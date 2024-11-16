Texas high school football star Raycine Guillory reclassifies to Class of 2025
One of the top running backs in Texas has reclassified to the Class of 2025.
GM Sports Media reported that Aledo standout Raycine Guillory will be part of the college football 2025 signing class.
He’s a four-star recruit who was ranked the No. 19 running back in Texas and No. 35 in the country among 2026 players, according to 247Sports.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back had nearly 40 offers. At one point, he was committed to Texas but announced he de-committed on June 20.
He posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he visited Ole Miss recently. It's one of nine SEC schools that has offered him. He’s also visited Miami.
The Hurricanes, Missouri and Utah have all offered him in-season, according to his X account.
In an interview with High School on SI in August, Guillory said, “I’m going where I’m wanted."
After a breakout freshman season at Mansfield Lake Ridge (769 yards, 6.15 yards per carry, 9 TDs), Guillory transferred to Aledo and led the Texas powerhouse in rushing as it won its second straight UIL state championship — 11th in 15 years.
Guillory rushed for a team-high 1,236 rushing yards and 17 TDs despite missing the 5A Division I state semifinals and championship with an injury.
Through 10 games this year, he’s run for 1,050 yards and 20 TDs and has nine catches for 113 yards and two more TDs.
In a win against Richland, 49-42, he ran for 245 yards and five TDs and had two catches for 35 yards and a score.
The Bearcats (10-1) will play Abilene (8-3) in a Class 5A Division I area game on Friday at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.