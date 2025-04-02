5-star safety Jireh Edwards of St. Frances Academy (Maryland) shares more official visit dates
One of the nation's top 2026 defensive backs has set new official visit dates, and he will be visiting three top programs from the same conference.
Jireh Edwards is a five-star recruit from St. Frances Academy in Maryland who is rated the No. 16 player nationally by Rivals. The 6-foot-2 safety confirmed the three visits via X — he will be attending Alabama, Georgia and Auburn this summer.
The Tigers will be seeing Edwards on May 30, and the Bulldogs will see him April 12-13. He will visit the Crimson Tide on June 6-9.
He has official visits set for the Maryland Terrapins, Oregon Ducks and Texas A&M Aggies.
No matter which school lands his commitment, Edwards will be one of the top commits in that class.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports shared a scouting report of Edwards:
"Punishing defender that should offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he can spin down into the box or patrol from the border. ... Overall, projects as an all-around defensive playmaker that can make an impact on Saturdays and then possibly Sundays with his physicality and athleticism. Likely to keep the tag of safety, but should really be viewed as a chess piece that can be moved all around in an era where position lines continue to blur."
