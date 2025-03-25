Texas high school football: Farmersville announces 2025 schedule
We know baseball, softball and track & field season are all currently underway, but high school football reigns supreme throughout the great state of Texas.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Lone Star State and High School On SI Texas will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Farmersville Farmers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Farmers will play 10 games, including two contests against Bonham and North Lamar.
Among other teams on the schedule is Blue Ridge in the season opener along with Commerce, Caddo Mills, Gainesville and on the road against Wills Point.
Below is the Farmers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 FARMERSVILLE FARMERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at Blue Ridge
Sep. 5: vs. North Lamar
Sep. 12: at Commerce
Sep. 19: at Wills Point
Sep. 26: vs. Gainesville
Oct. 10: at Bonham
Oct. 17: vs. Caddo Mills
Oct. 24: at Van Alstyne
Oct. 31: vs. Krum
Nov. 7: at Sanger
