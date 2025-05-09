Texas high school football: Fort Worth Christian announces 2025 schedule
Fort Worth Christian made big strides in year two under Brady Gunn, going from four wins to eight wins.
The Cardinals had 5 all-staters last year and 3 are set to return in the fall of 2025.
That group includes running back Kason Anding and defensive linemen Robert Ashford and Adam Berns. Anding ran for 648 yards and 7 touchdowns
Ashford had 6 forced fumbles and scored a touchdown. Cal and Army have offered Berns, who will be a senior in the fall.
Christian lost all-staters wide receiver Aiden Abercrombie and tight end Alexander Simon.
The Cardinals have a high-power passing offense under Gunn, who played high school football in Stephenville for Art Briles.
The Cardinals threw for 2,128 yards last year. Junior quarterback Landon Gigliotta threw for 1,813 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 5 on the ground, second on the team.
Kade Kropholler (18 catches, 393 yards/1 TD) and Bo Pearson (33/305/4) will look to replace the production of Abercrombie, who signed with Dartmouth.
2025 Schedule
Aug. 16 vs. Dallas Christian, 10 a.m. (Scrimmage)
Aug. 30 BYE
Sept. 5 vs. Houston Second Baptist, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Fort Worth Trinity Valley School, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Fort Worth Lake Country, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. Saint Jo VIctoria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 BYE
Oct. 10 vs. Lubbock Trinity, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Midland Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Southwest Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 vs. Fort Worth All Saints, 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 at Grapevine Faith, 7 p.m.
