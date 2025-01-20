Texas high school defensive end commits to Wyoming
In Jason Handy's situation, you can take the cowboy out of Texas, but he'll just go be a Cowboy in Wyoming.
That's exactly what the Cedar Park Vista Ridge senior defensive end says he plans to do, as he announced Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, that he has committed to the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
One of the top edge rushers in Central Texas, Handy was nothing short of dominant for the Rangers this season. Not to mention, he had a pretty glaring stat that stood out.
Playing in 10 games as a senior, Handy chased quarterbacks so often that he turned in more quarterback hurries (30) than tackles (29). But he didn't just chase quarterbacks during the 6-5 campaign, he also got to them.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder - who had three sacks, two fumble recoveries and 12 hurries as a junior - racked up 10 sacks, batted down three passes and forced three fumbles this season.
The Cowboys, members of the Mountain West Conference, went 3-9 last season under head coach Jay Sawvel.