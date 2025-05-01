Texas UIL high school baseball Class 1A-3A playoffs: Bi-District matchups, brackets
Playoff baseball in Texas is back. This week, teams begin play in the bi-district round of the Texas UIL State Baseball Championships at various locations across the state.
For the first time ever, there will be two champions crowned in each class this season (one per division) for Class 2A-6A. There are four returning state champions in this year's Class 1A-3A state tournament.
Defending Class 1 champion Ira is back in the playoff this season and will compete in Class 1A-Region 1, while returning 2A champion Collinsville will look to repeat from the Class 2A-Division II bracket.
Franklin, Class 3A champion in 2024, is back to try and repeat as champions, opening with a bi-district showdown against Groesbeck in Class 3A-Divison I. Franklin will have some stiff competition in its quest to repeat, as 2024 Class 4A champion Texarkana Liberty-Eylau has dropped down to Class 3A and will also compete for the Division I crown.
Texas UIL high school baseball Class 1A-3A Divisions I and II bi-district matchups
Games played by May 1
Class 1A
Region 1
Booker vs. Shamrock
Nazareth vs. Gail Borden County
O’Donnell vs. Crosbyton
Kress vs. Follett
Ira vs. Roby
May vs. Jayton
Hamlin vs. Gorman
Hermleigh vs. Westbrook
Region 2
Munday vs. Perrin-Whitt
Ector vs. Commerce
Sulphur Bluff vs. Dodd City
Bryson vs. Vernon Northside
Gordon vs. Jonesboro
Blum vs. Bynum
Abbott vs. Milford
Oglesby vs. Bluff Dale
Region 3
Avery receives a first-round bye
Gilmer Union Hill receives a first-round bye
Avalon vs. Leverett’s Chapel
Cumby Miller Grove receives a first-round bye
Oakwood vs. Kennard
Broaddus vs. Chester
Brookeland vs. Martinsville
Groveton Centerville vs. Elkhart Slocum
Region 4
Spurger vs. Richards
TBD will receive a first-round bye
TBD will receive a first-round bye
Round Top-Carmine vs. Hull-Daisetta
Fayetteville receives a first-round bye
D’Hanis vs. Larara
Benavides vs. Knippa
Runge vs. Moulton
Class 2A-Division I
Quadrant 1
Sunray vs. Floydada
New Deal vs. Sundown
Ozona vs. Colorado City
Ballinger vs. Anson
Wellington vs. Sanford-Fritch
New Home vs. Olton
Christoval vs. Forsan
Hawley vs. Bangs
Quadrant 2
Seymour vs. Alvord
Honey Grove vs. Wolfe City
Poolville vs. Moody
Itasca vs. Riesel
Nocona vs. Archer City
Cooper vs. Tom Bean
Bosqueville vs. Santo
Axtell vs. Rio Vista
Quadrant 3
Bogata Rivercrest vs. Alba-Golden
Harleton vs. Corsicana Mildred
Centerville vs. Cushing
Garrison vs. Corrigan-Camden
Hawkins vs. Omaha Pewitt
Frankston vs. Ore City
Mt. Enterprise vs. Jewett Leon
Groveton vs. Shelbyville
Quadrant 4
Danbury vs. Iola
Thorndale vs. Mason
Ganado vs. Refugio
Three Rivers vs. Riviera Kaufer
Mumford vs. Sabine Pass
Johnson City vs. Rosebud-Lott
Kenedy vs. Schulenburg
Premont vs. Brackettville
Class 2A-Division II
Quadrant 1
Gruver vs. Lockney
Sudan vs. Tahoka
Wink vs. Eldorado
De Leon vs. Albany
Clarendon vs. Stinnett West Texas
Ropesville Ropes vs. Ralls
Miles vs. McCamey
Stamford vs. Coleman
Quadrant 2
Windthorst vs. Lindsay
Collinsville vs. Celeste
Lipan vs. Crawford
Frost vs. Mart
Muenster vs. Petrolia
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn
Valley Mills vs. Graford
Dawson vs. Meridian
Quadrant 3
Simms Bowie vs. Big Sandy
Overton vs. Larue LaPoyner
Lovelady vs. Alto
Gary vs. Pineland West Sabine
Como-Pickton vs. McLeod
Kerens vs. Beckville
Douglass vs. Normangee
Hemphill vs. Woden
Quadrant 4
Evadale vs. Milano
Bartlett vs. Goldthwaite
Shiner vs. Agua Dulce
Falls City vs. Ben Bolt
Burton vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy
Harper vs. Granger
Port Aransas vs. Flatonia
Freer vs. Charlotte
Class 3A-Division I
Quadrant 1
Dalhart vs. Littlefield
Denver City vs. Kermit
Ingram vs. Tuscola Jim Ned
Iowa Park vs. Breckenridge
Shallowater vs. Bushland
Presidio vs. Brownfield
Sweetwater vs. Llano
Peaster vs. Holliday
Quadrant 2
Keene vs. Ponder
Gunter vs. Winnsboro
Hughes Springs vs. Atlanta
Malakoff vs. White Oak
Whitesboro vs. Dallas Madison
Mount Veron vs. Pottsboro
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Daingerfield
Tatum vs. Mineola
Quadrant 3
Troy vs. Grandview
Franklin vs. Groesbeck
Huntington vs. Anahuac
Onalaska vs. Boling
Maypearl vs. Whitney
Fairfield vs. Little River Academy
Orangefield vs. Diboll
Van Vleck vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst
Quadrant 4
Hallettsville vs. Karnes City
Marion vs. Crystal City
Mathis vs. Bishop
Falfurrias vs. Rio Hondo
Goliad vs. Columbus
Hondo vs. Falfurrias
Corpus Christi London vs. Corpus Christi West Oso
Raymondville vs. Edinburg IDEA Quest College Prep
Class 3A-Division II
Quadrant 1
Childress vs. Slaton
Lamesa vs. Alpine
Blanco vs. Clyde
Jacksboro vs. Millsap
Idalou vs. Tulia
Anthony vs. Odessa Compass Academy
Wall vs. Comfort
Tolar vs. Henrietta
Quadrant 2
Duncanville Village Tech vs. Paradise
Bells vs. Pattonville Prairiland
New Diana vs. De Kalb
Edgewood vs. New London West Rusk
Boyd vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership
Paris Chisum vs. Leonard
Hooks vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
Troup vs. Grand Saline
Quadrant 3
West vs. Blooming Grove
Thrall vs. Elkhart
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Hardin
New Waverly vs. Wallis Brazos
Scurry-Rosser vss. McGregor
Teague vs. Rogers
Kirbyville vs. Pollok Central
East Bernard vs. Anderson-Shiro
Quadrant 4
El Maton Tidehaven vs. Stockdale
Jourdanton vs. Cotulla
Odem vs. San Diego
Hebbronville vs. Progreso
Poth vs. Vanderbilt Industrial
Lytle vs. San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks
Orange Grove vs. Taft
Lyford vs. Monte Alto