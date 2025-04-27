Texas high school softball top 25 catchers: Vote on the state's best 2025 performers
The postseason is upon us and we've been busy checking out some of the best high school softball seasons from across the state of Texas. So far we have already taken a crack at evaluating the top 25 Texas high school softball infielders, Texas top 25 outfielders and Texas top 50 pitchers, and we're asking you to read up on them all and cast your vote for the best in the state at each position.
Catchers are up this time, and the state is loaded with some prominent bats at the position. This list features 14 seniors, seven juniors, three sophomores and one freshman.
Please note this is not a ranking of the overall top 25 and players are listed in alphabetical order. We are asking you to let us know who should be No. 1 by voting in our poll, which you can find at the bottom of the page, beneath the top 25.
Texas high school softball top 25 catchers
Hutton “LuLu” Adrian, soph., Melissa
Arguably the best team in the state, Melissa also has arguably the best sophomore catcher in the state. After batting .509 with 22 home runs as a freshman, Adrian is tracking for an even better sophomore campaign. In 31 games she’s batting .641 with 15 home runs, 11 doubles, four triples and 49 RBI. She has scored 38 runs and drawn 27 walks and sports a .733 on-base percentage, 1.462 slugging percentage and a 2.195 OPS.
Kalyn Benavides, soph., Ganado
After batting .432 with four home runs as a freshman in 31 games, Benavides has taken her game to another level as a sophomore. She’s lifted her production in nearly every category in far fewer at-bats, batting .574 (39-for-68) with eight doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 39 RBI. She has drawn 19 walks and carries a .685 on-base percentage. Benavides has a .994 fielding percentage, committing just one error with 171 putouts.
Hailey Jones-Calais, jr., Spring
There is no telling what her senior year will look like, but Jones-Calais is already one of the best catchers in the state. She’s batting .679 (38-for-56) with nine doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 54 RBI through 24 games. She has crossed the dish 47 times, drawn 24 walks and she’s only struck out once in 84 plate appearances. Behind the plate she’s nabbed seven runners and has committed three errors in 97 innings.
Riley Cassiday, sr., El Paso Pebble Hills
Cassiday is the thunder in the middle of Pebble Hills’ lineup. As she has gone this season, so has the team. So far, Cassiday is wrapping her varsity career with a bang, batting .500 with 12 home runs, four doubles, two triples, 43 RBI and 43 runs scored. She’s played great defense in 100.1 innings behind the plate.
Mackenzie Clark, sr., Karnes City
One of the toughest batters in the state to get out, and one of the toughest outs on the basepaths, Clark is batting .698 (44-for-63) with eight home runs, 11 doubles and four triples with 34 RBI in 21 games. She has drawn 10 walks, stolen 29 bases and has struck out only twice. Behind the dish she’s thrown out 16 baserunners and picked off two.
Megan DeWitt, sr., Denton Guyer
Batterymate to the Lady Wildcats’ stellar pitching staff, DeWitt has caught some gems this season. A well-rounded player, the senior standout has also made a nice dent with the bat in Guyer’s punishing offense. She’s batting .411 this season (30-for-73) with five home runs, six doubles, one triple and 25 RBI.
Mia Dominguez, jr., Socorro
The Lady Bulldogs are loaded with stars and Dominguez undoubtedly shines among the brightest. A consistent slugger from the moment she began playing varsity at Socorro as a freshman, Dominguez batted .470 with 12 home runs in 39 games as a sophomore. This year she’s batting .500 through 25 games with seven home runs, 10 doubles, four triples, 27 RBI and has scored 39 runs. With a keen eye she’s drawn 31 walks at the plate and has 15 stolen bases. She is reaching base in 66.3 percent of her at-bats.
Kendall Drewry, jr., Frisco Lebanon Trail
Here’s one of the toughest outs in Texas. The Lady Trail Blazers are 15-5-2 this season and Drewry has found a way to make an impact in just about all of them. She’s played in all 22 games so far and is batting .646 with eight home runs, 14 doubles, three triples and 35 RBI with 40 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. She has only struck out twice all year and logs a .712 on-base percentage, 1.323 slugging percentage and 2.035 OPS. Defensively, she sports a .983 fielding percentage (only three errors in 172 chances) and has 23 assists.
Kaiya Fabela, sr., Keller
Batting in the heart of Keller’s lineup, Fabela has made the most of her senior season. She’s hitting .468 (44-for-94) with eight home runs, 13 doubles, two triples and 48 RBI. She’s also a fantastic defender who hasn’t been charged with an error this season and has been taxed with only five errors in her four-year varsity career.
Mia Gagliardi, sr., Kingwood
Catching for one of the state’s best teams in 2025, the senior is a glue piece and a big part of the puzzle for Kingwood. So far, she is batting .447 (38-for-85) with nine home runs, eight doubles, one triple and 36 RBI. She scored 29 runs so far and has shown solid defense while helping her team to a 25-4-1 record.
Ryann Harris, fr., Forney
Harris’ intro into varsity softball saw her hit home runs in each of her first three games, four of her first five games and five of her first seven contests. She’s also homered in her last two games. The freshman sensation is helping lead on of the state’s best teams with a .356 batting average (26-for-73) with 10 home runs, six doubles, one triple and 31 RBI.
Angelina Hernandez, sr., Mathis
She moves around a bit for the Lady Pirates, but Hernandez has been a major contributor behind the dish, where her bat really plays up. Through her first 21 games she hit .571 (40-for-70) with six home runs, 18 doubles, four triples and 31 RBI. She’s plated 36 runs and carries a .634 on-base percentage, 1.200 slugging percentage and a 1.834 OPS. She has stolen 15 bases this year and has made only one error (.992 fielding percentage).
Cienna Hernandez, jr., El Paso Ysleta
With two more home runs in her last game on Friday, Hernandez continued the torrid pace she’s been on all season at the plate. In 83 at-bats across 30 games, Hernandez is batting .578 (48-for-83) with 16 home runs, 10 doubles, six triples and 48 RBI. She has scored 53 runs and drawn 19 walks while toting a .660 on-base percentage, 1.422 slugging percentage and 2.082 OPS.
Madelyn Hickey, sr., Burleson Centennial
The Lady Spartans are having a fantastic season and Hickey, catching and batting in the middle of their lineup, has had a big hand in that success. The senior is slugging 1.222 this season and carries a .568 batting average through 29 games. She has 11 home runs, 12 doubles and four triples to go along with 51 RBI. She’s been charged with one error and has eight assists behind the dish.
Joni Jackson, sr., Breckenridge
It’s a bit mind-boggling to think about the season Joni Jackson is having. When you consider how good some of the state’s catchers have been this year – and there have been some great seasons – Jackson has simply been playing on another level. The senior slugger is batting .758 (50-for-66) through 28 games. If that’s not enough, she also has 20 home runs (three behind the state leader), 16 doubles, three triples and 53 RBI. She’s scored 50 runs, has drawn 26 walks and struck out only three times all year. She sports a .828 on-base percentage with a 2.828 OPS and is slugging 2.000. In 141 innings behind the dish, she’s caught nine batters stealing and committed only two errors.
Abby Lynch-Buxton, jr., Aubrey
She’s having a monster season for the Lady Chaparrals, who are 26-3. Lynch-Buxton is hitting .514 (38-for-74) with 10 home runs, nine doubles and four triples with 32 RBI. She has crossed home plate 49 times so far and carries a .640 on-base percentage. She’s also been solid behind the plate, where she has yet to commit an error this season.
Sophia Lundstrom, sr., Lamar Consolidated
The way Sophia Lundstrom has produced at the plate this season, teams would have been better off to have simply walked her in each of her at-bats. She has drawn 12 walks through 24 games this season, but Lundstrom is batting a staggering .750 (60-for-80) and carries a .789 on-base percentage while also slugging 1.238 with a 2.026 OPS. She’s hit eight home runs, 11 doubles and two triples while driving in 33 runs and scoring 57 times. She also has stolen 17 bases and carries a .984 fielding percentage.
Lydia Pesterfield, sr., Lubbock-Cooper
Her last name couldn’t be more fitting for a softball player as talented as the Lubbock-Cooper senior. Her talent is an annoyance for opponents. She’s caught more innings than most catchers in this group and has been solid behind the dish with 16 assists and a .973 fielding percentage. But it’s at the plate where she does most of her damage. Pesterfield is batting .511 in 33 games with 10 home runs, 18 doubles and one triple with 51 RBI and 31 runs scored. She’s also drawn 28 walks, helping her to a healthy .629 on-base percentage.
Jae Jae Phillips, sr., Troy
Catching and batting leadoff for the Trojanettes, Phillips has really seen her home run production come on in the second half. The senior closed out the regular season batting .553 with 15 home runs, 10 doubles and three triples. She also has driven in 38 runs.
Joleigh Richards, jr., Midlothian Heritage
While her defense is solid, Richards gets a lot of attention for what she does at the plate with a bat in her hands. The talented junior has 13 assists from behind the dish this year, but she’s also proven to be a tough out, batting .464 with nine home runs, 16 doubles, three triples and 45 RBI. The Lady Jaguars are 26-7.
Claire Schreiner, sr., Frisco Wakeland
After smacking 19 doubles and six homers as a junior, Schriner has flipped that production in 2025. Through 26 games the senior has smacked 16 homers and nine doubles in 2025. She is batting .467 with a triple, 46 RBI and has scored 35 runs. She’s also fantastic defensively, committing only two errors while racking up 23 assists.
Chayney Snelson, jr., Bushland
After a breakout sophomore season in which she batted .518 with 17 doubles and seven home runs, Snelson is backing that up with another big year in 2025. In 28 games, she has a .462 average with eight home runs, 12 doubles, one triple and 36 RBI. She’s also credited with 30 assists behind the dish.
Abby Van Volkenburgh, sr., Plano John Paul II
John Paul II is currently on a 10-game winning streak and Van Volkenburgh is on a 15-game hitting streak. She’s helped keep the offense sharp all season with a .432 batting average (32-for-74) with five home runs, five doubles and 27 RBI while playing solid defense behind the dish.
Sophie Vlasak, soph., Houston Memorial
One of the state’s top sophomores, Vlasak carries a .977 fielding percentage this season, committing only three errors while also notching 15 assists and four double plays. She’s also among the state’s leaders in home runs at the position, clubbing 13 in her first 24 games. Vlasek is batting .472 with nine doubles 41 RBI and has scored 29 runs.
Aubry Way, sr., Arp
The Lady Tigers are chasing a 30-win season and Way’s bat has been carrying them there. The senior catcher is batting .568 this season with 11 doubles, one triple and six home runs with 58 RBI in 29 games. She has improved her defense this season and has a .964 fielding percentage with 11 assists.