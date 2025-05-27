Texas high school hoops standouts Arianna Robinson, Jazman Bailey named to 2025 Team USA U16 Women's National Team
Arianna Robinson of Plano East and Jazman Bailey of Mansfield Lake Ridge were two of just 12 players selected Monday to the 2025 USA Women’s U16 National Team after four days of trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Both players are first-time USA National selections.
Robinson made a name for herself this season while helping lead Plano East to the UIL Texas Class 6A Division 1 semifinals. She averaged 20.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a freshman, earning an invite to the 2025 Women’s Junior National Team minicamp in April in Tampa.
Bailey, also representing Texas, has been one of the state’s most consistent backcourt performers. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals as a sophomore for Lake Ridge after scoring 520 points as a freshman. She was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN.
USA Basketball’s newest team was selected by its Women’s Developmental National Team Committee. They named 12 players to the roster – Jazman Bailey (Mansfield, Texas), Caroline Bradley (Oak Grove, Louisiana), Reece Gilpatrick (Broomfield, Colorado), Tatianna “Tati” Griffin (Ontario, California), Jordyn Haywood (Florissant, Missouri), Olivia Jones (Bay Shore, New York), Eve Long (Olathe, Kansas), Micah Ojo (Virginia Beach, Virginia), Morghan Reckley (Tyrone, Georgia), Arianna Robinson (Plano, Texas), Nation Williams (Las Vegas, Nevada) and Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka (Potomac, Maryland).
To be eligible, athletes must be U.S. citizens who were born on or after Jan. 1, 2009. Players selected will represent Team USA in Irapuato, Mexico in the 2025 FIBA U16 Women’s AmeriCup. After being drawn in Group A, Team USA will open play against Venezuela on June 16 before playing Puerto Rico on June 17 and Argentina June 18. Each game tips at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka is the only player on the roster with prior international experience with Team USA. She will be chasing her second gold medal after helping the U17 U.S. squad win gold at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup.
Learn more about the team below.
2025 Team USA U16 Women’s Basketball roster
Jazman Bailey, 5-foot-9, G, Mansfield Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)
Rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, Bailey averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals during her sophomore campaign – helping Lake Ridge to a 17-14 record in Texas Class 6A. She averaged 15.3 points in 34 games as a freshman with 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, bursting onto the scene that season scoring 520 points and collecting 83 rebounds, 72 assists and 26 steals.
Caroline Bradley, 6-5, C, Oak Grove (Oak Grove, Louisiana)
One of the top sophomore recruits in the nation, Bradley comes from a family of athletes – so it should be no surprise seeing her dominate on the court. Jeff, her father, was a 6-foot-7 tight end at LSU and Louisiana Tech and now is a high school coach at Oak Grove. Her mother, Emily, hooped at Louisiana College and her brother, Jackson, the star quarterback at Oak Grove – and headed to La. Tech himself. She won the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year award as a sophomore after averaging 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks in 2024-2025 and was named LHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament MVP in a losing effort after scoring 38 of the Lady Tigers’ 43 points and pulling down 22 rebounds in a 48-43 loss in the Division III (Non-Select) finals. She also had a 30/20 performance earlier in the tournament, as well.
Reece Gilpatrick, 6-4, F, Broomfield (Broomfield, Colorado)
In 24 games as a freshman, Gilpatrick poured in 14.1 points per game while averaging 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. She scored 338 points with 136 rebounds, 69 assists, 63 steals and 45 blocks while helping lead the Lady Eagles to a 25-2 record and a trip to the CHSAA 6A Girls Basketball State Tournament’s second round. She shot 58% from the field (135 of 232) and hit 9 of 32 3-point attempts.
Tatianna “Tati” Griffin, 5-11, G, Ontario Christian (Ontario, California)
A dynamic guard who can seemingly score from about anywhere on the floor, Griffin helped lead the Lady Knights to a 30-2 mark and the final four of the 2025 CIF Open Division Tournament, losing to eventual champion Etiwanda in the finals. Griffin was outstanding as a freshman. She averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals while shooting 54 % from the field (230 of 424) and 41% (43 of 106) from beyond the arc. Griffin scored 551 points with 255 rebounds, 122 assists, 87 steals and 22 blocks.
Jordyn Haywood, 6-1, F/G, MICDS (Florissant, Missouri)
Haywood owned the hardwood for the Lady Rams this season. She led her squad to the MSHSAA Class 4 state finals in her first year and paced the Lady Rams with 13 points and 9 boards in their finals loss to Doniphan. The freshman sensation had some monster games – including a 37-point performance in a 76-46 win against Mexico to qualify for the final four. She averaged 21.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals and is a major weapon for the MICDS program going forward.
Olivia Jones, 5-11, G, Long Island Lutheran (Bay Shore, New York)
After averaging 17 points per game as an eighth grader playing varsity basketball at Brentwood (New York), Jones transferred to Long Island Lutheran for her freshman season and has transformed into one of the nation’s best juniors. ESPN HoopGurlz Super 60 rated Jones the No. 16 player in the 2026 recruiting class, and her stock will likely continue to rise after the season she just had. Playing a national schedule against some of the country’s best players, Jones averaged 19.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a junior. She is rated a five-star recruit by ESPN and is a composite five-star recruit by 247Sports.
Eve Long, 6-3, F, Olathe South (Olathe, Kansas)
Long, a sophomore, carries a four-star ranking from ESPN and is No. 11 on the 2027 HoopGurlz Terrific 25. She entered the 2024-2025 Kansas 6A playoffs averaging 22.7 points, 11 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. She picked up an offer from Iowa in early May and holds additional offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma, among others.
Micah Ojo, 6-1, F, Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Virginia)
Ojo is No. 7 on ESPN’s 2027 HoopGurlz Terrific 25 recruiting rankings. A huge piece to Princess Anne’s potent lineup, Ojo – the No. 3 small forward by 247Sports – averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 steals for the Lady Cavaliers, helping them go 28-0 this and win the VHSL Class 5 state championship.
Morghan Reckley, 5-7, G, Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Georgia)
Reckley stepped in as a freshman and stepped up right away. As a ninth grader she carried the Lady Patriots to a 23-7 mark and reached the second round of the 2025 GHSA AAA Girls State Basketball Tournament. She scored 739 points as a freshman, averaging 24.6 points across 30 games. She also averaged 8.3 rebounds, 5 assists and 5.8 steals. Reckley made 48% of her shots from the field (272 of 567) and hit 34% (60 of 179) of her 3-point attempts.
Arianna Robinson, 5-10, G, Plano East (Plano, Texas)
A first-time USA National selection, Robinson was known as an elite youth player before stepping into the lineup for Plano East this season and putting the country on notice. She helped lead Plano East to the UIL Texas Class 6A Division 1 semifinals while averaging 20.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals. Her performance as a freshman earned her an invitation to the 2025 Women’s Junior National Team minicamp in April in Tampa, Florida. She also recently participated in the U16 National team trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Nation Williams, 6-3, F/G, Centennial (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Nevada’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Williams helped lead Centennial to the Class 5A state championship and was named 5A MVP. The prized sophomore averaged 17.3 points and 10.4 rebounds across 24 games in 2024-2025 while chipping in 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.5 blocks. Williams scored 415 points, pulled down 249 rebounds and had 84 assists, 68 steals and 36 blocks. She shot 54% from the field (167 of 309), and while she isn’t asked to step out and shoot often, Williams did make 2 of 4 of her 3-point attempts. She holds offers from South Carolina, UCLA, Tennessee and Notre Dame, among others.
Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, 6-2, F/G, The Bullis School (Potomac, Maryland)
For the second year Wilson-Manyacka averaged a double double. In 25 games this season the sophomore averaged 18.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while also chipping in 1.5 assists and 2.5 steals. In 49 career games Wilson-Manyacka is averaging 17.1 points and 10.7 rebounds. She scored a career-high 463 points and pulled down 277 rebounds in 2024-2025 – giving her 837 points and 525 rebounds in two seasons. She shot 57% from the field (178 of 312) and sank 44 of 124 of her 3-point attempts (35%). The Lady Bulldogs went 24-8.
Coaching staff:
Steve Gomez, head coach – Gomez also serves as head coach at Lubbock Christian University.
Brittanny Johnson, assistant – Johnson is the head coach and assistant Athletic Director at Evanston Township High School (Evanston, Illinois).
Krystle Johnson, assistant – Johnson is the head girls basketball coach at Hoover (Alabama) High School.