High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 6 of Texas high school football

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Alice vs King
Scenes from Alice vs King / Provided by Pete Garcia / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend.

Abilene 24, Amarillo 21

Abilene Wylie 29, Abilene Cooper 22

Agua Dulce 49, Incarnate Word Academy 6

Alamo Heights 42, Harlandale 20

Aledo 15, Ryan 14

Alexander 21, Del Rio 7

Alief Elsik 50, Foster 42

Alvord 49, Trenton 0

Anderson 64, Lehman 12

Angleton 62, Pasadena 0

Arp 40, Buffalo 27

Atascocita 35, Summer Creek 38

Atlanta 22, Jefferson 15

Austin 35, Fabens 14

Axtell 35, Valley Mills 7

Bandera 28, Comfort 20

Beckville 56, Big Sandy 0

Bellaire 24, Westside 7

Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 38, John Paul II 37

Birdville 42, Azle 28

Blooming Grove 55, Inspired Vision 0

Blue Ridge 49, S & S Consolidated 21

Boswell 28, Crowley 27

Bowie 48, Del Valle 21

Brackett 62, La Pryor 14

Brazos 49, Van Vleck 22

Bremond 61, Wortham 0

Brewer 38, Denton 17

Bridge City 48, Vidor 17

Brownwood 62, Ingleside 0

Burleson 36, Grapevine 14

Burnet 46, Lake View 36

Bushland 35, Perryton 28

Byron Nelson 49, Timber Creek 7

Callisburg 15, Bells 12

Caney Creek 36, Cleveland 8

Canyon 28, Johnson 7

Canyon Lake 42, Fredericksburg 28

Carrizo Springs 30, Robstown 12

Carthage 41, San Benito 3

Cedar Park 48, Rouse 35

Cedar Ridge 42, Stony Point 38

Celina 48, Aubrey 10

Chapel Hill 72, Palestine 28

Childress 41, Stratford 26

Chilton 34, Mart 0

Chisholm Trail 43, Paschal 21

College Park 55, Willis 37

College Station 48, Hendrickson 28

Columbia 71, Harmony School of Innovation 0

Columbus 40, Rogers 7

Compass Academy 41, Anthony 0

Cooper 49, Legacy 26

Cooper 56, Boles 8

Copperas Cove 38, Bryan 14

Crane 56, Alpine 7

Creekview 42, White 13

Cuero 35, Harlingen 27

Cumby 56, Linden-Kildare 0

Cy-Fair 41, Jersey Village 16

Daingerfield 45, De Kalb 28

Dallas Jesuit 17, Pearce 14

Dalhart 59, Muleshoe 0

Davenport 57, John F. Kennedy 0

Dawson 38, Bosqueville 7

Dayton 61, Nederland 59

Decatur 57, Eastern Hills 24

Deer Park 70, Clear Brook 14

Denver City 35, Borger 7

Detroit 20, Celeste 14

Dickinson 71, Clear Lake 14

Dilley 43, Young Men's Leadership Academy 7

Donna 27, Donna North 21

East Bernard 49, Rice Consolidated 28

East View 49, Lake Belton 36

Eastwood 42, Eastlake 28

Edgewood 62, Quitman 7

Edna 56, Aransas Pass 2

El Dorado 28, Americas 20

Elysian Fields 49, Union Grove 22

Emerson 28, Liberty 7

Evadale 35, West Hardin 21

Farwell 49, Friona 27

Flatonia 10, Bloomington 6

Flour Bluff 65, Weslaco East 7

Forney 40, Royse City 26

Fort Bend Austin 33, Fort Bend Clements 28

Fort Bend Hightower 61, Fort Bend Dulles 7

Fort Stockton 42, Big Spring 21

Frederick 21, Loveland 10

Frisco Panther Creek 51, Paris 12

Frost 38, Meridian 14

Furr 46, Scarborough 12

Gainesville 55, Bonham 35

Ganado 33, Kenedy 27

Garrison 46, North Webster 7

George West 72, Monte Alto 6

Gladewater 47, Sabine 0

Goldthwaite 65, Hubbard 0

Gonzales 42, Smithville 12

Grand Oaks 49, New Caney 7

Grand Saline 42, Harmony 6

Grape Creek 49, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 12

Grapeland 49, Alto 16

Greenwood 34, Liberty 14

Gregory-Portland 56, Ray 9

Gruver 54, River Road 6

Guyer 35, Coppell 21

Hallsville 52, Jacksonville 14

Hanks 35, Burges 21

Harker Heights 45, Killeen 15

Hawkins 50, Ore City 20

Hays 53, Lockhart 22

Hebbronville 43, Banquete 19

Hebron 49, Marcus 42

Highland Park 52, Red Oak 35

Hitchcock 46, Freeman 0

Honey Grove 53, Como-Pickton 19

Hooks 34, Timpson 28

Houston 49, Edison 0

Hughes Springs 37, Queen City 18

Hull-Daisetta 2, Sabine Pass 0

Humble 32, Channelview 21

Ingram Moore 35, Randolph 14

Iola 50, Somerville 33

Jarrell 35, Lago Vista 28

Jefferson 42, Burbank 25

Karnes City 42, Natalia 28

Kilgore 27, Henderson 12

King 34, Valley View 7

King 70, Goose Creek Memorial 20

Klein Oak 36, Klein Collins 35

Kountze 63, Trinity School of Midland 35

Krum 23, Van Alstyne 19

La Marque 36, Wharton 6

Lake Dallas 56, Community 8

Lake Ridge 44, Mansfield 21

Lamesa 48, Roosevelt 38

Las Animas 56, Springfield 14

LBJ Austin 69, Travis 9

Leander 28, Glenn 27

Leonard 56, Howe 26

Levelland 41, Snyder 14

Lewisville 46, Braswell 0

Lexington 28, Caldwell 28

Liberty 38, Livingston 35

Liberty Christian 41, West Plains 35

Liberty-Eylau 28, Tatum 13

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 17, Hardin-Jefferson 14

Littlefield 35, Coahoma 21

Llano 58, Florence 7

London 34, Mathis 15

Longview 35, Rockwall 21

Los Fresnos 63, Sharyland 20

Lufkin 26, West Brook 20

Lumberton 45, Hargrave 22

Manor New Tech 28, Eastside Memorial 14

Mansfield Summit 34, The Colony 17

Manvel 51, South Houston 7

Marble Falls 36, Devine 14

Marion 49, Luling 0

Marshall 7, Mt. Pleasant 3

Martin 21, South San Antonio 14

McCollum 24, Veterans Memorial 21

McNeil 17, Vandegrift 14

Medina Valley 28, Laredo LBJ 7

Melissa 49, Lovejoy 14

Merkel 47, Brownfield 14

Midlothian 56, Cleburne 28

Miller 48, Moody 17

Monterey 42, Coronado 7

Montgomery 42, Lake Creek 31

New Boston 43, Redwater 20

Newton 54, New Waverly 0

Nixon 34, Southwest Legacy 15

Northwest 19, Bell 17

Odem 40, Taft 6

Orange Grove 24, West Oso 14

Paetow 60, Morton Ranch 37

Paradise 43, Bowie 9

Peaster 46, Iowa Park 20

Pearland 17, Dawson 13

Pecos 20, Monahans 14

Petrolia 36, Electra 14

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 20, Rivera 6

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 48, Harlingen South 35

Pine Tree 64, Mabank 8

Plano East 27, Boyd 22

Port Arthur Memorial 48, Ball 0

Port Neches-Groves 39, Huntsville 29

Porter 27, Fort Bend Kempner 6

Poth 32, Nixon-Smiley 14

Pottsboro 44, Madison 21

Prairiland 17, Chisum 6

Princeton 30, McKinney 21

Prosper 72, Prosper Rock Hill 6

Reagan 29, Madison 13

Refugio 74, Kaufer 0

Richland 49, Fossil Ridge 14

Rio Vista 21, Italy 10

Rivercrest 34, Alba-Golden 29

Rockport-Fulton 34, Hallettsville 13

Round Rock 63, Manor 0

Rowlett 35, Garland 20

Royal 19, Sweeny 13

Sabinal 41, Center Point 0

Saginaw 48, Trimble Tech 14

Salado 34, Navarro 28

Sam Houston 49, Edison 0

Sam Rayburn 16, Alvin 7

Samuell 27, Jefferson 6

San Marcos 30, Clemens 13

Sanger 49, Caddo Mills 20

Scurry-Rosser 62, Rice 7

Seagoville 25, Spruce 9

Seminole 45, Hereford 28

Shallowater 52, Canadian 20

Shepherd 38, Diboll 28

Sherman 29, Heritage 27

Sinton 32, Calallen 10

Slaton 21, Dimmitt 16

Somerset 43, Uvalde 22

South Hills 7, North Side 6

South Oak Cliff 55, Hillcrest 0

Southlake Carroll 63, Keller 28

Southwest 33, Southside 0

Springtown 56, Carter-Riverside 0

St. Joseph Academy 66, La Feria 42

St. Thomas Catholic 45, Central Catholic 3

Steele 49, East Central 0

Stephenville 28, Ruston 12

Stockdale 17, Cotulla 15

Summer Creek 38, Atascocita 35

Tascosa 69, Lubbock 7

Taylor 73, Austin Achieve 0

Texas 64, Whitehouse 21

Three Rivers 57, Skidmore-Tynan 28

Thrall 28, Hempstead 6

Tidehaven 35, Industrial 14

Tom Bean 47, Tioga 38

Tompkins 31, Mayde Creek 22

Trinity Christian 49, Tulia 0

Trinity Christian Leadership 44, Gateway Charter Academy 0

Troup 67, Elkhart 2

Tuloso-Midway 28, Alice 7

Tyler 17, Joshua 16

Vega 20, Memphis 0

Vernon 49, Ponder 13

Victoria West 59, Tivy 56

Wakeland 42, Centennial 0

Wall 35, Idalou 21

Warren 24, Stevens 21

Waskom 28, Harleton 0

Weimar 41, Schulenburg 26

Weiss 68, Cedar Creek 0

West Rusk 48, Winona 0

Westbury 58, Milby 36

Western Hills 76, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6

Westfield 38, Dekaney 0

Wilson 41, Adamson 14

Windthorst 76, Munday 6

Winn 21, Cigarroa 18

Wolfe City 64, Nocona 23

Woodville 62, Warren 0

Wylie East 38, Sachse 7

Yates 56, Kashmere 0

Yoakum 56, Blanco 21

Zapata 42, Pearsall 6

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

