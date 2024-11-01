High School

Texas high school football scores, live updates (11/1/2024)

Follow High School on SI's live scoreboard for every Friday night Week 10 Texas high school football result

Atascocita quarterback Cardae Mack carries.
Atascocita quarterback Cardae Mack carries. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive

Week 10 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and features what might be the most loaded slate of games across the entire regular season.

The action kicked off on Thursday night with district title races and playoff seeding implications abound. College Station rode its ground game to complete comeback win over Pflugerville Weiss in 5A District 12.

A&M Consolidated walloped Buda Hayes to breeze toward clinching a 5A District 12 title.

That was just the tip of the iceberg across the Lone Star State to kick off Week 10.

The action continues Friday, when the vast majority of the state plays. Catch results as they come in and tune into games live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

TOP 25 TEXAS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES

WATCH TEXAS GAMES LIVE ON THE NFHS NETWORK

Can't make it to a Texas high school football stadium this weekend but still want to tune in live? You can watch scores of Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Published
