Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Who's in for every 6A, 5A, 4A district?
The top four teams in each Texas high school football district will qualify for the 2024 UIL football playoffs. Who's in, and who's on the fence?
Going into the final week of the regular season, some teams are preparing for the playoffs, while others are fighting for a playoff spot, or teams on byes will have to wait and see how games turn around with tiebreakers settling the field.
The only playoff bracket that will be late to be announced is 6A.
The top four teams move up and the top two enrollments go to Division I and the lower two go to Division II. Then, the team with the better record will be the No. 1 seed out of the district. For example, Duncanville and DeSoto were in the same district. Duncanville was the No. 1 seed in the D-I bracket, while DeSoto was No. 1 in the D-II bracket.
Who's in, and who's on the outside looking in entering Week 11? here is the latest for every 4A, 5A and 6A district:
CLASS 6A
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
El Paso Eastlake Falcons (6-3, 5-0)
El Paso Pebble Hills Spartans (5-4, 4-1)
El Paso Franklin Cougars (5-4, 3-2)
On the bubble
El Paso Coronado Thunderbirds (5-3, 2-3)
El Paso Montwood Rams (2-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Wollforth Frenship Tigers (8-1, 4-0)
Midland Legacy Rebels (4-5, 3-1)
Odessa Permian Panthers (7-2, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
North Crowley Eagles (9-0, 5-0)
Crowley Eagles (6-3, 5-0)
Mansfield Tigers (7-2, 3-2)
Mansfield Legacy Broncos (3-7, 3-3)
On the bubble
Weatherford Kangaroos (2-7, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Southlake Carroll Dragons (10-0, 8-0)
Euless Trinity Trojans (8-1, 6-1)
Trophy Club Byron Nelson (7-2, 5-2)
Justin Northwest Texans (6-3, 4-3)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Coppell Cowboys (9-0, 6-0)
Lewisville Fighting Farmers (6-3, 5-1)
Denton Guyer Wildcats (6-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
Flower Mound Marcus Marauders (6-3, 3-3)
Hebron Hawks (5-4, 3-3)
Flower Mound Jaguars (5-4, 2-4)
—
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Allen Eagles (9-0, 7-0)
Prosper Eagles (7-2, 6-1)
McKinney Lions (6-3, 5-2)
On the bubble
Plano Wildcats (5-5, 4-4)
Plano East Panthers (6-3, 4-3)
Prosper Rock Hill Blue Hawks (5-4, 4-3)
—
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Lake Highlands Wildcats (7-2, 6-0
Richardson JJ Pearce Mustangs (7-2, 5-1)
Dallas Jesuit Rangers (5-4, 4-2)
On the bubble
Richardson Eagles (5-4, 3-3)
Richardson Berkner Rams (5-4, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Arlington James Bowie Volunteers (6-3, 6-0)
On the bubble
Arlington Colts (6-3, 4-2)
Haltom Buffalos (5-4, 4-2)
South Grand Prairie Warriors (6-3, 4-2)
Arlington James Martin (3-6, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Saches Mustangs (8-1, 7-0)
Wylie Pirates (6-3, 6-1)
Wylie East Raiders (8-1, 6-1)
On the bubble
Garland Owls (4-5, 3-4)
Garland Lakeview Centennial Patriots (3-7, 3-5)
Garland Naaman Forest Rangers (4-5, 3-4)
Rowlett Eagles (4-5, 3-4)
—
District 10
Who’s in
Longview Lobos (7-2, 5-0)
North Forney Falcons (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Rockwall Yellowjackets (5-4, 3-2)
Forney Jackrabbits (4-5, 2-3)
Rockwall-Heath Hawks (4-5, 2-3)
Tyler Legacy Red Raiders (3-7, 2-4)
—
District 11
Who’s in
Dunanville Panthers (8-0, 6-0)
DeSoto Eagles (7-2, 5-1)
Lancaster Tigers (4-5, 4-2)
Waxahachie Indians (6-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Killeen Harker Heights Knights (7-2, 5-0)
Hewitt Midway Panthers (7-2, 4-1)
Temple Wildcats (7-2, 4-1)
Killeen Shoemaker Wolves (6-4, 3-3)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Willis Wildkats (10-0, 8-0)
The Woodlands Highlanders (8-1, 6-1)
Conroe Tigers (7-2, 5-2)
On the bubble
The Woodlands College Park Cavaliers (5-4, 4-3)
Conroe Grand Oaks Grizzlies (5-4, 3-4)
Conroe Oak Ridge War Eagles (3-6, 3-4)
—
District 14
Who’s in
Spring Westfield Mustangs (7-2, 6-0)
On the bubble
Aldine Davis Falcons (5-4, 4-2)
Spring Lions (4-5, 4-2)
Spring Dekaney Wildcats (4-5, 4-2)
Aldine Nimitz Cougars (6-3, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Tomball Cougars (8-0, 6-0)
Klein Cain Hurricanes (7-1, 5-1)
Klein Collins Tigers (5-5, 5-3)
On the bubble
Klein Oak Panthers (5-4, 4-3)
Magnolia Bulldogs (5-4, 4-3)
Klein Bearkats (5-4, 3-4)
Tomball Memorial Wildcats (4-5, 3-4)
—
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Cypress Bridgleand Bears (8-1, 6-0)
Cypress Woods Wildcats (8-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Cypress Ranch Mustangs (6-3, 4-2)
Cypress Springs Panthers (7-2, 4-2)
Cypress Lakes Spartans (4-5, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 17
Who’s in
Cy-Fair Bobcats (6-2, 5-0)
Cypress Falls Eagles (6-2, 5-0)
Houston Memorial Mustangs (4-5, 4-2)
Houston Stratford Spartans (6-2, 4-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 18
Who’s in
Houston Lamar Texans (6-3, 5-0)
Houston Bellaire Cardinals (6-4, 4-2)
Houston Heights Bulldogs (6-3, 4-1)
Houston Westside Wolves (3-6, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 19
Who’s in
Katy Tigers (8-1, 7-0)
Katy Jordan Warriors (8-1, 6-1)
Katy Paetow Panthers (7-2, 6-1)
On the bubble
Katy Cinco Ranch Cougars (4-6, 4-4)
Katy Tompkins Falcons (5-4, 4-3)
Katy Mayde Creek Rams (5-4, 3-4)
—
DISTRICT 20
Who’s in
Fulshear Chargers (10-0, 6-0)
Houston Strake Jesuit Crusaders (6-3, 4-1)
Richmond Foster Falcons (4-5, 4-1)
On the bubble
Richmond George Ranch Longhorns (3-6, 2-3)
Alief Elsik Rams (1-8, 1-4)
Alief Hastings Bears (2-7, 1-4)
—
DISTRICT 21
Who’s in
Fort Bend Ridge Point Panthers (8-1, 6-0)
Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (8-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Fort Bend Elkins Knights (6-3, 4-2)
Fort Bend Travis Tigers (4-5, 4-2)
Fort Bend Austin Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 22
Who’s in
Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks (8-1, 7-0)
Pearland Oilers (7-2, 6-1)
On the bubble
Manvel Mavericks (5-4, 5-2)
Pearland Dawson Eagles (6-4, 5-3)
Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (5-4, 4-3)
—
DISTRICT 23
Who’s in
Galena Park North Shore Mustangs (9-0, 6-0)
Humble Atascocita Eagles (8-1, 5-1)
Humble Summer Creek Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Humble Kingwood Mustangs (5-4, 3-3)
Humble Wildcats (5-4, 2-4)
Sheldon C.E. King Panthers (4-5, 2-4)
—
DISTRICT 24
Who’s in
Deer Park Deer (8-1, 6-0)
League City Clear Springs (7-2, 5-1)
Dickinson Gators (6-3, 5-1)
On the bubble
League City Clear Falls Knights (5-4, 3-3)
League City Clear Creek Wildcats (3-6, 2-4)
Clear Lake Falcons (3-6, 2-4)
—
DISTRICT 25
Who’s in
Austin Vandegrift Vipers (8-1, 7-0)
Round Rock Dragons (8-1, 6-1)
Cedar Park Vista Ridge Rangers (6-3, 5-2)
On the bubble
Round Rock McNeil Mavericks (4-5, 4-3)
Hutto Hippos (4-5, 3-4)
Round Rock Cedar Ridge Raiders (3-6, 3-4)
—
DISTRICT 26
Who’s in
Austin Westlake Chaparrals (8-1, 5-0)
Dripping Springs Tigers (7-2, 4-1)
Austin Lake Travis Cavaliers (8-1, 4-1)
On the bubble
Austin Maroons (5-4, 3-2)
—
DISTRICT 27
Who’s in
San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson Jaguars (8-1, 6-0)
San Antonio Ronald Reagan Rattlers (6-3, 5-1)
On the bubble
San Antonio Louis C. Brandeis Broncos (6-3, 4-2)
San Antonio Thomas C. Clark Cougars (6-3, 4-2)
San Antonio Winston Churchill Chargers (5-4, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 28
Who’s in
San Antonio William J. Brennan Bears (8-1, 7-0)
San Antonio John M. Harlan Hawks (8-1, 6-1)
San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor Wildcats (6-3, 6-1)
On the bubble
San Antonio Sandra Day O’Connor Panthers (4-5, 4-3)
San Antonio William H. Taft Raiders (5-4, 4-3)
—
DISTRICT 29
Who’s in
Cibolo Steele Knights (8-1, 5-0)
San Antonio East Central Hornets (7-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
Buda Johnson Jaguars (6-3, 3-2)
New Braunfels Canyon Cougars (5-4, 3-2)
Converse Judson Rockets (3-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 30
Who’s in
Laredo United Longhorns (7-2, 5-0)
Medina Valley Panthers (5-5, 4-2)
On the bubble
Laredo Alexanders Bulldogs (5-4, 3-2)
Laredo United South Panthers (4-5, 3-2)
Del Rio Rams (3-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 31
Who’s in
PSJA Bears (7-2, 4-0)
Weslaco Bobcats (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Edinburg Bobcats (5-4, 2-2)
Edinburg Economedes Jaguars (5-4, 2-2)
La Joya Coyotes (1-8, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 32
Who’s in
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers (7-3, 3-1)
Los Fresnos Falcons (8-1, 3-0)
On the bubble
Harlingen Cardinals (5-4, 1-2)
San Benito Greyhounds (1-8, 1-2)
Brownsville Hanna Eagles (1-8, 0-3)
—
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
El Paso El Dorado Aztecs (9-0, 5-0)
El Paso Parkland Matadors (3-6, 3-2)
El Paso Americas Trail Blazers (2-6, 2-3)
El Paso Bel Air Highlanders (0-9, 0-5)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Abilene Eagles (7-3, 5-1)
Amarillo Sandies (5-3, 4-1)
Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen (5-4, 4-1)
On the bubble
Amarillo Tascosa Rebels (4-5, 3-2)
Amarillo Caprock Longhorns (3-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Aledo Bearcats (8-1, 7-0)
Denton Billy Ryan Raiders (8-1, 6-1)
Azle Horents (7-2, 5-2)
Richland Royals (7-2, 5-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Fort Worth Arlington Heights Yellowjackets (8-1, 6-1)
Fort Worth R.L. Paschal Panthers (7-2, 6-1)
Fort Worth Chisholm Trails Rangers (7-2, 5-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Frisco Rick Reedy Lions (8-1, 7-0)
Frisco Lone Star Rangers (8-1, 6-1)
Frisco Wakeland Wolverines (7-3, 6-2)
McKinney North Bulldogs (5-4, 5-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
West Mesquite Wranglers (9-0, 7-0)
Carrollton Creekview Mustangs (8-1, 6-1)
Carrollton Newman Smith Trojans (7-2, 6-!)
Dallas W.T. White Longhorns (7-3, 5-3)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Dallas Highland Park Scots (8-1, 5-0)
Midlothian Panthers (8-1, 5-0)
On the bubble
Red Oak Hawks (5-4, 3-2)
Burleson Centennial Spartans (4-5, 2-3)
Tyler Lions (4-5, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Cedar Park Timberwolves (6-3, 5-1)
Georgetown Eagles (8-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Lake Belton Broncos (6-3, 4-2)
Leander Rouse Raiders (5-4, 4-2)
Leander Lions (4-5, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Lufkin Panthers (8-1, 5-0)
Galveston Ball Golden Tornadoes (8-1, 4-1)
Port Arthur Memorial Titans (7-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
Barbers Hill Eagles (6-3, 3-2)
Beaumont West Brook Bruins (4-5, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Galena Park Yellowjackets (6-3, 6-1)
Houston Ross Shaw Sterling Raiders (6-3, 6-1)
Houston Stephen Pool Waltrip Rams (6-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
Houston Charles H. Milby Buffaloes (4-5, 4-3)
Houston Westbury Huskies (5-5, 4-4)
Houston Spring Woods Tigers (3-6, 3-4)
—
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
La Porte Bulldogs (6-3, 6-0)
Angleton Wildcats (8-1, 5-1)
Crosby Cougars (5-4, 5-1)
On the bubble
Friendswood Mustangs (4-5, 3-3)
Humble Kingwood Park Panthers (3-6, 2-4)
New Caney Porter Spartans (3-6, 2-4)
—
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
College Station A&M Consolidated Tigers (9-0, 7-0)
College Station Cougars (9-1, 7-1)
Austin L.C. Anderson Trojans (7-2, 5-2)
Pflugerville Weiss Wolves (7-2, 5-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
San Antonio Pieper Warriors (9-0, 6-0)
Comal Smithson Valley (7-2, 5-1)
New Braunsfels Unicorns (6-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
Seguin Matadors (4-5, 3-3)
Boerne Champion Chargers (5-4, 2-4)
San Antonio Karen J. Wagner Thunderbirds (3-5, 2-4)
—
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
San Antonio Southwest Dragons (9-0, 7-0)
San Antonio John Jay Mustangs (8-1, 5-1)
San Antonio Legacy Titans (7-3, 5-3)
South San Antonio Bobcats (7-2, 5-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff Hornets (9-0, 7-0)
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles (7-2, 6-1)
PSJA North Raiders (8-1, 6-1)
On the bubble
Harlingen South Hawks (5-4, 4-3)
Weslaco East Wildcats (6-3, 4-3)
—
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Edinburg Vela Sabercats (9-0, 6-0)
McAllen Memorial Mustangs (7-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
La Joya Palmview Lobos (6-3, 3-3)
McAllen Bulldogs (3-6, 3-3)
McAllen James Nikki Rowe Warriors (3-6, 3-3)
Mission Eagles (5-4, 3-3)
—
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
El Paso Del Valle Conquistadores (9-0, 8-0)
Canutillo Eagles (8-1, 6-1)
On the bubble
El Paso Andress Eagles (5-4, 5-2)
El Paso Chapin Huskies (5-4, 5-2)
El Paso Hanks Knights (6-3, 4-3)
—
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Abilene Wylie Bulldogs (7-1, 5-0)
Lubbock Cooper Pirates (7-3, 4-2)
Wichita Falls Memorial Mavericks (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Abilene Cooper Cougars (3-6, 2-3)
Amarillo Palo Duro Dons (5-4, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Argyle Eagles (8-1, 7-0)
Colleyville Heritage Panthers (7-2, 6-1)
On the bubble
Mansfield Summit Jaguars (5-4, 5-2)
Mansfield Timberview Wolves (6-4, 5-3)
Arlington Juan Seguin Cougars (6-3, 4-3)
—
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Prosper Walnut Grove Wildcats (8-1, 6-1)
Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (6-3, 6-1)
On the bubble
Anna Coyotes (6-3, 5-2)
Frisco Emerson Mavericks (7-3, 5-3)
Melissa Cardinals (5-4, 4-3)
—
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (7-2, 6-0)
Dallas Hillcrest Panthers (6-3, 5-1)
Dallas Woodrow Wilson Wildcats (6-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
Seagoville Dragons (3-6, 3-3)
Dallas W.H. Adamson Leopards (5-4, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (6-3, 6-0)
Crandall Pirates (8-1, 5-1)
Kaufman Lions (6-3, 5-1)
On the bubble
Terrell Tigers (5-4, 3-3)
Ennis Lions (3-6, 2-4)
Mesquite Poteet Pirates (2-7, 2-4)
—
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Texarkana Texas Tigers (9-0, 5-0)
Marshall Mavericks (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Mount Pleasant Tigers (3-6, 3-2)
Whitehouse Wildcats (5-4, 3-2)
Hallsville Bobcats (3-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Nederland Bulldogs (7-2, 5-1)
Port Neches-Groves Indains (8-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Huntsville Hornets (6-3, 4-2)
Montgomery Bears (7-2, 4-2)
Montgomery Lake Creek Lions (5-4, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Richmond Randles Lions (9-0, 6-0)
Alvin Iowa Colony Pioneers (8-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (7-2, 4-2)
Texas City Stingers (5-4, 4-2)
Baytown Lee Ganders (6-3, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Brenham Cubs (8-1, 4-0)
Killeen Ellison Eagles (5-4, 3-1)
On the bubble
Belton Tigers (2-7, 2-2)
Waco University Trojans (6-3, 2-2)
Bryan James Earl Rudder Rangers (6-3, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Liberty Hill Panthers (8-1, 6-0)
Bastrop Bears (7-2, 6-0)
On the bubble
Elgin Wildcats (4-5, 4-2)
Pflugerville Panthers (6-3, 3-3)
Pflugerville John B. Connally Cougars (4-5, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
San Antonio Luther Burbank Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0-)
San Antonio Thomas Jefferson Mustangs (4-5, 4-1)
San Antonio Sam Houston Hurricanes (5-5, 4-2)
On the bubble
San Antonio Sidney Lanier Voks (5-4, 3-2)
San Antonio Thomas A. Edison Golden Bears (3-5, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Alamo Heights Mules (10-0, 6-0)
Boerne Greyhounds (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Kerrville Tivy Antlers (6-3, 3-2)
Victoria West Warriors (7-2, 3-2)
San Antonio Veterans Memorial Patriots (3-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Corpus Christi Roy Miller Buccaneers (7-2, 4-0)
Gregory-Portland Wildcats (4-5, 3-1)
On the bubble
Corpus Christi Mary Carroll Tigers (4-5, 2-2)
Corpus Christi W.B. Ray Texans (2-7, 2-2)
Corpus Christi Foy F. Moody Trojans (5-4, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Alice Coyotes (5-3, 3-0)
On the bubble
Mission Pioneer Diamondbacks (6-3, 2-1)
Mission Sharyland Rattlers (5-5, 2-1)
Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots (2-7, 1-2)
Roma Gladiators (4-5, 0-3)
—
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets (7-2, 4-0)
Brownsville Lopez Lobos (7-2, 3-1)
Brownsville James Pace Vikings (6-3, 2-2)
Mercedes Tigers (5-3, 2-1)
On the bubble
None
—
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
District 1
Who’s in
El Paso Stephen F. Austin Panthers (8-1, 7-0)
El Paso Riverside Rangers (8-1, 6-1)
On the bubble
El Paso Ysleta Indians (7-2, 5-2)
Clint Mountain View Lobos (5-5, 4-4)
El Paso Irvin Rockets (5-4, 4-3)
Clint Lions (3-6, 3-4)
—
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Canyon West Plains Wolves (6-3, 4-0)
Canyon Randall Raiders (8-1, 3-1)
Hereford Whitefaces (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Canyon Eagles (5-4, 1-3)
Dumas Demons (3-6, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Andrew Mustangs (3-6, 2-0)
Big Spring Steers (4-5, 1-1)
Pecos Eagles (3-6, 1-1)
San Angelo Lake View Chiefs (2-7, 0-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Lampasas Badgers (8-2, 3-1)
Stephenville Yellowjackets (8-1, 3-0)
On the bubble
Brownwood Lions (4-4, 1-2)
Burnet Bulldogs (5-4, 1-2)
Marble Falls Mustangs (2-7, 0-3)
Who’s in
Springtown Porcupines (9-1, 6-0)
Decatur Eagles (5-4, 4-1)
Fort Worth Southwest Raiders (5-4, 4-1)
On the bubble
Fort Worth Eastern Hills Highlanders (2-7, 2-3)
Fort Worth Amon Carter-Riverside Eagles (2-7, 1-4)
Fort Worth Western Hills Cougars (1-8, 1-4)
—
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Alvarado Indians (9-0, 4-0)
Kennedale Wildcats (5-4, 4-0)
On the bubble
Lake Worth Bullfrogs (2-7, 2-2)
Castleberry River Oaks Lions (4-5, 1-3)
Carrollton Ranchview Wolves (4-5, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Celina Bobcats (9-0, 4-0)
Frisco Panther Creek Panthers (8-1, 4-0)
Sulphur Springs Wildcats (8-1, 4-1)
Aubrey Chaparrals (6-4, 3-3)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Dallas Justin Kimball Knights (7-2, 6-0)
Dallas David W. Carter Cowboys (5-4, 5-1)
On the bubble
Dallas Lincoln Tigers (5-4, 3-3)
Dallas L.G. Pinkston Vikings (3-6, 3-3)
North Dallas Bulldogs (3-6, 3-3)
Wilmer-Hutchins Eagles (6-3, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Kilgore Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Longview Pine Tree Pirates (8-1, 4-1)
Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2)
Henderson Lions (6-3, 3-2)
Lindale Eagles (4-5, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears (7-2, 6-0)
Bridge City Cardinals (8-1, 5-1)
Huffman-Hargrave Falcons (8-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Lumberton Raiders (3-6, 3-3)
Vidor Pirates (4-5, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Houston Worthing Colts (10-0, 8-0)
Houston Jack Yates Lions (6-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
Houston Ebbert L. Furr Brahmas (5-3, 4-2)
Houston Phillis Wheatley Wildcats (5-4, 4-3)
Houston North Forest Bulldogs (4-4, 3-3)
—
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Needville Blue Jays (6-3, 4-0)
Stafford Spartans (5-3, 3-0)
Fort Bend Almeta Crawford Chargers (4-4, 2-1)
Navasota Rattlers (4-5, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
—
District 13
Who’s in
Austin Lyndon Baines Johnson Jaguars (9-0, 5-0)
Austin William B. Travis Rebels (7-2, 4-1)
Taylor Ducks (4-5, 4-1)
On the bubble
Austin Eastside Panthers (3-6, 2-3)
Manor New Tech Titans (3-6, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
San Antonio Davenport Wolves (9-1, 6-0)
Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies (4-5, 4-1)
On the bubble
Canyon Lake Hawks (6-3, 3-2)
Somerset Bulldogs (7-2, 3-2)
Pleasanton Eagles (4-5, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Bay City Blackcats (8-1, 4-0)
Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandcrabs (5-4, 4-0)
El Campo Ricebirds (6-3, 2-2)
La Vernia Bears (6-3, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
—
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats (8-2, 4-0)
Tuloso-Midway Warriors (6-3, 2-1)
Zapata Hawks (7-2, 2-1)
On the bubble
Hidalgo Pirates (1-7, 0-3)
Pharr Valley View Tigers (1-8, 0-3)
—
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Midland Greenwood Rangers (8-1, 3-0)
On the bubble
Monahan Loboes (5-4, 2-1)
Seminole Indians (8-1, 2-1)
Fort Stockton Panthers (6-3, 1-3)
Synder Tigers (1-8, 0-3)
—
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Lubbock Estacado Matadors (6-4, 4-0)
On the bubble
Borger Bulldogs (3-6, 1-2)
Levelland Lobos (5-4, 1-2)
Who’s in
Perryton Rangers (3-6, 1-2)
—
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Graham Steers (8-1, 4-0)
Brock Eagles (8-1, 3-1)
On the bubble
Mineral Wells Rams (6-3, 2-2)
Bridgeport Bulls (3-6, 1-3)
Burkburnett Bulldogs (2-7, 1-3)
Eagle Mountain Knights (3-6, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Glen Rose Tigers (7-2, 4-0)
Benbrook Bobcats (8-1, 3-1)
On the bubble
Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats (4-5, 2-2)
Godley Wildcats (5-4, 2-2)
Hillsboro Eagles (3-6, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Van Alstyne Panthers (6-3, 5-0)
On the bubble
Caddo Mills Foxes (6-3, 3-2)
Farmersville Farmers (6-3, 3-2)
Krum Bobcats (7-2, 3-2)
Sanger Indians (4-5, 3-2)
—
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Sunnyvale Raiders (6-3, 4-0)
Canton Eagles (8-1, 3-1)
On the bubble
Quinlan Ford Panthers (6-3, 2-2)
Wills Point Tigers (5-4, 2-2)
Ferris Yellowjackets (3-6, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks (7-2, 4-0)
Gilmer Buckeyes (6-3, 3-1)
Van Vandals (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Longview Spring Hill Panthers (2-7, 1-3)
Pittsburg Pirates (1-8, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Carthage Bulldogs (8-1, 4-0)
Athen Hornets (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Center Roughriders (7-2, 2-2)
Brownsboro Bears (1-8, 1-3)
Bullard Panthers (2-7, 1-3)
Rusk Eagles (2-7, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (8-1, 4-0)
West Orange-Stark Mustangs (8-1, 4-0)
On the bubble
Silsbee Tigers (6-3, 2-2)
Jasper Bulldogs (3-36, 1-3)
Shepherd Pirates (3-6, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Brookshire Royal Falcons (6-3, 4-1)
Sweeny Bulldogs (5-4, 4-1)
Columbia Roughnecks (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
La Marque Cougars (5-5, 3-3)
Wharton Tigers (4-5, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Bellville Brahmas (6-3, 4-0)
Madisonville Mustangs (5-4, 3-1)
On the bubble
La Grange Leopards (6-3, 2-2)
Sealy Tigers (6-3, 2-2)
Giddings Buffaloes (2-7, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Waco La Vega (6-3, 4-0)
Robinson Rockets (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Waco Connally Cadets (5-4, 2-2)
China Spring Cougars (2-7, 1-3)
Gatesville Hornets (4-5, 1-3)
Lorena Leopards (2-7, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Wimberley Texans (7-2, 5-0)
Lago Vista Vikings (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Geronimo Navarro Panthers (4-6, 3-3)
Salado Eagles (5-4, 3-2)
Jarrell Cougars (5-4, 2-3)
—
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Carizzo Springs Wildcats (5-4, 3-0)
On the bubble
Bandera Bulldogs (6-3, 2-1)
Devine Warhorses (7-2, 2-1)
Pearsall Mavericks (2-8, 1-3)
—
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Sinton Pirates (9-0, 3-0)
Cuero Gobblers (6-3, 2-1)
Rockport-Fulton Pirates (6-3, 2-1)
On the bubble
Ingleside Mustangs (5-5, 1-3)
Robstown Cottonpickers (2-6, 0-3)
—
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Kingsville King Brahmas (8-2, 2-1)
La Feria Lions (5-4, 2-1)
Port Isabel Silver Tarpons (7-2, 2-1)
Rio Grande City Grulla Gators (0-9, 0-3)
On the bubble
None
