Texas high school football: Corpus Christi London announces 2025 schedule

The Pirates qualified for the playoffs for the 11th year in a row in 2024

London football practices at Pirate Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Corpus Christi London will have the same slate of opponents in 2025 as they did this past season.

The Pirates went 5-6 last year and qualified for the 3A Division I playoffs. London has made the playoffs each of the past 11 years.

The Pirates took fourth in the district last year, losing the regular season finale against Orange Grove in a showdown for third place.

London will have some returning players back from 2024. Junior quarterback Alexander Manning, sophomore wide receiver Aiden Salinas, sophomore center Drew West and junior tackle Mark Gaza were all-district picks on offense.

Cornerback AJ Gutierrez, a junior, is the only all-district pick slated to be back on defense for the Pirates. 

The defense lost seven all-district picks, the offense had six all-district picks graduate and the special teams lost three all-district picks. 

London 2025 football schedule

Aug. 15 — at Falfurrias (scrimmage)

Aug. 21 — Ingleside (scrimmage)

Aug 28 — at Bishop 

Sept. 4 — Refugio 

Sept. 12 — at Tuloso-Midway

Sept. 19 — Bye

Sept. 26 — at Aransas Pass 

Oct. 3 — Mathis 

Oct. 10 — at Goliad 

Oct. 17 — at Edna

Oct. 24 — vs. Corpus Christi West Oso 

Oct. 31 — at Palacios

Nov. 6 — Orange Grove 

