Texas High School Baseball Team Scores 41 Runs in District 12 6A Game

The Temple Wildcats baseball team has put up some impressive numbers on the scoreboard this year.

However, none matched the lights posted on Friday, March 27.

Thanks to a 24-run second inning, Temple rolled to a 41-1 win over Killeen in a District 12-6A game. It is a new school record for runs.

Temple’s line score by inning was 5, 24, 2, 1, 9.

The latter number matched the number of errors by the Kangaroos in the game.

The 5-run first featured a run scoring on a balk, Champ Mayo with an RBI groundout, Xavier Rayas with a safety squeeze for an RBI, Astin Forman with an RBI double and an error allowed another run to score.

The Kanagroos got their only run in the bottom of the first on Alden Mason’s RBI double.

The 2nd inning

Temple provided plenty of eye-popping numbers during the second inning, with 30 batters coming to the plate. Of the 24 runs scored, 12 came with 2 outs on the board.

Big hits in the inning include:

Mayo with a 2-run double

Jaden Fuentes had a 2-run double

Cavalli Nealy had an RBI double in his 2nd at-bat of the inning

Rayas had a sacrifice fly — for what was the second out of the inning and made it 17-1

Fuentes tripled to score a run on his 2nd at-bat of the inning

Forman doubled to score a run

Xavier Tools hit a two-run triple

Yahir Bocanegra singled to drive in a run

Nealy singled and brought home a run in his 3rd at-bat of the frame

Rays singled in his 3rd at-bat of the inning to bring home a run

Fuentes had his 3rd hit of the inning, an RBI single

Salvador Espinosa singled to center to bring home a run

Tools’ second hit of the inning was an RBI single

Francisco Gonzalez capped the scoring with an RBI single to make it 29-1

Other runs were from:

Nealy got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded

Mayo scored on an errant throw on a pickoff

Fuentes scored on an error on Espinosa’s grounder

Stephen Midturi and Espinosa scored on an error on a dropped fly ball hit by Gonzalez

Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch

Final numbers

Gonzalez probably got more run support on the mound than some pitchers may get in an entire year.

The right-handed pitcher gave up six hits, one run and struck out 7 to pick up the win.

Temple had 23 hits, 10 of which were for extra bases.

Bocanegra had 3 of the 10, with a double and a pair of home runs. The cleanup hitter was 4-for-6 with 6 RBI, scored 5 runs and drew a walk as well. He had a grand slam in the 5th and a solo homer in the 4th.

Forman, Tools and Mayo all had 4 RBI.

Fuentes had the most hits, going 5-for-5, while adding 3 RBI.

Tools, Gonzalez, Bocangera and Nealy — a Tyler Junior College football recruit — all scored 5 times. Mayo, Rayas and Fuentes all scored four times.

Mayo is an Eastern New Mexico State football pledge and will play for new coach Art Briles this fall.

As a team, the Wildcats drew 10 walks. Tools, the leadoff hitter, had three of those. Rayas and Espinosa had two each.

Looking back

Temple is now 13-1 against Killeen dating back to 2014.

According to online game history, the Wildcats hadn’t scored more than 19 runs in a game from 2007 to 2024. Now, they have scored more than 20 on three different occasions.

The Wildcats have posted 20 runs twice before the latest blowout win.

Back on Feb. 20, the Wildcats beat Connally, 21-1. On March 10, Temple dispatched Killeen Robert M. Shoemaker by a 20-1 score.

The Wildcats have also had a share of close games, posting a 1-4 mark in games decided by a single run, and there have been two ties this year.