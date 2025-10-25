Texas high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend.
A&M Consolidated 49, Cedar Creek 0
Abilene 24, Tascosa 6
Alamo Heights 68, McCollum 7
Albany 42, Cross Plains 0
Aledo 72, Richland 10
Allen 31, Prosper 30
Almeta Crawford 39, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
Alpine 35, Anthony 0
Alvarado 72, Life Waxahachie 0
Americas 34, Parkland 7
Andrews 28, Big Spring 20
Andress 63, Del Valle 0
Angleton 49, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Anna 49, Denison 17
Anson 54, Olney 14
Argyle 41, Burleson 7
Arp 61, Winona 0
Atlanta 14, Tatum 7
Aubrey 14, Lake Dallas 11
Bandera 21, Devine 14
Banquete 50, Monte Alto 7
Barbers Hill 48, Ball 0
Bay City 35, El Campo 17
Beaumont United 35, West Brook 28
Bells 50, S & S Consolidated 14
Bellville 49, Giddings 14
Benjamin Davis 49, Aldine 0
Bishop 30, San Diego 27
Blanco 35, Lexington 33
Blooming Grove 7, Gateway Charter Academy 0
Boerne-Champion 48, Victoria East 14
Brewer 45, Fossil Ridge 27
Brennan 45, Stevens 0
Bridgeland 44, Cypress Lakes 16
Brock 66, Burkburnett 7
Brownwood 38, Burnet 7
Byron Nelson 41, Northwest 3
Caddo Mills 51, Bonham 0
Calallen 27, Zapata 3
Calhoun 37, Floresville 28
Cameron Yoe 55, Rockdale 28
Canadian 65, Tulia 6
Canyon 41, Pampa 6
Caprock 38, Lubbock 7
Carter 34, Conrad 0
Castleberry 50, Lake Worth 13
Cedar Park 49, Lake Belton 21
Celina 56, Paris 7
Channelview 35, Goose Creek Memorial 31
City View 34, Holliday 27
Clear Falls 56, Clear Brook 21
Clear Lake 30, Clear Creek 0
Clifton 22, Tolar 13
Clyde 27, Sweetwater 20
Coldspring-Oakhurst 22, Buna 20
College Station 45, Lockhart 14
Collinsville 63, Era 20
Columbus 26, Hitchcock 7
Conroe 50, Caney Creek 0
Coppell 25, Braswell 21
Copperas Cove 30, Shoemaker 27
Corsicana 35, Kaufman 17
Cotulla 62, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0
Crockett 35, Huntington 18
Crowley 30, Mansfield Legacy 21
Cypress Ranch 28, Cypress Woods 14
Dalhart 48, River Road 14
Davenport 40, Uvalde 20
Dawson 42, Alvin 7
De Leon 66, Ballinger 14
Deer Park 30, Brazoswood 19
Denver City 54, Brownfield 12
DeSoto 46, Cedar Hill 9
Dickinson 45, Clear Springs 7
Dilley 21, Nixon-Smiley 14
Dripping Springs 63, Del Valle 0
Dublin 57, Eastland 7
Dumas 38, Hereford 10
Duncanville 40, Horn 13
Eagle Mountain 48, Bridgeport 0
East Bernard 42, Brazos 21
East Chambers 58, Kirbyville 52
East View 49, Chaparral 0
Eastwood 36, Coronado 26
Economedes 27, Edinburg 14
Edna 37, Goliad 28
El Dorado 77, Bel Air 27
Ennis 42, Crandall 35
Estacado 74, Borger 24
Fabens 15, Clint 14
Fairfield 51, Diboll 7
Falfurrias 46, Progreso 0
Fort Bend Austin 21, Fort Bend Hightower 0
Franklin 70, Eastlake 54
Franklin 54, McGregor 13
Fredericksburg 62, John F. Kennedy 0
Frenship 47, Odessa 6
Fulshear 64, George Ranch 42
Gatesville 27, China Spring 7
George West 28, Santa Rosa 22
Georgetown 57, Glenn 14
Glen Rose 70, Venus 0
Graham 42, Mineral Wells 0
Grandview 51, Maypearl 23
Gunter 53, Blue Ridge 6
Guyer 29, Little Elm 0
Hallettsville 49, Hempstead 21
Hamshire-Fannett 65, Tarkington 0
Harlan 56, Taft 13
Harlingen South 28, Donna 7
Highland Park 56, Cleburne 14
Hooks 18, New Boston 14
Houston Heights 45, Bellaire 0
Idalou 42, Littlefield 7
Industrial 30, Boling 28
Ingram Moore 40, Marion 33
Jacksboro 42, Henrietta 14
Jarrell 43, Salado 29
Jefferson 47, Sabine 0
Jim Ned 50, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 0
Johnson 35, East Central 28
Johnson 41, Lee 6
Jordan 56, Katy Taylor 6
Jourdanton 45, Poteet 6
Judson 36, Canyon 8
Katy 55, Paetow 21
Keller 37, Timber Creek 36
Kimball 68, Wilmer-Hutchins 0
Kountze 7, Anderson-Shiro 6
Krum 54, Gainesville 20
La Grange 48, Caldwell 27
La Marque 36, Sweeny 10
La Vega 31, Robinson 27
La Vernia 55, Jones 14
Lake Travis 31, Westlake 10
Lamesa 49, Kermit 0
Lancaster 64, Mesquite 20
Laredo LBJ 17, Alexander 14
La Porte 28, Crosby 21
LBJ Austin 71, Northeast 7
Levelland 53, Perryton 43
Lewisville 45, Hebron 43
Liberty-Eylau 27, White Oak 14
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, Bridge City 16
Little River Academy 49, Troy 7
Llano 35, Randolph 0
London 45, West Oso 6
Lone Star 34, Wakeland 13
Longview 31, Rockwall-Heath 7
Lorena 27, Connally 21
Los Fresnos 30, Veterans Memorial 7
Luling 17, Florence 6
Lytle 29, Cole 28
Madison 39, Spring Woods 13
Magnolia 38, Tomball 3
Malakoff 61, Rains 0
Mansfield Timberview 35, Grapevine 20
Marshall 42, Nacogdoches 28
Mathis 22, Palacios 0
McAllen 55, Rio Grande City 7
Melissa 54, Emerson 21
Mercedes 48, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 7
Merkel 48, Stanton 9
Midlothian 49, Tyler 43
Midlothian Heritage 52, Poteet 20
Midway 49, Killeen 26
Millsap 49, Valley View 0
Mission 36, Rowe 30
Mountain View 55, Bowie 28
Muenster 28, Santo 0
Navarro 48, Smithville 27
New Diana 42, Buffalo 34
Newton 62, Trinity School of Midland 0
Nixon 40, Cigarroa 0
North Forney 47, Royse City 0
North Forest 38, Washington 8
North Garland 22, Naaman Forest 15
North Shore 47, Atascocita 28
Orange Grove 55, Aransas Pass 26
Palmview 31, Juarez-Lincoln 13
Pearce 30, MacArthur 28
Pearland 21, Shadow Creek 14
Pearsall 20, San Antonio Memorial 14
Pebble Hills 56, Socorro 0
Permian 51, Legacy 48
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 34, Weslaco 7
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 34, Weslaco East 7
Pieper 49, MacArthur 0
Pinkston 36, Roosevelt 12
Plano West 56, Princeton 22
Ponder 24, Peaster 8
Port Arthur Memorial 30, Lufkin 0
Port Isabel 37, La Feria 14
Raymondville 48, Rio Hondo 21
Reagan 35, Churchill 25
Redwater 60, Queen City 8
Reedy 45, Heritage 13
Richardson 28, Dallas Jesuit 27
Riverside 27, Austin 24
Round Rock Westwood 35, Stony Point 7
Rouse 31, Leander 22
Royal 59, Harmony School of Science 6
Ryan 38, Denton 14
Sachse 52, South Garland 7
Scurry-Rosser 64, Inspired Vision 0
Sealy 42, Madisonville 10
Seguin 42, Wagner 27
Seminole 88, Snyder 14
Shallowater 28, Bushland 26
Shepherd 32, Jasper 7
Sinton 63, Ingleside 7
Slaton 41, Muleshoe 21
Smithson Valley 27, New Braunfels 14
Somerset 56, Pleasanton 0
South Grand Prairie 34, Martin 26
Southlake Carroll 49, Bell 0
Southside 19, Southwest Legacy 14
Southwest 29, Winn 20
Southwest 68, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Spring Hill 65, North Lamar 23
Stafford 34, Brazosport 20
Stamford 2, Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 0
Steele 27, San Marcos 21
Stockdale 41, Karnes City 31
Strake Jesuit 49, Alief Taylor 28
Sulphur Springs 65, Community 7
Summer Creek 41, Humble 14
Sunnyvale 58, Ford 21
Taft 28, Hebbronville 21
Teague 42, Westwood 20
Temple 31, Bryan 14
Tidehaven 68, Rice Consolidated 9
Travis 58, Austin Achieve 0
Troup 35, West Rusk 21
United 35, West Brook 28
University 36, Waco 7
Vandegrift 44, Hutto 34
Victoria West 59, Harlandale 17
Vista Ridge 44, Manor 10
Waxahachie 49, Skyline 0
West 49, Groesbeck 6
West Mesquite 53, Creekview 21
West Orange-Stark 33, Silsbee 30
West Plains 62, Randall 13
Wharton 74, Harmony School of Innovation 0
White 55, Molina 9
Whitesboro 78, A Plus Academy 6
Willis 52, Oak Ridge 7
Wimberley 38, Gonzales 30
Winnsboro 55, Mt. Vernon 22
Woodville 34, New Waverly 21