Texas high school football: Top 50 quarterbacks returning in 2024
The 2024 Texas high school football season is fast approaching. With fall camps in the foreground and Week 1 a month away, SBLive is taking a look at the top returners across every position.
SBLive Texas Offensive Player of the Year DJ Lagwaygraduated, and is currently prepping to grace the Florida Gators' orange and blue.
San Antonio Johnson star Ty Hawkins was poised to be among the state's top returning QBs until he transferred to prep power IMG Academy in Florida.
So, who is among the best of the best?
First, we start with quarterbacks. Here are the 50 best returning signal-callers entering the 2024 season, spanning associations, school sizes and all corners of the Lone Star State.
TOP 50 RETURNING QUARTERBACKS IN TEXAS IN 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order
KEAGAN ABLES, Hawley, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 205
Ables took over as Hawley’s primary signal-caller last season on the heels of a state championship campaign. He nearly helped the Bearcats land another title, throwing for 3,453 yards on 201-of-327 passing and 44 TDs, with five more coming on the ground. Ables threw for 330 yards and seven TDs in Hawley’s opening-round playoff win against Anthony.
SAWYER ANDERSON, Dallas Parish Episcopal, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 175
Anderson, who is committed to Purdue, has already enjoyed a stellar high school career. He has already thrown for 9,463 yards, including more than 3,000 yards his sophomore and junior seasons, and ended each of his first three seasons at Parish Episcopal with state titles, part of a run of five straight championships won by the Panthers.
KALEB BAILEY, North Shore, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 190
Bailey is one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the state. In his junior season, he passed for 3,152 yards and 34 TDs while adding 711 yards and 14 TDs rushing as North Shore finished as the 6A Division I runner-up. Despite his accolades, Bailey has yet to make his commitment public, but has offers from several in-state colleges as well as Auburn and Marshall.
LEGEND BEY, North Forney, jr.
Measurables: 5-11, 185
Bey played his sophomore season at Mesquite Horn and passed for 731 yards and nine TDs and added 673 yards and six TDs rushing. Even after his move to North Forney in the offseason, Bey is still garnering attention from college coaches, having reported offers from several SEC and Big 12 schools, as well as in-state schools like UTSA and UTEP.
DEMETRIUS BRISBON, Tyler Chapel Hill, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 165
A Baylor commit, Brisbon can do it all with his arm along with his legs. Two years ago, he was named the District 9-4A-DI MVP as he passed for 2,209 yards and 32 TDs while adding 1,403 yards and 15 TDs rushing. Last season, he threw for 2,027 yards and 26 TDs and had 1,733 yards on the ground and 13 TDs in helping lead the Bulldogs to the 4A DI state title game.
JAX BROWN, Pflugerville Weiss, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 180
Brown has yet to announce his commitment, but his main objective is to build off of his junior season. In that season, he completed 243-of-370 passes for 3,014 yards and 33 TDs while being named the Co-Offensive MVP for District 12-6A.
AUSTIN CARLISLE, Fort Bend Ridge Point, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 185
Carlisle, a Houston commit, is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,115 yards and 35 TDs, adding 10 more TDs on the ground. In his sophomore season, Carlisle passed for 2,100 yards and 18 TDs along with nine rushing TDs.
LUKE CARNEY, Dallas Christian, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 205
Carney has helped lead Dallas Christian to state titles each of his first three seasons. As a junior, the Syracuse commit passed for 3,723 yards and 47 TDs, completing 80 percent of his passes, while adding 843 yards rushing.
MICKEY COTA, Odessa, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 190
Cota turned in a tremendous junior season, as he threw for 3,054 yards, completing 205-of-354 attempts, for 37 TDs. He had eight of those in a wild 71-70 win against San Angelo Central while passing for a career-high 534 yards, just a week after throwing for 404 yards and five TDs in an equally thrilling 49-42 win against crosstown rival Permian. But despite Cota’s brilliance, the Bronchos missed the playoffs with a 5-5 record, so he is more than determined this year to get Odessa invited to the postseason party.
COREY DAILEY, Sequin, jr.
Measurables: 6-5, 165
As a freshman, Dailey was named the District 12-5A-DI Offensive Newcomer of the Year after throwing for 1,916 yards and 28 TDs. He didn’t have quite the numbers his sophomore season, as Dailey ended up with 1,744 yards and 15 TDs, but that will serve as motivation to produce much higher totals in 2024.
REECE DEITRICK, New Braunfels Canyon, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 195
Deitrick received second-team All-District honors last season, as he threw for 2,424 yards on 172-of-297 passing and 26 TDs. He also carried the ball across the end zone five times, including three in a 32-28 win against crosstown foe New Braunfels.
CHASTON DITTA, Lake Travis, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 190
Ditta seeks to build off his freshman campaign, in which he completed 92-of-166 passes for 1,286 yards and 17 TDs, also adding three more TDs rushing. He has committed to East Carolina.
AARON DeLEON, Houston Stratford, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 173
Last season, deLeon completed 231-of-359 passes for 3,301 yards and 42 TDs, along with rushing for 557 yards and 12 TDs in helping Stratford to a nine-win season and a third-round appearance in the playoffs. He threw a combined seven TD passes in Stratford’s two postseason wins, and also rushed for three TDs in the Spartans’ second-round win against George Ranch.
CANYON EVANS, Glen Rose, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 189
Evans returns as one of the more prolific signal-callers in the Lone Star State. In 15 games last season, he completed 305-of-485 passes (63 percent) for 4,577 yards and 49 TDs. Evans threw for six TD passes in an October win against Venus and also had five TD passes in a second-round playoff win against Perryton.
JAKE FETTE, El Paso Del Valle, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 190
Fette is one of the rising stars in West Texas, playing for the Conquistadores. He’s already received offers from his hometown school, UTEP, along with other in-state schools such as SMU, TCU and Texas Tech, and for good reason. Last season, he threw for 2,465 yards and 27 TDs and also added 13 rushing TDs while being named the MVP in District 1-5A-DI.
MAX GERLICH, Austin Anderson, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 195
Gerlich plans to travel down Interstate 35 and play for UTSA, where he has made his commitment. Before doing that, he has some unfinished business with the Trojans, after having his junior season limited to three games due to a knee injury.
EDWARD GRIFFIN, Coppell, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 205
Griffin completed 73 percent of his passes for 3,170 yards and 41 TDs as he helped lead Coppell to a surprising run to the regional semifinals. The Baylor commit wants to give the Cowboys a deeper postseason run for his senior season.
HANK HENDRIX, Boerne, soph.
Measurables: 6-2, 170
Hendrix had a solid freshman debut in 2023, completing 95-of-135 passes for 1,586 yards and 18 TDs while being picked off just once. Already in the past couple of months, he has received offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, UTSA, Arkansas and Washington State, and more should be on the way in the next couple of years.
WYATT HOLMSTROM, Seminole, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 185
All in all, it was a very good first year for Holmstrom as Seminole’s starting signal-caller. Taking over in 2023, he completed 71 percent of his passes (269-of-377) for 3,221 yards and 41 TDs while adding seven more TDs via the rush. In fact, in his team’s season opener, Holmstrom threw for 329 yards and seven TDs in a win against Lovington, N.M. He also threw for seven TDs later that season against Big Spring.
ROY THOMAS JENKINS, Houston St. Thomas, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 175
Jenkins played his sophomore and junior seasons at Beaumont West Brook before transferring to St. Thomas. He also plays basketball and baseball, but Jenkins’ future is likely with football as he has several Division I offers, though he has yet to publicly commit to a school.
KOHEIN JERGENSON, Conroe Northside, jr.
Measurables: 6-4, 180
Last fall, Jergenson helped the Lions to a 34-6 win against the Georgie Force Blue Knights in the first-ever American Homeschool National Championship game, as Conroe Northside won its first-ever national title and finished a season undefeated for the first time, going 13-0. In that season, Jergenson completed 68 percent of his passes (182-of-266) for 3,395 yards and 51 TDs, throwing for six TDs in two of his team’s wins. In the national title game win, he was 17-of-25 passing for 149 yards and two TDs.
CHRIS JIMERSON JR., North Crowley, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 165
Jimerson has already had quite a varsity career, throwing for nearly 5,500 total yards and 74 TD passes. Last season, Jimerson passed for 3,031 yards and 40 TDs while adding 1,105 yards and 12 TDs rushing while being named the District 3-6A MVP and helped lead North Crowley to the 6A DI semifinals. He had been committed to TCU as a wide receiver before de-committing, and recently announced a new commitment to North Texas.
CHASE JOHNSON, Daingerfield, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 175
Johnson is coming off a junior season in which he threw for 2,953 yards and 33 TDs, as the Tigers won 11 games and fell one round short of making it to AT&T Stadium to play for a state title. This season, Johnson - a recent UT Permian Basin commit - is seeking to help Daingerfield make it to Arlington, and his stock may be enhanced even more with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Caleb Harley, who held the same role with Sunray and helped the Bobcats generate 7,176 total yards and 99 total TDs, 65 of those passing, with his Air Raid offensive scheme.
KAEDEN JOHNSON, Fort Bend Marshall, jr.
Measurables: 6-5, 210
Nationally respected recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, on his X page in January, described Johnson as someone with “an exceptionally high ceiling,” and listed other attributes as “smart, good leader, strong arm and excellent running skills.” Johnson is working to build off of his sophomore campaign in which he threw for more than 600 yards and five TDs, while adding three TDs on the ground.
CARTER JONES, Lancaster, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 190
Jones, a Nevada commit, completed 63 percent of his passes (158-of-251) his junior year. He also accumulated 1,895 yards and connected on 20 TD passes, but one of his main objectives entering 2024 is to reduce his interception total, having been picked off 12 times a season ago.
LLOYD JONES, Hitchcock, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 200
A Texas Tech commit, Jones was named the Co-Offensive MVP in District 12-3A after throwing for 2,735 yards and 35 TDs while adding 13 rushing TDs. Jones also excels in basketball and track, having been a starter on Hitchcock’s state championship basketball squad his sophomore season.
LANDYN LOCKE, Rockwall, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 180
Locke is coming off a junior season in which he threw for 1,702 yards and 19 TDs, four of those coming in an early-season game against Dallas Jesuit, where he also threw for 358 yards. He has committed to play at Wisconsin, where his older brother Braedyn currently is playing, also as a quarterback.
TREVOR LONG, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 180
A year after barely surpassing the 2,000-yard plateau, Long nearly doubled that total his junior season. He threw for 3,767 yards on 223-of-339 attempts. Long also more than tripled his touchdown total from his sophomore year, going from 18 to 57, including seven in two separate ballgames.
GEOFFREY CREIGHTON LeFEVRE, Donna, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 215
In his third season as the Redskins’ starter, LeFevre is seeking to build off his junior campaign, in which he threw for 3,324 yards and 24 TDs. He had three games in which he threw for four TDs, and on each occasion, he passed for at least 427 yards.
BRAYDEN LOYD, Seymour, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 200
After passing for nearly 2,000 more yards his junior year than his sophomore campaign, Loyd is poised to reach even higher levels entering his senior year. Last season, he completed 204-of-327 passes for 3,501 yards, compared to 1,592 yards as a sophomore. In addition, he went from 18 TDs thrown in 2022 to 47 last season.
ARMANDO LUJAN, Sunray, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 185
In his first three seasons as the Bobcats’ QB, Lujan has thrown for more than 11,100 yards combined, including at least 4,200 yards his sophomore and junior seasons. As a junior, he passed for 4,233 yards, completing 65 percent of his attempts (286-of-438) along with a career-high 61 TDs, including eight in back-to-back games, decisive wins against Crosbyton and Guymon, Okla.
JAXON MOFFATT, Van, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 170
Moffatt’s passing numbers were a bit lower his junior year than his sophomore season, throwing for 1,606 yards in 2023, just 86 yards less than what Moffatt passed for in 2022. But his TD numbers went up from 12 to 14. Moffatt also had three TD passes in back-to-back regular-season wins against Canton and Rusk.
ELI MORCOS, Montgomery Lake Creek, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 205
Morcos has committed to play for Tulsa once he finishes up his senior season with the Lions. As a junior, he completed 100-of-169 passes for 1,531 yards and 18 TDs, while also rushing for 11 TDs.
MICHAEL MOSHIER, Silsbee, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 215
Moshier wants to build off his junior season, his first year at starter, as he completed 62 percent of his passes (175-of-282) for 3,173 yards and 34 TDs, along with six more on the ground. He had 325 and 324 yards, respectively, along with five TDs apiece in back-to-back regular-season wins against Nederland and Brazosport, and also threw for five TDs in his team’s opening-round playoff win against Gatesville.
COLTON NUSSMEIER, Flower Mound Marcus, soph.
Measurables: 6-3, 185
Nussmeier is continuing the family lineage of quarterbacks. He is the son of former NFL quarterback Doug Nussmeier and the younger brother of Garrett Nussmeier, who is expected to be LSU’s starting QB this season. The younger Nussmeier began his freshman year on the junior varsity squad before being promoted to the varsity midway through the season, and made an early impression, especially in Marcus’ bi-district playoff win against McKinney as Colton threw for 190 yards.
GAVIN PARKHURST, Fort Worth All Saints, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 195
Parkhurst has committed to play at Rice. As a junior last season, he completed 191-of-276 passes for 2,372 yards and 25 TDs and added 843 yards and nine TDs on the ground as well.
KYDEN RYDER, Galveston Ball, jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 195
Barker has received offers from several schools, including in-state schools such as North Texas and Texas State. He seeks to increase his stock this season, after throwing for 2,062 yards and 30 TDs as a sophomore.
KEELON RUSSELL, Duncanville, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 175
Russell helped lead the Panthers to a repeat state title last season, completing 72 percent of his passes for 3,483 yards and 38 TDs after throwing for 2,377 yards and 22 TDs as a sophomore. He made headlines this offseason after de-committing from SMU, announcing his commitment to play instead for Alabama.
KELDEN RYAN, DeSoto, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 200
The Eagles solved one question mark this offseason when Ryan transferred in from Fort Worth All Saints’ Episcopal, where he threw for 2,110 yards and 19 TDs while adding 12 rushing TDs. The Virginia Tech commit - who played his freshman and sophomore years at Keller Central - now gets the chance to take control of a DeSoto offense seeking to win its third straight state championship.
ADAM SCHOBEL, Columbus, sr.
Measurables: 6-4, 185
Coming from a prominent football family, with a father and an uncle who both played in the NFL, Schobel looks to continue to make a name for himself. In his junior season, the Oklahoma State commit threw for 2,405 yards and 30 TDs in helping Columbus to a 12-1 record and a trip to the third round of the playoffs.
ROMIN SEYMOUR, Fort Bend Elkins, jr.
Measurables: 6-4, 190
Playing at Manvel his sophomore season, Seymour passed for 1,245 yards and seven TDs. Before taking his first snap for his new team, Seymour already received offers in the offseason from Baylor, Missouri, Florida State and Colorado. Father, Roland Seymour, was a defensive end on Florida State's 1999 national title team.
GRANT SMITH, Conroe Grand Oaks, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 200
Already receiving offers from Texas A&M, TCU and Houston, as well as Arkansas and Kansas State, among others, Smith is seeking to take his game to a higher level in 2024. He threw for 944 yards and two TDs.
KEVIN SPERRY, Denton Guyer, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 200
Last season, Sperry played in Oklahoma and helped lead Midwest City Carl Albert to a Class 5A state title after throwing for 2,564 yards and 31 TDs while adding 11 rushing TDs. The Oklahoma commit returns to Texas after having played his sophomore season at Prosper Rock Hill.
BRYCE STILL, Overton, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 150
Still threw for exactly 3,200 yards as a junior for the Mustangs and of his 47 total TDs, 38 came through the air. He had four TD passes in five of his team’s first six ballgames, and despite a second-round playoff loss to Mart, Still - pardon the pun - still threw for 429 yards and three TDs.
CODY STOEVER, Wimberley, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 190
In just two seasons as the Texans’ starting QB, Stoever has already thrown for more than 5,400 yards, including 2,992 in 2023 as he helped Wimberley to a 14-1 finish. He also had 41 TD passes, including five in two regular-season wins.
JETT SURRATT, Carthage, jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 170
The son of legendary Carthage head coach Scott Surratt, the younger Surratt is making a name for himself. As a freshman, he was part of the Bulldogs’ 4A DII state championship team, and then last season, Jett threw for 3,807 yards, completed 67 percent of his passes (261-of-387) and had 46 TDs as Carthage finished 13-1, though the Bulldogs lost in the fourth round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Gilmer.
Bryce Ullman, Ganado, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 165
Even though he threw for fewer than 200 yards in each of his first five games last season, Ullman still ended up accumulating 3,111 yards - completing 194 of his 300 attempts - and 47 TDs as Ganado reached the 2A DI state semifinals before falling to eventual champion Timpson. In back-to-back games in late September, Ullman completed 31-of-34 attempts for 611 yards and 10 TDs.
Chad Warner, Cibolo-Steele, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 195
Warner, named the District 27-6A Offensive MVP following his junior season, has committed to play at UTEP. He threw for more than 1,100 yards from his sophomore season, finishing 2023 with 3,541 yards and 36 TDs, having completed 210 of his 306 attempts.
BILLY WHITE III, Corpus Christi Veterans, sr.
Measurables: 6-7, 185
White’s future may be playing basketball at the next level. The forward has fielded several in-state offers, and earlier in July, reported an offer from Tennessee. But he’s just as dominant on the gridiron, coming off a junior season in which he threw for 3,097 yards and 30 TDs, throwing for four TDs in four different games.
ZIONDRE WILLIAMS, Anna, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 168
It was a sophomore year to remember for Williams, as he took over the reins of the offense and led the Coyotes to their first state title in program history, completing 61 percent of his passes (245-of-399) for 2,930 yards with 39 TDs while adding eight TDs and 844 yards rushing. All eyes will be on him again this season, but the Coyotes will have a larger target on their backs, especially after moving up from 4A to 5A.
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX