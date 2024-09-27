High School

Texas high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)

Follow High School on SI's live scoreboard for every Week 5 Texas high school football result on Thursday night

The Ford Panthers run onto the field before a Texas high school football showdown with Mineral Wells.
The Ford Panthers run onto the field before a Texas high school football showdown with Mineral Wells. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw, SBLive

Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and games are taking place across the Lone Star State on Friday night.

SBLive is providing live score updates as games kickoff.

You can watch Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

TOP 25 TEXAS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES

WATCH TEXAS GAMES LIVE ON THE NFHS NETWORK

Can't make it to a Texas high school football stadium this weekend but still want to tune in live? You can watch scores of Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

ANDY BUHLER

Andy Buhler is a Regional Editor of Texas and the national breaking news desk. He brings more than five years of experience covering high school sports across the state of Washington and beyond, where he covered the likes of Paolo Banchero and Tari Eason served on state tournament seeding committees. He works on the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national boys basketball rankings. He has covered everything from the Final Four, MLS in Atlanta to local velodrome before diving into the world of preps. His bylines can be found in The News Tribune (Tacoma, Washington), The Associated Press, The Columbian (Vancouver, Washington), The Oregonian and more. He holds a degree from Gonzaga and is based out of Portland, Oregon.

