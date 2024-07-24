Texas high school football: Top 40 wide receivers returning in 2024
The 2024 Texas high school football season is fast approaching. With fall camps in the foreground and Week 1 a month away, SBLive is taking a look at the top returning players across every position.
After taking a look at the top 50 quarterbacks in the Lone Star State, we're moving to wide receivers.
From the nation's No. 1 pass-catcher Dakorien Moore of Duncanville to Lucas Lovejoy's Daylan McCutheon, here are the top 40 wide receivers across schools of all sizes, associations and corners of the state — several of them were able to taste championship glory a year ago.
TOP 40 RETURNING WIDE RECEIVERS IN TEXAS IN 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order
Zane Bourque, Arp, soph.
Measurables: 5-11, 170
Bourque made an immediate impact as a freshman for a Tiger team that won eight games and reached the second round of the 3A DII state playoffs. He was the team’s top receiver with 61 catches for 1,287 yards and scored 11 TDs. In a win against Grand Saline, Bourque caught five passes for 216 yards and two TDs and followed that up several weeks later with a seven-catch 211-yard performance as Arp downed Quitman.
Michael Brown, Legacy School of Sports Sciences, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 175
Many Division I schools are pursuing Brown - who has run an 11.3 in the 100 meters - and among those offering include Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oregon and Ohio State. He is the son of former Texas A&M linebacker Reggie Brown.
Royal Capell, Cibolo-Steele, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 170
A standout receiver for the Knights, Capell is also college-bound, having committed to play at Oklahoma State. Over the past two seasons, he has combined to haul in 121 passes for 1,555 yards and 11 TDs.
Emmanuel Choice, Lancaster, sr.
Measurables: 6-4, 170
Choice, who is committed to play at Oklahoma, is coming off a solid junior season as he caught 38 passes for 562 yards and six TDs for a Lancaster squad that reached the 5A DI regional finals. With his return as well as the return of quarterback and Nevada commit Carter Jones, the sky might be the limit for Lancaster in 2024.
Jalen Cooper, Cibolo-Steele, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 165
An SMU commit, Cooper improved his yards per catch total by exactly 7 yards, going from 17.4 as a sophomore to 24.4 in 2023. That came from a 68-catch, 1,661-yard campaign, which also featured 23 trips to the end zone.
Jayden Edwards, Overton, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 160
Edwards has accumulated more than 2,000 yards receiving over the past two seasons, including 1,346 as a junior, part of a 75-catch campaign in which he found the end zone 19 times. Perhaps Edwards’ biggest game last season came in the regular-season finale against Carlisle, when he caught 11 passes for 243 yards and scored four TDs in the Mustangs’ 38-14 win.
Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., Galena Park North Shore, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 170
Farrakhan has transferred to North Shore over the offseason, having previously played at The Woodlands. There as a junior, he compiled 1,424 all-purpose yards and 24 TDs. Over the summer, Farrakhan also made headlines with his commit to play for Colorado and coach Deion Sanders.
Ethan Feaster, DeSoto, soph.
Measurables: 6-3, 185
Feaster immediately broke onto the scene for a DeSoto team that eventually repeated as 6A DII state champs. As a freshman, Feaster caught 30 passes for 634 yards and scored nine times. In recent months, he has received offers from Colorado, Illinois, Mississippi State and Wisconsin.
Ja’kayden Ferguson, Fort Bend Marshall, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 175
Ferguson made 48 receptions for 558 yards and five TDs his junior season for the Buffalos. Also heavily recruited as a cornerback, Ferguson has committed to play at Kentucky.
Kaydon Finley, Aledo, jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 190
Finley has already reached the pinnacle in his first two seasons at Aledo, having been part of the Bearcats’ 5A DI title teams as a freshman and sophomore. In last season’s repeat drive to the title, he caught 42 passes for 703 yards and seven TDs. The son of former Texas and Green Bay Packer tight end Jermichael Finley, Kaydon Finley is on the radar of several prominent Division I schools.
Tristian Gentry, Stephenville, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 165
Gentry is committed to play at Texas Tech. Last season, the standout totaled 1,528 yards of receiving and reached the end zone 16 times, and is determined to surpass that total for a Stephenville squad vying to contend for the 4A DI championship.
Triston Gooch, Rockwall, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 185
Gooch is determined to build off a sterling junior season, in which he caught 66 passes for 1,217 yards and 17 TDs, second-most among 6A receivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He has received offers from several Ivy League colleges along with Army.
Josiah Groeneweg, Glen Rose, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 200
Groeneweg was a major force for the Tigers last season, and in fact was named the Offensive MVP for his district while helping Glen Rose reach the 4A DII state semifinals. He caught 89 passes for 1,669 yards and 19 TDs while adding a couple more TDs rushing.
Gracen Harris, Ennis, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 170
Harris plays both receiver and quarterback. As a junior, he had more than 1,000 total yards and nine TDs, and also threw for more than 530 yards and seven TDs. But receiver will be in Harris’ future, as he has committed to play that position at Oklahoma.
Tanook Hines, Sprink Dekaney, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 165
A silver medalist in the state 200-meter dash this past spring, running a season-best of 20.71, Hines’ speed translates to the gridiron. Over his past two seasons, he has combined to catch 85 balls for nearly 1,350 yards and 12 TDs. Hines plans to continue his career in college, having committed to USC.
Jacoby James, Sinton, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 190
James is eager to exceed what he did as a junior. In 2023, he caught 45 passes for 1,026 yards and 15 TDs. James also tallied 1,128 all-purpose yards for a Sinton team that reached the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs.
Brady Janusek, Argyle Liberty Christian, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 200
Janusek was both a first-team All-State receiver and a first-team All-State defensive back for a Liberty Christian team that finished 14-0 and won a TAPPS Division II state title. On offense, he caught 54 passes for 984 yards and 13 TDs and ended up with 1,112 all-purpose yards. But he’s also an outstanding baseball player, and has committed to play that sport at Oklahoma.
Kelshaun Johnson, Hitchcock, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 160
Johnson already has made his college decision, announcing his commitment to Texas A&M. He plays both receiver and defensive back, and also plays basketball and track, where he owns the school record in the 100-meter dash, running a personal best of 10.49 seconds.
Ashton Jones, Alvin Shadow Creek, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 185
Jones, part of an impressive group of Sharks’ receivers, recently committed to play for Baylor. A senior who can run a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, Jones is coming off a season in which he caught 29 passes for 211 yards and three TDs for a Shadow Creek team that finished 9-2.
Bryson Jones, Frisco Lone Star, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 180
Jones was a vital part of Lone Star’s run to the District 6-5A title, as he caught 64 passes for 1,092 yards and 15 TDs. He seeks to take the Rangers to even greater heights his senior year while also having committed to play at Texas Tech.
Alek Leven, Laredo United, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 180
In a pass-oriented scheme where the Longhorns like to spread the ball to various receivers, Leven has been a prime beneficiary and will be counted on even more this season. As a junior, he caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and 14 TDs while garnering All-State honors.
Kaliq Lockett, Sachse, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 175
Lockett had a big boost in production as a junior, catching 59 passes for 1,299 yards and 13 TDs, up from 29 receptions for 492 yards and five TDs the season before. Not surprisingly, that has caught the attention of many high-profile college programs. He has narrowed his final list to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and Florida State, and is expected to make his decision on Aug. 7.
Colt Lozano, Laredo United, soph.
Measurables: 5-10, 155
Lozano turned in an impressive freshman campaign, as of his 32 receptions, seven went for TDs. He also totaled 441 yards as Lozano was selected the Newcomer of the Year in District 30-6A. His role may be expanded even more in 2024 as the Longhorns lost two other key receivers from last season to graduation.
Andrew Marsh, Katy Jordan, jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 175
For the Warriors last season, Marsh hauled in 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and found the end zone 15 times. Through three seasons, Marsh has scored 31 TDs and accumulated 2,414 receiving yards. Already this summer, the uncommitted junior has made visits to Texas, Michigan, Kentucky, USC and Washington, and more schools should be in the mix to receive his services.
Daylan McCutcheon, Lucas Lovejoy, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 175
A Florida State commit, McCutcheon has been a focal point in the Leopards’ high-octane offense the past several years. Last season, he may have been the key go-to player, as McCutcheon caught 92 passes for 1,430 yards and reached the end zone 20 times.
Dakorien Moore, Duncanville, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 185
Arguably the top receiver in the country, Moore is back in his quest to help lead the Panthers to a third consecutive state title. Last season, he caught 71 passes for 1,523 yards and 18 TDs. Formerly an LSU commit, Moore instead has switched commitments to Oregon.
Kenny Mosley, Daingerfield, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 185
Mosley is one of the top receivers to watch in East Texas, coming back to a Tiger team poised to challenge for the 3A championship. As a junior, Mosley caught 53 passes for 1,071 yards and 11 TDs while leading Daingerfield to an 11-4 record and a state semifinal berth.
Brooks Perez, Boerne, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 185
Perez has 1,660 yards of receiving through his sophomore and junior seasons. He also has scored exactly 10 TDs in those same seasons, the latest part of a 50-catch junior year where he also had 986 yards.
Edgar Quinonez, McCamey, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 155
Quinonez turned in a strong junior season in 2023. He caught 77 passes for 1,630 yards and 22 TDs. In one of those games, he had eight receptions for 300 yards and three TDs, though McCamey was defeated by Wink.
Brayden Robinson, Red Oak, jr.
Measurables: 5-8, 160
In the past two seasons, Robinson has hauled in 77 receptions for 1,175 yards and has reached the end zone nine times in each of those campaigns. Already this offseason, he has been offered by, among others, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Arizona.
Xavier Rodriguez, Donna, sr.
Measurables: 5-6, 127
Rodriguez is coming off a junior season in which he totaled 1,143 receiving yards and seven TDs. He had nearly 800 more yards than he did as a sophomore.
Daylon Singleton, DeSoto, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 165
Singleton is certainly a big-play threat for the Eagles, and made several key catches during their successful run at repeating as state champions. The SMU commit made 56 receptions for 1,211 yards and 17 TDs; three of those coming in the opening quarter of DeSoto’s decisive win against Humble Summer Creek in the 6A DII championship game.
Ed Small, Austin Anderson, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 200
A former University of Texas baseball commit, Small has decided to play college football instead and has also switched commitments, deciding on TCU. As a junior last season, he hauled in 77 receptions for 1,122 yards and 19 TDs.
London Smith, Waco University, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 175
Smith is a key playmaker for the Trojans, and after being named the District 11-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year his freshman year, he followed that up in 2023 with 51 catches for 876 yards and 11 TDs. Pursued by many Division I schools, Smith also has good bloodlines, as his father, Rodney Smith, played defensive back at Baylor and his mother, Stacey Smith, was the 1999 NCAA national champion in the triple jump.
Leyton Stone, Wolfforth Frenship, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 185
Stone is a Texas Tech commit and has turned in two outstanding seasons for the Tigers. Two years ago, he had 1,177 yards receiving and 14 TDs, and then last season, Stone caught 94 passes for 1,658 yards and 23 TDs for a Tiger team that finished 9-3.
Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro, sr.
Measurables: 6-4, 190
Over the past two seasons, Valenzuela - a Colorado State commit - has exceeded more than 2,500 yards receiving and has scored 13 TDs in each of those seasons. As a junior on a team that finished 13-1, he hauled in 89 receptions for 1,573 yards with 13 TDs, including two in a wild 49-48 third-round playoff win against Holliday, a game in which Valenzuela also caught nine balls for 178 yards.
Ryan Vallejo, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 162
Vallejo more than doubled his receiving production from the year before, going from 535 yards his sophomore year to 1,204 as a junior. His reception total also increased in 2023, going from 39 in ’22 to 65, and Vallejo scored 10 more TDs his junior season, going from four to 14.
Jacorey Watson, Alvin Shadow Creek, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 175
Watson caught 24 passes for 323 yards and eight TDs as a sophomore, but has also spent his sophomore and junior seasons at quarterback for the Sharks, compiling more than 1,800 yards and 23 TDs. His primary position plans for the 2024 season remain up in the air, but Watson does intend to play receiver at the next level after committing to Baylor.
TAZ WILLIAMS JR., Red Oak, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 180
Williams expanded on his All-District honors in 2022, catching 80 passes for 1,251 yards and 14 TDs last season. The Baylor commit now is determined to have even more enhanced numbers going into his senior season.
ADRIAN WILSON, Pflugerville Weiss, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 175
Wilson caught 29 passes for 543 yards and eight TDs his sophomore season; then as a junior, made 60 catches for 1,003 yards and 14 TDs. The Wolves’ big-play receiver plans to take his talents to the next level after committing to Arizona State.
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx