Texas high school girls basketball playoffs 2025: Who's in for every 3A, 2A, 1A district?

Who's in across UIL Class 3A through 1A entering the final week of the UIL regular season?

Cody Thorn

Munester's Ella Walterscheid looks to pass the ball in a game against Lindsay earlier this season.
Munester's Ella Walterscheid looks to pass the ball in a game against Lindsay earlier this season. / Jason Harrison

The top four teams in each Texas high school girls basketball will qualify for the 2025 UIL basketball playoffs, which starts on Feb. 10. Who's in so far?

Going into the final week of the regular season, some teams are preparing for the playoffs, while others are fighting for a playoff spot. In some districts, the picture is clear, while others aren't.

The playoff bracket will be different this year compared to the past because there will be two champions per class instead of one.

The top four teams move on and the top two enrollments go to Division I and the lower two enrollments go to Division II. Then, the team with the better record will be the No. 1 seed out of the district. 

Districts are divided into regions as follows:

Region 1 - Districts 1-8
Region 2 - Districts 9-16
Region 3 - Districts 17-24
Region 4 - Districts 25-32

Who's locked up a playoff spot entering the penultimate week of the season? Here is the latest for every 1A, 2A and 3A district, based on the record gathered on Jan. 29.

CLASS 3A

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

Canadian (29-1, 7-1)

Dalhart (20-5, 6-1)

Bushland (16-13, 6-2)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

Shallowater (22-8, 11-0)

Idalou (24-8, 10-2)

Littlefield (18-12, 8-4)

Slaton (15-10, 8-4)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Coahoma (22-4, 10-0)

Stanton (20-7, 9-2)

Brownfield (9-18, 6-4)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Alpine (16-7, 5-1)

Kermit (12-7, 4-1)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Llano (11-12, 7-1)

Ingram Moore (13-7, 6-2)

Brady (11-19, 5-3)

Blanco (6-23, 4-4)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Tuscola Jim Ned (26-2, 8-0)

Wall (20-8, 9-2)

Clyde (20-8, 8-2)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Wichita Falls City View (20-4, 10-0)

Vernon (19-9, 7-3)

Holliday (11-15, 6-4)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

Comanche (19-6, 12-0)

Tolar (21-9, 10-2)

Early (17-12, 8-4)

Eastland (11-14, 8-4)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Dallas Madison (28-7, 12-0)

Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership (17-11, 11-1)

Dallas Life Oak Cliff (10-18, 7-3)

Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership Academy (11-16, 5-6)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Ponder (25-4, 11-0)

Paradise (20-10, 8-2)

Whitesboro (11-16, 5-5)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

Gunter (28-3, 10-0)

Pottsboro (28-4, 8-2)

Bells (23-9, 7-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in

Winnsboro (29-3, 10-0)

Rains (27-4, 8-2)

Mount Vernon (14-10, 6-2)

Commerce (18-9, 6-5)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in

Jefferson (21-10, 8-0)

Big Sandy Harmony (19-11, 7-1)

Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill (10-17, 4-4)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

Hooks (26-5, 9-0)

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (19-8, 7-2)

De Kalb (13-6, 7-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Malakoff (26-4, 9-1)

Quitman (23-8, 9-1)

Mineola (16-14, 6-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Tatum (20-6, 10-0)

Troup (23-6, 9-2)

Gladewater (8-14, 5-5)

DISTRICT 17

Who’s in

West (14-14, 6-1)

Clifton (15-11, 5-2)

DISTRICT 18

Who’s in

Grandview (29-3, 10-0)

Maypearl (22-9, 8-3)

Keene (19-12, 6-4)

DISTRICT 19

Who’s in

Little River Academy (25-5, 10-0)

Franklin (19-4, 8-1)

Lexington (21-8, 5-5)

DISTRICT 20

Who’s in

Fairfield (25-5, 10-0)

Mexia (14-7, 8-2)

Teague (11-12, 7-3)

DISTRICT 21

Who’s in

Diboll (23-4, 10-1)

Woodville (16-12, 6-3)

DISTRICT 22

Who’s in

Kountze (20-3, 12-0)

Orangefield (21-7, 10-2)

Warren (18-13, 8-4)

DISTRICT 23

Who’s in

Coldspring-Oakhurst (10-9, 6-1)

Anderson-Shiro (11-12, 5-1)

New Waverly (22-6, 5-2)

DISTRICT 24

Who’s in

Hitchcock (21-4, 7-0)

East Bernard (21-8, 6-1)

Boling (17-10, 5-3)

DISTRICT 25

Who’s in

El Maton Tidehaven (30-2, 10-2)

Hallettsville (13-15, 8-4)

DISTRICT 26

Who’s in

Poth (22-8, 8-0)

Goliad (14-16, 6-2)

Stockdale (11-9, 5-3)

DISTRICT 27

Who’s in

San Antonio Cole (21-14, 7-0)

Universal City Randolph (12-13, 5-1)

DISTRICT 28

Who’s in

Jourdanton (27-6, 12-0)

Crystal City (17-9, 10-2)

Hondo (24-5, 9-3)

Natalia (19-10, 7-5)

DISTRICT 29

Who’s in

Corpus Christi West Oso (25-5, 10-0)

Corpus Christi London (17-10, 7-2)

DISTRICT 30

Who’s in

Bishop (20-7, 8-0)

San Diego (21-7, 7-2)

Orange Grove (12-15, 6-4)

Banquete (13-15, 4-5)

DISTRICT 31

Who’s in

Edinburg IDEA College Prep (16-10, 15-0)

DISTRICT 32

Who’s in

Brownsville IDEA Riverview (9-12, 7-3)

CLASS 2A

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

Stratford (25-4, 9-1)

Spearman (18-5, 8-2)

Gruver (14-16, 7-4)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

Panhandle (25-3, 10-0)

Clarendon (25-6, 9-2)

Wellington (16-8, 6-4)

Quanah (20-9, 6-5)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Farwell (28-3, 8-0)

Olton (22-8, 6-2)

Sudan (15-8, 4-3)

Hale Center (16-9, 4-4)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Abernathy (23-8, 10-0)

New Home (23-7, 9-2)

New Deal (20-11, 7-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Whiteface (29-2, 10-0)

Plains (19-3, 7-2)

Ropes (21-11, 7-4)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Wink (20-8, 6-0)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Christoval (25-7, 11-0)

Ozona (24-7, 9-2)

Sonora (18-7, 6-4)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

Roscoe (21-9, 9-1)

Ballinger (19-9, 8-2)

Miles (16-8, 8-2)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Nocona (21-5, 11-0)

Seymour (24-6, 9-1)

Windthorst (9-13, 6-4)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Cisco (24-3, 10-0)

Hawley (21-11, 8-3)

Haskell (8-12, 5-3)

Stamford (9-19, 5-4)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

Lipan (17-11, 10-0)

Hico (20-8, 8-3)

Graford (11-14, 7-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in

Bosqueville (12-10, 9-0)

Itasca (17-9, 8-2)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in

Muenster (24-7, 10-2)

Collinsville (20-7, 9-3)

Slidell (20-8, 8-3)

Lindsay (20-6, 8-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

Bland (21-1, 10-0)

Honey Grove (16-11, 9-2)

Celeste (23-10, 7-5)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Quinlan Boles (23-8, 11-1)

Como-Pickton (18-11, 9-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Sims Bowie (22-8, 10-0)

DISTRICT 17

Who’s in

Marlin (14-7, 9-1)

Riesel (17-4, 9-1)

DISTRICT 18

Who’s in

Frost (23-8, 11-0)

Italy (17-9, 7-3)

Kerens (12-17, 6-3)

Mildred (10-15, 6-4)

DISTRICT 19

Who’s in 

Ben Wheeler Martins Mill (27-2, 10-0)

Fruitvale (15-8, 8-3)

DISTRICT 20

Who’s in

Lovelady (25-5, 9-1)

Jewett Leon (23-5, 9-1)

Grapeland (12-9, 8-2)

DISTRICT 21

Who’s in

Hawkins (21-1, 9-0)

Harleton (16-9, 8-2)

Gladewater Union Grove (18-11, 7-3)

DISTRICT 22

Who’s in

Cushing (16-12, 10-1)

Douglass (17-8, 9-0)

Mt. Enterprise (14-12, 6-4)

DISTRICT 23

Who’s in

Timpson (17-13, 11-1)

Tenaha (26-6, 11-1)

Garrison (18-9, 8-4)

DISTRICT 24

Who’s in

Chireno (28-3, 12-0)

West Sabine (16-8, 8-3)

DISTRICT 25

Who’s in

Danbury (17-12, 7-1)

Evadale (12-12, 6-2)

Dallardsville Big Sandy (15-9, 4-2)

DISTRICT 26

Who’s in

Mumford (21-5, 9-0)

Bremond (22-5, 8-2)

Snook (10-15, 6-4)

DISTRICT 27

Who’s in

Granger (24-6, 11-0)

Thorndale (16-13, 8-2)

DISTRICT 28

Who’s in

Flatonia (23-4, 10-0)

Shiner (18-9, 8-2)

Weimar (18-11, 7-3)

DISTRICT 29

Who’s in

San Saba (25-6, 9-1)

Goldthwaite (22-9, 8-2)

Johnson City (25-6, 7-3)

Mason (14-10, 6-3)

DISTRICT 30

Who’s in

Falls City (15-9, 6-1)

La Pryor (10-2, 6-2)

DISTRICT 31

Who’s in

Refugio (26-4, 11-1)

Port Aransas (23-8, 10-2)

Skidmore-Tynan (23-10, 9-3)

DISTRICT 32

Who’s in

Agua Dulce (22-4, 10-0)

Freer (17-4, 8-1)

Premont (8-13, 7-3)

CLASS 1A

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

Booker (10-13, 4-2)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

McLean (22-3, 10-0)

White Deer (11-11, 7-2)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Texline (18-8, 9-0)

Pringle-Morse (20-9, 6-5)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Nazareth (21-9, 10-0)

Happy (21-4, 8-3)

Kress (20-9, 7-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Whitharral (20-7, 8-0)

Meadows (16-10, 5-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Sands (16-12, 5-2)

Borden County (17-6, 5-0)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

O’Donnell (12-15, 6-1)

Petersburg (15-10, 6-2)

Lorenzo (14-9, 5-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

Turkey Valley (28-2, 8-0)

Spur (18-12, 6-2)

Guthrie (22-6, 5-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Balmorhea (14-10, 8-0)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Rankin (13-6, 4-0)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

Garden City (28-3, 10-1)

Mertzon Irion County (25-5, 9-1)

Blackwell (19-9, 6-4)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in

Menard (20-3, 9-0)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in

Eula (29-1, 6-0)

Gordon (20-11, 5-2)

Strawn (15-10, 4-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

Hermleigh (28-4, 8-1)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Jayton (19-11, 8-1)

Rotan (12-14, 7-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Knox City (13-5, 8-1)

DISTRICT 17

Who’s in

Newcastle (19-8, 8-0)

Throckmorton (10-15, 6-2)

Perrin-Whitt (14-14, 5-3)

DISTRICT 18

Who’s in

Saint Jo (21-5, 8-0)

Bellevue (12-14, 6-1)

Forestburg (13-12, 4-3)

DISTRICT 19

Who’s in

Dodd City (18-9, 7-1)

Savoy (18-10, 5-3)

Ladonia Fannindel (12-16, 5-3)

DISTRICT 20

Who’s in

Saltillo (27-6, 8-0)

Avinger (19-2, 6-1)

Sulphur Bluff (13-14, 5-3)

DISTRICT 21

Who’s in

May (18-8, 11-0)

Cross Plains (21-8, 8-2)

Santa Anna (16-5, 6-3)

DISTRICT 22

Who’s in

Gorman (28-3, 10-0)

Huckabay (17-6, 6-2)

Walnut Springs (14-7, 6-3)

DISTRICT 23

Who’s in

Milford (21-6, 10-1)

Bynum (17-7, 7-3)

DISTRICT 24

Who’s in

Slocum (18-12, 8-2)

DISTRICT 25

Who’s in

Zephyr (10-7, 7-2)

DISTRICT 26

Who’s in

Jonesboro (17-7, 9-0)

DISTRICT 27

Who’s in

Broaddus (27-4, 12-0)

Zavalla (18-11, 10-2)

Martinsville (19-12, 10-2)

DISTRICT 28

Who’s in

Brookeland (28-4, 12-0)

Chester (13-6, 10-2)

Leggett (16-16, 7-5)

DISTRICT 29

Who’s in

Round Top-Carmine (12-3, 9-1)

Fayetteville (12-15, 8-2)

DISTRICT 30

Who’s in

Moulton (26-4, 8-0)

Nordheim (9-11, 6-2)

Austwell-Tivoli (16-5, 6-2)

DISTRICT 31

Who’s in

D’Hanis (15-7, 11-1)

Barksdale Nueces Canyon (24-5, 11-1)

Medina (17-12, 8-4)

Rocksprings (11-16, 8-4)

DISTRICT 32

Who’s in

Tilden McMullen County (26-4, 10-0)

San Isidro (23-6, 10-1)

Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

