Texas high school baseball state playoffs: UIL Class 1A-3A regional semifinal scoreboard, brackets, updates
The UIL Texas Baseball State Championships features another exciting slate of games this week, as teams compete in the regional semifinal round of the tournament.
These regional semifinal series will be completed, weather permitting, by May 17. Check out our pairings below and the brackets beneath that and be sure to follow High School On SI Texas for the latest high school sports news, scores and updates.
Also be sure to check out the Texas Class 4A-6A baseball matchups and brackets.
Texas high school baseball playoffs: UIL 1A-3A regional semifinal matchups, brackets
(Games played by May 17)
Class 1A
Region 1
Nazareth vs. O’Donnell
Ira vs. Hamlin
Region 2
Perrin-Whitt vs. Bryson
Gordon 1, Oglesby 0 (6-4, TBD, TBD)
Region 3
Avalon 3, Gilmer Union Hill 2 (one game, Avalon advances)
Brookeland 1, Chester 0 (12-11, TBD, TBD)
Region 4
Spurger vs. Round Top-Carmine
Fayetteville vs. Knippa
Class 2A Division I
Quadrant 1
New Deal 1, Anson 0 (14-12, TBD, TBD)
New Home 1, Hawley 0 (12-0, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 2
Alvord vs. Reisel
Tom Bean 1, Axtell 0 (1-0, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 3
Harleton vs. Centerville
Shelbyville 1, Frankston 0 (5-2, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 4
Danbury vs. Ganado
Johnson City vs. Shulenburg
Class 2A Division II
Quadrant 1
Gruver vs. Albany
Ropesville Ropes vs. Stamford
Quadrant 2
Collinsville 2, Crawford 0 (6-1, 6-4) - Collinsville advances
Muenster vs. Valley Mills
Quadrant 3
Gary 1, Overton 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)
Beckville 2, Hemphill 0 (4-2, 5-1) - Beckville advances
Quadrant 4
Bartlett vs. Shiner
Burton vs. Flatonia
Class 3A Division I
Quadrant 1
Littlefield vs. Iowa Park
Shallowater vs. Holliday
Quadrant 2
Gunter vs. Hughes Springs
Whitesboro vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Quadrant 3
Huntington 1, Franklin 0 (6-2, TBD, TBD)
Whitney 1, Orangefield 0 (5-2, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 4
Hallettsville vs. Falfurrias
Goliad vs. Corpus Christi London
Class 3A Division II
Quadrant 1
Lamesa vs. Jacksboro
Idalou vs. Wall
Quadrant 2
New Diana 1, Paradise 0 (7-0, TBA, TBA)
Boyd 1, Grand Saline 0 (10-5, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 3
Thrall vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights
Anderson-Shiro 1, Rogers 0 (7-3, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 4
Jourdanton 1, Hebbronville 0 (7-4, TBD, TBD)
Orange Grove 1, Lytle 0 (2-1, TBD, TBD)