Texas high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend.
A&M Consolidated 38, College Station 21
Alba-Golden 32, Bowie 16
Alexander 17, Veterans Memorial 2
Allen 56, Plano 0
Almeta Crawford 63, Hamshire-Fannett 21
Alvarado 70, Connally 21
Anson 26, Haskell 8
Anthony 34, Van Horn 12
Arlington 28, Haltom 21
Arp 61, Sabine 0
Atlanta 22, Mt. Vernon 17
Athens 61, Jacksonville 14
Aubrey 29, Van Alstyne 19
Axtell 34, Crawford 7
Ball 49, Westside 7
Bandera 56, Cole 0
Bangs 71, Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 0
Bastrop 60, Crockett 11
Bell 31, Keller 28
Bellville 17, Hitchcock 14
Bells 48, Cooper 34
Bishop 21, Lyford 13
Blanco 35, Ingram Moore 18
Boles 26, Celeste 0
Boerne 49, East Central 13
Bosqueville 35, Rosebud-Lott 21
Bowie 64, Grand Prairie 14
Bowie 81, Dublin 14
Boyd 47, Callisburg 35
Brady 36, Ballinger 19
Brazos 65, Schulenburg 18
Brazoswood 55, Clear Lake 27
Breckenridge 35, Eastland 6
Brenham 15, Killeen 13
Brentwood Christian 56, Manor New Tech 21
Bridgeport 70, Venus 0
Brook Hill 33, Carlisle 28
Buna 31, Kountze 12
Caddo Mills 52, Brownsboro 45
Calhoun 32, Stafford 8
Canadian 65, Muleshoe 28
Canton 47, Mabank 0
Canyon 41, Eagle Pass 31
Canyon Lake 49, Veterans Memorial 14
Carthage 56, Chapel Hill 34
Carter 55, Wilmer-Hutchins 14
Castleberry 66, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 20
Cayuga 32, Italy 13
Cedar Ridge 41, Round Rock Westwood 30
Celina 33, Franklin 22
Center Point 21, Charlotte 18
Childress 72, Sunray 22
Chisholm Trail 63, Trimble Tech 3
Christoval 46, Sterling City 19
Cisco 23, Coleman 14
City View 37, Iowa Park 17
Clay County 54, Sissonville 21
Cleburne 27, Port Arthur Memorial 17
Clyde 49, Snyder 7
Coahoma 15, Albany 12
College Park 67, Oak Ridge 14
Collinsville 42, Wolfe City 14
Columbia 21, Yoakum 23
Columbus 28, Madisonville 13
Como-Pickton 36, Trenton 10
Comfort 49, Johnson City LBJ 35
Commerce 35, Whitesboro 28
Comanche 36, Tolar 33
Conroe 24, New Caney 10
Cooper 57, Frenship 56
Copperas Cove 47, Del Valle 8
Corrigan-Camden 49, Elkhart 14
Crockett 34, Centerville 22
Crystal City 49, Uvalde 21
Cuero 56, Miller 19
Cushing 54, Evadale 36
Daingerfield 38, Center 27
Dalhart 39, Friona 16
Danbury 20, Louise 8
Davenport 49, Del Rio 0
Dawson 55, Pasadena Memorial 0
De Kalb 42, Harmony 7
De Leon 52, Hawley 34
Decatur 50, Graham 15
Denton 35, Azle 23
DeSoto 67, Mesquite 0
Deweyville 36, Acadiana Christian 20
Dickinson 59, Clear Creek 7
Dimmitt 83, Morton 38
Dumas 43, Plainview 35
Eagle Mountain 47, Ferris 0
Early 14, Peaster 52
East Bernard 44, Tomball Christian HomeSchool 14
Eaton 31, Northwest 30
Eldorado 13, Miles 12
Emerson 31, Denison 21
Ennis 42, Kaufman 21
Era 57, Electra 6
Estacado 44, Sweetwater 21
Fairfield 63, Buffalo 21
Falls City 7, Brackett 6
Farmersville 48, Wills Point 0
Flour Bluff 79, Donna 0
Forney 75, Boswell 20
Fort Bend Bush 51, Fort Bend Clements 7
Fort Stockton 35, Crane 13
Frankston 39, Scurry-Rosser 34
Fredericksburg 14, Burnet 10
Freer 56, Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 24
Frisco 56, Heritage 28
Frisco Panther Creek 56, Kennedale 17
Fulshear 49, Centennial 14
Garland 55, South Garland 0
Gatesville 55, McGregor 12
George West 62, Sabinal 14
Giddings 44, Rockdale 36
Gladewater 56, Spring Hill 7
Godley 48, Life Waxahachie 7
Gonzales 35, Pleasanton 9
Gordon 54, Thorndale 21
Grape Creek 40, Colorado 7
Grapeland 49, Groveton 20
Greenwood 42, Shallowater 17
Gruver 49, Clarendon 0
Hale Center 51, Smyer 0
Hallettsville 34, Rice Consolidated 27
Hamilton 42, Clifton 7
Hamlin 48, Munday 14
Hanks 24, Horizon 13
Harlandale 15, Jefferson 7
Hearne 27, Marlin 6
Hico 55, Itasca 7
Highland Park 55, Memphis 18
Highland Park 58, Pulaski Academy 26
Holland 42, Florence 7
Holliday 64, Burkburnett 41
Holy Cross 38, Weimar 16
Hondo 63, Devine 27
Honey Grove 53, Blue Ridge 49
Hutto 56, Manor 7
Indian Creek 41, Brooke 14
Ingleside 28, Banquete 21
Iraan 47, Winters 0
Jarrell 40, Llano 29
Jefferson 32, Pittsburg 29
Jim Ned 23, Jacksboro 13
Junction 27, Mason 16
Kaufer 2, Bruni 0
Keller Central 28, Timber Creek 21
Kemp 7, Inspired Vision 6
Kenedy 61, Pettus 8
Kerens 45, Dawson 7
Kilgore 18, Pleasant Grove 6
Kinkaid 42, Rockport-Fulton 24
Kirbyville 48, Warren 35
Klein Cain 23, Klein Oak 17
Krum 69, Ranchview 44
La Grange 55, Taylor 18
La Pryor 10, St. Anthony 6
La Vega 38, Brownwood 16
La Vernia 23, Navarro 7
La Villa 75, Monte Alto 12
Lake Dallas 28, Lake Worth 14
Lake View 50, Lubbock 49
Lampasas 31, Wimberley 24
Lancaster 30, Horn 14
Laredo LBJ 28, Veterans Memorial 27
Legacy 42, Abilene 28
Leon 55, Crossroads 0
Levelland 50, Brownfield 0
Lewis County 28, East Fairmont 7
Lexington 56, Groesbeck 21
Liberty 63, Seminole 27
Liberty-Eylau 41, Bullard 38
Lindsay 76, Leonard 21
Lindale 35, Gilmer 23
Little River Academy 41, Salado 28
Littlefield 42, Frenship 14
Lone Star 47, Centennial 0
Lorena 42, Cameron Yoe 13
Lufkin 28, Tyler 21
Lutheran South Academy 23, Anahuac 7
Lytle 20, Carrizo Springs 14
Madison 26, Westbury 7
Magnolia 52, Tomball Memorial 19
Malakoff 31, Grandview 21
Mansfield Summit 34, Burleson 30
Marble Falls 59, Brackenridge 0
Maypearl 20, Riesel 6
McCallum 45, Elgin 14
McKinney North 33, Sherman 14
Meadow Bridge 26, Summers County 6
Medina Valley 70, Burbank 21
Melissa 78, Liberty 7
Memorial 70, Andrews 20
Mercedes 42, Edinburg North 21
Merkel 66, Cross Plains 6
Midway 42, Mansfield 34
Mildred 41, Clarksville 18
Mineola 37, North Lamar 14
Mingo Central 27, Man 8
Moody 43, Milano 7
Monterey 49, Odessa 21
Mt. Enterprise 62, Shelbyville 57
Naaman Forest 21, Rowlett 17
Nacogdoches 42, Rudder 10
Navasota 56, Waco 21
Needville 36, El Campo 35
New Boston 35, Grace Community 14
New Braunfels 35, MacArthur 7
New Deal 41, Sundown 12
New Diana 20, Redwater 18
New Home 48, Denver City 14
New Waverly 24, Huntington 6
Newton 36, DeRidder 16
Nitro 41, Riverside 0
Nixon 22, Southside 18
Nocona 43, Archer City 24
Normangee 13, Bruceville-Eddy 6
Odem 56, Skidmore-Tynan 18
Ozona 68, Harper 19
Paetow 55, Tompkins 44
Palestine 62, Marshall 0
Palo Duro 35, Amarillo 14
Palmer 56, Edgewood 35
Pampa 56, Borger 26
Panhandle 77, River Road 0
Paradise 48, Millsap 7
Paris 48, Whitehouse 21
Paschal 59, North Side 0
Peaster 52, Early 14
Pecos 41, Kermit 13
Perryton 38, Hereford 28
Petersburg 28, Tyler 13
Petrolia 49, Chico 0
Pewitt 42, Hughes Springs 13
Pflugerville 62, Austin Navarro 20
Pieper 48, Wagner 13
Pilot Point 61, Howe 13
Pine Tree 28, Hallsville 21
Plano West 42, Plano East 32
Ponder 79, Bonham 7
Port Isabel 61, Hidalgo Early College 7
Post 28, Slaton 27
Poteet 14, Pearsall 7
Pottsboro 42, Muenster 33
Princeton 41, Prosper Rock Hill 34
Prosper 22, Vernon 17
Quitman 40, Eustace 28
Quanah 47, Lockney 24
Rains 42, Chisum 6
Randall 27, Legacy 0
Randolph 28, Lanier 21
Raymondville 54, Falfurrias 20
Reagan County 32, McCamey 13
Red Oak 39, Ellison 26
Richland 42, Brewer 14
Rio Hondo 28, San Diego 7
Ripley 42, Point Pleasant 23
Robinson 41, Glen Rose 40
Ropes 62, Olton 21
Round Rock 31, McNeil 17
Ruston 38, Longview 35
S & S Consolidated 47, Rivercrest 42
San Angelo Central 49, Belton 21
San Antonio Memorial 19, Edison 13
San Augustine 42, West Sabine 21
San Saba 56, St. John XXIII 7
Sanford-Fritch 41, Shamrock 34
Santa Gertrudis Academy 29, Progreso 0
Santa Maria 52, Woodsboro 16
Santo 19, Rio Vista 14
Seagraves 37, Bovina 0
Sealy 35, Bay City 7
Seguin 28, Grapevine 25
Seguin 38, Victoria East 21
Shadow Creek 27, Manvel 20
Sharyland 40, Hanna 7
Sharyland 40, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 7
Shepherd 30, Anderson-Shiro 17
Shiner 27, Industrial 21
Sinton 38, Gregory-Portland 28
Smithson Valley 41, Boerne-Champion 14
Somerville 55, Snook 0
Somerset 48, Jourdanton 13
Sotomayor 45, O'Connor 16
South Grand Prairie 59, Sam Houston 10
South San Antonio 50, Cigarroa 9
Southlake Carroll 44, Trinity 6
Springtown 36, China Spring 7
Stamford 28, Roscoe 7
Stanton 17, Roosevelt 14
Stephenville 52, Abilene Wylie 13
Strake Jesuit 48, Wisdom 9
Stratford 34, Texico 0
Sudan 35, Vega 6
Sulphur Springs 37, Mt. Pleasant 10
Sunnyvale 42, Van 28
Sweeny 40, Brazosport 14
Tahoka 55, Seymour 21
Teague 14, Mexia 13
Temple 48, Austin 14
Terrell 56, Corsicana 12
Texas 42, Fayetteville 29
Texas City 28, Terry 3
The Colony 55, Everman 28
Tidehaven 38, Ganado 12
Tioga 47, Lone Oak 7
Tivy 50, Houston 7
Tivy 50, Sam Houston 7
Tom Bean 44, Prairiland 14
Travis 34, Luling 8
Trinity Christian 45, Hemphill 8
Troup 20, Rusk 3
Troy 44, Thrall 20
Tuloso-Midway 57, Hebbronville 7
Valley Mills 42, Blooming Grove 0
Van Vleck 58, Bloomington 7
Vela 49, Mission 3
Veterans Memorial 57, Donna North 7
Victoria West 47, Jones 3
Wahama 57, Calhoun 8
Wall 50, Monahans 13
Waller 41, Cypress Woods 38
Washington 28, Bishop O'Connell 14
Waxahachie 28, Duncanville 27
Weiss 87, Lehman 0
Wellington 44, Lubbock Christian 22
Weslaco East 34, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 14
West 34, Hillsboro 0
West Brook 49, Silsbee 14
West Mesquite 48, North Mesquite 13
West Orange-Stark 52, Episcopal 23
West Plains 45, Bushland 0
West Rusk 14, Tatum 10
West Texas 30, Tulia 18
Westlake 37, Steele 14
Wharton 45, Hempstead 9
Wheeler 2, Ralls 0
Wheeling Park 42, University 35
White 36, Adams 6
White Oak 69, Queen City 6
Whitewright 41, Valley View 0
Whitney 49, Rogers 17
Williamstown 45, Roane County 21
Windthorst 42, Alvord 23
Wink 48, Forsan 14
Winfield 43, Magoffin County 0
Winnsboro 42, Hooks 35
Wirt County 55, Gilmer County 26
Woodville 47, Diboll 7
Yates 49, Wheatley 7
Yoakum 23, Columbia 21
Yorktown 21, Taft 20
Ysleta 52, Mountain View 15