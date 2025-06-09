High School

Texas high school baseball state championships: UIL Class 1A-6A all-tournament teams

Check out the top performers comprising the 1A-6A Division I and II all-tournament teams from the 2025 UIL Texas Baseball State Championships

Calallen's Drayton Mitchell pitches against Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the Class 4A Division I baseball state championship Friday, June 6, 2025, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Mitchell was named Class 4A Division 1 finals MVP and 4A DI all-tournament MVP by the UIL. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In what felt like a flash, the 2025 high school baseball season has come and gone.

The 2025 state championships, held at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 5-7 saw 11 new state champions crowned in the first year where the UIL went to split divisions in Classes 2A-6A.

Class 1A still had one individual champion, and that title went to Fayetteville, which took down Gordon in a 4-2 thriller.

Centerville was crowned the Class 2A Division I champion after beating New Home 6-1, while the Division II championship went to Collinsville after a 12-0 victory over Overton in one of the more lopsided outcomes of the week.

There was a thrilling finish to the Class 3A Division I championship, and Corpus Christi London took that crown with a 4-3 win over Texarkana Liberty-Eylau. The biggest blowout of the week, and only game ended by mercy rule, went to Wall, which beat Thrall 14-2 in 5 innings in the Class 3A Division II championship.

Corpus Christi had multiple baseball champions, as Calallen won the 3A Division I crown with a 5-3 takedown of Texarkana Pleasant Grove, and Longview Spring Hill won the Division II title with a 5-3 victory over Wimberley.

Aledo won in 5A Division I, beating Spring Branch Smithson Valley 8-1, and Grapevine beat Humble Kingwood Park 9-5 in the Division II game.

The Class 6A champions were Waco Midway in Division I and Humble Kingwood in Division II. Midway beat Humble Atascocita 6-2 and Kingwood downed Tomball 5-4.

2025 UIL Texas Baseball State Championships: Class 1A-6A all-tournament teams

Class 1A

MVP – Easton Jaeger, sr., Fayetteville

P – Cade Morgan, sr., Brookeland

C – Brayden Walters, jr., Gordon

1B – Chance Konvicka, sr., Fayetteville

2B – Hudson Campbell, soph., Gordon

3B – Kandon Kaspar, fr., Fayetteville

SS – Maddox Stewart, sr., Gordon

OF – Luke White, jr., Hamlin

OF – Stryker Reed, jr., Gordon

OF – Lawson Fritsch, sr., Fayetteville

UTIL – Jack Schley, jr., Fayetteville

Class 2A Division I

MVP – Gunner Bazar, jr., Centerville

P – Graham Stanford, sr., New Home

C – Jakey Gray, jr., Centerville

1B – Ryder Watkins, sr., New Home

2B – Cooper Brown, sr., New Home

3B – Bransen Beckham, soph., New Home

SS – Jake Pineda, sr., Centerville

OF – Cooper Wilson, fr., Centerville

OF – Aaron Janacek, sr., Schulenburg

OF – Wyatt Rayburn, fr., Centerville

UTIL – Donnie Hooten, jr., Tom Bean

Class 2A Division II

MVP – Jaxon Jenkins, soph., Collinsville

P – Garrett Trevino, sr., Collinsville

C – Rylan Holleman, jr., Overton

1B – Cash Morgan, sr., Collinsville

2B – Bryson Bobbitt, sr., Overton

3B – Ryder Biggs, jr., Burton

SS – Paxton Davidson, fr., Collinsville

OF – Jayden Edwards, sr., Overton

OF – Caysen Schafer, fr., Collinsville

OF – Landon Hill, jr., Overton

UTIL – Christian Duran, sr., Stamford

Class 3A Division I

MVP – Ethan Ortega, sr., Corpus Christi London

P – Maddax Moore, jr., Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

C – Christian Olivares, jr., Corpus Christi London

1B – Luke Green, jr., Huntington

2B – Britian Pipes, sr., Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

3B – Dylan Nabors, sr., Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

SS – Aiden Salinas, soph., Corpus Christi London

OF – Zach Tyrone, soph., Corpus Christi London

OF – JJ Villegas, soph., Corpus Christi London

OF – Brayden Moreno, jr., Iowa Park

UTIL – Triston Haugh, sr., Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Class 3A Division II

MVP – Gunnar Dillard, sr., Wall

P – Gage Reichenau, jr., Wall

C – Nick Treuter, sr., Thrall

1B – Gus Navejas, soph., Thrall

2B – Jacob Braden, jr., Wall

3B – Reid Ballard, jr., Wall

SS – Caleb Braden, sr., Wall

OF – Kellan Oliver, jr., Wall

OF – Hagyn Barbee, jr., Wall

OF – Caleb Barr, sr., Orange Grove

UTIL – Will McIntire, soph., Boyd

Class 4A Division I

MVP – Drayton Mitchell, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

P – Hunter Rose, jr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove

C – Dallin Debellas, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

1B – Blake Quinn, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

2B – Greyson Brooks, sr., China Spring

3B – Aidan Flores, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

SS – Spencer Browning, jr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove

OF – Derek Madrid, sr., Seminole

OF – Chase Lynch, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen

OF – Jace Elrod, jr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove

UTIL – Jarret Halter, sr., Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Class 4A Division II

MVP – Landon Bartell, sr., Longview Spring Hill

P – Ty Thames, sr., Wimberley

C – CJ Rojas, jr., Bridge City

1B – Grant Burton, sr., Longview Spring Hill

2B – Gentry McGinnis, jr., Wimberley

3B – Wyatt Yeatter, sr. Wimberley

SS – Mason Barnes, jr., Longview Spring Hill

OF – Cayson Wilkins, sr., Longview Spring Hill

OF – Bryson Anderson, sr., Wimberley

OF – Cayden Rhodes, sr., Longview Spring Hill

UTIL – Jesse Rusinek, sr., Brock

Class 5A Division I

MVP – Lucas Nawrocki, jr., Aledo

P – Devin Miller, sr., Aledo

C – Brennon Evans, sr., Aledo

1B – Dylan Duran, jr., Aledo

2B – Landon Barnes, jr., Aledo

3B – Joseph Ponder, sr., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

SS – Nick Foster, sr., Aledo

OF – Connor Leos, jr., McKinney North

OF – PK Moeller, sr., Spring Branch Smithson Valley

OF – Trey Morgan, sr., Spring Branch Smithson Valley

UTIL – Aiden Verette, jr., Spring Branch Smithson Valley

Class 5A Division II

MVP – Benjamin Chen, sr., Grapevine

P – Sam DuRard, sr., Grapevine

C – Gianni Corral, jr., Grapevine

1B – Jarrett Boswell, sr., Grapevine

2B – Nicholas Slonaker, sr., Humble Kingwood

3B – Lale Esquivel, jr., Grapevine

SS – Connor Ray, soph., Grapevine

OF – Journey Lowery, soph., Liberty Hill

OF – Logan Bear, jr., soph., Liberty Hill

OF – Logan Corley, jr., Lucas Lovejoy

UTIL – Griffin Resendez, jr., Humble Kingwood Park

Class 6A Division I

MVP – Brody Potts, jr., Waco Midway

P – Hunter Vincent, sr., Prosper

C – Jaxon McKnight, jr., Humble Atascocita

1B – Jackson Goldstritch, jr., Waco Midway

2B – Cole Edwards, jr., Humble Atascocita

3B – Dru Ohmstede, sr., Waco Midway

SS – TJ Woodson, sr., Waco Midway

OF – Canyon Martin, jr., Waco Midway

OF – Kaleb Thomas – jr., Humble Atascocita

OF – CJ Toney, jr., Humble Atascocita

UTIL – Jager Rahn, sr., Austin Lake Travis

Class 6A Division II

MVP – Graham Charboneau, jr., Humble Kingwood

P – Ryder Renfro, soph., Humble Kingwood

C – Catcher Hopkins, jr., Tomball

1B – Braden Fuentes, sr., Humble Kingwood

2B – Jameson Mayfield, soph., Dripping Springs

3B – Nick Spetter, sr., Humble Kingwood

SS – Jason Steele, soph., Dripping Springs

OF – Brian Schumacher, sr., Humble Kingwood

OF – Brady Burrow, soph., Tomball

OF – Gehrig Heckathorn, sr., Tomball

UTIL – CJ Sampson, jr., Tomball

