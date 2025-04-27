Texas high school football: Keller Central announces 2025 schedule
Keller Central took a small step forward last season and will look to continue that in 2025.
First-year coach Eric Vance saw the Chargers go 1-9, but that was one more win than the Fort Worth school had in 2023.
Vance and the Chargers are hoping for a similar turnaround, which he was part of at Hurst L.D. Bell.
In 2021, he joined the Blue Raiders — his alma mater — as defensive coordinator.
L.D. Bell went from 2-8 to 6-4 and 7-3 before Vance was given the head coaching job at Keller Central.
Vance is well-versed in knowing how tough District 4-6A will be to succeed in. He’s coached at Southlake Carroll and Trophy Club Byron Nelson, both teams that have had playoff success in recent years.
He played college football at Vanderbilt and played six years in the NFL — with the San Diego Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. He was the director of player development for Tampa Bay in 2006 and was the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami in 2013-14.
Then, Vance returned to his home state to coach.
The Chargers lost two games last year by a possession. Keller Central lost its last 8 games last season and will look to break that streak this year when it opens against Waco University.
Keller Central is searching for its first winning season since 2019.
The Chargers will need to find a new QB1, but sophomore Spencer Martin and junior Dylan McAfee are back at running back. Martin posted a line of 72-466-3 last year, while McAfee’s was 70-345-2 on the ground and had 4 catches for 139 yards and a score catching the ball.
Vincent Beck, a junior in 2024, had 18 catches for 149 yards last year. His catches led the team and his yardage was second.
Four of the top five tacklers on defense will return for Keller Central. Holden Myres was second with 92 stops last year and his 10 TFL were six more than anyone else on the team.
Linebacker Brayden Nichols, a sophomore, led the team with 2 interceptions.
2025 Schedule
Aug. 21 at Irving MacArthur (scrimmage)
Aug. 29 vs. Waco University
Sept. 5 at Grand Prairie
Sept. 12 at Euless Trinity
Sept. 19 vs. Keller Timber Creek
Sept. 26 at Keller
Oct. 2 vs. V.R. Eaton
Oct. 10 at Justin Northwest
Oct. 16 vs. Hurst L.D. Bell
Oct. 23 BYE
Oct. 31 at Southlake Carroll
Nov. 7 vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
