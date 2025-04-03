Texas high school football: Corpus Christi London announces 2025 schedule
Corpus Christi London will have the same slate of opponents in 2025 as they did this past season.
The Pirates went 5-6 last year and qualified for the 3A Division I playoffs. London has made the playoffs each of the past 11 years.
The Pirates took fourth in the district last year, losing the regular season finale against Orange Grove in a showdown for third place.
London will have some returning players back from 2024. Junior quarterback Alexander Manning, sophomore wide receiver Aiden Salinas, sophomore center Drew West and junior tackle Mark Gaza were all-district picks on offense.
Cornerback AJ Gutierrez, a junior, is the only all-district pick slated to be back on defense for the Pirates.
The defense lost seven all-district picks, the offense had six all-district picks graduate and the special teams lost three all-district picks.
London 2025 football schedule
Aug. 15 — at Falfurrias (scrimmage)
Aug. 21 — Ingleside (scrimmage)
Aug 28 — at Bishop
Sept. 4 — Refugio
Sept. 12 — at Tuloso-Midway
Sept. 19 — Bye
Sept. 26 — at Aransas Pass
Oct. 3 — Mathis
Oct. 10 — at Goliad
Oct. 17 — at Edna
Oct. 24 — vs. Corpus Christi West Oso
Oct. 31 — at Palacios
Nov. 6 — Orange Grove
More Texas high school sports links:
• Student-athlete stabbed, killed at Texas high school track meet identified
• Chipotle Nationals 2025: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs Montverde Academy (Florida) live updates
• 5-star safety Jireh Edwards of St. Frances Academy (Maryland) shares more official visit dates
• Former Kansas City Chiefs starter to guide Texas high school football program