Texas high school baseball: UIL 6A-4A regional semifinals matchups, brackets

Baseball teams move onto 3rd round of state postseason play starting Thursday

Alex Welk from the Carthage Bulldogs throws a pitch against the Spring Hill Panthers in a game on April 4, 2025.
Alex Welk from the Carthage Bulldogs throws a pitch against the Spring Hill Panthers in a game on April 4, 2025. / Wayne Grubbs

The third round of the Texas High School baseball playoffs is upon us with the regional semifinals. We are down to the top 16 teams in each division with the quest to get to Round Rock a little bit closer than a few weeks ago.

Class 4A Division I

2025 UIL Texas 4A Division I Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 17

Regional semifinals

Quadrant 1

Seminole vs. Lubbock Estacado

Canyon West Plains vs. Mineral Wells

Quadrant 2

Life Waxhachie vs. Lindale

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Quadrant 3

Bullard vs. China Springs 

Lumberton vs. Lampasas 

Quadrant 4 

Uvalde vs. Corpus Christi Calallen 

San Antonio Davenport vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Class 4A Division II

2025 UIL Texas 4A Division II Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 17

Regional semifinals

Quadrant 1

El Paso Riverside vs. Graham 

Clint vs. Brock 

Quadrant 2

Kennedale vs. Carthage

Van Alstyne vs Spring Hill

Quadrant 3

Bridge City vs. La Grange 

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Salado 

Quadrant 4

Wimberley vs. Sweeny

Geronimo Navarro vs. Sinton 

Class 5A Division I

2025 UIL Texas 5A Division I Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 17

Regional semifinals

Quadrant 1

Aledo vs. Amarillo 

El Paso Americas vs. Colleyville Heritage 

Quadrant 2

Frisco Reedy vs. Midlothian 

McKinney North vs. Lake Belton

Quadrant 3

Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Austin L.C. Anderson 

Quadrant 4

Spring Branch Smithson Valley Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 

New Braunfels vs. La Joya Palmview

Class 5A Division II 

2025 UIL Texas 5A Division II Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 17

Regional semifinals

Quadrant 1

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Argyle 

Grapevine vs. Wylie 

Quadrant 2

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Midlothian 

Frisco Wakeland vs. Corsicana 

Quadrant 3

Nederland vs. Georgetown 

Kingwood Park vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Quadrant 4

Liberty Hill vs. Mission Pioneer 

Boerne-Champion vs.Mission Sharyland 

Class 6A Division I 

2025 UIL Texas 6A Division I Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 17

Regional semifinals

Quadrant 1

Midland Legacy vs. Prospe

Keller vs. Carrollton Hebron 

Quadrant 2

Rockwall vs. Klein Cain

Waco Midway Conroe vs. Conroe

Quadrant 3

Katy vs. Humble Atascocita 

Pearland vs. Houston Lamar

Quadrant 4

San Antonio Reagan vs. Buda Johnson

Lake Travis vs. vs. Los Fresnos

Class 6A Division II 

2025 UIL Texas 6A Division II Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 17

Regional semifinals

Quadrant 1

Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Flower Mound Marcus 

Southlake Carroll vs. Denton Guyer 

Quadrant 2

Tyler Legacy vs. Tomball 

Royse City vs. Cypress Ridge

Quadrant 3

Houston Memorial vs. Kingwood 

Katy Taylor vs. Houston Clear Lake 

Quadrant 4

Austin Westlake vs. PSJA 

Dripping Springs vs. Laredo Alexander

