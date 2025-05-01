Texas high school baseball: Class 6-4A bi-district schedule
The start of postseason play for Texas high school baseball is here and over the next month-plus, teams will play for a chance to play at Dell Diamond in Round Rock from June 5-7.
This will mark the first time that multiple champions per class will be awarded — with two in each class from Class 2A-6A.
This article goes over the top three classes in size, 6A-4A.
Of that group, two returning state champions are back in the playoffs: Class 5A Grapevine and Class 6A Tomball.
Last year’s 4A champion, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, is in Class 3A Division I, so there will be a new Class 4A champion.
Runners-up Corpus Christi Calallen (Class 4A), Lucas Lovejoy (Class 5A) and Pearland (Class 6A) are in the postseason again.
Tomball, ranked No. 25 in the country, looks to become the first 6A team to repeat since Southlake Carroll won back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school baseball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 4A Division I
Games played by May 1
Bi-District
Quadrant 1
El Paso Ysleta vs. San Elizario
Seminole vs. Canyon
Lubbock Estacado vs. Brownood
Decatur vs. Fort Worth Carter-Riverside
El Paso Mountain View vs. El Paso Austin
Canyon West Plains vs. Andrews
Mineral Wells vs. San Angelo Lake View
Fort Worth Southwest vs. Springtown
Quadrant 2
Celina vs. Cornith Lake Dallas
North Dallas vs. TBA
Nevada Community vs. Sulphur Springs
Lindale vs. Kilgore
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Gainesville
Alvarado vs. Dallas Justin Kimball
Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Caddo Mills
Henderson vs. Mabank
Quadrant 3
Bullard vs. Vidor
Huffman Hargrave vs. Houston Furr
Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. Bellville
China Springs vs. Marble Falls
Lumberton vs. Palestine
Houston Northside vs. Livingston
Giddings vs. Stafford
Lampasas vs. Gatesville
Quadrant 4
Austin Eastside Early College vs. Fischer Canyon Lake
Uvalde vs. San Antonio John F. Kennedy
El Campo vs. Beeville Jones
Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Pharr Valley View
San Antonio Davenport vs. Austin Travis
La Vernia vs. Somerset
Port Lavaca Calhoun vs. Needville
Hidalgo vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
Class 4A Division II
Games played by May 1
Bi-District
Quadrant 1
El Paso Riverside vs. Fabens
Midland Greenwood vs. Pampa
Lubbock Liberty vs. Graham
Fort Worth Castleberry vs. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Clint vs. El Paso Bowie
Canyon Randall vs. Fort Stockton
Brock vs. Levelland
Benbrook vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain
Quadrant 2
Sanger vs. Aubrey
Dallas L.G. Pinkston vs. Kennedale
Sunnyvale vs. Paris North Lamar
Van vs. Carthage
Krum vs. Van Alstyne
Godley vs. Dallas David W. Carter
TBA vs. Farmersville
Spring Hill vs. TBA
Quadrant 3
Lufkin Hudson vs. Bridge City
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson vs. Houston Mickey Leland College Prep
Sealy vs. La Grange
Lorena vs. Burnet
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Center
Houston Booker T. Washington vs. Liberty
Caldwell vs. Brookshire Royal
Salado vs. Robinson
Quadrant 4
Lago Vista vs. Wimberley
Pleasanton vs. San Antonio Memorial
Sweeny vs. Rockport-Fulton
Robstown vs. Rio Grande City Grulla
Geronimo Navarro vs. Manor New Tech
Cuero vs. Floresville
Sinton vs. West Columbia
La Feria vs. Zapata
Class 5A Division I
Games played by May 1
Bi-District
Quadrant 1
El Paso vs. El Paso El Dorado
Amarillo vs. Abilene
Aledo vs. North Richland Hills Birdville
Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Cleburne
El Paso Americas vs. El Paso Chapin
Abilene Cooper vs. Lubbock Coronado
Colleyville Heritage vs. Granbury
Burleson vs. Fort Worth R.L. Paschal
Quadrant 2
Melissa vs. Mt. Pleasant
Frisco vs. Frisco Reedy
Dallas W.T. White vs. Dallas Bryan Adams
Midlothian vs. Killeen Chaparral
Lufkin vs. McKinney North
Dallas Highland Park vs. Frisco Emerson
North Mesquite vs. Dallas Moises E. Molina
Lake Belton vs. Red Oak
Quadrant 3
College Station vs. Crosby
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Angelton
Galena Park vs. Victoria West
Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Austin A.N. McCallum
Porter vs. Montgomery Lake Creek
La Porte vs. Baytown Sterling
Victoria East vs. Houston Charles H. Milby
Austin L.C. Anderson vs. Georgetown East View
Quadrant 4
Leander Rouse vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley
Seguin vs. South San Antonio
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Laredo Raymond & Tirza Martin
PSJA North vs. Brownsville Simon Rivera
New Braunfels vs. Leander Glenn
San Antonio Southwest vs. San Antonio G.W. Brackenridge
La Joya Palmview vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
Weslaco East vs. McAllen James Rowe
Class 5A Division II
Games played by May 1
Bi-District
Quadrant 1
Canutillo vs. El Paso Horizon
Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Memorial
Azle vs. Argyle
Fort Worth Trimble Tech vs. Mansfield Timberview
El Paso Del Valle vs. El Paso Andress
Wylie vs. Plainview
Grapevine vs. Fort Worth Brewer
Joshua vs. Fort Worth South Hills
Quadrant 2
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Hallsville
Frisco Memorial vs. The Colony
Dallas Hillcrest vs. Mesquite Poteet
Midlothian Heritage vs. Waco University
Whitehouse vs. Prosper Walnut Grove
Frisco Wakeland vs. Frisco Liberty
Dallas Woodrow Wilson vs. Dallas W.H. Adamson
Belton vs. Corsicana
Quadrant 3
Montgomery vs. Dayton
Nederland vs. Friendswood
Houston Waltrip vs. Rosenberg Terry
Georgetown vs. Austin Liberal Arts and Science
Kingwood Park vs. Brenham
Sante Fe vs. Port Neches-GRoves
Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle vs. Houston Carnegie Vanguard
Bastrop vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Quadrant 4
Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Pieper
San Antonio Thomas Edison vs. Eagle Pass Winn
Corpus Christi W.B. Ray vs. Rio Grande City
Mission Pioneer vs. Harlingen South
Boerne-Champion vs. Cedar Park
San Antonio Douglas MacArthur vs. San Antonio Luther Burbank
Mission Veterans Memorial vs. Gregory-Portland
Brownsville Lopez vs. Mission Sharyland
Class 6A Division II
Games played by May 1
Bi-District
Quadrant 1
El Paso Coronado vs. Midland
Fort Worth Boswell vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Flower Mound Marcus vs. McKinney Boyd
Dallas Jesuit vs. Austin Bowie
Wolfforth Frenship vs. El Paso Eastwood
Southlake Carroll vs. Weatherford
Prosper Rock Hill vs. Denton Guyer
Arlington Lamar vs. Richardson JJ Pearce
Quadrant 2
Rowlett vs. Tyler Legacy
Mesquite vs. Copperas Cove
Willis vs. Spring Dekaney
Tomball vs. Houston Langham Creek
Royse City vs. Wylie East
Killeen Harker Heights vs. Cedar Hill
Spring vs. Conroe Oak Ridge
Cypress Woods vs. Magnolia West
Quadrant 3
Cy-Fair vs. Bellaire
Katy Tompkins vs. George Ranch
Fort Bend Clements vs. Alvin
Kingwood vs. League City Clear Creek
Houston Lamar vs. TBA
Pearland Dawson vs. Katy Taylor
Pearland Dawson vs. Fort Bend Dulles
Houston Clear Lake vs. TBA
Quadrant 4
Austin Vandegrift vs. Austin Westlake
San Antonio Brandeis vs. TBA
Schertz Clemens vs. Eagle Pass
TBA vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Dripping Springs vs. Austin McNeil
TBA vs. San Antonio Clark
Laredo Alexander vs. San Marcos
Harlingen vs. TBA
Class 6A Division I
Games played by May 1
Bi-District
Quadrant 1
El Paso Pebble Hill vs. Midland Legacy
Mansfield Legacy vs. Keller Timber Creek
Flower Mound vs. Prosper
Richardson Lake Highlands vs. South Grand Prairie
Odessa Permian vs. El Paso Socorro
Keller vs. Mansfield
Allen vs. Carrollton Hebron
Arlington vs. Richardson
Quadrant 2
Sachse vs. Rockwall
Waxahachie vs. Temple
The Woodlands vs. Houston MacArthur
Rockwall-Heath vs. Wylie
Waco Midway vs. Duncanville
Houston Aldine vs. Conroe
Cypress Ranch vs. Klein Collins
Quadrant 3
Houston Heights vs. TBA
Katy vs. Fulshear
Fort Bend Ridge Point vs. Pasadena Dobie
Humble Atascocita vs. Clear Springs
Houston Westside vs. Houston Stratford
Houston Strake Jesuit vs. Katy Seven Lakes
Pearland vs. Fort Bend Travis
Deer Park vs. Humble Summer Creek
Quadrant 4
Round Rock vs. Austin Bowie
San Antonio Reagan vs. TBA
Buda Johnson vs. Laredo United
TBA vs. San Benito
Lake Travis vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge
TBA vs. San Antonio Johnson
Laredo United South vs. Cibolo Steele
Los Fresnos vs. La Joya