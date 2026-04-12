Texas High School Soccer Championship Day 3 Recap: Klein Cain boys repeat; PKs needed to decide final 2 title games

The high school soccer season ended for UIL schools with four games on Saturday — two of those that needed a shootout to determine a state champion.

Here’s a recap of the games.

Class 6A Division 1 Girls

Round Rock 3, Keller 1

Keller struck first, but three straight goals allowed the Dragons to claim a state championship in the first game on Saturday.

In terms of the numbers, the Dragons (22-2-4) dominated the contest. They had possession 66% of the time and an 8-to-2 advantage in shots.

However, Keller went up in the 9th minute on an unassisted goal from Giulianna LaPuma.

By halftime, Round Rock was up 2-1.

Senior forward Grace El-Dier scored in the 19th minute.

In the 39th minute, Aidan Hernandez had a penalty kick goal for the Dragons, going to the top right of the net.

In the 69th minute, Hernandez had her second goal. She finished with two goals and an assist and was named the game MVP.

The Dragons also got assists from Audry Redus and Carlee Deegan.

Keller had a 9-game winning streak snapped. The Indians were 22-5-1 this year and two of the four regular-season losses came against Southlake. Another was against Coppell, which Keller avenged in the postseason.

Class 6A Division 1 Boys

Klein Cain 1, Humble Atascocita 0

Noah Ballard’s goal with 6 minutes to play allowed the Hurricanes to repeat in the second game of the day.

A free kick set up the goal by Ballard, who was named the game MVP.

NOAH BALLARD. ICE IN HIS VEINS. 🥶😱



The senior for Klein Cain delivers on a penalty kick in the 74th minute following a red card against Atascocita.



Play highlights brought to you by Your Texas Ford Dealers.#UILState #TXHSSOC | @greatertxford @houtxford @TXFordDealers… pic.twitter.com/Cs7eouBv1G — Dave Campbell's — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) April 11, 2026

In the new two-division per class setup, Klein Cain joined Prosper Walnut Grove as the only teams to win two in a row.

A foul on the Eagles at the 74:05 mark resulted in a yellow card and since it was the second on that play, there was an ejection.

From about 25 yards away, Bullard buried the shot in the top right corner.

The game featured 31 total fouls and five yellow cards — one that turned into a red.

Atascocita (21-6-3) actually outscored the Hurricanes, 6 to 4.

Donata Farina came up with some big saves for the Hurricanes. He turned away a free kick in the 28th minute to keep the score 0-0.

Ten minutes before that, he stopped a penalty kick shot by Bruno Uesche, deflecting it with his hand out of bounds.

It was the third straight shutout for Farina in the postseason after a 1-0 win over Allen in the semifinals and 2-0 against The Woodlands in the quarterfinals.

Klein Cain was 19-3-5 this season — with 8 shutouts.

Class 6A Division 2 Girls

Humble Kingwood 2, Forney 1 (Kingwood, 4-2 in shootout)

Not even 100 minutes was enough to decide the winner of this game — or the next.

Tyler Weaver was the hero for the Mustangs with a tying goal with 47 seconds left. She then added a goal in the shootout, helping her earn MVP honors.

Kingwood finished the year 27-0-2 and became the first girls' 6A champion to go undefeated in a season since Houston Memorial was 28-0-1 in 2018.

This was Kingwood’s third title and the first since 1999.

Forney was playing in its first state championship — a year after making the semifinals for the first time.

The Jackrabbits were 28-2-1 this year and had won 20 in a row heading into this game.

Forney went up first on a goal by Addison Smith in the 7th minute, getting it in under the top left of the goal, under the crossbar. Kalani Brundage had the assist for the Jackrabbits.

The 1-0 lead would stand until the 79:13 mark, when Weaver scored unassisted. Cinnamon Hurst tried to stop a shot but couldn’t corral it and Weaver charged in and buried it.

STATE⚽️ UPDATE⚡️



The miracle in Georgetown!

⁰In the final minute of regulation, Kingwood’s Tyler Weaver delivers one of the clutchest moments of the year—burying the equalizer to send it to OVERTIME 🤯@Kingwood_Soccer - 1@ForneySoccerLRS - 1



End of Regulation#UILState pic.twitter.com/6NHO4tK1D5 — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) April 11, 2026

Forney outshot Kingwood in overtime one, 3-1. In the second 10-minute span, Kingwood had the only goal.

Hazel Rutherford had a save for Kingwood in the first OT and Hurst made a save in the 2 OT.

In the shootout, Kingwood scored three in a row. Harper Mills, Isabella Garibay and Conception Maya. After a miss, Weaver scored the final one.

Forney’s Addison Staats scored first, but the second was turned back. Brundage scored on her attempt, which made it 3-2.

After Kingwood’s miss, Forney had another miss. Weaver then won it.

Class 6A Division 2 Boys

The Woodlands College Park 2, Humble Summer Creek 1

(College Park, 5-3 in shootout)

The second Division 2 final also went into overtime and then needed a shootout to decide the winner.

College Park’s Logan Wilson had the deciding goal to help the Cavaliers claim their first state title, getting his goal into the bottom right of the net.

College Park went first and Salem Sharif scored. Caden Baba followed with a goal for Summer Creek.

Alex Harcourt scored for College Park and Ty Fernandez followed for the Bulldogs. Miguel Becerra scored for College Park and Jacob Craven followed to allow Summer Creek to make it 3-3.

Noaln Eisler made it 4-3 with his make for the Cavs. Summer Creek then missed.

That set up Wilson with a chance to end it and he did.

Each team scored in regulation.

Less than a minute after four subs checked in, an immediate impact happened when one of the four, Javier Barahona, provided a pass to Cristian Triana, who shot off his right foot into the left bottom part of the goal in the 35th minute.

Sharif had a goal in the 48th minute for the Cavaliers. For his two goals, counting the shootout, he was named the MVP.

The Bulldogs (21-3-6) had been unbeaten, between wins and ties, since Feb. 18. First-year coach Parker O’Quinn guided a turnaround from a team that went 5-12-2 last year.

This was the first title game for either team.

College Park had made the semifinals in 2019, but lost to San Antonio Legacy of Educational Excellence that year.

The Cavaliers were 19-3-1 after the win. Two of the three losses were against The Woodlands and the other to Allen, a semifinalist in Class 6A Division 1.