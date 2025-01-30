Texas high school girls basketball playoffs 2025: Who's in for every 3A, 2A, 1A district?
The top four teams in each Texas high school girls basketball will qualify for the 2025 UIL basketball playoffs, which starts on Feb. 10. Who's in so far?
Going into the final week of the regular season, some teams are preparing for the playoffs, while others are fighting for a playoff spot. In some districts, the picture is clear, while others aren't.
The playoff bracket will be different this year compared to the past because there will be two champions per class instead of one.
The top four teams move on and the top two enrollments go to Division I and the lower two enrollments go to Division II. Then, the team with the better record will be the No. 1 seed out of the district.
Districts are divided into regions as follows:
Region 1 - Districts 1-8
Region 2 - Districts 9-16
Region 3 - Districts 17-24
Region 4 - Districts 25-32
Who's locked up a playoff spot entering the penultimate week of the season? Here is the latest for every 1A, 2A and 3A district, based on the record gathered on Jan. 29.
CLASS 3A
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Canadian (29-1, 7-1)
Dalhart (20-5, 6-1)
Bushland (16-13, 6-2)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Shallowater (22-8, 11-0)
Idalou (24-8, 10-2)
Littlefield (18-12, 8-4)
Slaton (15-10, 8-4)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Coahoma (22-4, 10-0)
Stanton (20-7, 9-2)
Brownfield (9-18, 6-4)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Alpine (16-7, 5-1)
Kermit (12-7, 4-1)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Llano (11-12, 7-1)
Ingram Moore (13-7, 6-2)
Brady (11-19, 5-3)
Blanco (6-23, 4-4)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Tuscola Jim Ned (26-2, 8-0)
Wall (20-8, 9-2)
Clyde (20-8, 8-2)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Wichita Falls City View (20-4, 10-0)
Vernon (19-9, 7-3)
Holliday (11-15, 6-4)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Comanche (19-6, 12-0)
Tolar (21-9, 10-2)
Early (17-12, 8-4)
Eastland (11-14, 8-4)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Dallas Madison (28-7, 12-0)
Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership (17-11, 11-1)
Dallas Life Oak Cliff (10-18, 7-3)
Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership Academy (11-16, 5-6)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Ponder (25-4, 11-0)
Paradise (20-10, 8-2)
Whitesboro (11-16, 5-5)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Gunter (28-3, 10-0)
Pottsboro (28-4, 8-2)
Bells (23-9, 7-3)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Winnsboro (29-3, 10-0)
Rains (27-4, 8-2)
Mount Vernon (14-10, 6-2)
Commerce (18-9, 6-5)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Jefferson (21-10, 8-0)
Big Sandy Harmony (19-11, 7-1)
Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill (10-17, 4-4)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Hooks (26-5, 9-0)
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (19-8, 7-2)
De Kalb (13-6, 7-3)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Malakoff (26-4, 9-1)
Quitman (23-8, 9-1)
Mineola (16-14, 6-3)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Tatum (20-6, 10-0)
Troup (23-6, 9-2)
Gladewater (8-14, 5-5)
DISTRICT 17
Who’s in
West (14-14, 6-1)
Clifton (15-11, 5-2)
DISTRICT 18
Who’s in
Grandview (29-3, 10-0)
Maypearl (22-9, 8-3)
Keene (19-12, 6-4)
DISTRICT 19
Who’s in
Little River Academy (25-5, 10-0)
Franklin (19-4, 8-1)
Lexington (21-8, 5-5)
DISTRICT 20
Who’s in
Fairfield (25-5, 10-0)
Mexia (14-7, 8-2)
Teague (11-12, 7-3)
DISTRICT 21
Who’s in
Diboll (23-4, 10-1)
Woodville (16-12, 6-3)
DISTRICT 22
Who’s in
Kountze (20-3, 12-0)
Orangefield (21-7, 10-2)
Warren (18-13, 8-4)
DISTRICT 23
Who’s in
Coldspring-Oakhurst (10-9, 6-1)
Anderson-Shiro (11-12, 5-1)
New Waverly (22-6, 5-2)
DISTRICT 24
Who’s in
Hitchcock (21-4, 7-0)
East Bernard (21-8, 6-1)
Boling (17-10, 5-3)
DISTRICT 25
Who’s in
El Maton Tidehaven (30-2, 10-2)
Hallettsville (13-15, 8-4)
DISTRICT 26
Who’s in
Poth (22-8, 8-0)
Goliad (14-16, 6-2)
Stockdale (11-9, 5-3)
DISTRICT 27
Who’s in
San Antonio Cole (21-14, 7-0)
Universal City Randolph (12-13, 5-1)
DISTRICT 28
Who’s in
Jourdanton (27-6, 12-0)
Crystal City (17-9, 10-2)
Hondo (24-5, 9-3)
Natalia (19-10, 7-5)
DISTRICT 29
Who’s in
Corpus Christi West Oso (25-5, 10-0)
Corpus Christi London (17-10, 7-2)
DISTRICT 30
Who’s in
Bishop (20-7, 8-0)
San Diego (21-7, 7-2)
Orange Grove (12-15, 6-4)
Banquete (13-15, 4-5)
DISTRICT 31
Who’s in
Edinburg IDEA College Prep (16-10, 15-0)
DISTRICT 32
Who’s in
Brownsville IDEA Riverview (9-12, 7-3)
CLASS 2A
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Stratford (25-4, 9-1)
Spearman (18-5, 8-2)
Gruver (14-16, 7-4)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Panhandle (25-3, 10-0)
Clarendon (25-6, 9-2)
Wellington (16-8, 6-4)
Quanah (20-9, 6-5)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Farwell (28-3, 8-0)
Olton (22-8, 6-2)
Sudan (15-8, 4-3)
Hale Center (16-9, 4-4)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Abernathy (23-8, 10-0)
New Home (23-7, 9-2)
New Deal (20-11, 7-3)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Whiteface (29-2, 10-0)
Plains (19-3, 7-2)
Ropes (21-11, 7-4)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Wink (20-8, 6-0)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Christoval (25-7, 11-0)
Ozona (24-7, 9-2)
Sonora (18-7, 6-4)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Roscoe (21-9, 9-1)
Ballinger (19-9, 8-2)
Miles (16-8, 8-2)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Nocona (21-5, 11-0)
Seymour (24-6, 9-1)
Windthorst (9-13, 6-4)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Cisco (24-3, 10-0)
Hawley (21-11, 8-3)
Haskell (8-12, 5-3)
Stamford (9-19, 5-4)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Lipan (17-11, 10-0)
Hico (20-8, 8-3)
Graford (11-14, 7-3)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Bosqueville (12-10, 9-0)
Itasca (17-9, 8-2)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Muenster (24-7, 10-2)
Collinsville (20-7, 9-3)
Slidell (20-8, 8-3)
Lindsay (20-6, 8-3)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Bland (21-1, 10-0)
Honey Grove (16-11, 9-2)
Celeste (23-10, 7-5)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Quinlan Boles (23-8, 11-1)
Como-Pickton (18-11, 9-3)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Sims Bowie (22-8, 10-0)
DISTRICT 17
Who’s in
Marlin (14-7, 9-1)
Riesel (17-4, 9-1)
DISTRICT 18
Who’s in
Frost (23-8, 11-0)
Italy (17-9, 7-3)
Kerens (12-17, 6-3)
Mildred (10-15, 6-4)
DISTRICT 19
Who’s in
Ben Wheeler Martins Mill (27-2, 10-0)
Fruitvale (15-8, 8-3)
DISTRICT 20
Who’s in
Lovelady (25-5, 9-1)
Jewett Leon (23-5, 9-1)
Grapeland (12-9, 8-2)
DISTRICT 21
Who’s in
Hawkins (21-1, 9-0)
Harleton (16-9, 8-2)
Gladewater Union Grove (18-11, 7-3)
DISTRICT 22
Who’s in
Cushing (16-12, 10-1)
Douglass (17-8, 9-0)
Mt. Enterprise (14-12, 6-4)
DISTRICT 23
Who’s in
Timpson (17-13, 11-1)
Tenaha (26-6, 11-1)
Garrison (18-9, 8-4)
DISTRICT 24
Who’s in
Chireno (28-3, 12-0)
West Sabine (16-8, 8-3)
DISTRICT 25
Who’s in
Danbury (17-12, 7-1)
Evadale (12-12, 6-2)
Dallardsville Big Sandy (15-9, 4-2)
DISTRICT 26
Who’s in
Mumford (21-5, 9-0)
Bremond (22-5, 8-2)
Snook (10-15, 6-4)
DISTRICT 27
Who’s in
Granger (24-6, 11-0)
Thorndale (16-13, 8-2)
DISTRICT 28
Who’s in
Flatonia (23-4, 10-0)
Shiner (18-9, 8-2)
Weimar (18-11, 7-3)
DISTRICT 29
Who’s in
San Saba (25-6, 9-1)
Goldthwaite (22-9, 8-2)
Johnson City (25-6, 7-3)
Mason (14-10, 6-3)
DISTRICT 30
Who’s in
Falls City (15-9, 6-1)
La Pryor (10-2, 6-2)
DISTRICT 31
Who’s in
Refugio (26-4, 11-1)
Port Aransas (23-8, 10-2)
Skidmore-Tynan (23-10, 9-3)
DISTRICT 32
Who’s in
Agua Dulce (22-4, 10-0)
Freer (17-4, 8-1)
Premont (8-13, 7-3)
CLASS 1A
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Booker (10-13, 4-2)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
McLean (22-3, 10-0)
White Deer (11-11, 7-2)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Texline (18-8, 9-0)
Pringle-Morse (20-9, 6-5)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Nazareth (21-9, 10-0)
Happy (21-4, 8-3)
Kress (20-9, 7-3)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Whitharral (20-7, 8-0)
Meadows (16-10, 5-3)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Sands (16-12, 5-2)
Borden County (17-6, 5-0)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
O’Donnell (12-15, 6-1)
Petersburg (15-10, 6-2)
Lorenzo (14-9, 5-3)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Turkey Valley (28-2, 8-0)
Spur (18-12, 6-2)
Guthrie (22-6, 5-3)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Balmorhea (14-10, 8-0)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Rankin (13-6, 4-0)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Garden City (28-3, 10-1)
Mertzon Irion County (25-5, 9-1)
Blackwell (19-9, 6-4)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Menard (20-3, 9-0)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Eula (29-1, 6-0)
Gordon (20-11, 5-2)
Strawn (15-10, 4-3)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Hermleigh (28-4, 8-1)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Jayton (19-11, 8-1)
Rotan (12-14, 7-3)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Knox City (13-5, 8-1)
DISTRICT 17
Who’s in
Newcastle (19-8, 8-0)
Throckmorton (10-15, 6-2)
Perrin-Whitt (14-14, 5-3)
DISTRICT 18
Who’s in
Saint Jo (21-5, 8-0)
Bellevue (12-14, 6-1)
Forestburg (13-12, 4-3)
DISTRICT 19
Who’s in
Dodd City (18-9, 7-1)
Savoy (18-10, 5-3)
Ladonia Fannindel (12-16, 5-3)
DISTRICT 20
Who’s in
Saltillo (27-6, 8-0)
Avinger (19-2, 6-1)
Sulphur Bluff (13-14, 5-3)
DISTRICT 21
Who’s in
May (18-8, 11-0)
Cross Plains (21-8, 8-2)
Santa Anna (16-5, 6-3)
DISTRICT 22
Who’s in
Gorman (28-3, 10-0)
Huckabay (17-6, 6-2)
Walnut Springs (14-7, 6-3)
DISTRICT 23
Who’s in
Milford (21-6, 10-1)
Bynum (17-7, 7-3)
DISTRICT 24
Who’s in
Slocum (18-12, 8-2)
DISTRICT 25
Who’s in
Zephyr (10-7, 7-2)
DISTRICT 26
Who’s in
Jonesboro (17-7, 9-0)
DISTRICT 27
Who’s in
Broaddus (27-4, 12-0)
Zavalla (18-11, 10-2)
Martinsville (19-12, 10-2)
DISTRICT 28
Who’s in
Brookeland (28-4, 12-0)
Chester (13-6, 10-2)
Leggett (16-16, 7-5)
DISTRICT 29
Who’s in
Round Top-Carmine (12-3, 9-1)
Fayetteville (12-15, 8-2)
DISTRICT 30
Who’s in
Moulton (26-4, 8-0)
Nordheim (9-11, 6-2)
Austwell-Tivoli (16-5, 6-2)
DISTRICT 31
Who’s in
D’Hanis (15-7, 11-1)
Barksdale Nueces Canyon (24-5, 11-1)
Medina (17-12, 8-4)
Rocksprings (11-16, 8-4)
DISTRICT 32
Who’s in
Tilden McMullen County (26-4, 10-0)
San Isidro (23-6, 10-1)