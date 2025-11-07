Texas high school football team closes regular season by scoring 171 points in 2 games
Scoring 80 points on Gainesville on Halloween wasn’t just a trick by Sanger.
The treat came on Nov. 6, when the Indians picked up a 91-56 shootout win against Farmersville in the Texas high school football District 5-4A Division II regular-season finale.
According to MaxPreps, which had stats dating back to 2004, this was the most points Sanger had scored in that span
According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the 147 combined points weren’t even enough to crack the top 16 all-time scores.
The record came in 2016 with Bells beating Celeste, 94-74.
And as crazy as it sounds, even the 91 points isn’t even one of the top 20 scoring games in UIL history.
The 91 points bested last week’s mark for the Indians, which came in an 80-22 win vs. Gainesville.
Before that, it high-point mark for the program was 73 points scored against Van Alstyne on Oct. 10.
The stakes
Going into the game, Farmersville had an outside shot at the playoffs but needed a win.
They were 5-4 overall and 2-3 in district play.
With a 4-1 mark in district play, Sanger was sitting in second place and in the driver’s seat for a playoff berth.
In a Déjà vu moment, Sanger was in a similar spot last year when the two met.
Sitting in a playoff spot and a chance to be the No. 2 seed.
Then, Farmesville won 39-38 and the Indians went from a potential playoff berth to turning in the equipment after the loss on Nov. 6, 2024.
Off and running
Farmersville, at one point 5-1 this year, took an early lead on Marquis Oshodi’s 6-yard touchdown only 30 seconds into the game.
The 7-0 lead was short-lived lived and by the end of the opening 12 minutes, Sanger led 42-21.
Here’s a recap of how the Indians scored.
- Chris Ramirez 21-yard TD run, 9:54
- Reed Sebastian 4-yard pass to Levi Hendricks, 7:34 (Set up by Jonas Autry, interception and return to the 15)
- Sebastian 22-yard pass to Joel Rodriguez, 7:16 (set up Luke Hendricks recovering onside kick)
- Sebastian 21-yard TD run, 5:26
- Ramirez 4-yard TD run, 2:40 (set up by Hendrick’s interception and return to 32)
- Reggie Jones 43-yard TD run, 1:17 (set up by fumble recovery)
At one point, the Farmers pulled within 21-14, but would give up four straight touchdowns and trail 49-21 following a 35-yard run by Jones early in the second quarter.
By halftime, Sanger led 63-28.
Piling Up Points
Sebastian had two more touchdown passes, for 41 and 13 yards.
Austin Martin ran for a pair of touchdowns and his 21-yard score with 4:26 left pushed the Indians to 90 points.
Sophomore Christian Bush added a 75-yard rushing score as well.
Superlative Stats
Jones went over the 2,000-yard rushing mark in the second quarter. He ran for 243 yards in the first half. Sebastian went over 2,000 yards passing for the season in the third quarter.
According to unofficial stats from the Denton Record-Chronicle, Sanger had 824 yards of total offense and Farmersville had 555.
Farmersville’s Fight
Despite giving up 91 points, the Farmers never went away.
Levi McAbee tossed five touchdown passes. Oshodi added two touchdowns in the second half to give him three in the game.
What else?
That wasn't the only high-scoring game in North Texas on Thursday. Here's a few others
- Terrell 79, Mesquite Poteet 35
- Aledo 77, Denton 0
- Ann 79, Frisco Liberty 14