Texas high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 4 of Texas high school football

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Kilgore vs Celina
Scenes from Kilgore vs Celina / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend.

A&M Consolidated 38, College Station 21

Alba-Golden 32, Bowie 16

Alexander 17, Veterans Memorial 2

Allen 56, Plano 0

Almeta Crawford 63, Hamshire-Fannett 21

Alvarado 70, Connally 21

Anson 26, Haskell 8

Anthony 34, Van Horn 12

Arlington 28, Haltom 21

Arp 61, Sabine 0

Atlanta 22, Mt. Vernon 17

Athens 61, Jacksonville 14

Aubrey 29, Van Alstyne 19

Axtell 34, Crawford 7

Ball 49, Westside 7

Bandera 56, Cole 0

Bangs 71, Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 0

Bastrop 60, Crockett 11

Bell 31, Keller 28

Bellville 17, Hitchcock 14

Bells 48, Cooper 34

Bishop 21, Lyford 13

Blanco 35, Ingram Moore 18

Boles 26, Celeste 0

Boerne 49, East Central 13

Bosqueville 35, Rosebud-Lott 21

Bowie 64, Grand Prairie 14

Bowie 81, Dublin 14

Boyd 47, Callisburg 35

Brady 36, Ballinger 19

Brazos 65, Schulenburg 18

Brazoswood 55, Clear Lake 27

Breckenridge 35, Eastland 6

Brenham 15, Killeen 13

Brentwood Christian 56, Manor New Tech 21

Bridgeport 70, Venus 0

Brook Hill 33, Carlisle 28

Buna 31, Kountze 12

Caddo Mills 52, Brownsboro 45

Calhoun 32, Stafford 8

Canadian 65, Muleshoe 28

Canton 47, Mabank 0

Canyon 41, Eagle Pass 31

Canyon Lake 49, Veterans Memorial 14

Carthage 56, Chapel Hill 34

Carter 55, Wilmer-Hutchins 14

Castleberry 66, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 20

Cayuga 32, Italy 13

Cedar Ridge 41, Round Rock Westwood 30

Celina 33, Franklin 22

Center Point 21, Charlotte 18

Childress 72, Sunray 22

Chisholm Trail 63, Trimble Tech 3

Christoval 46, Sterling City 19

Cisco 23, Coleman 14

City View 37, Iowa Park 17

Clay County 54, Sissonville 21

Cleburne 27, Port Arthur Memorial 17

Clyde 49, Snyder 7

Coahoma 15, Albany 12

College Park 67, Oak Ridge 14

Collinsville 42, Wolfe City 14

Columbia 21, Yoakum 23

Columbus 28, Madisonville 13

Como-Pickton 36, Trenton 10

Comfort 49, Johnson City LBJ 35

Commerce 35, Whitesboro 28

Comanche 36, Tolar 33

Conroe 24, New Caney 10

Cooper 57, Frenship 56

Copperas Cove 47, Del Valle 8

Corrigan-Camden 49, Elkhart 14

Crockett 34, Centerville 22

Crystal City 49, Uvalde 21

Cuero 56, Miller 19

Cushing 54, Evadale 36

Daingerfield 38, Center 27

Dalhart 39, Friona 16

Danbury 20, Louise 8

Davenport 49, Del Rio 0

Dawson 55, Pasadena Memorial 0

De Kalb 42, Harmony 7

De Leon 52, Hawley 34

Decatur 50, Graham 15

Denton 35, Azle 23

DeSoto 67, Mesquite 0

Deweyville 36, Acadiana Christian 20

Dickinson 59, Clear Creek 7

Dimmitt 83, Morton 38

Dumas 43, Plainview 35

Eagle Mountain 47, Ferris 0

Early 14, Peaster 52

East Bernard 44, Tomball Christian HomeSchool 14

Eaton 31, Northwest 30

Eldorado 13, Miles 12

Emerson 31, Denison 21

Ennis 42, Kaufman 21

Era 57, Electra 6

Estacado 44, Sweetwater 21

Fairfield 63, Buffalo 21

Falls City 7, Brackett 6

Farmersville 48, Wills Point 0

Flour Bluff 79, Donna 0

Forney 75, Boswell 20

Fort Bend Bush 51, Fort Bend Clements 7

Fort Stockton 35, Crane 13

Frankston 39, Scurry-Rosser 34

Fredericksburg 14, Burnet 10

Freer 56, Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 24

Frisco 56, Heritage 28

Frisco Panther Creek 56, Kennedale 17

Fulshear 49, Centennial 14

Garland 55, South Garland 0

Gatesville 55, McGregor 12

George West 62, Sabinal 14

Giddings 44, Rockdale 36

Gladewater 56, Spring Hill 7

Godley 48, Life Waxahachie 7

Gonzales 35, Pleasanton 9

Gordon 54, Thorndale 21

Grape Creek 40, Colorado 7

Grapeland 49, Groveton 20

Greenwood 42, Shallowater 17

Gruver 49, Clarendon 0

Hale Center 51, Smyer 0

Hallettsville 34, Rice Consolidated 27

Hamilton 42, Clifton 7

Hamlin 48, Munday 14

Hanks 24, Horizon 13

Harlandale 15, Jefferson 7

Hearne 27, Marlin 6

Hico 55, Itasca 7

Highland Park 55, Memphis 18

Highland Park 58, Pulaski Academy 26

Holland 42, Florence 7

Holliday 64, Burkburnett 41

Holy Cross 38, Weimar 16

Hondo 63, Devine 27

Honey Grove 53, Blue Ridge 49

Hutto 56, Manor 7

Indian Creek 41, Brooke 14

Ingleside 28, Banquete 21

Iraan 47, Winters 0

Jarrell 40, Llano 29

Jefferson 32, Pittsburg 29

Jim Ned 23, Jacksboro 13

Junction 27, Mason 16

Kaufer 2, Bruni 0

Keller Central 28, Timber Creek 21

Kemp 7, Inspired Vision 6

Kenedy 61, Pettus 8

Kerens 45, Dawson 7

Kilgore 18, Pleasant Grove 6

Kinkaid 42, Rockport-Fulton 24

Kirbyville 48, Warren 35

Klein Cain 23, Klein Oak 17

Krum 69, Ranchview 44

La Grange 55, Taylor 18

La Pryor 10, St. Anthony 6

La Vega 38, Brownwood 16

La Vernia 23, Navarro 7

La Villa 75, Monte Alto 12

Lake Dallas 28, Lake Worth 14

Lake View 50, Lubbock 49

Lampasas 31, Wimberley 24

Lancaster 30, Horn 14

Laredo LBJ 28, Veterans Memorial 27

Legacy 42, Abilene 28

Leon 55, Crossroads 0

Levelland 50, Brownfield 0

Lewis County 28, East Fairmont 7

Lexington 56, Groesbeck 21

Liberty 63, Seminole 27

Liberty-Eylau 41, Bullard 38

Lindsay 76, Leonard 21

Lindale 35, Gilmer 23

Little River Academy 41, Salado 28

Littlefield 42, Frenship 14

Lone Star 47, Centennial 0

Lorena 42, Cameron Yoe 13

Lufkin 28, Tyler 21

Lutheran South Academy 23, Anahuac 7

Lytle 20, Carrizo Springs 14

Madison 26, Westbury 7

Magnolia 52, Tomball Memorial 19

Malakoff 31, Grandview 21

Mansfield Summit 34, Burleson 30

Marble Falls 59, Brackenridge 0

Maypearl 20, Riesel 6

McCallum 45, Elgin 14

McKinney North 33, Sherman 14

Meadow Bridge 26, Summers County 6

Medina Valley 70, Burbank 21

Melissa 78, Liberty 7

Memorial 70, Andrews 20

Mercedes 42, Edinburg North 21

Merkel 66, Cross Plains 6

Midway 42, Mansfield 34

Mildred 41, Clarksville 18

Mineola 37, North Lamar 14

Mingo Central 27, Man 8

Moody 43, Milano 7

Monterey 49, Odessa 21

Mt. Enterprise 62, Shelbyville 57

Naaman Forest 21, Rowlett 17

Nacogdoches 42, Rudder 10

Navasota 56, Waco 21

Needville 36, El Campo 35

New Boston 35, Grace Community 14

New Braunfels 35, MacArthur 7

New Deal 41, Sundown 12

New Diana 20, Redwater 18

New Home 48, Denver City 14

New Waverly 24, Huntington 6

Newton 36, DeRidder 16

Nitro 41, Riverside 0

Nixon 22, Southside 18

Nocona 43, Archer City 24

Normangee 13, Bruceville-Eddy 6

Odem 56, Skidmore-Tynan 18

Ozona 68, Harper 19

Paetow 55, Tompkins 44

Palestine 62, Marshall 0

Palo Duro 35, Amarillo 14

Palmer 56, Edgewood 35

Pampa 56, Borger 26

Panhandle 77, River Road 0

Paradise 48, Millsap 7

Paris 48, Whitehouse 21

Paschal 59, North Side 0

Peaster 52, Early 14

Pecos 41, Kermit 13

Perryton 38, Hereford 28

Petersburg 28, Tyler 13

Petrolia 49, Chico 0

Pewitt 42, Hughes Springs 13

Pflugerville 62, Austin Navarro 20

Pieper 48, Wagner 13

Pilot Point 61, Howe 13

Pine Tree 28, Hallsville 21

Plano West 42, Plano East 32

Ponder 79, Bonham 7

Port Isabel 61, Hidalgo Early College 7

Post 28, Slaton 27

Poteet 14, Pearsall 7

Pottsboro 42, Muenster 33

Princeton 41, Prosper Rock Hill 34

Prosper 22, Vernon 17

Quitman 40, Eustace 28

Quanah 47, Lockney 24

Rains 42, Chisum 6

Randall 27, Legacy 0

Randolph 28, Lanier 21

Raymondville 54, Falfurrias 20

Reagan County 32, McCamey 13

Red Oak 39, Ellison 26

Richland 42, Brewer 14

Rio Hondo 28, San Diego 7

Ripley 42, Point Pleasant 23

Robinson 41, Glen Rose 40

Ropes 62, Olton 21

Round Rock 31, McNeil 17

Ruston 38, Longview 35

S & S Consolidated 47, Rivercrest 42

San Angelo Central 49, Belton 21

San Antonio Memorial 19, Edison 13

San Augustine 42, West Sabine 21

San Saba 56, St. John XXIII 7

Sanford-Fritch 41, Shamrock 34

Santa Gertrudis Academy 29, Progreso 0

Santa Maria 52, Woodsboro 16

Santo 19, Rio Vista 14

Seagraves 37, Bovina 0

Sealy 35, Bay City 7

Seguin 28, Grapevine 25

Seguin 38, Victoria East 21

Shadow Creek 27, Manvel 20

Sharyland 40, Hanna 7

Sharyland 40, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 7

Shepherd 30, Anderson-Shiro 17

Shiner 27, Industrial 21

Sinton 38, Gregory-Portland 28

Smithson Valley 41, Boerne-Champion 14

Somerville 55, Snook 0

Somerset 48, Jourdanton 13

Sotomayor 45, O'Connor 16

South Grand Prairie 59, Sam Houston 10

South San Antonio 50, Cigarroa 9

Southlake Carroll 44, Trinity 6

Springtown 36, China Spring 7

Stamford 28, Roscoe 7

Stanton 17, Roosevelt 14

Stephenville 52, Abilene Wylie 13

Strake Jesuit 48, Wisdom 9

Stratford 34, Texico 0

Sudan 35, Vega 6

Sulphur Springs 37, Mt. Pleasant 10

Sunnyvale 42, Van 28

Sweeny 40, Brazosport 14

Tahoka 55, Seymour 21

Teague 14, Mexia 13

Temple 48, Austin 14

Terrell 56, Corsicana 12

Texas 42, Fayetteville 29

Texas City 28, Terry 3

The Colony 55, Everman 28

Tidehaven 38, Ganado 12

Tioga 47, Lone Oak 7

Tivy 50, Houston 7

Tivy 50, Sam Houston 7

Tom Bean 44, Prairiland 14

Travis 34, Luling 8

Trinity Christian 45, Hemphill 8

Troup 20, Rusk 3

Troy 44, Thrall 20

Tuloso-Midway 57, Hebbronville 7

Valley Mills 42, Blooming Grove 0

Van Vleck 58, Bloomington 7

Vela 49, Mission 3

Veterans Memorial 57, Donna North 7

Victoria West 47, Jones 3

Wahama 57, Calhoun 8

Wall 50, Monahans 13

Waller 41, Cypress Woods 38

Washington 28, Bishop O'Connell 14

Waxahachie 28, Duncanville 27

Weiss 87, Lehman 0

Wellington 44, Lubbock Christian 22

Weslaco East 34, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 14

West 34, Hillsboro 0

West Brook 49, Silsbee 14

West Mesquite 48, North Mesquite 13

West Orange-Stark 52, Episcopal 23

West Plains 45, Bushland 0

West Rusk 14, Tatum 10

West Texas 30, Tulia 18

Westlake 37, Steele 14

Wharton 45, Hempstead 9

Wheeler 2, Ralls 0

Wheeling Park 42, University 35

White 36, Adams 6

White Oak 69, Queen City 6

Whitewright 41, Valley View 0

Whitney 49, Rogers 17

Williamstown 45, Roane County 21

Windthorst 42, Alvord 23

Wink 48, Forsan 14

Winfield 43, Magoffin County 0

Winnsboro 42, Hooks 35

Wirt County 55, Gilmer County 26

Woodville 47, Diboll 7

Yates 49, Wheatley 7

Yoakum 23, Columbia 21

Yorktown 21, Taft 20

Ysleta 52, Mountain View 15

BEN DAGG

