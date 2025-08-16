Texas High School Football: High School On SI's Preseason All-Class, All-State Teams
With only days left until the start of the high school football season in Texas, it’s time to release our annual High School on SI Texas high school preseason all-state teams.
This all-state list spans all classes, though there are a few caveats. Our first, second, third and honorable mention teams all followed the same format and our selections were weighed on talent and prior production. Of course, there’s some projection for a few selections who may be stepping into more prominent roles this season.
We also factored expected team success, strength of schedule and strength of talent to help make our selections.
Which of these players will make us look good by the end of the year and which ones did we get completely wrong? It’s almost time to find out.
High School on SI Texas high school football preseason all-state teams
FIRST TEAM
QB – Bowe Bentley, sr., Celina
RB – KJ Edwards, sr., Carthage
RB – Gavin Black, sr., Odessa Permian
WR – Jalen Lott, sr., Frisco Panther Creek
WR – Jermaine Bishop Jr., sr., Willis
WR – Brock Boyd, sr., Southlake Carroll
WR – Chase Campbell, sr., Wolfforth Frenship
TE – Zach Turner, sr., Duncanville
ATH – Keisean Henderson, sr., Spring Legacy the School of Sport Sciences
OL – Felix Ojo, sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
OL – John Turntine III, sr., Fort Worth North Crowley
OL – Zaden Krempin, sr., Prosper
OL – Parker Cecil, sr., Austin Vandegrift
OL – Pupungato Katoa, sr., Euless Trinity
DL – Jamarion Carlton, sr., Temple
DL – Jaimeon Winfield, sr., Richardson
DL – KJ Ford, sr., Duncanville
DL – Landon Barnes, sr., Duncanville
LB – Cooper Witten, jr., Argyle Liberty Christian
LB – Cade Haug, jr., Humble Kingwood
LB – Hector Benavides, sr., Laredo Alexander
LB – DaQuives Beck, sr., Carthage
DB – Kane White-Tinsley, sr., Amarillo West Plains
DB – Davis Kinney, sr., Fort Bend Travis
DB – Lebron Bauer, sr., Allen
DB – William Chen, sr., Southlake Carroll
DB – Parker Stewart, sr., The Woodlands
K – Cameron Allen, sr., Carrollton Hebron
P – Ethan Guillen, sr., Waxahachie
RET – Dontreal Fisher, sr., Houston James Madison
Offensive Player of the Year: Bowe Bentley, Celina
Defensive Player of the Year: KJ Ford, Duncanville
Coach of the Year: Ray Gates, North Crowley
SECOND TEAM
QB – Jake Fette, sr., El Paso Del Valle
RB – Landen Williams-Callis, sr., jr., Richmond Randle
RB – Jonathan Hatton Jr., sr., Cibolo Steele
WR – Zion Robinson, sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
WR – Jordan Clay, sr., San Antonio Madison
WR – Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, sr., DeSoto
WR – Kaydon Finley, sr., Aledo
TE – Jaivion “Scoop” Martin, sr., Pflugerville
ATH – Davian Groce, sr., Frisco Lone Star
OL – Josh McNeil, sr., San Antonio Johnson
OL – Will Hesse, sr., Austin Westlake
OL – Hugh Smith, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point
OL – Marques Uini, sr., Copperas Cove
OL – Drew Evers, sr., Flower Mound
DL – Jalen Brewster, jr., Cedar Hill
DL – Carmelo Clawson, jr., Waxahachie
DL – Kaden McCarty, jr., Houston Cypress Falls
DL – Cary Spires IV, sr., Richmond Randle
LB – D.J. Clampitt, sr., Alvarado
LB – Jacob Freeman, sr., Victoria West
LB – Tank King, sr., Port Arthur Memorial
LB – Kosi Okpala, sr., Katy Mayde Creek
DB – Izaiah Cabrales, sr., Port Lavaca Calhoun
DB – Marcell Gipson, sr., Dallas South Oak Cliff
DB – Jason Bradford, sr., Temple
DB – John Meredith III, jr., Euless Trinity
DB – S’Vioarean Martin, sr., Palestine
K – Lane Rigby, sr., Helotes O’Connor
P – Mikey Bukauskas, sr., Prosper
RET – Chris Stewart, sr., Alvin Shadow Creek
THIRD TEAM
QB – Miles Teodecki, sr., Austin Vandegrift
RB – Vann Hopping, sr., Austin Lake Travis
RB – Javian Osborne, sr., Forney
WR – Jordan “Jet” Hernandez, sr., Pearland
WR – Jayden Warren, sr., Iowa Colony
WR – Julian Caldwell, jr., Argyle
WR – Jeremiah Douglas, jr., Crandall
WR – Antayvious Ellis, jr., Crowley
TE – Ryder Mix, sr., Frisco Lone Star
ATH – Jaylen Pile, sr., Dallas Parish Episcopal
OL – Ismael Camara, jr., Gilmer
OL – Donquavieus “Qua” Ford, jr., Texarkana Texas High
OL – Nicolas Robertson, sr., Klein
OL – Max Wright, sr., Melissa
OL – Kennedy Brown, jr., Humble Kingwood
DL – Julian Hugo, sr., Cibolo Steele
DL – Johnnie “Tre” Fitzgerald III, jr., Red Oak
DL – Jake Johnson, sr., Prosper
DL – Jesse Ford, sr., Arlington Martin
LB – Tieson Ejiawoko, sr., Georgetown East View
LB – Braylon Williams, jr., Arlington Lamar
LB – Joe Palacios, sr., Kingsville King
LB – Landen Jones, sr., Melissa
DB – Donovan Webb, sr., Frisco Panther Creek
DB – Isaiah Williams, sr., Fort Bend Marshall
DB – Zachary Taylor, sr., Fulshear Katy Jordan
DB – Yaheim Riley, sr., Austin Anderson
DB – Jordan Deck, sr., Frisco Lone Star
K – Nolan Bartley, sr., Austin Westlake
P – Waylon Peters, sr., Montgomery
RET – Brandon Brown Jr., sr., Killeen Shoemaker
HONORABLE MENTION
QB – Angelo Renda, sr., Southlake Carroll
RB – Jackson Regan, sr., New Braunfels Canyon
RB – Jett Walker, sr., El Paso El Dorado
WR – Blake Gunter, jr., Southlake Carroll
WR – Trey Haralson, jr., Tyler
WR – Jabarie Thornton, sr., Waco La Vega
WR – Lane Larson, sr., Krum
TE – Braden Bach, sr., Argyle
ATH – Tradarian Ball, sr., Texarkana Texas High
OL – Avery Morcho, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point
OL – Kole Seaton, sr., Mesquite Horn
OL – Peyton Miller, jr., Anna
OL – Brian Swanson, jr., Dallas South Oak Cliff
OL – Noah Best, sr., Midlothian
DL – Khyren “Khy” Haywood, jr., Denton Guyer
DL – Alister Vallejo, sr., Liberty Hill
DL – Tiki Hola, sr., Bastrop
DL – Xavier Muhammad, jr., South Houston
LB – Mark Haygood, sr., Canadian
LB – Mateo Gonzalez, sr., Krum
LB – Carson Hahn, sr., Mt. Belvieu Barber’s Hill
LB – Hudson Butchee, sr., Stephenville
DB – Montre Jackson, jr., Garland Lakeview Centennial
DB – Xavier Harmon, sr., Conroe
DB – Ryan “Deuce” Gilbert II, sr., North Forney
DB – Brock King, sr., Port Arthur Memorial
DB – Logan Maxcey, sr., League City Clear Springs
K – Marvin Espinal, jr., Tyler
P – Jason Cardenas, sr., San Antonio Churchill
RET – Daniel Scarabino, sr., Katy Cinco Ranch