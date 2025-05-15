High School

Texas high school football: La Porte’s $56M stadium unveiled in photos

Texas Football Life released exclusive photos of La Porte High School's new football venue

The saying goes "Everything is bigger in Texas" and that certainly stands true when it pertains to high school football stadiums.

On Wednesday, Texas Football Life released exclusive photos via social media of La Porte High School's new state-of-the-art high school football venue, which sits at a price tag of $56-million.

The Bulldogs have been a football team without a actual home field since the 2022 season as they've been awaiting the completion of their new stadium. The last time La Porte played a home game back on Oct. 21, 2022 against Baytown Sterling.

Without a home stadium, La Porte’s football team finds solace in winning

In the last two seasons, the Bulldogs have played “home” games at Barbers Hill High School last year, 24 miles from campus, and Deer Park’s Abshier Stadium this past 2024 season, 12 miles away.

“It’s not easy,” La Porte head coach Kevin Berneathy said back in December of not having an actual home stadium. “It’s built a huge amount of toughness in our team. We can go anywhere and play. It’s a privilege to coach a bunch of kids that are mature enough to handle that.”

La Porte made some huge strides this past 2024 season as they moved past the opening round of the postseason for the first time since 2016 and it had been 13 years since they last reached the region finals.

