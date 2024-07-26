Texas high school football: Top 70 running backs entering 2024 season
The 2024 Texas high school football season is fast approaching. With camps in the foreground and Week 1 weeks away, SBLive is taking a look at the top returning players.
We started with the top 50 quarterbacks, top 40 wide receivers and now move to running backs. Who are the best running backs in the Lone Star State entering this fall?
We scanned state of schools all sizes and of all classifications and narrowed down the top 70 backs.
TOP 70 RUNNING BACKS IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order.
JAXSON ADEOYE, Taylor, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 195
No stranger to contact, Adeoye made first team all-6A District 23 as a junior after rushing for 893 yards and six total touchdowns, also establishing himself as a downfield threat.
KAEGAN ASH, Mount Enterprise, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 195
After a 2,000-yard, 38-touchdown sophomore season on the ground — on nearly 11 yards per carry — Ash returns to the 2A Division II Wildcats. That amounted to 283 yards per game, which was significantly up from his 2,023-yard, 26-touchdown freshman season. Also a 19-point-per game hooper.
THOMAS APARICIO, Mission, sr.
Turned around a 1,205-yard, 15-touchdown rushing season as a junior, which helped earn him first team 6A District 31 honors.
TRADARIAN BALL, Texarkana Texas, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 175
Ball made a splash as soon as he set foot on campus, earning 5A District 8 first team honors after. 739-yard, 11-TD freshman season. He upped his production to 1,285 yards and 12 TDs. The No. 2 running back in Texas' 2026 class, Oregon, Texas, Miami and Texas A&M are bidding for his services.
JD BELL, Waco University, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 205
Bell has a new home his senior year, and a chance to build on an already-strong high school resume. He rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 35 TDs as a sophomore, then became one of the most productive backs. the state (2,396 yards and 42 TDs) as a junior. Also plays linebacker.
TORY BLAYLOCK, Atascocita, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 195
The 5-star Oklahoma commit is one of the state's highest ratest prospects (No. 45, nation's No. 19 RB per On3) who is coming off a junior season where he went for 616 yards and 11 TDs. Brother Taylen (Sam Houston) and Travian (Wisconsin) were Division I safeties and his dad Derrick was a running back for six seasons in the NFL.
DA'SHAWN BURTON, Randle, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 180
Look out, Class 5A. After running for 2,455 yards and 36 TDs as a junior for Class 4A Needville, one of the state's most productive backs in 2023 will cap his prep career at Richmond Randle.
TYVONN BYARS, Montgomery Lake Creek, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 210
The lumbering Rice commit rushed for 1,468 yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior, netting him 5A District 10 Offensive MVP honors. That was after going for 2,346 yards and 37 TDs as a sophomore
LANDEN CALLIS-WILLIAMS, Randle, soph.
Measurables: 5-8, 190
How's this for a freshman season? 1,944 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns. It was one of the most productive seasons from any ninth grader last year. Look out.
KEILAN CHAVIES, Hutto, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 185
A 3-star, Chavies is a speedster who was equal parts dangerous out of the backfield (520 rush yards, 4 TD) and in the passing game (638 receiving yards, 8 TD).
KONTAGIOUS COOK, Brackett, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 205
Gained 1,833 yards on the season as a junior (166 yards per game) and scored 22 TDs and led Brackett to a 9-3 season and postseason run that reached the 2A Division II area round.
MALIK CUTHBERT, Copperas Cove, sr.
Measurables: 5-8, 175
Second team 6A District 12 selection is the top offensive returner for a team that went 2-8. He rushed for 519 yards and four TDs as a junior.
MARQUEZ DAVIS, Kingwood, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 170
The first team all-district pick had his best season yet in 2023: nearly 1,000 yards and nine TDs, making him the top returner in 6A District 21.
JAESEAN DEBOUSE, Andrews, jr.
Measurables: 5-9, 170
As a sophomore, he exploded for 2,236 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, which gave Andrews (6-6) the lion's share of its offense.
LORENZO DELGADO, Padadena Memorial, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 220
The big back turned in 1,110 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns as a junior, which secured him 6A District 22 honors.
JON DENMAN, Palestine, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 195
The 3-star TCU commit was the 4A District 9 utility player of the year in 2023 and made his mark in many positions. That includes running back, where he's projected after high school.
HAYDEN DRINKARD, George Ranch, jr.
Measurables: 5-8,150
The 6A District 10 first team selection gained 1,083 yards and scored 10 TDs on the ground to help George Ranch (9-3) to a 6A Division II area round exit.
DJ DUGAR, Pflugerville Weiss, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 200
Oklahoma State commit readies for his Texas high school football swan song three years after being named 6A District 13 Newcomer of the Year. A 3-star prospect, he rushed for 1,510 yards and 18 TDs after rushing for 1,414 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore.
KJ EDWARDS, Carthage, jr.
Measurables: 5-9, 175
Edwards is maybe the most dynamic head on a team that went 13-1 in 2023, fell short of a 4A Division II state title and saw the state's longest winning streak fall in the regional finals. Went for 1,387 rush yards, 20 TDs and 130 receiving yards.
BARRETT FALLON, Davenport, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 170
How's this for a 4A District 13 Newcomer of the Year resume? 1,890 yards on 6.3 yards per carry, 25 TDs, 126 yards per game — 2,281 all-purpose.
BRENDAN FOURNIER, Vandegrift, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 210
The Columbia-committed bruiser helped the Vipers sweep its way to a district title with a team-high 665 yards and 11 TDs. He was a first team all-district selection.
MARCUS GADLIN, Cinco Ranch, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 190
Ran for 623 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore, earning him second team 6A District 19 honors, and could be due for a much bigger fall.
DEREK GARCIA, Sinton, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 185
Among the Lone Star State's most effective tail backs, Garcia posted a 1,839-yard, 20-TD sophomore season that saw him average more than 8.0 yards per carry. Also a baseball star. Had five 200-plus yard games in 2023.
JJ GARNER, Timpson, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 180
In 2023, he stepped up under center seamlessly while Timpson had to open the season without SBLive Texas State MVP Terry Bussey, and added 1,655 yards and 34 TDs to a program-first state championship run.
CHASE GARNETT, Argyle Liberty Christian, sr.
Measurables: 5-8, 200
The South Florida commit rushed for 1,743 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior.
CHAD GASPER, Katy, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 200
Florida commit could be due for a big senior year. He rushed for 488 yards and 11 TDs and was named to 6A District 19 first team as a junior.
DRAMEKCO GREEN, Conroe, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 203
The 3-star SMU commit rushed for 783 yards (9.6 yards per carry), caught for 200 more and finished with 14 total TDs.
CHASETON GUIDRY, Lamar, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 180
Rushed for 620 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior, which earned him second team 6A District 18 honors.
RAY GUILLORY, Aledo, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 180
The 4-star junior helped Aledo win its second straight 5A Division I title, this last time contributing 1,236 rushing yards and 21 total TDs after a breakout freshman season at Lake Ridge. Decommitted from Texas in June.
JERRION HALL, Malakoff, jr.
Measurables: 5-8, 165
Helped Malakoff win the 3A Division I state title with nearly 1,700 all-purpose yards and 34 touchdowns.
D'ANDRE HARDEMAN JR., Galena Park North Shore, sr.
Measurables: 5-7, 185
Rice commit returns as one of the state's most imposing and proven (1,709 yards, 22 TDs in 2023) backs. Father Tiki Hardeman was a Texas A&M standout and All-American at North Shore in the 90s.
DE'ADRIAN HARDY, Garland, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 190
He nabbed 6A District 9 first team honors after rushing for 1,271 yards and 15 total touchdowns.
SAM HARRIS, Cibolo-Steele, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 160
Steele's prolific ground attac is multi-pronged and features Harris, a 3-star who spent his first two seasons in San Diego before rushing for 791 yards and 11 TDs in a backup role last season.
JONATHAN HATTON JR., Cibolo Steele, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 205
The 4-star Oklahoma commit is a star sprinter and one of the country's better junior backs. Rushed for 1,222 yards and 21 TDs as a junior for one of Texas' top-ranked 6A programs. Played for Brandeis as a freshman.
BRENDON HAYGOOD, Sachse, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 180
What does nearly 1,000 rushing yards (7 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in a season get you? For Haygood, 6A District 9 first team recognition.
TREMAYNE HILL, Katy, jr.
Measurables: 5-11, 200
Hill can get yards after contact — that is, if the defense can get a hand on him. He went for 1,386 rushing yards (7.9 per carry) and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore.
ZANE RAY HUGHES JR., Del Rio, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 150
The 6A District 30 Offensive MVP proved himself as a threat in both the run and pass games. He recorded 587 rushing yards, 149 receiving yards and seven total TDs.
JOSHUA JACKSON, Clemens, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 180
An area meet champion long jumper, Jackson earned first team 6A District 27 honors as a running back after going for 665 rushing yards and seven TDs.
Measurables: 5-10, 215
Here's a resume: Back-to-back 2,000-year seasons, most recently 2,400 yards and 33 TDs (9.65 yards per carry) as junior. Led Franklin to 3A Division I title game, where it lost to Malakoff.
JAVARI JACKSON, Texarkana Texas, sr.
Measurables: 5-7, 175
His second in back-to-back 1,00-yard rushing seasons netted out at 1,373 yards and 16 TDs as a junior. The sprinter was named top 5A District 8 offensive newcomer as a sophomore.
TRAVEON JACKSON, Channelview, sr.
Measurables: 5-9
A 6A District 22 first team pick, Jackson rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and scored 15 times on the ground as a junior.
LORENN 'BUBBA' JOHNSON, San Antonio Johnson, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 190
The first team 6A District 28 selection gained 1,722 rush yards and 22 TDs as a junior on a head-turning 9.6 yards per carry, asserting himself among Central Texas' best.
JOHN KELLY, Cypress Christian, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 185
Kansas commit led Cypress Christian to the TAPPS Division III semifinals after breaking out with a 424-yard, eight-TD sophomore season.
CARDAE MACK, Humble Atascocita, jr.
Measurables: 5-9, 195
One of the top returning backs for one of the top returning programs in the Houston area ran for 1,370 yards on 9.26 yards per carry with 21 total TDs, helping Atascocita reach the 6A Division I regional finals.
AMANTE MARTIN, Port Arthur Memorial (5A), jr.
Measurables: 5-11, 185
Big-play back was a 5A District first team selection as a sophomore and spent his offseason picking up offers from Oklahoma State, Houston and more. Older brother Kam Martin starred at Port Arthur and played running back at Auburn.
LADAMION MCPOWELL, Pearland, jr.
Measurables: 5-6, 155
Small, quick-footed McPowell is a Cornell commit who had 1,495 yards, 250 receiving yards and 35 total TDs.
LEVONN MORTON, Mesquite Horn, jr.
Measurables: 5-7, 155
He was the 6A District 10 Newcomer of the Year after posting a 1,103-yard, nine touchdown performance as a sophomore.
D.D. MURRAY, Bellville, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 190
His 2,072 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns helped bring Bellville within three points of a 4A Division II state championship (it lost to Gilmer) with one 100-plus rush day after another.
CAVALLI NEALY, Little River Academy, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 195
He's tough to bring down. Nealy asserted himself himself among the state's top backs as a sophomore. Went for 1,778 rushing yards, 6.2 yards per carry and 24 total TDs and
JAVIAN OSBORNE, Forney, soph.
Measurables: 5-10, 190
He was one of the state's most productive backs (2,231 yards, 41 TDs) as a sophomore and led Forney to the 5A Division I state semifinals. A 4-star prospect, Osborne already has Texas, Alabama, Florida and others in pursuit.
DAVIS PENN, Southlake Carroll, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 190
As Riley Wormley fought for his eligibility, Penn, a 3-star Baylor commit, turned in more than 105 yards per game for 6A Division II power Southlake Carroll. He went for 1,577 yards, 30 TDs on the season.
COLE PRYOR, San Antonio Reagan, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 175
He was utterly dominant as a junior, turning in a 1,556-yard, 22-TD rushing season with 141-yard-per-game average — his second straight 1,000-yard season.
DEONDRAE 'TIGER' RIDEN, DeSoto, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 195
Texas A&M commit might be the state's top returning back. He's a two-time 6A Division II state champion and mustered his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season in an injury-painted junior season.
BOBBY ROSS, Estacado, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 200
Ross is coming off of a 1,564-yard, 22-TD season on a whopping 10.5 yards per carry. Lumbering 4-star is choosing between Texas Tech, Rice and UTSA. 4A District 1 newcomer of the year as a freshman, first team pick as a sophomore and second team pick as a junior.
LUKE SAMS, Jacksboro, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 185
Productive leader of Jacksboro's offense. Went for 1,742 yards and 31 TDs on 8.1 yards per carry, five TD catches and 642 receiving yards. Also plays linebacker (123 tackles in 2023).
WAYNE SHANKS JR., Kincaid School, soph.
Measurables: 5-10, 175
All-6A District 16 pick as a freshman after rushing for 714 yards yards and six TDs (6.1 points per game) and six more TD catches. He'll be one of the best players in the Southwest Prep Association after transferring to the Kincaid School. Growing list of offers.
PRESTON STEPHENS, Shepherd, sr.
Measurables: 6-0
The two-time 3A District 9 first team pick went for 2,167 rush yards and 23 TDs as a junior — his second 1,00-yard season. Shepherd jumps to 4A. Also plays linebacker.
RICKEY STEWART, Tyler Chapel Hill, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 180
Stewart is, simply put, a blur. The Texas-committed 4-star led Chapel Hill to the 4A Division I semifinals as a junior with 2,855 yards and 40 TDs on the ground — his second 2,000-yard rushing season in a row.
BRODERICK TAYLOR, Corpus Christi Miller, jr.
Measurables: 5-9,
A speedy back, Taylor is the head of an explosive CC Miller offense. The first team SBLive all-South Texas pick had 2,333 yards and 29 rushing yards, as well as nearly 400 receiving yards and four TD catches.
MICAI THOMPSON, San Antonio Brennan, jr.
Measurables: 5-11, 175
Fastest football player in San Antonio? He could be coming for the rest of the state. He had 700 all-purpose yards and 14 total TDs as a sophomore has quick burst and top speed befitting his sprint prowess.
NICHOLAS TRAMBLE, Houston Aldine Davis, jr.
Measurables: 5-9, 165
Ran for 704 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore. Arizona, Kansas State and Kansas are among the 10-plus Division I programs to offer the 3-star back.
JOSE TREVINO, Brazoswood, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 180
Accrued 1,068 yards and 17 TDs on the ground with three more receiving TDs, which earned him all-district first team honors.
MICHAEL TURNER, North Richland Hills Richland, jr.
Measurables: 5-11, 200
A fourth-year standout, the 4-star Baylor commit had 1,668 yards and 23 touchdowns with two more TDs in the receiving game last season.
GARLAND WILBURN, Cypress Creek, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 165
It could be a dominant fall for Wilburn. Scurried for 1,122 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry as a sophomore.
JOSH 'CHAMP' WILLIAMS, McNeil, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 190
The first team all-6A District 25 choice went for 756 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior season that served as an encore to a 500-yard sophomore season that earned him district newcomer of the year honors.
KAMRAN WILLIAMS, Jefferson, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 180
Exploded for 198 yards per game, nearly 2,000 total rushing yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior to help Jefferson go 7-3 and nab 3A District 6 Offensive MVP honors.
BRAIDEN WOOLEY, Pflugerville Weiss, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 175
The second team 6A District 12 choice recorded 740 rushing yards on 8.3 yards per carry and seven TDs and helped Weiss win a district title.
RILEY WORMLEY, Southlake Carroll, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 185
Once he became eligible, the 4-star USC commit who first starred at Colleyville Heritage shined in Dragon threads. In 10 games, he rushed for 901 yards on 10.6 yards per carry with 19 TDs.
WESLEY YARBROUGH, Crosby, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 195
The bruising 3-star Arizona commit turned 152 carries into 737 yards and eight TDs with three more receiving TDs. Steadying presence on a Crosby team that went 2-8 in 2023.
