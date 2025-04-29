High School

Texas high school softball: Class 1A-3A bi-district scores, area round matchups

Class 3A Division I bi-district games featured 9 series that went 3 games

Cody Thorn

Round one of the softball playoffs is in the book for Classes 3A-1A.

In Texas high school playoffs, teams in the first round (bi-districts) can play single-game playoffs or best-of-three series. 

For subsequent rounds (area, regional, state), all Class 2A-6A playoff series are best-of-three. Class 1A playoffs are single-game, according to UIL

The bi-district featured 19 series that went three games. Nine of those were in Class 3A Division I. 

Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) are all still in the running to defend state titles from 2024. 

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school softball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 1A

1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets

Bi-District

Region 1

April 26

Booker 2, Kress 0 (18-5, 21-5)

Crosbyton 12, O’Donnell 10

Gail Borden County 2, Petersburg 0 (23-4, 20-8)

Claude 2, Follett 0 (15-5, 32-23)

Westbrook 2, Roby 0 (16-5, 12-11)

Clyde Eula 2, Hamlin 0 (22-3, 25-4)

Baird 8, Cross Plains 5

Hermleigh 21, Ira 0

Region 2

Munday 12, Perrin-Whitt 2

Ector 17, Sulphur Bluff 1

Dodd City 11, Saltilllo 5

Knox City 21, Saint Jo 7

Stephenville Huckaby 16, Waco Gholson 0

Blum 21, Coolidge 0

Abbott 23, Stephenville Three Way 0

Jonesboro 19, Strawn 1

Region 3

Blooomburg gets 1st-round bye

Avalon gets 1st-round bye

Avery gets 1st-round bye

Elkhart Slocum 15, Apple Springs 0

Broaddus 2, Chester 0 (5-3, 8-6)

Brookeland 15, Martinsville 0

Oakwood 11, Neches 10

Region 4

Hull-Daisetta gets 1st-round bye

Menard gets 1st-round bye

Medina gets 1st-round bye

Spurger 18, North Zulch 3

Moulton gets 1st-round bye

Leakey 21, Bruni 1

D’Hanis 20, San Perlita 0

Runge gets 1st-round bye 

Area 

Region 1 

May 3

Booker vs. Crosbyton

Borden County vs. Claude 

Westbrook vs. Eula 

Baird vs. Hermleigh

Region 2 Area

Munday vs. Ector 

Dodd City vs. Knox City

Huckaby vs. Blum 

Abbott vs. Jonesboro 

Region 3 Area

Blooomburg gets 2nd-round bye

Avalon vs. Avery

Slocum vs. Broaddus

Brookeland vs. Oakwood

Region 4 area

Moulton vs. Leakey

D’Hanis 1, Runge 0 (forfeit)

Hull-Daisetta vs. Menard 

Medina vs. Spurger

Class 2A Division I 

2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

Bi-District 

April 26

Quadrant 1

Clarendon 2, Sanford-Fritch (8-3, 17-6)

Hale Center 2, New Home 0 (15-5, 20-4)

Forsan 2, Sonora 0 (10-0, 9-1)

Bangs 2, Hawley 1 (17-7, 7-8, 8-7)

Floydada 2, Sunray 0 (13-0, 10-1)

Post 2, Abernathy 0 (6-2, 11-0)

Colorado City 20, Ozona 0

Anson 2, Cisco 0 (10-3, 9-6)

Quadrant 2

Archer City 11, Alvord 0

Tioga 2, Wolfe City 0 (8-7, 9-7)

Moody 2, De Leon 0 (17-0, 8-0)

Rio Vista 2, Axtell 1 (5-4, 1-23, 7-5)

Windthorst 2, Nocona 0 (9-1, 10-4)

Whitewright 2, Merit Bland 0 (16-6, 14-4)

Waco Bosqueville 2, Santo 0 (16-0, 15-0)

Riesel 2, Itasca 0 (14-0, 14-2)

Quadrant 3

Hawkins 2, Bogata Rivercrest 1 (2-4, 9-1, 3-2)

Corsicana Mildred 11, Gladewater Union Grove 8

Lovelady 2, Cushing 0 (14-1, 9-1)

Corrigan-Camden 2, Joaquin 1 (8-5, 4-10, 5-3)

Alba-Golden 2, Linden-Kildare 0 (9-4, 8-1)

Frankston 12, Harleton 5 

Jewett Leon 2, Mt. Enterprise 0 (21-11, 11-4)

Shelbyville 2, Groveton 1 (5-2, 1-6, 6-1)

Quadrant 4

Danbury 2, Iola 0 (10-3, 8-3)

Thorndale 2, Harper 0 (8-2, 11-10)

Ganado 2, Refugio 0 (16-0, 16-0)

Three Rivers 2, Premont 0 (15-0, 14-0)

Mumford 2, Saratoga West Hardin 1 (6-3, 4-5, 8-6)

Holland 2, Johnson City 1 (14-6, 0-10, 6-5)

Flatonia 8, Skidmore-Tynan 1

Charlotte 2, Kaufer 0 (15-0, 16-0)

Area Games

May 3

Quadrant 1

Clarendon vs. Hale Center

Forsan vs. Bangs

Floydada vs. Post

Colorado vs. Anson

Quadrant 2

Archer City vs. Tioga 

Moody vs. Rio Vista

Windthorst vs. Whitewright

Bosequeville vs. Riesel 

Quadrant 3

Hawkins vs. Mildred

Lovelady vs. Corrigan-Camden 

Alba-Golden vs. Frankston

Leon vs. Shelbyville

Quadrant 4

Danbury vs. Thorndale

Ganado vs. Three Rivers

Mumford vs. Holland 

Flatonia vs. Charlotte

Class 2A Division II

2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

Bi-District 

April 26

Quadrant 1

Stinnett West Texas 11, Memphis 1

Tahoka 2, Sudan 0 (6-4, 9-8)

Big Lake Reagan County 20, Eldorado 3

Haskell 12, Ballinger 0 

Gruver 2, Lockney 0 (11-1, 11-1)

Sundown 15, Ralls 0

Christoval 11, Wink 10

Stamford 12, Coleman 0

Quadrant 2

Petrolia 2, Lindsay 0 (9-3, 15-5)

Honey Grove 2, Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 0 (14-4, 13-3)

Valley Mills 2, Lipan 1 (11-12, 8-6, 20-6)

Dawson 21, Italy 13

Muenster 2, Electra 0 (14-0, 14-4) 

Celeste 2, Trenton 0 (6-1, 15-5)

Crawford 17, Graford 0

Mart 2, Hico 0 (7-0, 5-3)

Quadrant 3

Detroit 4, Fruitvale 3

Beckville 2, Kerens 0 (10-4, 17-0)

Douglass 9, Latexo 7

Timpson 12, Hemphill 4

Como-Pickton 2, Maud 0 (16-5, 11-1)

Malakoff Cross Roads 2, Overton 0 (10-0, 7-3)

Alto 2, Grapeland 0 (11-3, 9-4)

Woden 2, Pineland West Sabine 0 (4-2, 8-6)

Quadrant 4

Milano 2, Deweyville 0 (14-4, 15-3)

Junction 8, Bremond 7

Shiner 12, Agua Dulce 0

Falls City 2, Freer 0 (18-12, 16-8)

Burton 2, Dallardsville Big Sandy 0 (16-1, 12-1)

Granger 6, Goldthwaite 2

Weimar 8, Woodsboro 0

La Villa 2, La Pryor 1

Area

May 3

Quadrant 1

West Texas vs. Tahoka

Reagan County vs. Haskell 

Gruver vs. Sundown 

Christoval vs. Stamford

Quadrant 2

Petrolia vs. Honey Grove 

Valley Mills vs. Dawson 

Muenster vs. Celeste

Crawford vs. Mart 

Quadrant 3

Detroit vs. Beckville

Douglass vs. Timpson

Como-Pickton vs. Malakoff Cross Roads 

Alton vs. Woden

Quadrant 4

Milano vs. Junction 

Shiner vs. Falls City

Burton vs. Granger 

Weimar vs. La Villa 

Class 3A Division 1

3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

April 26

Bi-District 

Quadrant 1

Bushland 10, Littlefield 1

Denver City 16, Presidio 1

Ingram Moore 2, Sweetwater 0 (12-11, 11-3)

Iowa Park 2, Comanche 0 (15-0, 6-0)

Amarillo River Road 2, Shallowater 1 (8-4, 3-4, 11-0)

Brownfield 2, Kermit 0 (23-5, 10-0)

Tuscola Jim Ned 2, Llano 0 (26-3, 13-0)

Holiday 2, Peaster 1 (6-2, 1-6, 11-2)

Quadrant 2

Ponder 2, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0 (19-0, 15-0)

Gunter 8, Winnsboro 4

Hughes Springs 5, Atlanta 4

Malakoff 17, Gladewater 2

Whitesboro 16, Dallas Madison 0

Emory Rains 2, Bells 0 (8-2, 9-4)

Redwater 2, Jefferson 1 (2-1, 15-16, 12-5)

Mineola 2, White Oak 0 (13-3, 14-0)

Quadrant 3

Troy 2, Palmer 0 (17-0, 17-1)

Franklin 2, Groesbeck 0 (23-7, 14-2)

Huntington 2, Anahuac 0 (10-4, 19-9)

Coldspring-Oakhurst 17, Hempstead 2

Grandview 2, McGregor 0 (10-0, 9-1)

Fairfield 12, Little River-Academy 11

Orangefield 2, Pollok Central 0 (2-1, 9-3)

Van Vleck 2, Trinity 0 (14-4, 7-0)

Quadrant 4

Columbus 2, Luling 0 (18-0, 6-0)

Marion 2, Lytle 1 (6-0, 2-4, 11-1)

Orange Grove 2, Mathis 1 (6-8, 12-9, 7-0)

Raymondville 2, Falfurrias 0 (17-5, 13-4)

Yoakum 2, Goliad 1 (6-8, 12-0, 7-0)

Hondo 8, Poteet 2

Bishop 14, Odem 0

Rio Hondo 10, IDEA Edinburg College Prep 0

Area

May 3

Quadrant 1

Bushland vs. Denver City

Ingram Moore vs. Iowa Park

River Road vs. Brownfield

Jim Ned vs. Holiday

Quadrant 2

Ponder vs. Gunter

Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff

Whitesboro vs. Rains

Redwater vs. Mineola

Quadrant 3

Troy vs. Franklin 

Huntington vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst

Grandview vs. Fairfield

Orangefield vs. Van Vleck

Quadrant 4

Columbus vs. Marion 

Orange Grove vs. Raymondville

Yoakum vs. Hondo

Bishop vs. Rio Hondo

Class 3A Division II 

3A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

April 26

Bi-District

Quadrant 1

Childress 5, Slaton 4

Coahoma 16, Tornillo 0

Clyde 2, Blanco 0 (12-6, 7-6)

Henrietta 7, Early 2

Muleshoe 5, Canadian 0

Lamesa 2, Alpine 0 (13-5, 11-10)

Wall 2, Florence 0 (14-1, 16-7)

Jackboro 2, Eastland 0 (8-7, 10-2)

Quadrant 2

Paradise 2, Keene 0 (14-1, 12-0)

Sadler S&S Consolidated 2, Lone Oak 0 (7-3, 8-3)

Hooks 2, New Diana 1 (1-3, 15-3, 12-2)

Grand Saline 2, Arp 1 (7-1, 0-2, 6-3)

Boyd 19, Duncanville Village Tech 0

Mount Vernon 2, Blue Ridge 0 (10-0, 12-1)

De Kalb 2, Big Sandy Harmony 0(11-7, 4-0)

Troup 2, Edgewood 0 (8-3, 6-0)

Quadrant 3

West 2, Maypearl 1 (5-7, 11-2, 12-6)

Lexington 2, Buffalo 0 (7-0, 10-0)

Nacogdoches Central Heights 8, Buna 0

Anderson-Shiro 2, Wallis Brazos 0 (10-0, 10-0)

Blooming Grove 13, Clifton 2

Thrall 7, Elkhart 2

Kirbyville 2, Woodville 0 (3-0, 10-2)

East Bernard 2, New Waverly 0 (10-0, 13-1)

Quadrant 4 

Hallettsville 15, Nixon-Smiley 0 

Jourdanton 2, Natalia 0 (3-2, 9-2)

San Diego 2, Taft 0 (13-3, 9-1)

Hebbronville 2, Santa Rosa 0 (22-0, 15-0)

El Maton Tidehaven 8, Poth 3 

Cotulla 8, San Antonio Cole 7

Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy 2, George West 0 (17-2, 17-0)

Lyford 18, Monte Alto 0

Area games

May 3

Quadrant 1

Childress vs. Coahoma

Clyde vs. Henrietta

Muleshoe vs. Lamesa

Wall vs. Jacksboro

Quadrant 2

Paradise vs. S&S Consoliated

Hooks vs. Grand Saline

Boyd vs. Mount Vernon

De Kalb vs. Troup 

Quadrant 3

West vs. Lexington

Central Heights vs. Anderson-Shiro

Blooming Grove vs. Thrall 

East Bernard vs. Kirbyville

Quadrant 4

Hallettsville vs. Jourdanton

San Diego vs. Hebbronville

Tidehaven vs. Cotulla

Santa Gertrudis vs. Lyford

