley, jr., Lucas Lovejoy
UTIL – Griffin Resendez, jr., Humble Kingwood Park
Class 6A Division I
MVP – Brody Potts, jr., Waco Midway
P – Hunter Vincent, sr., Prosper
C – Jaxon McKnight, jr., Humble Atascocita
1B – Jackson Goldstritch, jr., Waco Midway
2B – Cole Edwards, jr., Humble Atascocita
3B – Dru Ohmstede, sr., Waco Midway
SS – TJ Woodson, sr., Waco Midway
OF – Canyon Martin, jr., Waco Midway
OF – Kaleb Thomas – jr., Humble Atascocita
OF – CJ Toney, jr., Humble Atascocita
UTIL – Jager Rahn, sr., Austin Lake Travis
Class 6A Division II
MVP – Graham Charboneau, jr., Humble Kingwood
P – Ryder Renfro, soph., Humble Kingwood
C – Catcher Hopkins, jr., Tomball
1B – Braden Fuentes, sr., Humble Kingwood
2B – Jameson Mayfield, soph., Dripping Springs
3B – Nick Spetter, sr., Humble Kingwood
SS – Jason Steele, soph., Dripping Springs
OF – Brian Schumacher, sr., Humble Kingwood
OF – Brady Burrow, soph., Tomball
OF – Gehrig Heckathorn, sr., Tomball
UTIL – CJ Sampson, jr., Tomball