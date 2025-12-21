Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Reveals He Suffered Concussion From TV Falling On His Head
It’s been a bad season for Trevon Diggs in Dallas. The former All-Pro cornerback has been unavailable for much of the season and struggled when on the field. In the six games Diggs appeared in ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Chargers, his overall PFF grade ranks him 68th out of 111 qualifying cornerbacks. His statistics don’t do anything to push back against the perception he hasn’t played well, either; Diggs has 18 combined tackles and zero interceptions on the year.
His availability has been a big talking point among Cowboys fans in tandem with his large contract (worth $97 million over five years) and Dallas’s porous defense this season that has sunk the team’s hopes of competing for a title. Which meant there were a lot of questions about the concussion Diggs suffered in the middle of October that played a role in him landing on the IR. It didn’t happen during a game but neither Diggs nor the organization were forthcoming about how it happened, only that the lingering symptoms required a lengthy stay on the sideline while he also battled a knee injury.
On Sunday Diggs suited up in the Cowboys’ 34-17 loss to the Chargers. He recorded six total tackles but couldn’t do anything to patch the holes in Dallas’s defense that led to another 30-point showing from an opponent. After the game he finally revealed how he suffered his concussion after much speculation from the fanbase: a TV fell on his head.
According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Diggs explained he was trying to put a television up in his home with a pole mount that extended from the ceiling. He said he was “trying to be a handyman,” per Slater, but the TV and mount fell on his head, resulting in a concussion.
One of the more bizarre ways we’ve seen an NFL player suffer an injury. Heck, it might be one of the most bizarre concussion incidents we’ve seen from any athlete.
Diggs was placed on IR in the middle of October. By the time he returned on Sunday the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs. He alone could not have saved their season, but he probably would’ve helped one of the NFL’s worst defenses.
Maybe he’ll hire someone to mount the TV next time. In the interim Diggs has two games left in 2025 before the season ends and the Cowboys decide whether they want to move on.