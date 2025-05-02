Texas high school football: Southlake Carroll announces 2025 schedule
Southlake Carroll will play five home games in 2025.
The Dragons were the runners-up in Class 6A Division II with a 24-17 loss to Austin Vandegrift.
Carroll went 15-1 and will have some key pieces back this year.
The Dragons return all-state quarterback Angelo Renda, wide receiver Brock Boyd and kicker Gavin Strange on offense.
Brock was in good company on the first team with Oregon’s Dakorien Moore from Duncanville and and Colorado recruit Quentin Gibson from North Crowley.
Renda, a Pittsburgh pledge, threw for 3,091 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for another 14 in his first year starting.
Boyd had 111 catches for 1,868 yards and 19 scores last year. He’s now an Ohio State pledge.
William Chen, a defensive back, was an all-state pick as well. The District 4-6A defensive player of the year had 87 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 pass breakups, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions — one for a pick-6.
Southlake lost a pair of all-staters to graduation: defensive end Jake Van Dorselaer and guard Trent Wilson.
Van Dorselaer is now at Tennessee.
One-time Baylor pledge Davis Penn ran for 925 yards and 14 touchdowns before a knee injury ended his season.
Blake Gunter (48/759/8) and Brody Knowles (37/539/8) give the Dragons incredible depth at wide receiver.
The defense also returns linebacker Robbie Ladd, who had a team-high 101 tackles. Fellow linebacker Marcus Brouse had 90 tackles, which was third on the team last year.
The Dragons also return Taevin Kunz, who led the team with 3 interceptions and defensive lineman Zac Hays, who had 10 1/2 sacks.
2025 Schedule
Aug. 15 at Waxahachie (scrimmage)
Aug. 21 vs. Arlington (scrimmage)
Aug. 29 at Midland
Sept. 5 vs. Carrollton Hebron
Sept. 12 at Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Sept. 19 vs. Euless Trinity
Sept. 25 at Keller Timber Creek
Oct. 3 vs. Keller
Oct. 9 at Haslet V.R. Eaton
Oct. 17 vs. Justin Northwest
Oct. 24 at Hurst L.D. Bell
Oct. 31 vs. Keller Central
