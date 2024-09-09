Texas high school football coach dies unexpectedly
A longtime Texas high school football coach has died unexpectedly.
Fort Bend Bush coach Allen Aldridge died unexpectedly, Fort Bend ISD confirmed with SBLive on Monday morning. He was 52.
The cause of death is not immediately known.
Aldridge, a Houston area native, coaches for 20 seasons at Fort Bend Bush in the Houston area after an NFL career that went from 1994-2002 and included a Super Bowl victory.
The news was first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
A standout linebacker and long-snapper, he starred at Willowridge High School before playing at Houston. In 1994, he was taken in the second round (51st pick) of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
Aldridge was selected as the Houston Texans' Texas high school football coach of the week in 2022, and said the most rewarding part of his job as a coach was "when ex-players return and talk about what football has done for them."
Fort Bend Bush played its second game of the 2024 Texas high school football season on Friday and lost to Katy Taylor 26-3.
"My father was a coach, my mother is a retired teacher, my sister is a teacher…..I have a family full of educators," he told the Texans in 2022. "Hard work and dedication will take you far in life. "Class and Character" was my school motto at Willowridge High School, and I carried that with me my entire life. I always wanted to coach High School football."
This is a developing story.
—
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx