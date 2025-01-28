High School

McDonald's All-American Game snubs: 5 girls who should have made the 2025 team

East and West rosters were revealed Monday for the biggest all-star high school basketball game of the year

Mitch Stephens

Norman's Keeley Parks, right, goes past Norman North's Kenzie Clouse during a girls high school basketball game between Norman and Norman North at Putnam City North in Oklahoma City, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
Norman's Keeley Parks, right, goes past Norman North's Kenzie Clouse during a girls high school basketball game between Norman and Norman North at Putnam City North in Oklahoma City, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Snubs” has such a negative connotation. Maybe we should use “oversights,” or “omissions.”

Whatever the word, we think these five girls should be playing in the April 1 McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn N.Y. No fooling.

The boys and girls teams were announced on Monday.

As always, with a limit — in this case 24 girls and 24 boys — there are some super preps on the outside looking in. Here are five girls we think should have been on the inside looking out at a packed Barclays Center crowd and a national television audience.

5 McDonald All American snubs (alphabetical order)

1. Divine Bourrage, G, Davenport North (Iowa)

Girls high school basketball Iowa
Davenport North's guard Divine Bourrage (1) takes a shot around Dowling Catholic during the third quarter in the 5A high girls state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

A 5-star recruit, the 6-foot combo guard was fantastic as a junior averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game. The LSU signee has been just as good in 2024-25 for her 10-4 team that is 9-1 in conference play. Through 14 games, according to gobound.com, Gourrage is averaging 19.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Besides Bourrage‘s worthiness, we think Iowa, for all it’s done for girls/women's basketball, deserves a representative.

2. Bella Hines, G, ABC Prep (Albuquerque, N.M.)

After three seasons starring at public school Eldorado (Albuquerque), Hines, a 5-star prospect and 30th-ranked senior in the country according to ESPNW, challenged herself at a basketball academy, transferring to ABC Prep. The LSU signee averaged 28.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over 84 career games at Eldorado. Last weekend, according to reports, she surpassed the 3,000 career point total after going for games of 32 and 47 points at the Grind Session. Reportedly her senior averages at ABC Prep were 38.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

3. Destiny Jackson, G, Whitney Young (Chicago)

Chicago should also represent at McDonald's, and there is no better candidate from the Windy City than Jackson, the nation's No. 23 (as in MJ) recruit, according to ESPN. The 5-6 point guard, headed to Illinois, leads the Dolphins in points (19.6 per game), rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.2) and is second in steals (2.9).

4. Keeley Parks, G, Norman (Oklahoma)

High school girls basketball Norman Oklahoma
Norman's Keeley Parks dribbles during a girls high school basketball game between Norman and Muskogee in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the last 5-stars on the list, the 5-11 standout has done it all for the 14-1 Tigers in a breakthrough season, leading the team in scoring (23.2), rebounding (7.6), steals (4.8), bocks (1.3) and field goal shooting (52%). It wasn't like she caught anyone off guard after averaging 26.3 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior. Parks opened this season with a 40-point game and hasn't let up.

5. Leonna "La" Sneed, PG, Wagner (San Antonio, Texas)

Hard to imagine more what the 5-6 point guard headed to Utah could do. Considered a 5-star recruit by ESPN, Sneed leads the 26-3 Thunderbirds in scoring (23.3 per game), assists (6.3), steals (5.3) and is second in rebounding (6.8). And with all that scoring and shooting, she also leads the team in field goal percentage.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/National