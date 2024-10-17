Top 25 Texas high school football rankings (10/17/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 Texas high school football season has arrived after the weekend brought the game of the regular season.
Duncanville toppled DeSoto in a nationally ranked showdown between neighboring 6A District 11 does and the Eagles (4-2) the only Top 25 team who lost in Week 7.
Where do they slide? Who rose, fell and stayed put?
Here are the updated Top 25 Texas high school football rankings after Week 7.
TOP 25 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Duncanville (5-0)
Up next: At Lancaster, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 1 | National: 3
No other way to put it: Keelon Russell and Dakorien Moore are the nation's best QB/WR tandem, and that was on full display in the nation's No. 3 team's 42-20 win over DeSoto.
2. North Crowley (6-0)
Up next: Against Weatherford, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 2 | National: 7
The undefeated Panthers are on a string of blowouts that looks to be poised to continue when they host 0-6 Weatherford.
3. North Shore (6-0)
Up next: Against Channelview, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 3 | National: 8
Kaleb Bailey passed for a few touchdowns and ran for one more in a 70-0 win over district foe Goose Creek Memorial on Thursday. Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 corner, and company have a winless district foe at home on Thursday.
4. Atascocita (6-0)
Up next: At Kingwood, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 5 | National: 13
Tory Blaylock, Cardae Mack and company rolled to 6-0 with a 53-3 win over Humble to move to 6-0.
5. Austin Westlake (5-1)
Up next: Against Bowie, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 6
Grady Bartlett scored with 19 seconds left in the first half, then broke off an impressive 39-yard TD run to open the third as the Chaps rolled to a Week 7 win over Austin.
6. Southlake Carroll (7-0)
Up next: At Northwest, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 7
Davis Penn turned 11 yards into 131 yards and a touchdown and the Dragons rolled to 7-0 with a blowout of V.R. Eaton.
7. DeSoto (4-2)
Up next: Against Horn, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 4
Daylon Singleton housed an 88-yard kickoff return for TD. Myson Johnson-Cook ran for 79 yards and a touchdown. But it wasn't enough to overcome No. 1 Duncanville.
8. Lake Travis (6-0)
Up next: At Dripping Springs, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 8
Chaston Ditta threw for two TDs Noah Hopkins threw for two more and Vann Hopping rushed for 47 yards two TDs as the Cavaliers blasted Del Valle 56-7.
9. Port Neches-Groves (6-0)
Up next: At West Ford, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 9
PNG scored 36 unanswered first quarter points and didn't look back in a 57-14 Week 7 win against Splendora.
10. Alamo Heights (7-0)
Up next: At Veterans Memorial, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 10
DJ Garza rushed for three touchdowns and 168 yards and Michael Terry III added three more touchdowns — two on the ground — and 118 rushing yards in a 56-28 win over Victoria West.
11. Summer Creek (5-1)
Up next: Against Goose Creek Memorial, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 11
What a night for Benny Easter Jr. in a 53-7 win over King. The sophomore turned four catches into 171 receiving yards. Senior QB Blake Thomas rushed for three touchdowns.
12. Cibolo-Steele (6-1)
Up next: Against San Marcos, Oct. 25 | Last week: 12
Jalen Cooper, Chad Warner and the Knights are on bye after a 6-1 start.
13. Coppell (6-0)
Up next: At Lewisville, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 13
Coppell has a chance to take sole possession of the 6A District 5 lead when it faces the only other 3-0 team on Friday.
14. Aledo (6-1)
Up next: Against Richland, Oct. 25 | Last week: 14
The Bearcats reached a bye week after another convincing win in Week 7 over Granbury. Junior QB Gavin Beard went 15 of 18 for 290 yards and five TDs and two of his receivers had triple-digit nights — Kaydon Finley (112 yards, 2 TDs) and Blake Burdine (101 yards, 2 TDs).
15. Denton Ryan (5-1)
Up next: At Azle, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 15
Handed Richland its first loss of the year convincingly — 44-19 — ahead of a road showdown with another undefeated 5A District 3 foe, 6-0 Azle.
16. Katy (5-1)
Up next: At Jordan, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 14
The Tigers face 7-0 Jordan on the road for its tallest task since hosting nationally ranked Atascocita in Week 2.
17. South Oak Cliff (4-2)
Up next: Against Dallas Wilson, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 16
The Bears are one of two two-loss teams in the Top 25 for a reason. Those losses came to No. 1 Duncanville and No. 2 North Shore in the first two weeks. Since? They are 4-0. Carter Kopecky completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 172 yards and 3 TDs and Mikail Trotter ran for three more as the Bears moved to 3-0 in 5A District 5 play on Thursday.
18. Frisco Lone Star (6-0)
Up next: Against Sherman, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 18
The Rangers eked by Frisco on the road, 27-24, to stay undefeated.
19. Allen (6-0)
Up next: At Plano West, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 19
Will Allen and Prosper's Week 9 6A District 6 showdown be between two teams undefeated in 6A District 6 play? The are undefeated in both after a 78-21 win over Princeton.
20. A&M Consolidated (6-0)
Up next: At Hendrickson, Thursday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 20
The Tigers remain undefeated and on top of 5A District 12 after a 77-0 win over Lehman.
21. Texarkana Texas (7-0)
Up next: At Mt. Pleasant, Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Last week: 21
Senior Javari Johnson rushed for 161 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns in a 43-42 win over Marshall.
22. Fulshear (7-0)
Up next: At Strake Jesuit, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 22
Zane Smith rushed for 88 yards on two TDs and Patrick Broadway II turned 12 carries into 115 yards and two more scoes in a 42-17 win over Foster.
23. Willis (7-0)
Up next: At Strake Jesuit, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 22
Jalen Mickens had four catches for 72 yards and 2 TDs and four-star Jermaine Bishop Jr. had five catches for 116 yards and another score as the Wildkats strengthened their grip on 6A District 13.
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-1)
Up next: At Fort Bend Dulles, Saturday, 1 p.m. | Last week: 24
Austin Carliesle completed 7 of 8 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a team-high 68 more yards in a 70-0 shutout of Bush.
25. Highland Park (5-1)
Up next: Against Joshua, Friday, 7 p.m. | Last week: 25
Scored a 32-14 win over Red Oak in Week 7.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx