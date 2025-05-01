Texas high school football: North Crowley releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Lone Star State and High School On SI Texas will share these as we see them.
Recently the defending Class 6A, Division I state champion North Crowley Panthers announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Panthers will play 10 games including two contests against 3-time state champion DeSoto and 2-time state champion Denton Guyer.
Among the other teams on the Panthers' schedule are Legacy, Lancaster and Rockwall.
North Crowley wraps their season with Boswell, Crowley, Lake Ridge, Mansfield and Weatherford.
Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule with official times to be announced.
2025 North Crowley Panthers football schedule
Aug 28: vs. Lancaster
Sep 5: vs DeSoto
Sep 12: at Denton Guyer
Sep 18: vs. Rockwall
Sep 26: at Legacy
Oct 10: at Lake Ridge
Oct 17: vs. Weatherford
Oct 24: vs. Boswell
Oct. 30: at Mansfield
Nov 6: vs. Crowley
