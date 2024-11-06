High School

Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Who's in for every 6A, 5A, 4A district?

Who's in and who's on the outside looking in across UIL Class 6A through 4A entering the final week of the UIL regular season?

Cody Thorn

Colleyville Heritage (Texas) QB Bodey Weaver.
Colleyville Heritage (Texas) QB Bodey Weaver. / Cody Thorn

The top four teams in each Texas high school football district will qualify for the 2024 UIL football playoffs. Who's in, and who's on the fence?

Going into the final week of the regular season, some teams are preparing for the playoffs, while others are fighting for a playoff spot, or teams on byes will have to wait and see how games turn around with tiebreakers settling the field. 

The only playoff bracket that will be late to be announced is 6A.

The top four teams move up and the top two enrollments go to Division I and the lower two go to Division II. Then, the team with the better record will be the No. 1 seed out of the district. For example, Duncanville and DeSoto were in the same district. Duncanville was the No. 1 seed in the D-I bracket, while DeSoto was No. 1 in the D-II bracket.

Who's in, and who's on the outside looking in entering Week 11? here is the latest for every 4A, 5A and 6A district:

CLASS 6A

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

El Paso Eastlake Falcons (6-3, 5-0)

El Paso Pebble Hills Spartans (5-4, 4-1)

El Paso Franklin Cougars (5-4, 3-2)

On the bubble

El Paso Coronado Thunderbirds (5-3, 2-3)

El Paso Montwood Rams (2-6, 2-3) 

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Wollforth Frenship Tigers (8-1, 4-0)

Midland Legacy Rebels (4-5, 3-1)

Odessa Permian Panthers (7-2, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

North Crowley Eagles (9-0, 5-0)

Crowley Eagles (6-3, 5-0)

Mansfield Tigers (7-2, 3-2)

Mansfield Legacy Broncos (3-7, 3-3)

On the bubble

Weatherford Kangaroos (2-7, 2-3)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Southlake Carroll Dragons (10-0, 8-0)

Euless Trinity Trojans (8-1, 6-1)

Trophy Club Byron Nelson (7-2, 5-2)

Justin Northwest Texans (6-3, 4-3)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Coppell Cowboys (9-0, 6-0)

Lewisville Fighting Farmers (6-3, 5-1)

Denton Guyer Wildcats (6-3, 4-2)

On the bubble

Flower Mound Marcus Marauders (6-3, 3-3)

Hebron Hawks (5-4, 3-3)

Flower Mound Jaguars (5-4, 2-4)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

Allen Eagles (9-0, 7-0)

Prosper Eagles (7-2, 6-1)

McKinney Lions (6-3, 5-2)

On the bubble

Plano Wildcats (5-5, 4-4)

Plano East Panthers (6-3, 4-3)

Prosper Rock Hill Blue Hawks (5-4, 4-3)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Lake Highlands Wildcats (7-2, 6-0

Richardson JJ Pearce Mustangs (7-2, 5-1)

Dallas Jesuit Rangers (5-4, 4-2)

On the bubble

Richardson Eagles (5-4, 3-3)

Richardson Berkner Rams (5-4, 3-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Arlington James Bowie Volunteers (6-3, 6-0)

On the bubble

Arlington Colts (6-3, 4-2)

Haltom Buffalos (5-4, 4-2)

South Grand Prairie Warriors (6-3, 4-2)

Arlington James Martin (3-6, 3-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Saches Mustangs (8-1, 7-0)

Wylie Pirates (6-3, 6-1)

Wylie East Raiders (8-1, 6-1)

On the bubble

Garland Owls (4-5, 3-4)

Garland Lakeview Centennial Patriots (3-7, 3-5)

Garland Naaman Forest Rangers (4-5, 3-4)

Rowlett Eagles (4-5, 3-4)

District 10

Who’s in 

Longview Lobos (7-2, 5-0)

North Forney Falcons (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

Rockwall Yellowjackets (5-4, 3-2)

Forney Jackrabbits (4-5, 2-3)

Rockwall-Heath Hawks (4-5, 2-3)

Tyler Legacy Red Raiders (3-7, 2-4)

District 11

Who’s in 

Dunanville Panthers (8-0, 6-0)

DeSoto Eagles (7-2, 5-1)

Lancaster Tigers (4-5, 4-2)

Waxahachie Indians (6-3, 4-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Killeen Harker Heights Knights (7-2, 5-0)

Hewitt Midway Panthers (7-2, 4-1)

Temple Wildcats (7-2, 4-1)

Killeen Shoemaker Wolves (6-4, 3-3)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

Willis Wildkats (10-0, 8-0)

The Woodlands Highlanders (8-1, 6-1)

Conroe Tigers (7-2, 5-2)

On the bubble

The Woodlands College Park Cavaliers (5-4, 4-3)

Conroe Grand Oaks Grizzlies (5-4, 3-4)

Conroe Oak Ridge War Eagles (3-6, 3-4)

District 14

Who’s in 

Spring Westfield Mustangs (7-2, 6-0)

On the bubble

Aldine Davis Falcons (5-4, 4-2)

Spring Lions (4-5, 4-2)

Spring Dekaney Wildcats (4-5, 4-2)

Aldine Nimitz Cougars (6-3, 3-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Tomball Cougars (8-0, 6-0)

Klein Cain Hurricanes (7-1, 5-1)

Klein Collins Tigers (5-5, 5-3)

On the bubble

Klein Oak Panthers (5-4, 4-3)

Magnolia Bulldogs (5-4, 4-3)

Klein Bearkats (5-4, 3-4)

Tomball Memorial Wildcats (4-5, 3-4)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

Cypress Bridgleand Bears (8-1, 6-0)

Cypress Woods Wildcats (8-1, 5-1)

On the bubble

Cypress Ranch Mustangs (6-3, 4-2)

Cypress Springs Panthers (7-2, 4-2)

Cypress Lakes Spartans (4-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 17

Who’s in 

Cy-Fair Bobcats (6-2, 5-0)

Cypress Falls Eagles (6-2, 5-0)

Houston Memorial Mustangs (4-5, 4-2)

Houston Stratford Spartans (6-2, 4-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 18

Who’s in 

Houston Lamar Texans (6-3, 5-0)

Houston Bellaire Cardinals (6-4, 4-2)

Houston Heights Bulldogs (6-3, 4-1)

Houston Westside Wolves (3-6, 3-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 19

Who’s in 

Katy Tigers (8-1, 7-0)

Katy Jordan Warriors (8-1, 6-1)

Katy Paetow Panthers (7-2, 6-1)

On the bubble

Katy Cinco Ranch Cougars (4-6, 4-4)

Katy Tompkins Falcons (5-4, 4-3)

Katy Mayde Creek Rams (5-4, 3-4)

DISTRICT 20

Who’s in 

Fulshear Chargers (10-0, 6-0)

Houston Strake Jesuit Crusaders (6-3, 4-1)

Richmond Foster Falcons (4-5, 4-1)

On the bubble

Richmond George Ranch Longhorns (3-6, 2-3)

Alief Elsik Rams (1-8, 1-4)

Alief Hastings Bears (2-7, 1-4)

DISTRICT 21

Who’s in 

Fort Bend Ridge Point Panthers (8-1, 6-0)

Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (8-1, 5-1)

On the bubble

Fort Bend Elkins Knights (6-3, 4-2)

Fort Bend Travis Tigers (4-5, 4-2)

Fort Bend Austin Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 22

Who’s in 

Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks (8-1, 7-0)

Pearland Oilers (7-2, 6-1)

On the bubble

Manvel Mavericks (5-4, 5-2)

Pearland Dawson Eagles (6-4, 5-3)

Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (5-4, 4-3)

DISTRICT 23

Who’s in 

Galena Park North Shore Mustangs (9-0, 6-0)

Humble Atascocita Eagles (8-1, 5-1)

Humble Summer Creek Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1)

On the bubble

Humble Kingwood Mustangs (5-4, 3-3)

Humble Wildcats (5-4, 2-4)

Sheldon C.E. King Panthers (4-5, 2-4)

DISTRICT 24

Who’s in 

Deer Park Deer (8-1, 6-0)

League City Clear Springs (7-2, 5-1)

Dickinson Gators (6-3, 5-1)

On the bubble

League City Clear Falls Knights (5-4, 3-3)

League City Clear Creek Wildcats (3-6, 2-4)

Clear Lake Falcons (3-6, 2-4)

DISTRICT 25

Who’s in 

Austin Vandegrift Vipers (8-1, 7-0)

Round Rock Dragons (8-1, 6-1)

Cedar Park Vista Ridge Rangers (6-3, 5-2)

On the bubble

Round Rock McNeil Mavericks (4-5, 4-3)

Hutto Hippos (4-5, 3-4)

Round Rock Cedar Ridge Raiders (3-6, 3-4)

DISTRICT 26

Who’s in 

Austin Westlake Chaparrals (8-1, 5-0)

Dripping Springs Tigers (7-2, 4-1)

Austin Lake Travis Cavaliers (8-1, 4-1)

On the bubble

Austin Maroons (5-4, 3-2)

DISTRICT 27

Who’s in 

San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson Jaguars (8-1, 6-0)

San Antonio Ronald Reagan Rattlers (6-3, 5-1)

On the bubble

San Antonio Louis C. Brandeis Broncos (6-3, 4-2)

San Antonio Thomas C. Clark Cougars (6-3, 4-2)

San Antonio Winston Churchill Chargers (5-4, 3-3)

DISTRICT 28

Who’s in 

San Antonio William J. Brennan Bears (8-1, 7-0)

San Antonio John M. Harlan Hawks (8-1, 6-1)

San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor Wildcats (6-3, 6-1)

On the bubble

San Antonio Sandra Day O’Connor Panthers (4-5, 4-3)

San Antonio William H. Taft Raiders (5-4, 4-3)

DISTRICT 29

Who’s in 

Cibolo Steele Knights (8-1, 5-0)

San Antonio East Central Hornets (7-3, 4-2)

On the bubble

Buda Johnson Jaguars (6-3, 3-2)

New Braunfels Canyon Cougars (5-4, 3-2)

Converse Judson Rockets (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 30

Who’s in 

Laredo United Longhorns (7-2, 5-0)

Medina Valley Panthers (5-5, 4-2)

On the bubble

Laredo Alexanders Bulldogs (5-4, 3-2)

Laredo United South Panthers (4-5, 3-2)

Del Rio Rams (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 31

Who’s in 

PSJA Bears (7-2, 4-0)

Weslaco Bobcats (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Edinburg Bobcats (5-4, 2-2)

Edinburg Economedes Jaguars (5-4, 2-2)

La Joya Coyotes (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 32

Who’s in 

Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers (7-3, 3-1)

Los Fresnos Falcons (8-1, 3-0)

On the bubble

Harlingen Cardinals (5-4, 1-2)

San Benito Greyhounds (1-8, 1-2)

Brownsville Hanna Eagles (1-8, 0-3)

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in 

El Paso El Dorado Aztecs (9-0, 5-0)

El Paso Parkland Matadors (3-6, 3-2)

El Paso Americas Trail Blazers (2-6, 2-3)

El Paso Bel Air Highlanders (0-9, 0-5)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Abilene Eagles (7-3, 5-1)

Amarillo Sandies (5-3, 4-1)

Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen (5-4, 4-1)

On the bubble

Amarillo Tascosa Rebels (4-5, 3-2)

Amarillo Caprock Longhorns (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Aledo Bearcats (8-1, 7-0)

Denton Billy Ryan Raiders (8-1, 6-1)

Azle Horents (7-2, 5-2)

Richland Royals (7-2, 5-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Fort Worth Arlington Heights Yellowjackets (8-1, 6-1)

Fort Worth R.L. Paschal Panthers (7-2, 6-1)

Fort Worth Chisholm Trails Rangers (7-2, 5-2)

On the bubble

None 

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Frisco Rick Reedy Lions (8-1, 7-0)

Frisco Lone Star Rangers (8-1, 6-1)

Frisco Wakeland Wolverines (7-3, 6-2)

McKinney North Bulldogs (5-4, 5-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

West Mesquite Wranglers (9-0, 7-0)

Carrollton Creekview Mustangs (8-1, 6-1)

Carrollton Newman Smith Trojans (7-2, 6-!)

Dallas W.T. White Longhorns (7-3, 5-3)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Dallas Highland Park Scots (8-1, 5-0)

Midlothian Panthers (8-1, 5-0)

On the bubble

Red Oak Hawks (5-4, 3-2)

Burleson Centennial Spartans (4-5, 2-3)

Tyler Lions (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Cedar Park Timberwolves (6-3, 5-1)

Georgetown Eagles (8-1, 5-1)

On the bubble

Lake Belton Broncos (6-3, 4-2)

Leander Rouse Raiders (5-4, 4-2)

Leander Lions (4-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Lufkin Panthers (8-1, 5-0)

Galveston Ball Golden Tornadoes (8-1, 4-1)

Port Arthur Memorial Titans (7-3, 4-2)

On the bubble

Barbers Hill Eagles (6-3, 3-2)

Beaumont West Brook Bruins (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Galena Park Yellowjackets (6-3, 6-1)

Houston Ross Shaw Sterling Raiders (6-3, 6-1)

Houston Stephen Pool Waltrip Rams (6-2, 5-1)

On the bubble

Houston Charles H. Milby Buffaloes (4-5, 4-3)

Houston Westbury Huskies (5-5, 4-4)

Houston Spring Woods Tigers (3-6, 3-4)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

La Porte Bulldogs (6-3, 6-0)

Angleton Wildcats (8-1, 5-1)

Crosby Cougars (5-4, 5-1)

On the bubble

Friendswood Mustangs (4-5, 3-3)

Humble Kingwood Park Panthers (3-6, 2-4)

New Caney Porter Spartans (3-6, 2-4)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

College Station A&M Consolidated Tigers (9-0, 7-0)

College Station Cougars (9-1, 7-1)

Austin L.C. Anderson Trojans (7-2, 5-2)

Pflugerville Weiss Wolves (7-2, 5-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

San Antonio Pieper Warriors (9-0, 6-0)

Comal Smithson Valley (7-2, 5-1)

New Braunsfels Unicorns (6-3, 4-2)

On the bubble

Seguin Matadors (4-5, 3-3)

Boerne Champion Chargers (5-4, 2-4)

San Antonio Karen J. Wagner Thunderbirds (3-5, 2-4)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

San Antonio Southwest Dragons (9-0, 7-0)

San Antonio John Jay Mustangs (8-1, 5-1)

San Antonio Legacy Titans (7-3, 5-3)

South San Antonio Bobcats (7-2, 5-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff Hornets (9-0, 7-0)

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles (7-2, 6-1)

PSJA North Raiders (8-1, 6-1)

On the bubble

Harlingen South Hawks (5-4, 4-3)

Weslaco East Wildcats (6-3, 4-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

Edinburg Vela Sabercats (9-0, 6-0)

McAllen Memorial Mustangs (7-2, 5-1)

On the bubble

La Joya Palmview Lobos (6-3, 3-3)

McAllen Bulldogs (3-6, 3-3)

McAllen James Nikki Rowe Warriors (3-6, 3-3)

Mission Eagles (5-4, 3-3)

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

El Paso Del Valle Conquistadores (9-0, 8-0)

Canutillo Eagles (8-1, 6-1)

On the bubble

El Paso Andress Eagles (5-4, 5-2)

El Paso Chapin Huskies (5-4, 5-2) 

El Paso Hanks Knights (6-3, 4-3)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Abilene Wylie Bulldogs (7-1, 5-0)

Lubbock Cooper Pirates (7-3, 4-2)

Wichita Falls Memorial Mavericks (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Abilene Cooper Cougars (3-6, 2-3)

Amarillo Palo Duro Dons (5-4, 2-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Argyle Eagles (8-1, 7-0)

Colleyville Heritage Panthers (7-2, 6-1)

On the bubble

Mansfield Summit Jaguars (5-4, 5-2)

Mansfield Timberview Wolves (6-4, 5-3)

Arlington Juan Seguin Cougars (6-3, 4-3)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Prosper Walnut Grove Wildcats (8-1, 6-1)

Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (6-3, 6-1)

On the bubble

Anna Coyotes (6-3, 5-2)

Frisco Emerson Mavericks (7-3, 5-3)

Melissa Cardinals (5-4, 4-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (7-2, 6-0)

Dallas Hillcrest Panthers (6-3, 5-1)

Dallas Woodrow Wilson Wildcats (6-3, 4-2)

On the bubble

Seagoville Dragons (3-6, 3-3)

Dallas W.H. Adamson Leopards (5-4, 3-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (6-3, 6-0)

Crandall Pirates (8-1, 5-1)

Kaufman Lions (6-3, 5-1)

On the bubble

Terrell Tigers (5-4, 3-3)

Ennis Lions (3-6, 2-4)

Mesquite Poteet Pirates (2-7, 2-4)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Texarkana Texas Tigers (9-0, 5-0)

Marshall Mavericks (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Mount Pleasant Tigers (3-6, 3-2)

Whitehouse Wildcats (5-4, 3-2)

Hallsville Bobcats (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Nederland Bulldogs (7-2, 5-1)

Port Neches-Groves Indains (8-1, 5-1)

On the bubble

Huntsville Hornets (6-3, 4-2)

Montgomery Bears (7-2, 4-2)

Montgomery Lake Creek Lions (5-4, 3-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Richmond Randles Lions (9-0, 6-0)

Alvin Iowa Colony Pioneers (8-1, 5-1) 

On the bubble

Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (7-2, 4-2)

Texas City Stingers (5-4, 4-2)

Baytown Lee Ganders (6-3, 3-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Brenham Cubs (8-1, 4-0)

Killeen Ellison Eagles (5-4, 3-1)

On the bubble

Belton Tigers (2-7, 2-2)

Waco University Trojans (6-3, 2-2)

Bryan James Earl Rudder Rangers (6-3, 1-3)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Liberty Hill Panthers (8-1, 6-0)

Bastrop Bears (7-2, 6-0)

On the bubble

Elgin Wildcats (4-5, 4-2)

Pflugerville Panthers (6-3, 3-3)

Pflugerville John B. Connally Cougars (4-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

San Antonio Luther Burbank Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0-)

San Antonio Thomas Jefferson Mustangs (4-5, 4-1)

San Antonio Sam Houston Hurricanes (5-5, 4-2) 

On the bubble

San Antonio Sidney Lanier Voks (5-4, 3-2)

San Antonio Thomas A. Edison Golden Bears (3-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

Alamo Heights Mules (10-0, 6-0)

Boerne Greyhounds (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

Kerrville Tivy Antlers (6-3, 3-2)

Victoria West Warriors (7-2, 3-2)

San Antonio Veterans Memorial Patriots (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

Corpus Christi Roy Miller Buccaneers (7-2, 4-0)

Gregory-Portland Wildcats (4-5, 3-1)

On the bubble

Corpus Christi Mary Carroll Tigers (4-5, 2-2)

Corpus Christi W.B. Ray Texans (2-7, 2-2)

Corpus Christi Foy F. Moody Trojans (5-4, 1-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Alice Coyotes (5-3, 3-0)

On the bubble

Mission Pioneer Diamondbacks (6-3, 2-1)

Mission Sharyland Rattlers (5-5, 2-1)

Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots (2-7, 1-2)

Roma Gladiators (4-5, 0-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets (7-2, 4-0)

Brownsville Lopez Lobos (7-2, 3-1)

Brownsville James Pace Vikings (6-3, 2-2)

Mercedes Tigers (5-3, 2-1)

On the bubble

None

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

District 1

Who’s in

El Paso Stephen F. Austin Panthers (8-1, 7-0)

El Paso Riverside Rangers (8-1, 6-1)

On the bubble

El Paso Ysleta Indians (7-2, 5-2) 

Clint Mountain View Lobos (5-5, 4-4)

El Paso Irvin Rockets (5-4, 4-3)

Clint Lions (3-6, 3-4)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Canyon West Plains Wolves (6-3, 4-0)

Canyon Randall Raiders (8-1, 3-1)

Hereford Whitefaces (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Canyon Eagles (5-4, 1-3)

Dumas Demons (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Andrew Mustangs (3-6, 2-0)

Big Spring Steers (4-5, 1-1)

Pecos Eagles (3-6, 1-1)

San Angelo Lake View Chiefs (2-7, 0-2) 

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Lampasas Badgers (8-2, 3-1)

Stephenville Yellowjackets (8-1, 3-0)

On the bubble

Brownwood Lions (4-4, 1-2)

Burnet Bulldogs (5-4, 1-2)

Marble Falls Mustangs (2-7, 0-3)

Who’s in 

Springtown Porcupines (9-1, 6-0)

Decatur Eagles (5-4, 4-1)

Fort Worth Southwest Raiders (5-4, 4-1)

On the bubble

Fort Worth Eastern Hills Highlanders (2-7, 2-3)

Fort Worth Amon Carter-Riverside Eagles (2-7, 1-4)

Fort Worth Western Hills Cougars (1-8, 1-4)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

Alvarado Indians (9-0, 4-0)

Kennedale Wildcats (5-4, 4-0)

On the bubble

Lake Worth Bullfrogs (2-7, 2-2)

Castleberry River Oaks Lions (4-5, 1-3)

Carrollton Ranchview Wolves (4-5, 1-3)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Celina Bobcats (9-0, 4-0)

Frisco Panther Creek Panthers (8-1, 4-0)

Sulphur Springs Wildcats (8-1, 4-1)

Aubrey Chaparrals (6-4, 3-3)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Dallas Justin Kimball Knights (7-2, 6-0)

Dallas David W. Carter Cowboys (5-4, 5-1)

On the bubble

Dallas Lincoln Tigers (5-4, 3-3)

Dallas L.G. Pinkston Vikings (3-6, 3-3)

North Dallas Bulldogs (3-6, 3-3)

Wilmer-Hutchins Eagles (6-3, 3-3) 

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Kilgore Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Longview Pine Tree Pirates (8-1, 4-1)

Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2)

Henderson Lions (6-3, 3-2) 

Lindale Eagles (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears (7-2, 6-0)

Bridge City Cardinals (8-1, 5-1)

Huffman-Hargrave Falcons (8-1, 5-1)

On the bubble

Lumberton Raiders (3-6, 3-3)

Vidor Pirates (4-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Houston Worthing Colts (10-0, 8-0)

Houston Jack Yates Lions (6-2, 5-1)

On the bubble

Houston Ebbert L. Furr Brahmas (5-3, 4-2)

Houston Phillis Wheatley Wildcats (5-4, 4-3)

Houston North Forest Bulldogs (4-4, 3-3) 

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Needville Blue Jays (6-3, 4-0)

Stafford Spartans (5-3, 3-0)

Fort Bend Almeta Crawford Chargers (4-4, 2-1)

Navasota Rattlers (4-5, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

District 13

Who’s in 

Austin Lyndon Baines Johnson Jaguars (9-0, 5-0)

Austin William B. Travis Rebels (7-2, 4-1)

Taylor Ducks (4-5, 4-1)

On the bubble

Austin Eastside Panthers (3-6, 2-3)

Manor New Tech Titans (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

San Antonio Davenport Wolves (9-1, 6-0)

Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies (4-5, 4-1)

On the bubble

Canyon Lake Hawks (6-3, 3-2)

Somerset Bulldogs (7-2, 3-2)

Pleasanton Eagles (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Bay City Blackcats (8-1, 4-0)

Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandcrabs (5-4, 4-0)

El Campo Ricebirds (6-3, 2-2)

La Vernia Bears (6-3, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats (8-2, 4-0)

Tuloso-Midway Warriors (6-3, 2-1)

Zapata Hawks (7-2, 2-1)

On the bubble

Hidalgo Pirates (1-7, 0-3)

Pharr Valley View Tigers (1-8, 0-3)

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in 

Midland Greenwood Rangers (8-1, 3-0)

On the bubble

Monahan Loboes (5-4, 2-1)

Seminole Indians (8-1, 2-1)

Fort Stockton Panthers (6-3, 1-3)

Synder Tigers (1-8, 0-3)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Lubbock Estacado Matadors (6-4, 4-0)

On the bubble

Borger Bulldogs (3-6, 1-2)

Levelland Lobos (5-4, 1-2)

Who’s in 

Perryton Rangers (3-6, 1-2)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Graham Steers (8-1, 4-0)

Brock Eagles (8-1, 3-1)

On the bubble

Mineral Wells Rams (6-3, 2-2)

Bridgeport Bulls (3-6, 1-3)

Burkburnett Bulldogs (2-7, 1-3)

Eagle Mountain Knights (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Glen Rose Tigers (7-2, 4-0)

Benbrook Bobcats (8-1, 3-1)

On the bubble

Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats (4-5, 2-2)

Godley Wildcats (5-4, 2-2)

Hillsboro Eagles (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Van Alstyne Panthers (6-3, 5-0)

On the bubble

Caddo Mills Foxes (6-3, 3-2)

Farmersville Farmers (6-3, 3-2)

Krum Bobcats (7-2, 3-2)

Sanger Indians (4-5, 3-2)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

Sunnyvale Raiders (6-3, 4-0)

Canton Eagles (8-1, 3-1)

On the bubble

Quinlan Ford Panthers (6-3, 2-2)

Wills Point Tigers (5-4, 2-2)

Ferris Yellowjackets (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks (7-2, 4-0)

Gilmer Buckeyes (6-3, 3-1)

Van Vandals (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Longview Spring Hill Panthers (2-7, 1-3)

Pittsburg Pirates (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Carthage Bulldogs (8-1, 4-0)

Athen Hornets (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Center Roughriders (7-2, 2-2)

Brownsboro Bears (1-8, 1-3)

Bullard Panthers (2-7, 1-3)

Rusk Eagles (2-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (8-1, 4-0)

West Orange-Stark Mustangs (8-1, 4-0)

On the bubble

Silsbee Tigers (6-3, 2-2)

Jasper Bulldogs (3-36, 1-3)

Shepherd Pirates (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Brookshire Royal Falcons (6-3, 4-1)

Sweeny Bulldogs (5-4, 4-1)

Columbia Roughnecks (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

La Marque Cougars (5-5, 3-3)

Wharton Tigers (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Bellville Brahmas (6-3, 4-0)

Madisonville Mustangs (5-4, 3-1)

On the bubble

La Grange Leopards (6-3, 2-2)

Sealy Tigers (6-3, 2-2)

Giddings Buffaloes (2-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Waco La Vega (6-3, 4-0)

Robinson Rockets (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Waco Connally Cadets (5-4, 2-2)

China Spring Cougars (2-7, 1-3)

Gatesville Hornets (4-5, 1-3)

Lorena Leopards (2-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

Wimberley Texans (7-2, 5-0)

Lago Vista Vikings (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Geronimo Navarro Panthers (4-6, 3-3)

Salado Eagles (5-4, 3-2)

Jarrell Cougars (5-4, 2-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

Carizzo Springs Wildcats (5-4, 3-0)

On the bubble

Bandera Bulldogs (6-3, 2-1)

Devine Warhorses (7-2, 2-1)

Pearsall Mavericks (2-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Sinton Pirates (9-0, 3-0)

Cuero Gobblers (6-3, 2-1)

Rockport-Fulton Pirates (6-3, 2-1)

On the bubble

Ingleside Mustangs (5-5, 1-3)

Robstown Cottonpickers (2-6, 0-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Kingsville King Brahmas (8-2, 2-1)

La Feria Lions (5-4, 2-1)

Port Isabel Silver Tarpons (7-2, 2-1)

Rio Grande City Grulla Gators (0-9, 0-3) 

On the bubble

None

