Texas High School Football: Prosper announces 2025 spring, fall schedule
Prosper went 8-3 last year and went 7-1 in District 6-6A, coming in behind Allen for the district title.
Prosper made the playoffs last year, the 10th year in a row for the Eagles.
The other losses for the Eagles last year were to Class 6A Division I runner-up Austin Westlake and Coppell in the bi-district showdown.
The 2025 schedule will mirror the one the Eagles had in 2024 — this time with Austin Westlake coming to Prosper.
The Eagles return Braeden Imhoff at quarterback. A junior in 2024, he was the District 6-6A Offensive Player of the Year. He passed for 2,597 yards and 29 total touchdowns.
Protecting him are some of the top linemen in the state.
Zaden Krempin, a junior last year, was the offensive lineman of the year as well. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound broke the school record in the shot put in March with a throw of 50 feet, 9 inches. He later broke it with a throw of 52-4.
According to 247Sports, he holds more than 50 offers to play college football.
Junior Bryce Gilmore and Krempin were first-team picks at tackle. Gilmore, who is 6-4, 280, holds 40 offers.
Sean Stover, at center, was another first-team all-district pick. He’s a Duke pledge.
Wide receivers Lathon Latiolais (55/793/12) and Dallas Boozer (34/682/7) and kicker/punter Michael Bukauskas are other first-team all-district picks back for the offense.
On defense, Prosper returns junior Jake Johnson, the district defensive lineman of the year. He announced his commitment to USC on April 7.
Also slated to return are two other all-district picks — defensive end Zac Manning and inside linebacker Cade Smallwood, both juniors.
Spring ball started on April 7 for the Eagles.
Prosper 2025 football spring schedule
April 10
April 14
April 15
April 17
April 22
April 23
April 28
April 28
May 1
May 5
May 6
May 8
May 9 — Spring game
Practice times are 6:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Prosper 2025 football fall schedule
Aug. 29 vs. Austin Westlake
Sept. 4 at Rockwall-Heath
Sept. 11 Bye
Sept. 19 at McKinney Boyd
Sept. 26 vs. Plano East
Oct. 3 at Prosper Rock Hill
Oct. 10 vs. Plano
Oct. 17 at McKinney
Oct. 24 vs. Allen
Oct. 30 at Princeton
Nov. 6 vs. Plano West
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App