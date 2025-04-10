High School

Texas High School Football: Prosper announces 2025 spring, fall schedule

Eagles will vie for 11th straight playoff trip this fall 

Cody Thorn

Prosper battles Denton Guyer in a Texas high school football showdown.
Prosper battles Denton Guyer in a Texas high school football showdown. / Photo by Brian McLean, SBLive

Prosper went 8-3 last year and went 7-1 in District 6-6A, coming in behind Allen for the district title.

Prosper made the playoffs last year, the 10th year in a row for the Eagles.

The other losses for the Eagles last year were to Class 6A Division I runner-up Austin Westlake and Coppell in the bi-district showdown.

The 2025 schedule will mirror the one the Eagles had in 2024 — this time with Austin Westlake coming to Prosper.

The Eagles return Braeden Imhoff at quarterback. A junior in 2024, he was the District 6-6A Offensive Player of the Year. He passed for 2,597 yards and 29 total touchdowns.

Protecting him are some of the top linemen in the state.

Zaden Krempin, a junior last year, was the offensive lineman of the year as well. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound broke the school record in the shot put in March with a throw of 50 feet, 9 inches. He later broke it with a throw of 52-4.

According to 247Sports, he holds more than 50 offers to play college football.

Junior Bryce Gilmore and Krempin were first-team picks at tackle. Gilmore, who is 6-4, 280, holds 40 offers. 

Sean Stover, at center, was another first-team all-district pick. He’s a Duke pledge. 

Wide receivers Lathon Latiolais (55/793/12) and Dallas Boozer (34/682/7) and kicker/punter Michael Bukauskas are other first-team all-district picks back for the offense. 

On defense, Prosper returns junior Jake Johnson, the district defensive lineman of the year. He announced his commitment to USC on April 7.

Also slated to return are two other all-district picks — defensive end Zac Manning and inside linebacker Cade Smallwood, both juniors.

Spring ball started on April 7 for the Eagles. 

Prosper 2025 football spring schedule

April 10

April 14

April 15

April 17

April 22

April 23

April 28

April 28

May 1

May 5

May 6

May 8

May 9  — Spring game

Practice times are 6:15 a.m. to 8 a.m. 

Prosper 2025 football fall schedule

Aug. 29 vs. Austin Westlake 

Sept. 4 at Rockwall-Heath 

Sept. 11 Bye

Sept. 19 at McKinney Boyd

Sept. 26 vs. Plano East

Oct. 3 at Prosper Rock Hill

Oct. 10 vs. Plano 

Oct. 17 at McKinney

Oct. 24 vs. Allen 

Oct. 30 at Princeton 

Nov. 6 vs. Plano West 

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas