Vote: Who Should be East Texas High School Football Player of the Week? Dec. 2, 2025
With Week 13 of the 2025 Texas High School Football season officially in the books, the field narrows as we enter the quarterfinal round of the 2025 UIL playoffs.
As you’d expect, there were plenty of standout performances across East Texas and throughout the Lone Star State last week. But who among that group had the best overall performance?
Well, that’s for you to decide.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Congrats to the most recent winner, Cadarius McMiller, of Tyler. In a tough 50-43 loss to Cedar Park, McMiller rushed 14 times for 202 yards and scored three times.
Voting remains open until Monday, Dec. 8 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post. Vote as many times as you want and be sure to share it on social media..
Kaegan Ash, Mt. Enterprise
The Texas Tech commit gashed Overton, rushing for 448 yards and 6 touchdowns in leading the Wildcats to a big 74-46 win. Ash, a two-way star for Mt. Enterprise, set a new national record for most points scored in a single season with 476. The old record, 453, was set by Brett Law of Sheridan, Indiana, in 1988. Through 13 games, Ash, who averages 5.3 touchdowns and 36.3 points per game, is on track to surpass 500 points this week vs. Bremond. He would become the first player in the history of high school football to achieve such a feat.
EJ Mowery, Gilmer Union Hill
Mowery had a monster night for Union Hill, piling up 436 yards and nine touchdowns as the Bulldogs rolled Aquilla 82-32 in round three of the Class 2A Division II playoffs last weekend. Mowery, one of the state’s top prospects for the class of 2027, passed for 228 yards and 4 TDs. On the ground, he rushed 19 times for 98 yards and 5 TDs.
Kendray Porter Jr, Newton
The junior, who has 4 offers, ran 27 times for 153 yards and scored twice as the Eagles beat Troup, 46-13.
Josh Smith, Arp
Smith wouldn’t be denied Friday night, rushing for 286 yards and 5 TDs in a thrilling 49-28 win over Edgewood.
Ahkee Watts, San Augustine
Watts registered 9 solo tackles and four more assisted tackles to finish the night with 13 tackles, and 1 TFL in the Wolves' hard-fought 43-33 win over Becksville. A tackling machine, Watts has recorded double-digit stops in eight of the Wolves' 13 games this season
