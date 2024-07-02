Texas high school football star quarterback leaving for national powerhouse IMG Academy
One of the nation's top high school quarterbacks is leaving the Lone Star State for his senior season.
Ty Hawkins, a TCU commit, is transferring to IMG Academy after two standout seasons at San Antonio Johnson (Texas), the San Antonio Express-News first reported on Tuesday.
Hawkins, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound 4-star prospect and two-time UIL 6A District 28 Offensive MVP, threw for 2,093 yards, 24 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 68 percent completion rate and ran for another 833 yards and 14 TDs while leading Johnson to a 10-2 season that ended in the 6A Division I area round.
He first broke out as a sophomore, throwing for 2,167 yards, 30 touchdowns opposite seven picks and 920 rushing yards and eight more TDs on the ground as Johnson went 7-4 and he won his first district offensive MVP honor.
Hawkins is the nation's No. 4 quarterback and No. 23 prospect in Texas in the class of 2025. He's shined at OT7 late June, Hawkins shined at the Elite 11 Finals among the nation's best QBs.
IMG Academy finished the 2023 season No. 5 in the SBLive/SI Power 25 national rankings and opens the 2024 season at Corner Canyon (Utah) on Aug. 23.
Hawkins released a statement to his now-former school's community, as reported by the Express-News.
Dear San Antonio and the Johnson HS Community,
As I prepare for the next chapter of my football career, I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to all of you who have supported me during my time here.
First, I want to thank the incredible fans and community of Johnson High School. Your support and passion have been a constant source of motivation for me.
To my coaches and teammates, thank you for pushing me to bethe best athlete and person I can be. Your guidance, mentorship, and friendship have played a pivotal role in my development both on and off the field.
Looking ahead, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my football journey at IMG Academy. While it is bittersweet to leave, I am eager for the new challenges and opportunities that await me there.
Thank you once again for your unwavering support, belief in me, and for shaping me into the person and athlete I am today. I look forward to making you proud in the next phase of my journey.
With deepest appreciation,
Ty Hawkins
TY HAWKINS JUNIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx