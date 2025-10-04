Texas high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend.
Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - October 3, 2025
Texas High School Football Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
Abilene 24, Amarillo 21
Abilene Wylie 29, Abilene Cooper 22
Agua Dulce 49, Incarnate Word Academy 6
Alamo Heights 42, Harlandale 20
Aledo 15, Ryan 14
Alexander 21, Del Rio 7
Alief Elsik 50, Foster 42
Alvord 49, Trenton 0
Anderson 64, Lehman 12
Angleton 62, Pasadena 0
Arp 40, Buffalo 27
Atascocita 35, Summer Creek 38
Atlanta 22, Jefferson 15
Austin 35, Fabens 14
Axtell 35, Valley Mills 7
Bandera 28, Comfort 20
Beckville 56, Big Sandy 0
Bellaire 24, Westside 7
Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 38, John Paul II 37
Birdville 42, Azle 28
Blooming Grove 55, Inspired Vision 0
Blue Ridge 49, S & S Consolidated 21
Boswell 28, Crowley 27
Bowie 48, Del Valle 21
Brackett 62, La Pryor 14
Brazos 49, Van Vleck 22
Bremond 61, Wortham 0
Brewer 38, Denton 17
Bridge City 48, Vidor 17
Brownwood 62, Ingleside 0
Burleson 36, Grapevine 14
Burnet 46, Lake View 36
Bushland 35, Perryton 28
Byron Nelson 49, Timber Creek 7
Callisburg 15, Bells 12
Caney Creek 36, Cleveland 8
Canyon 28, Johnson 7
Canyon Lake 42, Fredericksburg 28
Carrizo Springs 30, Robstown 12
Carthage 41, San Benito 3
Cedar Park 48, Rouse 35
Cedar Ridge 42, Stony Point 38
Celina 48, Aubrey 10
Chapel Hill 72, Palestine 28
Childress 41, Stratford 26
Chilton 34, Mart 0
Chisholm Trail 43, Paschal 21
College Park 55, Willis 37
College Station 48, Hendrickson 28
Columbia 71, Harmony School of Innovation 0
Columbus 40, Rogers 7
Compass Academy 41, Anthony 0
Cooper 49, Legacy 26
Cooper 56, Boles 8
Copperas Cove 38, Bryan 14
Crane 56, Alpine 7
Creekview 42, White 13
Cuero 35, Harlingen 27
Cumby 56, Linden-Kildare 0
Cy-Fair 41, Jersey Village 16
Daingerfield 45, De Kalb 28
Dallas Jesuit 17, Pearce 14
Dalhart 59, Muleshoe 0
Davenport 57, John F. Kennedy 0
Dawson 38, Bosqueville 7
Dayton 61, Nederland 59
Decatur 57, Eastern Hills 24
Deer Park 70, Clear Brook 14
Denver City 35, Borger 7
Detroit 20, Celeste 14
Dickinson 71, Clear Lake 14
Dilley 43, Young Men's Leadership Academy 7
Donna 27, Donna North 21
East Bernard 49, Rice Consolidated 28
East View 49, Lake Belton 36
Eastwood 42, Eastlake 28
Edgewood 62, Quitman 7
Edna 56, Aransas Pass 2
El Dorado 28, Americas 20
Elysian Fields 49, Union Grove 22
Emerson 28, Liberty 7
Evadale 35, West Hardin 21
Farwell 49, Friona 27
Flatonia 10, Bloomington 6
Flour Bluff 65, Weslaco East 7
Forney 40, Royse City 26
Fort Bend Austin 33, Fort Bend Clements 28
Fort Bend Hightower 61, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Fort Stockton 42, Big Spring 21
Frederick 21, Loveland 10
Frisco Panther Creek 51, Paris 12
Frost 38, Meridian 14
Furr 46, Scarborough 12
Gainesville 55, Bonham 35
Ganado 33, Kenedy 27
Garrison 46, North Webster 7
George West 72, Monte Alto 6
Gladewater 47, Sabine 0
Goldthwaite 65, Hubbard 0
Gonzales 42, Smithville 12
Grand Oaks 49, New Caney 7
Grand Saline 42, Harmony 6
Grape Creek 49, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 12
Grapeland 49, Alto 16
Greenwood 34, Liberty 14
Gregory-Portland 56, Ray 9
Gruver 54, River Road 6
Guyer 35, Coppell 21
Hallsville 52, Jacksonville 14
Hanks 35, Burges 21
Harker Heights 45, Killeen 15
Hawkins 50, Ore City 20
Hays 53, Lockhart 22
Hebbronville 43, Banquete 19
Hebron 49, Marcus 42
Highland Park 52, Red Oak 35
Hitchcock 46, Freeman 0
Honey Grove 53, Como-Pickton 19
Hooks 34, Timpson 28
Houston 49, Edison 0
Hughes Springs 37, Queen City 18
Hull-Daisetta 2, Sabine Pass 0
Humble 32, Channelview 21
Ingram Moore 35, Randolph 14
Iola 50, Somerville 33
Jarrell 35, Lago Vista 28
Jefferson 42, Burbank 25
Karnes City 42, Natalia 28
Kilgore 27, Henderson 12
King 34, Valley View 7
King 70, Goose Creek Memorial 20
Klein Oak 36, Klein Collins 35
Kountze 63, Trinity School of Midland 35
Krum 23, Van Alstyne 19
La Marque 36, Wharton 6
Lake Dallas 56, Community 8
Lake Ridge 44, Mansfield 21
Lamesa 48, Roosevelt 38
Las Animas 56, Springfield 14
LBJ Austin 69, Travis 9
Leander 28, Glenn 27
Leonard 56, Howe 26
Levelland 41, Snyder 14
Lewisville 46, Braswell 0
Lexington 28, Caldwell 28
Liberty 38, Livingston 35
Liberty Christian 41, West Plains 35
Liberty-Eylau 28, Tatum 13
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 17, Hardin-Jefferson 14
Littlefield 35, Coahoma 21
Llano 58, Florence 7
London 34, Mathis 15
Longview 35, Rockwall 21
Los Fresnos 63, Sharyland 20
Lufkin 26, West Brook 20
Lumberton 45, Hargrave 22
Manor New Tech 28, Eastside Memorial 14
Mansfield Summit 34, The Colony 17
Manvel 51, South Houston 7
Marble Falls 36, Devine 14
Marion 49, Luling 0
Marshall 7, Mt. Pleasant 3
Martin 21, South San Antonio 14
McCollum 24, Veterans Memorial 21
McNeil 17, Vandegrift 14
Medina Valley 28, Laredo LBJ 7
Melissa 49, Lovejoy 14
Merkel 47, Brownfield 14
Midlothian 56, Cleburne 28
Miller 48, Moody 17
Monterey 42, Coronado 7
Montgomery 42, Lake Creek 31
New Boston 43, Redwater 20
Newton 54, New Waverly 0
Nixon 34, Southwest Legacy 15
Northwest 19, Bell 17
Odem 40, Taft 6
Orange Grove 24, West Oso 14
Paetow 60, Morton Ranch 37
Paradise 43, Bowie 9
Peaster 46, Iowa Park 20
Pearland 17, Dawson 13
Pecos 20, Monahans 14
Petrolia 36, Electra 14
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 20, Rivera 6
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 48, Harlingen South 35
Pine Tree 64, Mabank 8
Plano East 27, Boyd 22
Port Arthur Memorial 48, Ball 0
Port Neches-Groves 39, Huntsville 29
Porter 27, Fort Bend Kempner 6
Poth 32, Nixon-Smiley 14
Pottsboro 44, Madison 21
Prairiland 17, Chisum 6
Princeton 30, McKinney 21
Prosper 72, Prosper Rock Hill 6
Reagan 29, Madison 13
Refugio 74, Kaufer 0
Richland 49, Fossil Ridge 14
Rio Vista 21, Italy 10
Rivercrest 34, Alba-Golden 29
Rockport-Fulton 34, Hallettsville 13
Round Rock 63, Manor 0
Rowlett 35, Garland 20
Royal 19, Sweeny 13
Sabinal 41, Center Point 0
Saginaw 48, Trimble Tech 14
Salado 34, Navarro 28
Sam Houston 49, Edison 0
Sam Rayburn 16, Alvin 7
Samuell 27, Jefferson 6
San Marcos 30, Clemens 13
Sanger 49, Caddo Mills 20
Scurry-Rosser 62, Rice 7
Seagoville 25, Spruce 9
Seminole 45, Hereford 28
Shallowater 52, Canadian 20
Shepherd 38, Diboll 28
Sherman 29, Heritage 27
Sinton 32, Calallen 10
Slaton 21, Dimmitt 16
Somerset 43, Uvalde 22
South Hills 7, North Side 6
South Oak Cliff 55, Hillcrest 0
Southlake Carroll 63, Keller 28
Southwest 33, Southside 0
Springtown 56, Carter-Riverside 0
St. Joseph Academy 66, La Feria 42
St. Thomas Catholic 45, Central Catholic 3
Steele 49, East Central 0
Stephenville 28, Ruston 12
Stockdale 17, Cotulla 15
Summer Creek 38, Atascocita 35
Tascosa 69, Lubbock 7
Taylor 73, Austin Achieve 0
Texas 64, Whitehouse 21
Three Rivers 57, Skidmore-Tynan 28
Thrall 28, Hempstead 6
Tidehaven 35, Industrial 14
Tom Bean 47, Tioga 38
Tompkins 31, Mayde Creek 22
Trinity Christian 49, Tulia 0
Trinity Christian Leadership 44, Gateway Charter Academy 0
Troup 67, Elkhart 2
Tuloso-Midway 28, Alice 7
Tyler 17, Joshua 16
Vega 20, Memphis 0
Vernon 49, Ponder 13
Victoria West 59, Tivy 56
Wakeland 42, Centennial 0
Wall 35, Idalou 21
Warren 24, Stevens 21
Waskom 28, Harleton 0
Weimar 41, Schulenburg 26
Weiss 68, Cedar Creek 0
West Rusk 48, Winona 0
Westbury 58, Milby 36
Western Hills 76, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6
Westfield 38, Dekaney 0
Wilson 41, Adamson 14
Windthorst 76, Munday 6
Winn 21, Cigarroa 18
Wolfe City 64, Nocona 23
Woodville 62, Warren 0
Wylie East 38, Sachse 7
Yates 56, Kashmere 0
Yoakum 56, Blanco 21
Zapata 42, Pearsall 6