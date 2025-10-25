High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

Ben Dagg

Pebble Hills vs Eastwood
Pebble Hills vs Eastwood / Luis Torres / Special to El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend.

A&M Consolidated 49, Cedar Creek 0

Abilene 24, Tascosa 6

Alamo Heights 68, McCollum 7

Albany 42, Cross Plains 0

Aledo 72, Richland 10

Allen 31, Prosper 30

Almeta Crawford 39, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

Alpine 35, Anthony 0

Alvarado 72, Life Waxahachie 0

Americas 34, Parkland 7

Andrews 28, Big Spring 20

Andress 63, Del Valle 0

Angleton 49, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Anna 49, Denison 17

Anson 54, Olney 14

Argyle 41, Burleson 7

Arp 61, Winona 0

Atlanta 14, Tatum 7

Aubrey 14, Lake Dallas 11

Bandera 21, Devine 14

Banquete 50, Monte Alto 7

Barbers Hill 48, Ball 0

Bay City 35, El Campo 17

Beaumont United 35, West Brook 28

Bells 50, S & S Consolidated 14

Bellville 49, Giddings 14

Benjamin Davis 49, Aldine 0

Bishop 30, San Diego 27

Blanco 35, Lexington 33

Blooming Grove 7, Gateway Charter Academy 0

Boerne-Champion 48, Victoria East 14

Brewer 45, Fossil Ridge 27

Brennan 45, Stevens 0

Bridgeland 44, Cypress Lakes 16

Brock 66, Burkburnett 7

Brownwood 38, Burnet 7

Byron Nelson 41, Northwest 3

Caddo Mills 51, Bonham 0

Calallen 27, Zapata 3

Calhoun 37, Floresville 28

Cameron Yoe 55, Rockdale 28

Canadian 65, Tulia 6

Canyon 41, Pampa 6

Caprock 38, Lubbock 7

Carter 34, Conrad 0

Castleberry 50, Lake Worth 13

Cedar Park 49, Lake Belton 21

Celina 56, Paris 7

Channelview 35, Goose Creek Memorial 31

City View 34, Holliday 27

Clear Falls 56, Clear Brook 21

Clear Lake 30, Clear Creek 0

Clifton 22, Tolar 13

Clyde 27, Sweetwater 20

Coldspring-Oakhurst 22, Buna 20

College Station 45, Lockhart 14

Collinsville 63, Era 20

Columbus 26, Hitchcock 7

Conroe 50, Caney Creek 0

Coppell 25, Braswell 21

Copperas Cove 30, Shoemaker 27

Corsicana 35, Kaufman 17

Cotulla 62, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0

Crockett 35, Huntington 18

Crowley 30, Mansfield Legacy 21

Cypress Ranch 28, Cypress Woods 14

Dalhart 48, River Road 14

Davenport 40, Uvalde 20

Dawson 42, Alvin 7

De Leon 66, Ballinger 14

Deer Park 30, Brazoswood 19

Denver City 54, Brownfield 12

DeSoto 46, Cedar Hill 9

Dickinson 45, Clear Springs 7

Dilley 21, Nixon-Smiley 14

Dripping Springs 63, Del Valle 0

Dublin 57, Eastland 7

Dumas 38, Hereford 10

Duncanville 40, Horn 13

Eagle Mountain 48, Bridgeport 0

East Bernard 42, Brazos 21

East Chambers 58, Kirbyville 52

East View 49, Chaparral 0

Eastwood 36, Coronado 26

Economedes 27, Edinburg 14

Edna 37, Goliad 28

El Dorado 77, Bel Air 27

Ennis 42, Crandall 35

Estacado 74, Borger 24

Fabens 15, Clint 14

Fairfield 51, Diboll 7

Falfurrias 46, Progreso 0

Fort Bend Austin 21, Fort Bend Hightower 0

Franklin 70, Eastlake 54

Franklin 54, McGregor 13

Fredericksburg 62, John F. Kennedy 0

Frenship 47, Odessa 6

Fulshear 64, George Ranch 42

Gatesville 27, China Spring 7

George West 28, Santa Rosa 22

Georgetown 57, Glenn 14

Glen Rose 70, Venus 0

Graham 42, Mineral Wells 0

Grandview 51, Maypearl 23

Gunter 53, Blue Ridge 6

Guyer 29, Little Elm 0

Hallettsville 49, Hempstead 21

Hamshire-Fannett 65, Tarkington 0

Harlan 56, Taft 13

Harlingen South 28, Donna 7

Highland Park 56, Cleburne 14

Hooks 18, New Boston 14

Houston Heights 45, Bellaire 0

Idalou 42, Littlefield 7

Industrial 30, Boling 28

Ingram Moore 40, Marion 33

Jacksboro 42, Henrietta 14

Jarrell 43, Salado 29

Jefferson 47, Sabine 0

Jim Ned 50, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 0

Johnson 35, East Central 28

Johnson 41, Lee 6

Jordan 56, Katy Taylor 6

Jourdanton 45, Poteet 6

Judson 36, Canyon 8

Katy 55, Paetow 21

Keller 37, Timber Creek 36

Kimball 68, Wilmer-Hutchins 0

Kountze 7, Anderson-Shiro 6

Krum 54, Gainesville 20

La Grange 48, Caldwell 27

La Marque 36, Sweeny 10

La Vega 31, Robinson 27

La Vernia 55, Jones 14

Lake Travis 31, Westlake 10

Lamesa 49, Kermit 0

Lancaster 64, Mesquite 20

Laredo LBJ 17, Alexander 14

La Porte 28, Crosby 21

LBJ Austin 71, Northeast 7

Levelland 53, Perryton 43

Lewisville 45, Hebron 43

Liberty-Eylau 27, White Oak 14

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, Bridge City 16

Little River Academy 49, Troy 7

Llano 35, Randolph 0

London 45, West Oso 6

Lone Star 34, Wakeland 13

Longview 31, Rockwall-Heath 7

Lorena 27, Connally 21

Los Fresnos 30, Veterans Memorial 7

Luling 17, Florence 6

Lytle 29, Cole 28

Madison 39, Spring Woods 13

Magnolia 38, Tomball 3

Malakoff 61, Rains 0

Mansfield Timberview 35, Grapevine 20

Marshall 42, Nacogdoches 28

Mathis 22, Palacios 0

McAllen 55, Rio Grande City 7

Melissa 54, Emerson 21

Mercedes 48, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 7

Merkel 48, Stanton 9

Midlothian 49, Tyler 43

Midlothian Heritage 52, Poteet 20

Midway 49, Killeen 26

Millsap 49, Valley View 0

Mission 36, Rowe 30

Mountain View 55, Bowie 28

Muenster 28, Santo 0

Navarro 48, Smithville 27

New Diana 42, Buffalo 34

Newton 62, Trinity School of Midland 0

Nixon 40, Cigarroa 0

North Forney 47, Royse City 0

North Forest 38, Washington 8

North Garland 22, Naaman Forest 15

North Shore 47, Atascocita 28

Orange Grove 55, Aransas Pass 26

Palmview 31, Juarez-Lincoln 13

Pearce 30, MacArthur 28

Pearland 21, Shadow Creek 14

Pearsall 20, San Antonio Memorial 14

Pebble Hills 56, Socorro 0

Permian 51, Legacy 48

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 34, Weslaco 7

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 34, Weslaco East 7

Pieper 49, MacArthur 0

Pinkston 36, Roosevelt 12

Plano West 56, Princeton 22

Ponder 24, Peaster 8

Port Arthur Memorial 30, Lufkin 0

Port Isabel 37, La Feria 14

Raymondville 48, Rio Hondo 21

Reagan 35, Churchill 25

Redwater 60, Queen City 8

Reedy 45, Heritage 13

Richardson 28, Dallas Jesuit 27

Riverside 27, Austin 24

Round Rock Westwood 35, Stony Point 7

Rouse 31, Leander 22

Royal 59, Harmony School of Science 6

Ryan 38, Denton 14

Sachse 52, South Garland 7

Scurry-Rosser 64, Inspired Vision 0

Sealy 42, Madisonville 10

Seguin 42, Wagner 27

Seminole 88, Snyder 14

Shallowater 28, Bushland 26

Shepherd 32, Jasper 7

Sinton 63, Ingleside 7

Slaton 41, Muleshoe 21

Smithson Valley 27, New Braunfels 14

Somerset 56, Pleasanton 0

South Grand Prairie 34, Martin 26

Southlake Carroll 49, Bell 0

Southside 19, Southwest Legacy 14

Southwest 29, Winn 20

Southwest 68, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Spring Hill 65, North Lamar 23

Stafford 34, Brazosport 20

Stamford 2, Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 0

Steele 27, San Marcos 21

Stockdale 41, Karnes City 31

Strake Jesuit 49, Alief Taylor 28

Sulphur Springs 65, Community 7

Summer Creek 41, Humble 14

Sunnyvale 58, Ford 21

Taft 28, Hebbronville 21

Teague 42, Westwood 20

Temple 31, Bryan 14

Tidehaven 68, Rice Consolidated 9

Travis 58, Austin Achieve 0

Troup 35, West Rusk 21

United 35, West Brook 28

University 36, Waco 7

Vandegrift 44, Hutto 34

Victoria West 59, Harlandale 17

Vista Ridge 44, Manor 10

Waxahachie 49, Skyline 0

West 49, Groesbeck 6

West Mesquite 53, Creekview 21

West Orange-Stark 33, Silsbee 30

West Plains 62, Randall 13

Wharton 74, Harmony School of Innovation 0

White 55, Molina 9

Whitesboro 78, A Plus Academy 6

Willis 52, Oak Ridge 7

Wimberley 38, Gonzales 30

Winnsboro 55, Mt. Vernon 22

Woodville 34, New Waverly 21

