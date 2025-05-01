High School

Texas high school baseball: Class 6-4A bi-district schedule

Defending champions Tomball looks be 1st 6A team to repeat since Southalke Carroll in 2018-19

Cody Thorn

Tomball and pitcher Karson Reeder will look to defend the Class 6A title won last year against Pearland on June 8, 2024.
Tomball and pitcher Karson Reeder will look to defend the Class 6A title won last year against Pearland on June 8, 2024.

The start of postseason play for Texas high school baseball is here and over the next month-plus, teams will play for a chance to play at Dell Diamond in Round Rock from June 5-7.

This will mark the first time that multiple champions per class will be awarded — with two in each class from Class 2A-6A. 

This article goes over the top three classes in size, 6A-4A. 

Of that group, two returning state champions are back in the playoffs: Class 5A Grapevine and Class 6A Tomball.

Last year’s 4A champion, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, is in Class 3A Division I, so there will be a new Class 4A champion.

Runners-up Corpus Christi Calallen (Class 4A), Lucas Lovejoy (Class 5A) and Pearland (Class 6A) are in the postseason again. 

Tomball, ranked No. 25 in the country, looks to become the first 6A team to repeat since Southlake Carroll won back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school baseball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 4A Division I

Games played by May 1

Bi-District

Quadrant 1

El Paso Ysleta vs. San Elizario

Seminole vs. Canyon

Lubbock Estacado vs. Brownood

Decatur vs. Fort Worth Carter-Riverside

El Paso Mountain View vs. El Paso Austin 

Canyon West Plains vs. Andrews

Mineral Wells vs. San Angelo Lake View 

Fort Worth Southwest vs. Springtown 

Quadrant 2

Celina vs. Cornith Lake Dallas

North Dallas vs. TBA

Nevada Community vs. Sulphur Springs 

Lindale vs. Kilgore

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Gainesville

Alvarado vs. Dallas Justin Kimball 

Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Caddo Mills

Henderson vs. Mabank

Quadrant 3

Bullard vs. Vidor

Huffman Hargrave vs. Houston Furr

Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. Bellville

China Springs vs. Marble Falls

Lumberton vs. Palestine 

Houston Northside vs. Livingston

Giddings vs. Stafford

Lampasas vs. Gatesville

Quadrant 4 

Austin Eastside Early College vs. Fischer Canyon Lake

Uvalde vs. San Antonio John F. Kennedy

El Campo vs. Beeville Jones

Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Pharr Valley View 

San Antonio Davenport vs. Austin Travis

La Vernia vs. Somerset 

Port Lavaca Calhoun vs. Needville

Hidalgo vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Class 4A Division II

Games played by May 1

Bi-District

Quadrant 1

El Paso Riverside vs. Fabens

Midland Greenwood vs. Pampa 

Lubbock Liberty vs. Graham 

Fort Worth Castleberry vs. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 

Clint vs. El Paso Bowie 

Canyon Randall vs. Fort Stockton 

Brock vs. Levelland

Benbrook vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 

Quadrant 2

Sanger vs. Aubrey

Dallas L.G. Pinkston vs. Kennedale

Sunnyvale vs. Paris North Lamar

Van vs. Carthage

Krum vs. Van Alstyne 

Godley vs. Dallas David W. Carter 

TBA vs. Farmersville

Spring Hill vs. TBA

Quadrant 3

Lufkin Hudson vs. Bridge City

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson vs. Houston Mickey Leland College Prep

Sealy vs. La Grange

Lorena vs. Burnet 

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Center 

Houston Booker T. Washington vs. Liberty

Caldwell vs. Brookshire Royal 

Salado vs. Robinson 

Quadrant 4

Lago Vista vs. Wimberley

Pleasanton vs. San Antonio Memorial 

Sweeny vs. Rockport-Fulton

Robstown vs. Rio Grande City Grulla 

Geronimo Navarro vs. Manor New Tech 

Cuero vs. Floresville

Sinton vs. West Columbia

La Feria vs. Zapata

Class 5A Division I

Games played by May 1

Bi-District

Quadrant 1

El Paso vs. El Paso El Dorado 

Amarillo vs. Abilene

Aledo vs. North Richland Hills Birdville

Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Cleburne 

El Paso Americas vs. El Paso Chapin 

Abilene Cooper vs. Lubbock Coronado 

Colleyville Heritage vs. Granbury 

Burleson vs. Fort Worth R.L. Paschal 

Quadrant 2

Melissa vs. Mt. Pleasant

Frisco vs. Frisco Reedy

Dallas W.T. White vs. Dallas Bryan Adams

Midlothian vs. Killeen Chaparral

Lufkin vs. McKinney North

Dallas Highland Park vs. Frisco Emerson 

North Mesquite vs. Dallas Moises E. Molina 

Lake Belton vs. Red Oak 

Quadrant 3

College Station vs. Crosby 

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Angelton 

Galena Park vs. Victoria West 

Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Austin A.N. McCallum

Porter vs. Montgomery Lake Creek

La Porte vs. Baytown Sterling 

Victoria East vs. Houston Charles H. Milby 

Austin L.C. Anderson vs. Georgetown East View 

Quadrant 4

Leander Rouse vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley 

Seguin vs. South San Antonio 

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Laredo Raymond & Tirza Martin 

PSJA North vs. Brownsville Simon Rivera

New Braunfels vs. Leander Glenn 

San Antonio Southwest vs. San Antonio G.W. Brackenridge

La Joya Palmview vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Weslaco East vs. McAllen James Rowe 

Class 5A Division II 

Games played by May 1

Bi-District

Quadrant 1

Canutillo vs. El Paso Horizon

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Memorial

Azle vs. Argyle

Fort Worth Trimble Tech vs. Mansfield Timberview

El Paso Del Valle vs. El Paso Andress

Wylie vs. Plainview

Grapevine vs. Fort Worth Brewer 

Joshua vs. Fort Worth South Hills

Quadrant 2

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Hallsville

Frisco Memorial vs. The Colony 

Dallas Hillcrest vs. Mesquite Poteet 

Midlothian Heritage vs. Waco University 

Whitehouse vs. Prosper Walnut Grove 

Frisco Wakeland vs. Frisco Liberty 

Dallas Woodrow Wilson vs. Dallas W.H. Adamson 

Belton vs. Corsicana 

Quadrant 3

Montgomery vs. Dayton 

Nederland vs. Friendswood

Houston Waltrip vs. Rosenberg Terry

Georgetown vs. Austin Liberal Arts and Science

Kingwood Park vs. Brenham

Sante Fe vs. Port Neches-GRoves

Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle vs. Houston Carnegie Vanguard 

Bastrop vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Quadrant 4

Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Pieper 

San Antonio Thomas Edison vs. Eagle Pass Winn 

Corpus Christi W.B. Ray vs. Rio Grande City

Mission Pioneer vs. Harlingen South 

Boerne-Champion vs. Cedar Park 

San Antonio Douglas MacArthur vs. San Antonio Luther Burbank 

Mission Veterans Memorial vs. Gregory-Portland

Brownsville Lopez vs. Mission Sharyland 

Class 6A Division II 

Games played by May 1

Bi-District

Quadrant 1

El Paso Coronado vs. Midland 

Fort Worth Boswell vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson

Flower Mound Marcus vs. McKinney Boyd

Dallas Jesuit vs. Austin Bowie

Wolfforth Frenship vs. El Paso Eastwood

Southlake Carroll vs. Weatherford

Prosper Rock Hill vs. Denton Guyer

Arlington Lamar vs. Richardson JJ Pearce

Quadrant 2

Rowlett vs. Tyler Legacy

Mesquite vs. Copperas Cove

Willis vs. Spring Dekaney

Tomball vs. Houston Langham Creek

Royse City vs. Wylie East 

Killeen Harker Heights vs. Cedar Hill

Spring vs. Conroe Oak Ridge

Cypress Woods vs. Magnolia West

Quadrant 3

Cy-Fair vs. Bellaire 

Katy Tompkins vs. George Ranch

Fort Bend Clements vs. Alvin 

Kingwood vs. League City Clear Creek 

Houston Lamar vs. TBA

Pearland Dawson vs. Katy Taylor 

Pearland Dawson vs. Fort Bend Dulles

Houston Clear Lake vs. TBA

Quadrant 4

Austin Vandegrift vs. Austin Westlake 

San Antonio Brandeis vs. TBA

Schertz Clemens vs. Eagle Pass

TBA vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial 

Dripping Springs vs. Austin McNeil 

TBA vs. San Antonio Clark 

Laredo Alexander vs. San Marcos

Harlingen vs. TBA

Class 6A Division I 

Games played by May 1

Bi-District

Quadrant 1

El Paso Pebble Hill vs. Midland Legacy

Mansfield Legacy vs. Keller Timber Creek 

Flower Mound vs. Prosper 

Richardson Lake Highlands vs. South Grand Prairie 

Odessa Permian vs. El Paso Socorro 

Keller vs. Mansfield

Allen vs. Carrollton Hebron 

Arlington vs. Richardson 

Quadrant 2

Sachse vs. Rockwall 

Waxahachie vs. Temple 

The Woodlands vs. Houston MacArthur

Rockwall-Heath vs. Wylie 

Waco Midway vs. Duncanville

Houston Aldine vs. Conroe 

Cypress Ranch vs. Klein Collins

Quadrant 3

Houston Heights vs. TBA

Katy vs. Fulshear

Fort Bend Ridge Point vs. Pasadena Dobie

Humble Atascocita vs. Clear Springs 

Houston Westside vs. Houston Stratford

Houston Strake Jesuit vs. Katy Seven Lakes

Pearland vs. Fort Bend Travis 

Deer Park vs. Humble Summer Creek

Quadrant 4

Round Rock vs. Austin Bowie

San Antonio Reagan vs. TBA

Buda Johnson vs. Laredo United

TBA vs. San Benito 

Lake Travis vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 

TBA vs. San Antonio Johnson 

Laredo United South vs. Cibolo Steele

Los Fresnos vs. La Joya 

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

