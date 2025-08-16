High School

Texas High School Football: High School On SI's Preseason All-Class, All-State Teams

Check out the preseason all-state teams for all classes in the Lone Star State

Levi Payton

Wolfforth Frenship's Chase Campbell is a High School on SI Texas high school first-team preseason all-state selection.
Wolfforth Frenship's Chase Campbell is a High School on SI Texas high school first-team preseason all-state selection. / Annie Rice/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With only days left until the start of the high school football season in Texas, it’s time to release our annual High School on SI Texas high school preseason all-state teams.

This all-state list spans all classes, though there are a few caveats. Our first, second, third and honorable mention teams all followed the same format and our selections were weighed on talent and prior production. Of course, there’s some projection for a few selections who may be stepping into more prominent roles this season.

We also factored expected team success, strength of schedule and strength of talent to help make our selections.

Which of these players will make us look good by the end of the year and which ones did we get completely wrong? It’s almost time to find out.

High School on SI Texas high school football preseason all-state teams

FIRST TEAM

QB – Bowe Bentley, sr., Celina

RB – KJ Edwards, sr., Carthage

RB – Gavin Black, sr., Odessa Permian

WR – Jalen Lott, sr., Frisco Panther Creek

WR – Jermaine Bishop Jr., sr., Willis

WR – Brock Boyd, sr., Southlake Carroll

WR – Chase Campbell, sr., Wolfforth Frenship

TE – Zach Turner, sr., Duncanville

ATH – Keisean Henderson, sr., Spring Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

OL – Felix Ojo, sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

OL – John Turntine III, sr., Fort Worth North Crowley

OL – Zaden Krempin, sr., Prosper

OL – Parker Cecil, sr., Austin Vandegrift

OL – Pupungato Katoa, sr., Euless Trinity

DL – Jamarion Carlton, sr., Temple

DL – Jaimeon Winfield, sr., Richardson

DL – KJ Ford, sr., Duncanville

DL – Landon Barnes, sr., Duncanville

LB – Cooper Witten, jr., Argyle Liberty Christian

LB – Cade Haug, jr., Humble Kingwood

LB – Hector Benavides, sr., Laredo Alexander

LB – DaQuives Beck, sr., Carthage

DB – Kane White-Tinsley, sr., Amarillo West Plains

DB – Davis Kinney, sr., Fort Bend Travis

DB – Lebron Bauer, sr., Allen

DB – William Chen, sr., Southlake Carroll

DB – Parker Stewart, sr., The Woodlands

K – Cameron Allen, sr., Carrollton Hebron

P – Ethan Guillen, sr., Waxahachie

RET – Dontreal Fisher, sr., Houston James Madison

Offensive Player of the Year: Bowe Bentley, Celina

Defensive Player of the Year: KJ Ford, Duncanville

Coach of the Year: Ray Gates, North Crowley

SECOND TEAM

QB – Jake Fette, sr., El Paso Del Valle

RB – Landen Williams-Callis, sr., jr., Richmond Randle

RB – Jonathan Hatton Jr., sr., Cibolo Steele

WR – Zion Robinson, sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

WR – Jordan Clay, sr., San Antonio Madison

WR – Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, sr., DeSoto

WR – Kaydon Finley, sr., Aledo

TE – Jaivion “Scoop” Martin, sr., Pflugerville

ATH – Davian Groce, sr., Frisco Lone Star

OL – Josh McNeil, sr., San Antonio Johnson

OL – Will Hesse, sr., Austin Westlake

OL – Hugh Smith, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point

OL – Marques Uini, sr., Copperas Cove

OL – Drew Evers, sr., Flower Mound

DL – Jalen Brewster, jr., Cedar Hill

DL – Carmelo Clawson, jr., Waxahachie

DL – Kaden McCarty, jr., Houston Cypress Falls

DL – Cary Spires IV, sr., Richmond Randle

LB – D.J. Clampitt, sr., Alvarado

LB – Jacob Freeman, sr., Victoria West

LB – Tank King, sr., Port Arthur Memorial

LB – Kosi Okpala, sr., Katy Mayde Creek

DB – Izaiah Cabrales, sr., Port Lavaca Calhoun

DB – Marcell Gipson, sr., Dallas South Oak Cliff

DB – Jason Bradford, sr., Temple

DB – John Meredith III, jr., Euless Trinity

DB – S’Vioarean Martin, sr., Palestine

K – Lane Rigby, sr., Helotes O’Connor

P – Mikey Bukauskas, sr., Prosper

RET – Chris Stewart, sr., Alvin Shadow Creek

THIRD TEAM

QB – Miles Teodecki, sr., Austin Vandegrift

RB – Vann Hopping, sr., Austin Lake Travis

RB – Javian Osborne, sr., Forney

WR – Jordan “Jet” Hernandez, sr., Pearland

WR – Jayden Warren, sr., Iowa Colony

WR – Julian Caldwell, jr., Argyle

WR – Jeremiah Douglas, jr., Crandall

WR – Antayvious Ellis, jr., Crowley

TE – Ryder Mix, sr., Frisco Lone Star

ATH – Jaylen Pile, sr., Dallas Parish Episcopal

OL – Ismael Camara, jr., Gilmer

OL – Donquavieus “Qua” Ford, jr., Texarkana Texas High

OL – Nicolas Robertson, sr., Klein

OL – Max Wright, sr., Melissa

OL – Kennedy Brown, jr., Humble Kingwood

DL – Julian Hugo, sr., Cibolo Steele

DL – Johnnie “Tre” Fitzgerald III, jr., Red Oak

DL – Jake Johnson, sr., Prosper

DL – Jesse Ford, sr., Arlington Martin

LB – Tieson Ejiawoko, sr., Georgetown East View

LB – Braylon Williams, jr., Arlington Lamar

LB – Joe Palacios, sr., Kingsville King

LB – Landen Jones, sr., Melissa

DB – Donovan Webb, sr., Frisco Panther Creek

DB – Isaiah Williams, sr., Fort Bend Marshall

DB – Zachary Taylor, sr., Fulshear Katy Jordan

DB – Yaheim Riley, sr., Austin Anderson

DB – Jordan Deck, sr., Frisco Lone Star

K – Nolan Bartley, sr., Austin Westlake

P – Waylon Peters, sr., Montgomery

RET – Brandon Brown Jr., sr., Killeen Shoemaker

HONORABLE MENTION

QB – Angelo Renda, sr., Southlake Carroll

RB – Jackson Regan, sr., New Braunfels Canyon

RB – Jett Walker, sr., El Paso El Dorado

WR – Blake Gunter, jr., Southlake Carroll

WR – Trey Haralson, jr., Tyler

WR – Jabarie Thornton, sr., Waco La Vega

WR – Lane Larson, sr., Krum

TE – Braden Bach, sr., Argyle

ATH – Tradarian Ball, sr., Texarkana Texas High

OL – Avery Morcho, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point

OL – Kole Seaton, sr., Mesquite Horn

OL – Peyton Miller, jr., Anna

OL – Brian Swanson, jr., Dallas South Oak Cliff

OL – Noah Best, sr., Midlothian

DL – Khyren “Khy” Haywood, jr., Denton Guyer

DL – Alister Vallejo, sr., Liberty Hill

DL – Tiki Hola, sr., Bastrop

DL – Xavier Muhammad, jr., South Houston

LB – Mark Haygood, sr., Canadian

LB – Mateo Gonzalez, sr., Krum

LB – Carson Hahn, sr., Mt. Belvieu Barber’s Hill

LB – Hudson Butchee, sr., Stephenville

DB – Montre Jackson, jr., Garland Lakeview Centennial

DB – Xavier Harmon, sr., Conroe

DB – Ryan “Deuce” Gilbert II, sr., North Forney

DB – Brock King, sr., Port Arthur Memorial

DB – Logan Maxcey, sr., League City Clear Springs

K – Marvin Espinal, jr., Tyler

P – Jason Cardenas, sr., San Antonio Churchill

RET – Daniel Scarabino, sr., Katy Cinco Ranch

