Texas UIL high school baseball Class 1A-3A playoffs: Bi-District matchups, brackets

Defending Class 4A Texas UIL state champion Liberty-Eylau has dropped down to Class 3A and will compete for the Division I crown in 2025.
Playoff baseball in Texas is back. This week, teams begin play in the bi-district round of the Texas UIL State Baseball Championships at various locations across the state.

For the first time ever, there will be two champions crowned in each class this season (one per division) for Class 2A-6A. There are four returning state champions in this year's Class 1A-3A state tournament.

Defending Class 1 champion Ira is back in the playoff this season and will compete in Class 1A-Region 1, while returning 2A champion Collinsville will look to repeat from the Class 2A-Division II bracket.

Franklin, Class 3A champion in 2024, is back to try and repeat as champions, opening with a bi-district showdown against Groesbeck in Class 3A-Divison I. Franklin will have some stiff competition in its quest to repeat, as 2024 Class 4A champion Texarkana Liberty-Eylau has dropped down to Class 3A and will also compete for the Division I crown.

Follow High School On SI Texas for all of the latest matchups, scores, top performers and photo galleries. Also, be sure to check out the Class 4A-6A matchups.

Texas UIL high school baseball Class 1A-3A Divisions I and II bi-district matchups

Games played by May 1

Class 1A

Region 1

Booker vs. Shamrock

Nazareth vs. Gail Borden County

O’Donnell vs. Crosbyton

Kress vs. Follett

Ira vs. Roby

May vs. Jayton

Hamlin vs. Gorman

Hermleigh vs. Westbrook

Region 2

Munday vs. Perrin-Whitt

Ector vs. Commerce

Sulphur Bluff vs. Dodd City

Bryson vs. Vernon Northside

Gordon vs. Jonesboro

Blum vs. Bynum

Abbott vs. Milford

Oglesby vs. Bluff Dale

Region 3

Avery receives a first-round bye

Gilmer Union Hill receives a first-round bye

Avalon vs. Leverett’s Chapel

Cumby Miller Grove receives a first-round bye

Oakwood vs. Kennard

Broaddus vs. Chester

Brookeland vs. Martinsville

Groveton Centerville vs. Elkhart Slocum

Region 4

Spurger vs. Richards

TBD will receive a first-round bye

TBD will receive a first-round bye

Round Top-Carmine vs. Hull-Daisetta

Fayetteville receives a first-round bye

D’Hanis vs. Larara

Benavides vs. Knippa

Runge vs. Moulton

Class 2A-Division I

Quadrant 1

Sunray vs. Floydada

New Deal vs. Sundown

Ozona vs. Colorado City

Ballinger vs. Anson

Wellington vs. Sanford-Fritch

New Home vs. Olton

Christoval vs. Forsan

Hawley vs. Bangs

Quadrant 2

Seymour vs. Alvord

Honey Grove vs. Wolfe City

Poolville vs. Moody

Itasca vs. Riesel

Nocona vs. Archer City

Cooper vs. Tom Bean

Bosqueville vs. Santo

Axtell vs. Rio Vista

Quadrant 3

Bogata Rivercrest vs. Alba-Golden

Harleton vs. Corsicana Mildred

Centerville vs. Cushing

Garrison vs. Corrigan-Camden

Hawkins vs. Omaha Pewitt

Frankston vs. Ore City

Mt. Enterprise vs. Jewett Leon

Groveton vs. Shelbyville

Quadrant 4

Danbury vs. Iola

Thorndale vs. Mason

Ganado vs. Refugio

Three Rivers vs. Riviera Kaufer

Mumford vs. Sabine Pass

Johnson City vs. Rosebud-Lott

Kenedy vs. Schulenburg

Premont vs. Brackettville

Class 2A-Division II

Quadrant 1

Gruver vs. Lockney

Sudan vs. Tahoka

Wink vs. Eldorado

De Leon vs. Albany

Clarendon vs. Stinnett West Texas

Ropesville Ropes vs. Ralls

Miles vs. McCamey

Stamford vs. Coleman

Quadrant 2

Windthorst vs. Lindsay

Collinsville vs. Celeste

Lipan vs. Crawford

Frost vs. Mart

Muenster vs. Petrolia

Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn

Valley Mills vs. Graford

Dawson vs. Meridian

Quadrant 3

Simms Bowie vs. Big Sandy

Overton vs. Larue LaPoyner

Lovelady vs. Alto

Gary vs. Pineland West Sabine

Como-Pickton vs. McLeod

Kerens vs. Beckville

Douglass vs. Normangee

Hemphill vs. Woden

Quadrant 4

Evadale vs. Milano

Bartlett vs. Goldthwaite

Shiner vs. Agua Dulce

Falls City vs. Ben Bolt

Burton vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy

Harper vs. Granger

Port Aransas vs. Flatonia

Freer vs. Charlotte

Class 3A-Division I

Quadrant 1

Dalhart vs. Littlefield

Denver City vs. Kermit

Ingram vs. Tuscola Jim Ned

Iowa Park vs. Breckenridge

Shallowater vs. Bushland

Presidio vs. Brownfield

Sweetwater vs. Llano

Peaster vs. Holliday

Quadrant 2

Keene vs. Ponder

Gunter vs. Winnsboro

Hughes Springs vs. Atlanta

Malakoff vs. White Oak

Whitesboro vs. Dallas Madison

Mount Veron vs. Pottsboro

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Daingerfield

Tatum vs. Mineola

Quadrant 3

Troy vs. Grandview

Franklin vs. Groesbeck

Huntington vs. Anahuac

Onalaska vs. Boling

Maypearl vs. Whitney

Fairfield vs. Little River Academy

Orangefield vs. Diboll

Van Vleck vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst

Quadrant 4

Hallettsville vs. Karnes City

Marion vs. Crystal City

Mathis vs. Bishop

Falfurrias vs. Rio Hondo

Goliad vs. Columbus

Hondo vs. Falfurrias

Corpus Christi London vs. Corpus Christi West Oso

Raymondville vs. Edinburg IDEA Quest College Prep

Class 3A-Division II

Quadrant 1

Childress vs. Slaton

Lamesa vs. Alpine

Blanco vs. Clyde

Jacksboro vs. Millsap

Idalou vs. Tulia

Anthony vs. Odessa Compass Academy

Wall vs. Comfort

Tolar vs. Henrietta

Quadrant 2

Duncanville Village Tech vs. Paradise

Bells vs. Pattonville Prairiland

New Diana vs. De Kalb

Edgewood vs. New London West Rusk

Boyd vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership

Paris Chisum vs. Leonard

Hooks vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill

Troup vs. Grand Saline

Quadrant 3

West vs. Blooming Grove

Thrall vs. Elkhart

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Hardin

New Waverly vs. Wallis Brazos

Scurry-Rosser vss. McGregor

Teague vs. Rogers

Kirbyville vs. Pollok Central

East Bernard vs. Anderson-Shiro

Quadrant 4

El Maton Tidehaven vs. Stockdale

Jourdanton vs. Cotulla

Odem vs. San Diego

Hebbronville vs. Progreso

Poth vs. Vanderbilt Industrial

Lytle vs. San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks

Orange Grove vs. Taft

Lyford vs. Monte Alto

Class 1A-3A brackets

Class 1A - Regions 1 and 2

Class 1A - Regions 3 and 4

Class 2A - Division I

Class 2A - Division II

Class 3A - Division I

Class 3A - Division II

