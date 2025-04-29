Texas high school softball: Class 1A-3A bi-district scores, area round matchups
Round one of the softball playoffs is in the book for Classes 3A-1A.
In Texas high school playoffs, teams in the first round (bi-districts) can play single-game playoffs or best-of-three series.
For subsequent rounds (area, regional, state), all Class 2A-6A playoff series are best-of-three. Class 1A playoffs are single-game, according to UIL.
The bi-district featured 19 series that went three games. Nine of those were in Class 3A Division I.
Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) are all still in the running to defend state titles from 2024.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school softball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 1A
1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets
Bi-District
Region 1
April 26
Booker 2, Kress 0 (18-5, 21-5)
Crosbyton 12, O’Donnell 10
Gail Borden County 2, Petersburg 0 (23-4, 20-8)
Claude 2, Follett 0 (15-5, 32-23)
Westbrook 2, Roby 0 (16-5, 12-11)
Clyde Eula 2, Hamlin 0 (22-3, 25-4)
Baird 8, Cross Plains 5
Hermleigh 21, Ira 0
Region 2
Munday 12, Perrin-Whitt 2
Ector 17, Sulphur Bluff 1
Dodd City 11, Saltilllo 5
Knox City 21, Saint Jo 7
Stephenville Huckaby 16, Waco Gholson 0
Blum 21, Coolidge 0
Abbott 23, Stephenville Three Way 0
Jonesboro 19, Strawn 1
Region 3
Blooomburg gets 1st-round bye
Avalon gets 1st-round bye
Avery gets 1st-round bye
Elkhart Slocum 15, Apple Springs 0
Broaddus 2, Chester 0 (5-3, 8-6)
Brookeland 15, Martinsville 0
Oakwood 11, Neches 10
Region 4
Hull-Daisetta gets 1st-round bye
Menard gets 1st-round bye
Medina gets 1st-round bye
Spurger 18, North Zulch 3
Moulton gets 1st-round bye
Leakey 21, Bruni 1
D’Hanis 20, San Perlita 0
Runge gets 1st-round bye
Area
Region 1
May 3
Booker vs. Crosbyton
Borden County vs. Claude
Westbrook vs. Eula
Baird vs. Hermleigh
Region 2 Area
Munday vs. Ector
Dodd City vs. Knox City
Huckaby vs. Blum
Abbott vs. Jonesboro
Region 3 Area
Blooomburg gets 2nd-round bye
Avalon vs. Avery
Slocum vs. Broaddus
Brookeland vs. Oakwood
Region 4 area
Moulton vs. Leakey
D’Hanis 1, Runge 0 (forfeit)
Hull-Daisetta vs. Menard
Medina vs. Spurger
Class 2A Division I
2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
Bi-District
April 26
Quadrant 1
Clarendon 2, Sanford-Fritch (8-3, 17-6)
Hale Center 2, New Home 0 (15-5, 20-4)
Forsan 2, Sonora 0 (10-0, 9-1)
Bangs 2, Hawley 1 (17-7, 7-8, 8-7)
Floydada 2, Sunray 0 (13-0, 10-1)
Post 2, Abernathy 0 (6-2, 11-0)
Colorado City 20, Ozona 0
Anson 2, Cisco 0 (10-3, 9-6)
Quadrant 2
Archer City 11, Alvord 0
Tioga 2, Wolfe City 0 (8-7, 9-7)
Moody 2, De Leon 0 (17-0, 8-0)
Rio Vista 2, Axtell 1 (5-4, 1-23, 7-5)
Windthorst 2, Nocona 0 (9-1, 10-4)
Whitewright 2, Merit Bland 0 (16-6, 14-4)
Waco Bosqueville 2, Santo 0 (16-0, 15-0)
Riesel 2, Itasca 0 (14-0, 14-2)
Quadrant 3
Hawkins 2, Bogata Rivercrest 1 (2-4, 9-1, 3-2)
Corsicana Mildred 11, Gladewater Union Grove 8
Lovelady 2, Cushing 0 (14-1, 9-1)
Corrigan-Camden 2, Joaquin 1 (8-5, 4-10, 5-3)
Alba-Golden 2, Linden-Kildare 0 (9-4, 8-1)
Frankston 12, Harleton 5
Jewett Leon 2, Mt. Enterprise 0 (21-11, 11-4)
Shelbyville 2, Groveton 1 (5-2, 1-6, 6-1)
Quadrant 4
Danbury 2, Iola 0 (10-3, 8-3)
Thorndale 2, Harper 0 (8-2, 11-10)
Ganado 2, Refugio 0 (16-0, 16-0)
Three Rivers 2, Premont 0 (15-0, 14-0)
Mumford 2, Saratoga West Hardin 1 (6-3, 4-5, 8-6)
Holland 2, Johnson City 1 (14-6, 0-10, 6-5)
Flatonia 8, Skidmore-Tynan 1
Charlotte 2, Kaufer 0 (15-0, 16-0)
Area Games
May 3
Quadrant 1
Clarendon vs. Hale Center
Forsan vs. Bangs
Floydada vs. Post
Colorado vs. Anson
Quadrant 2
Archer City vs. Tioga
Moody vs. Rio Vista
Windthorst vs. Whitewright
Bosequeville vs. Riesel
Quadrant 3
Hawkins vs. Mildred
Lovelady vs. Corrigan-Camden
Alba-Golden vs. Frankston
Leon vs. Shelbyville
Quadrant 4
Danbury vs. Thorndale
Ganado vs. Three Rivers
Mumford vs. Holland
Flatonia vs. Charlotte
Class 2A Division II
2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
Bi-District
April 26
Quadrant 1
Stinnett West Texas 11, Memphis 1
Tahoka 2, Sudan 0 (6-4, 9-8)
Big Lake Reagan County 20, Eldorado 3
Haskell 12, Ballinger 0
Gruver 2, Lockney 0 (11-1, 11-1)
Sundown 15, Ralls 0
Christoval 11, Wink 10
Stamford 12, Coleman 0
Quadrant 2
Petrolia 2, Lindsay 0 (9-3, 15-5)
Honey Grove 2, Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 0 (14-4, 13-3)
Valley Mills 2, Lipan 1 (11-12, 8-6, 20-6)
Dawson 21, Italy 13
Muenster 2, Electra 0 (14-0, 14-4)
Celeste 2, Trenton 0 (6-1, 15-5)
Crawford 17, Graford 0
Mart 2, Hico 0 (7-0, 5-3)
Quadrant 3
Detroit 4, Fruitvale 3
Beckville 2, Kerens 0 (10-4, 17-0)
Douglass 9, Latexo 7
Timpson 12, Hemphill 4
Como-Pickton 2, Maud 0 (16-5, 11-1)
Malakoff Cross Roads 2, Overton 0 (10-0, 7-3)
Alto 2, Grapeland 0 (11-3, 9-4)
Woden 2, Pineland West Sabine 0 (4-2, 8-6)
Quadrant 4
Milano 2, Deweyville 0 (14-4, 15-3)
Junction 8, Bremond 7
Shiner 12, Agua Dulce 0
Falls City 2, Freer 0 (18-12, 16-8)
Burton 2, Dallardsville Big Sandy 0 (16-1, 12-1)
Granger 6, Goldthwaite 2
Weimar 8, Woodsboro 0
La Villa 2, La Pryor 1
Area
May 3
Quadrant 1
West Texas vs. Tahoka
Reagan County vs. Haskell
Gruver vs. Sundown
Christoval vs. Stamford
Quadrant 2
Petrolia vs. Honey Grove
Valley Mills vs. Dawson
Muenster vs. Celeste
Crawford vs. Mart
Quadrant 3
Detroit vs. Beckville
Douglass vs. Timpson
Como-Pickton vs. Malakoff Cross Roads
Alton vs. Woden
Quadrant 4
Milano vs. Junction
Shiner vs. Falls City
Burton vs. Granger
Weimar vs. La Villa
Class 3A Division 1
3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
April 26
Bi-District
Quadrant 1
Bushland 10, Littlefield 1
Denver City 16, Presidio 1
Ingram Moore 2, Sweetwater 0 (12-11, 11-3)
Iowa Park 2, Comanche 0 (15-0, 6-0)
Amarillo River Road 2, Shallowater 1 (8-4, 3-4, 11-0)
Brownfield 2, Kermit 0 (23-5, 10-0)
Tuscola Jim Ned 2, Llano 0 (26-3, 13-0)
Holiday 2, Peaster 1 (6-2, 1-6, 11-2)
Quadrant 2
Ponder 2, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0 (19-0, 15-0)
Gunter 8, Winnsboro 4
Hughes Springs 5, Atlanta 4
Malakoff 17, Gladewater 2
Whitesboro 16, Dallas Madison 0
Emory Rains 2, Bells 0 (8-2, 9-4)
Redwater 2, Jefferson 1 (2-1, 15-16, 12-5)
Mineola 2, White Oak 0 (13-3, 14-0)
Quadrant 3
Troy 2, Palmer 0 (17-0, 17-1)
Franklin 2, Groesbeck 0 (23-7, 14-2)
Huntington 2, Anahuac 0 (10-4, 19-9)
Coldspring-Oakhurst 17, Hempstead 2
Grandview 2, McGregor 0 (10-0, 9-1)
Fairfield 12, Little River-Academy 11
Orangefield 2, Pollok Central 0 (2-1, 9-3)
Van Vleck 2, Trinity 0 (14-4, 7-0)
Quadrant 4
Columbus 2, Luling 0 (18-0, 6-0)
Marion 2, Lytle 1 (6-0, 2-4, 11-1)
Orange Grove 2, Mathis 1 (6-8, 12-9, 7-0)
Raymondville 2, Falfurrias 0 (17-5, 13-4)
Yoakum 2, Goliad 1 (6-8, 12-0, 7-0)
Hondo 8, Poteet 2
Bishop 14, Odem 0
Rio Hondo 10, IDEA Edinburg College Prep 0
Area
May 3
Quadrant 1
Bushland vs. Denver City
Ingram Moore vs. Iowa Park
River Road vs. Brownfield
Jim Ned vs. Holiday
Quadrant 2
Ponder vs. Gunter
Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff
Whitesboro vs. Rains
Redwater vs. Mineola
Quadrant 3
Troy vs. Franklin
Huntington vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst
Grandview vs. Fairfield
Orangefield vs. Van Vleck
Quadrant 4
Columbus vs. Marion
Orange Grove vs. Raymondville
Yoakum vs. Hondo
Bishop vs. Rio Hondo
Class 3A Division II
3A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
April 26
Bi-District
Quadrant 1
Childress 5, Slaton 4
Coahoma 16, Tornillo 0
Clyde 2, Blanco 0 (12-6, 7-6)
Henrietta 7, Early 2
Muleshoe 5, Canadian 0
Lamesa 2, Alpine 0 (13-5, 11-10)
Wall 2, Florence 0 (14-1, 16-7)
Jackboro 2, Eastland 0 (8-7, 10-2)
Quadrant 2
Paradise 2, Keene 0 (14-1, 12-0)
Sadler S&S Consolidated 2, Lone Oak 0 (7-3, 8-3)
Hooks 2, New Diana 1 (1-3, 15-3, 12-2)
Grand Saline 2, Arp 1 (7-1, 0-2, 6-3)
Boyd 19, Duncanville Village Tech 0
Mount Vernon 2, Blue Ridge 0 (10-0, 12-1)
De Kalb 2, Big Sandy Harmony 0(11-7, 4-0)
Troup 2, Edgewood 0 (8-3, 6-0)
Quadrant 3
West 2, Maypearl 1 (5-7, 11-2, 12-6)
Lexington 2, Buffalo 0 (7-0, 10-0)
Nacogdoches Central Heights 8, Buna 0
Anderson-Shiro 2, Wallis Brazos 0 (10-0, 10-0)
Blooming Grove 13, Clifton 2
Thrall 7, Elkhart 2
Kirbyville 2, Woodville 0 (3-0, 10-2)
East Bernard 2, New Waverly 0 (10-0, 13-1)
Quadrant 4
Hallettsville 15, Nixon-Smiley 0
Jourdanton 2, Natalia 0 (3-2, 9-2)
San Diego 2, Taft 0 (13-3, 9-1)
Hebbronville 2, Santa Rosa 0 (22-0, 15-0)
El Maton Tidehaven 8, Poth 3
Cotulla 8, San Antonio Cole 7
Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy 2, George West 0 (17-2, 17-0)
Lyford 18, Monte Alto 0
Area games
May 3
Quadrant 1
Childress vs. Coahoma
Clyde vs. Henrietta
Muleshoe vs. Lamesa
Wall vs. Jacksboro
Quadrant 2
Paradise vs. S&S Consoliated
Hooks vs. Grand Saline
Boyd vs. Mount Vernon
De Kalb vs. Troup
Quadrant 3
West vs. Lexington
Central Heights vs. Anderson-Shiro
Blooming Grove vs. Thrall
East Bernard vs. Kirbyville
Quadrant 4
Hallettsville vs. Jourdanton
San Diego vs. Hebbronville
Tidehaven vs. Cotulla
Santa Gertrudis vs. Lyford
