Texas high school football: Southlake Carroll announces 2025 schedule

The Dragons reached the Class 6A Division II finals last year

Cody Thorn

Southlake Carroll wide receiver Brody Knowles looks for running room after a catch in the Class 6A Division II finals in Arlington, Texas.
Southlake Carroll wide receiver Brody Knowles looks for running room after a catch in the Class 6A Division II finals in Arlington, Texas. / Tommy Hays

Southlake Carroll will play five home games in 2025. 

The Dragons were the runners-up in Class 6A Division II with a 24-17 loss to Austin Vandegrift.

Carroll went 15-1 and will have some key pieces back this year.

The Dragons return all-state quarterback Angelo Renda, wide receiver Brock Boyd and kicker Gavin Strange on offense.

Brock was in good company on the first team with Oregon’s Dakorien Moore from Duncanville and and Colorado recruit Quentin Gibson from North Crowley. 

Renda, a Pittsburgh pledge, threw for 3,091 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for another 14 in his first year starting.

Boyd had 111 catches for 1,868 yards and 19 scores last year. He’s now an Ohio State pledge.

William Chen, a defensive back, was an all-state pick as well. The District 4-6A defensive player of the year had 87 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 pass breakups, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions — one for a pick-6.

Southlake lost a pair of all-staters to graduation: defensive end Jake Van Dorselaer and guard Trent Wilson.

Van Dorselaer is now at Tennessee.

One-time Baylor pledge Davis Penn ran for 925 yards and 14 touchdowns before a knee injury ended his season. 

Blake Gunter (48/759/8) and Brody Knowles (37/539/8) give the Dragons incredible depth at wide receiver. 

The defense also returns linebacker Robbie Ladd, who had a team-high 101 tackles. Fellow linebacker Marcus Brouse had 90 tackles, which was third on the team last year. 

The Dragons also return Taevin Kunz, who led the team with 3 interceptions and defensive lineman Zac Hays, who had 10 1/2 sacks.

2025 Schedule

Aug. 15 at Waxahachie (scrimmage)

Aug. 21 vs. Arlington (scrimmage)

Aug. 29 at Midland

Sept. 5 vs. Carrollton Hebron 

Sept. 12 at Trophy Club Byron Nelson 

Sept. 19 vs. Euless Trinity 

Sept. 25 at Keller Timber Creek 

Oct. 3 vs. Keller 

Oct. 9 at Haslet V.R. Eaton 

Oct. 17 vs. Justin Northwest

Oct. 24 at Hurst L.D. Bell 

Oct. 31 vs. Keller Central 

CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

