McDonald's All-American Game snubs: 5 girls who should have made the 2025 team
“Snubs” has such a negative connotation. Maybe we should use “oversights,” or “omissions.”
Whatever the word, we think these five girls should be playing in the April 1 McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn N.Y. No fooling.
The boys and girls teams were announced on Monday.
As always, with a limit — in this case 24 girls and 24 boys — there are some super preps on the outside looking in. Here are five girls we think should have been on the inside looking out at a packed Barclays Center crowd and a national television audience.
5 McDonald All American snubs (alphabetical order)
1. Divine Bourrage, G, Davenport North (Iowa)
A 5-star recruit, the 6-foot combo guard was fantastic as a junior averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game. The LSU signee has been just as good in 2024-25 for her 10-4 team that is 9-1 in conference play. Through 14 games, according to gobound.com, Gourrage is averaging 19.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Besides Bourrage‘s worthiness, we think Iowa, for all it’s done for girls/women's basketball, deserves a representative.
2. Bella Hines, G, ABC Prep (Albuquerque, N.M.)
After three seasons starring at public school Eldorado (Albuquerque), Hines, a 5-star prospect and 30th-ranked senior in the country according to ESPNW, challenged herself at a basketball academy, transferring to ABC Prep. The LSU signee averaged 28.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over 84 career games at Eldorado. Last weekend, according to reports, she surpassed the 3,000 career point total after going for games of 32 and 47 points at the Grind Session. Reportedly her senior averages at ABC Prep were 38.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
3. Destiny Jackson, G, Whitney Young (Chicago)
Chicago should also represent at McDonald's, and there is no better candidate from the Windy City than Jackson, the nation's No. 23 (as in MJ) recruit, according to ESPN. The 5-6 point guard, headed to Illinois, leads the Dolphins in points (19.6 per game), rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.2) and is second in steals (2.9).
4. Keeley Parks, G, Norman (Oklahoma)
One of the last 5-stars on the list, the 5-11 standout has done it all for the 14-1 Tigers in a breakthrough season, leading the team in scoring (23.2), rebounding (7.6), steals (4.8), bocks (1.3) and field goal shooting (52%). It wasn't like she caught anyone off guard after averaging 26.3 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior. Parks opened this season with a 40-point game and hasn't let up.
5. Leonna "La" Sneed, PG, Wagner (San Antonio, Texas)
Hard to imagine more what the 5-6 point guard headed to Utah could do. Considered a 5-star recruit by ESPN, Sneed leads the 26-3 Thunderbirds in scoring (23.3 per game), assists (6.3), steals (5.3) and is second in rebounding (6.8). And with all that scoring and shooting, she also leads the team in field goal percentage.
