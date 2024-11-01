Texas high school football scores, live updates (11/1/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and features what might be the most loaded slate of games across the entire regular season.
The action kicked off on Thursday night with district title races and playoff seeding implications abound. College Station rode its ground game to complete comeback win over Pflugerville Weiss in 5A District 12.
A&M Consolidated walloped Buda Hayes to breeze toward clinching a 5A District 12 title.
That was just the tip of the iceberg across the Lone Star State to kick off Week 10.
The action continues Friday, when the vast majority of the state plays. Catch results as they come in and tune into games live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
