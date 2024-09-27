Top 25 Texas high school football scores, Friday night updates
Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and much of the top 25 teams in the Lone Star State are in action Friday night.
Scroll down for live updates of how the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification, are faring throughout the weekend. This page will be updated as results roll in.
TEXAS TOP 25 WEEK 5 TRACKER
1. Duncanville (3-0) at Skyline (2-2), Friday
Five-star Alabama commit Keelon Russell, the nation's No. 1 wideout Dakorien Moore (Oregon), and the nationally-ranked Duncanville Panthers are back in action Friday against Skyline.
2. North Crowley (4-0) vs. Mansfield Legacy (0-4), Friday, 7 p.m.
Quinten Gibson has 20 catches for 506 yards and 15 touchdowns through four games. He's become appointment viewing.
3. North Shore (4-0) def. Humble (3-1), 42-0
Starting quarterback Kaleb Bailey accounted for two touchdowns and backup Kaleb Maryland had two more — each a passing and a rushing score — as nationally ranked North Shore rolled in its 6A District 23 opener on Thursday night.
4. DeSoto (3-1) at Waxahachie (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
The Eagles, ranked No. 11 nationally, are back on the road for a district game.
5. Atascocita (4-0) def. King (2-2), 54-7
Four-star Oklahoma commit Tory Blaylock took 12 carries for 211 yards and six touchdowns and Atascocita rolled out of a bye week, 54-7.
6. Austin Westlake (3-1) on BYE
After a ranked road win at No. 11 Steele, Westlake has a Week 5 bye. The Chaps are back in action against Akins on Oct. 3.
7. Southlake Carroll (4-0) vs. Timber Creek (4-0), Friday
Rushing duo Riley Wormley (USC commit) and Davis Penn (Baylor) have a very capable first-year starting QB, who went 28 of 36 for 376 yards and five TDs in a shootout win over Trinity in Week 4. Kickoff against Timber Creek is set for 7 p.m.
8. Summer Creek (3-0) at Channelview (0-3), Friday
Summer Creek has outscored opponents 156-0 through four games. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
9. Lake Travis (4-0) at Bowie (4-0), Friday
The undefeated Cavs hit the road and will try to hand Bowie its first loss of the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
10. Port Neches-Groves (3-0) vs. Lake Creek (2-1), Friday
PNG takes on 0-3 La Porte at home. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
11. Denton Ryan (4-0) def. Granbury (1-4), 63-20
Defeated the Pirates 63-20 at home on Thursday night.
12. Alamo Heights (4-0) vs. Boerne (2-2), Friday
Uncommitted five-star Michael Terry III had three TDs and 245 rushing yards in Week 4. The Mules also had an unlikely two-point score last week when a blocked field goal turned into a lateral-filled conversion. The play is up for national high school football play of the week (vote now).
13. Cibolo-Steele (3-1) vs. Clemens (1-3), Friday
Steele, which has one of the state's most explosive offenses, has a chance to rebound from a blowout loss to Westlake at home in Week 4. Clemens is 1-3 and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
14. Katy (4-1) def. Seven Lakes (2-2), 49-0
Blasted Seven Lakes on Thursday night.
15. Aledo (4-1) def. Fossil Ridge (1-4), 63-3
The Bearcats' three points allowed in a 63-3 win over Fossil Ridge on Thursday night was its most points allowed in four straight games. Aledo has outscored opponents 183-3 in the last three weeks.
16. South Oak Cliff (2-2) vs. Adamson (3-1), Friday
After tough losses in Weeks 1 and 2 to Duncanville and DeSoto, the Bears are rolling. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
17. Frisco Lone Star (5-0) def. Heritage (2-3), 48-7
Built a two-touchdown halftime lead then exploded for four unanswered third quarter scores to run away from Heritage 48-7 on Thursday night.
18. Coppell (3-0) vs. Hebron (2-1), Friday
Baylor committed quarterback Eddie Griffin and company are rested from a Week 4 bye and face Hebron on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
19. Allen (4-0)
Wideout Donnell Gee Jr. might have more defensive attention his way after turning 10 catches into 124 receiving yards and a TD in Week 4 against Plano. Allen is back at McKinney on Friday.
20. A&M Conslidated (4-0) at Anderson (2-1), Friday
The Tigers are rolling after a momentous first-time rivalry win and face Anderson on the road. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
21. Texarkana Texas (4-0) vs. Hallsville (1-3), Friday
Texas high is back at home after a big road win at Arkansas defending 7A champ Fayetteville.
22. Stephenville (4-0) vs. La Vega (2-2), Friday
Four-star Texas Tech commit Tristian Gentry is coming off another great week: Eight passes for 123 yards and a pair of TD catches.
23. Willis (4-0) vs. Cleveland (0-4), Friday
Four-star wideout/corner Jermaine Bishop has taken over. Through four games, he has 530 receiving yards and six touchdown on just 23 catches in four games.
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (3-1) def. Travis (0-5), 45-7
Thumped Fort Bend Travis on Thursday, 45-7.
25. Highland Park (3-1) vs. Tyler (2-2), Friday
The Scots will look to rebound after a tough high-scoring out-of-state Week 4 loss at Colorado 5A power Cherry Creek.