Texas high school football: North Crowley releases 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Panthers schedule are the 3-time state champion DeSoto and 2-time state champion Denton Guyer

Andy Villamarzo

North Crowley cruised past Austin Westlake on Saturday night to win the Class 6A Division 1 Texas high school football state championship.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Lone Star State and High School On SI Texas will share these as we see them.

Recently the defending Class 6A, Division I state champion North Crowley Panthers announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Panthers will play 10 games including two contests against 3-time state champion DeSoto and 2-time state champion Denton Guyer.

Among the other teams on the Panthers' schedule are Legacy, Lancaster and Rockwall.

North Crowley wraps their season with Boswell, Crowley, Lake Ridge, Mansfield and Weatherford.

Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule with official times to be announced.

2025 North Crowley Panthers football schedule

Aug 28: vs. Lancaster

Sep 5: vs DeSoto

Sep 12: at Denton Guyer

Sep 18: vs. Rockwall

Sep 26: at Legacy

Oct 10: at Lake Ridge

Oct 17: vs. Weatherford

Oct 24: vs. Boswell

Oct. 30: at Mansfield

Nov 6: vs. Crowley

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

