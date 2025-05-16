High School

Texas high school baseball state playoffs: UIL Class 1A-3A regional semifinal scoreboard, brackets, updates

Get the latest scores, brackets and series updates from the regional semifinal round of the UIL Texas high school baseball state playoffs

Shallowater's Brayden Gurney tags out Idalou's Colt Gandy during a District 2-3A baseball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the Idalou ISD Baseball Complex.
Shallowater's Brayden Gurney tags out Idalou's Colt Gandy during a District 2-3A baseball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the Idalou ISD Baseball Complex. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The UIL Texas Baseball State Championships features another exciting slate of games this week, as teams compete in the regional semifinal round of the tournament.

These regional semifinal series will be completed, weather permitting, by May 17. Check out our pairings below and the brackets beneath that and be sure to follow High School On SI Texas for the latest high school sports news, scores and updates.

Also be sure to check out the Texas Class 4A-6A baseball matchups and brackets.

Texas high school baseball playoffs: UIL 1A-3A regional semifinal matchups, brackets

(Games played by May 17)

Class 1A

Region 1

Nazareth vs. O’Donnell

Ira vs. Hamlin

Region 2

Perrin-Whitt vs. Bryson

Gordon 1, Oglesby 0 (6-4, TBD, TBD)

Region 3

Avalon 3, Gilmer Union Hill 2 (one game, Avalon advances)

Brookeland 1, Chester 0 (12-11, TBD, TBD)

Region 4

Spurger vs. Round Top-Carmine

Fayetteville vs. Knippa

Class 2A Division I

Quadrant 1

New Deal 1, Anson 0 (14-12, TBD, TBD)

New Home 1, Hawley 0 (12-0, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 2

Alvord vs. Reisel

Tom Bean 1, Axtell 0 (1-0, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 3

Harleton vs. Centerville

Shelbyville 1, Frankston 0 (5-2, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 4

Danbury vs. Ganado

Johnson City vs. Shulenburg

Class 2A Division II

Quadrant 1

Gruver vs. Albany

Ropesville Ropes vs. Stamford

Quadrant 2

Collinsville 2, Crawford 0 (6-1, 6-4) - Collinsville advances

Muenster vs. Valley Mills

Quadrant 3

Gary 1, Overton 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)

Beckville 2, Hemphill 0 (4-2, 5-1) - Beckville advances

Quadrant 4

Bartlett vs. Shiner

Burton vs. Flatonia

Class 3A Division I

Quadrant 1

Littlefield vs. Iowa Park

Shallowater vs. Holliday

Quadrant 2

Gunter vs. Hughes Springs

Whitesboro vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Quadrant 3

Huntington 1, Franklin 0 (6-2, TBD, TBD)

Whitney 1, Orangefield 0 (5-2, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 4

Hallettsville vs. Falfurrias

Goliad vs. Corpus Christi London

Class 3A Division II

Quadrant 1

Lamesa vs. Jacksboro

Idalou vs. Wall

Quadrant 2

New Diana 1, Paradise 0 (7-0, TBA, TBA)

Boyd 1, Grand Saline 0 (10-5, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 3

Thrall vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights

Anderson-Shiro 1, Rogers 0 (7-3, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 4

Jourdanton 1, Hebbronville 0 (7-4, TBD, TBD)

Orange Grove 1, Lytle 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)

Class 1A-3A brackets

Class 1A - Regions 1 and 2

Class 1A - Regions 3 and 4

Class 2A - Division I

Class 2A - Division II

Class 3A - Division I

Class 3A - Division II

