Four-Star Fayetteville QB Hank Hendrix Reclassifies to 2026, Commits to Arkansas
The No. 1 high school quarterback in the state of Arkansas had a simple, yet pointed message for The Natural State on Tuesday — one that immediately put the remainder of the SEC on notice.
“I’m staying home.”
But wait, there was more.
The Fayetteville resident and Fayetteville High School star quarterback meant exactly what he said. He isn’t going anywhere. In fact, he won’t even be leaving city limits.
Hank Hendrix officially committed to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks, announcing the decision on X, formerly Twitter.
Then came the double-whammy.
Hendrix also revealed he has reclassified from the 2027 recruiting class to the 2026 class, effectively turning the junior into a senior. His high school football career is now complete, and his path to Fayetteville’s college campus — just minutes away — is officially underway.
A Meteoric Rise From Texas to Arkansas
Hendrix, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound quarterback, made the most of his lone season at Fayetteville High in 2025.
In 12 games, he completed 233 of 369 passes for 3,602 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, helping guide the Bulldogs to a 7-5 record in Arkansas’ top classification, Class 7A.
He also proved to be a threat with his legs, rushing 48 times for 153 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Efficiency has been a constant throughout Hendrix’s career. He finished the 2025 season with a 63.1 completion percentage, after recording a 70.4 percent completion rate in each of his first 2 varsity seasons in Texas.
Texas Roots, Natural Talent, National Attention
Before arriving in Fayetteville, Hendrix established himself as one of Texas’ most productive young quarterbacks at Boerne High School.
As a freshman in 2023, he completed 95 of 135 passes for 1,586 yards, 18 touchdowns and just one interception in 9 games, while adding a rushing touchdown.
His breakout came during his sophomore campaign in 2024.
In 15 games, Hendrix led Boerne to an 11-4 record and a trip to the UIL 5A Division II state semifinals. The Greyhounds’ season ended against eventual state champion Richmond Randle, but Hendrix’s numbers told the story of a quarterback rapidly ascending.
That season, he completed 274 of 389 passes for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, while adding 44 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.
By the time his sophomore season ended, Hendrix had firmly planted himself on the national recruiting radar.
Finding a New Home
Hendrix’s move to Arkansas marked the second straight year he followed his father, Che Hendrix.
Che Hendrix was the longtime head coach at Boerne, compiling a 71-19 record during his tenure. He coached Hank during his freshman and sophomore seasons before stepping down following the 2024 season, after which the family relocated to Fayetteville.
The connection deepened in 2025, when Che Hendrix joined Arkansas’ football staff as an assistant defensive backs coach and the program’s point person for high school relations, where he helps coach safeties.
Hank Hendrix’s arrival at Fayetteville High quickly fueled speculation about his future, speculation that only intensified as his production followed him across state lines.
On Tuesday, that speculation officially ended.
What Arkansas is Getting
At the time of his commitment, Hendrix held 19 scholarship offers.
Along with Arkansas, his offer list included Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Appalachian State, Washington State, UTSA, Incarnate Word and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
Already armed with a big arm and a proven ability to protect the football, Hendrix projects as a quarterback whose best football still lies ahead of him as he continues to add strength and size to his frame.
That development bodes well for Razorbacks fans — and far less so for the rest of the SEC.
Arkansas’ quarterback room is currently thin beyond the short term. The Razorbacks have quarterback on their 2026 roster in redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson, a former standout at St. James School in Montgomery, Alabama.
Arkansas has also landed 2026 transfer commitments from former Memphis quarterback Antwann “AJ” Hill Jr. and Angelo State transfer Braeden Fuller.
For a program coming off a difficult 2025 season — one that ended with a 2-10 record and interim head coach Bobby Petrino finishing his second stint after Sam Pittman was let go on Sept. 28 — securing a long-term, in-state quarterback with Hendrix’s pedigree represents a significant step forward.
And for Hendrix, it represents exactly what he said it would.
Staying home.