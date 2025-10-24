High School

Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - October 24, 2025

Get UIL schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

There are 494 high school football games scheduled across Texas on Friday, October 24, including many contests that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Texas high school football scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the night feature a pair of ranked teams as Ellison vs Brenham in a Texas-sized showdown.

Texas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24

UIL 6A Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 80 games scheduled in Texas Division 6A. You can follow every game on our 6A Division Scoreboard

UIL 5A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 44 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 5A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 43 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 4A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 41 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-1. You can follow every game on our 4A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 4A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 42 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-2. You can follow every game on our 4A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 3A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 45 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-1. You can follow every game on our 3A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 3A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 44 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-2. You can follow every game on our 3A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 2A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 45 games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-1 Division Scoreboard.

UIL 2A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 47 games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-2. You can follow every game on our 2A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 1A 6-Man Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 35 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 1A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 1A 6-Man Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 29 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-2. You can follow every game on our 1A-2 Division Scoreboard

