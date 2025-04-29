Sweet 16: Former California High School stars selected in the 2025 NFL Draft
High school football in The Golden State has long been a frequent producer of NFL talent, with 32 California products making the Hall of Fame.
It is the most represented state in Canton.
From gold jacket owners like John Elway (Granada Hills High School graduate), Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower-Rialto) and Junior Seau (Oceanside) to current stars such as Davante Adams (Palo Alto), Joe Mixon (Freedom-Oakley), and even the reigning MVP, Josh Allen (Firebaugh), California has no shortage of success stories at the highest level.
- 2025 NFL DRAFT | Texas rules! Where every draftees played in high school
This year, the most populous state in the nation sent 16 young men to the next level via the 2025 NFL Draft, fourth behind only Texas (38), Florida (26) and Georgia (22)
Here is a snapshot look at every selection in order of unlikeliest to likely to make it to the NFL when they graduated from high school. We also offer their chances to make an NFL roster come September.
(Note: All recruiting rankings from 247Sports Composite, which takes into consideration its in-house rating along with rivals.com and ESPN).
THE CALIFORNIANS
(2025 NFL draft picks/high school snapshots/NFL projections)
LB Carson Schwesinger, Oaks Christian High School (Westlake Village)
NFL team: Browns
Round picked (No. overall): 2nd (33)
College: UCLA
Recruiting stars out of high school: 0
If you were to tell any scout in the nation that Carson would make the NFL after his senior year of high school, they likely would have laughed you out of the building. Coming from a family in which his two brothers played football at Cal Lutheran, Schwesinger graduated from Oaks Christian with no offers and completely unranked as a recruit. He played both ways for his high school Lions, totaling 268 tackles along with 1,670 receiving yards across four years. Carson enrolled at the local UCLA, where his sister attended, and was able to fight for a walk-on spot and clearly made the most of it.
- CARSON SCHWESINGER | Hollywood tale
Chance of sticking: 99%. While there is always some level of doubt for non-first-round selections, the work that Schwesinger has put into going from no offers to the 33rd pick of the NFL draft is evident in his game. He broke out in his final season as a Bruin with 136 tackles to go along with two interceptions. The Browns could greatly use his athletic and instinctive style at linebacker, making him not only a likely candidate to make the roster, but likely to see the field plenty as a rookie.
RB Cam Skattebo, Rio Linda
NFL team: Giants
Round picked (No. overall): 4th (105)
College: Arizona State
Recruiting stars out of high school: 0
Despite rushing for 3,550 yards and 42 touchdowns as a senior en route to a CIF 5-A state title and piling up 6,192 career rushing yards and 69 touchdowns, the most accomplished running back in Sac-Joaquin Section history finished high school with only two offers. Skattebo chose Sacramento State over William and Mary. Skattebo transferred to ASU, playing two more seasons, including a 2,300 all-purpose yard and 24 total touchdown campaign last year.
Chance of sticking: 90%. No team can ever have enough runners, and while Cam may not have the superstar speed of other backs, he breaks tackles like no other. The Giants hit a home run finding Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the later rounds last year, they’ll likely use Skattebo as the power rusher or goal line mover early in the season.
WR Tory Horton, Washington Union (Easton)
NFL team: Seahawks
Round picked (No. overall): 5th (166)
College: Colorado State
Recruiting stars out of high school: 3
While he was given 3 stars, he was ranked as the 264th player in California from the Class of 2020 and only received 4 offers: Boise State, Montana, Northern Colorado, and his pick of Nevada. His career totals for the Washington Union Panthers were only 37 receptions, but for 821 yards and 15 touchdowns, that's a touchdown on 40% of his catches. Horton transferred to Colorado State to stay with coach Jay Norvell. Football was not his only calling, as he was also a standout in basketball and baseball for Washington Union.
Chance of sticking: 70%. Horton had his final season at Colorado State cut short by a knee injury, but still ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. That speed is his greatest asset in making the team, making him an option at receiver and returner alike. While not the most polished route runner, he’s now in a receiver room that includes Cooper Kupp, one of the best route runners in the history of the game, providing an opportunity to learn from one of the best.
LB Teddye Buchanan, St. Ignatius (San Francisco)
NFL team: Ravens
Round picked (No. overall): 4th (129)
College: Cal Berkeley
Recruiting stars out of high school: 3
This linebacker has quite the case of accolades as a high schooler, such as CCS and West Coast Athletic League player of the year, and two-time WCAL first team honors. The 253rd-ranked player in the state, Buchanan was the starting linebacker AND quarterback on the 2019 team that won its third WCAL title ever and handed Serra High School its first loss of the season. The talent that it takes to throw for 18 touchdowns, collect 83 tackles, and six sacks while also running varsity track is great, but not quite as great as Buchanan's impact on the community. Buchanan participated in a mentorship program for disadvantaged freshmen in his community and logged over 100 hours of community service time.
Chance of sticking: 80%. The fourth round is less straightforward to evaluate when compared to days one and two of the draft, but Buchanan possesses the athletic ability and the mental processing skills to adapt into whatever role he’s thrown into. Baltimore also has plenty of linebacker talent for him to learn from, including superstar backer Roquan Smith.
LB Fransico Mauigoa, Aquanis (San Bernardino)
NFL team: Jets
Round picked (No. overall): 5th (162)
College: Miami
Recruiting stars out of high school: 3
While technically he did attend Aquanis High for his junior season, Mauigoa lived in American Samoa for every other year of his high school career. In that one season in California, he was named Ambassador League offensive player of the year, yes, that's right, OFFENSIVE. Mauigoa was a quarterback as well as a linebacker in his high school days, but was recruited to the next level as a linebacker. The 142nd linebacker in the class sifted through 10 offers, including one from Yale, but decided on Washington State before later transferring to finish out at the University of Miami.
Chance of sticking: 75%. Naturally, the later you are selected in the draft, the less of a guarantee your roster spot becomes; however, Mauigoa’s production at the U as well as being named a captain his senior season, bodes well for his pro chances. Even if the speed doesn’t translate to the next level, the hit power and special teams ability should keep Mauigoa on the depth chart for some time.
CB Nohl Williams, Pacifica (Oxnard)
NFL team: Chiefs
Round picked (No. overall): 3rd (85)
College: Cal Berkeley
Recruiting stars out of high school: 3
One of many California boys taken by the Chiefs in this draft, Nohl Williams played a key role in the Pacifica Tritons' 2019 season in which they went 15-1, and won not only the Southern Section Championship, but also the school's first-ever CIF state championship. An impressive senior season saw Williams contribute 74 tackles and seven interceptions while also filling in at receiver and punt returner. The versatile defensive back, who ranked 211th in the state, had eight offers for the next level, most of which mid-majors, before deciding to attend UNLV. An impressive three years with the Rebels raised Williams' stock which propelled him to a transfer to UC Berkeley to complete his final two seasons.
Chance of sticking: 90%. Williams may not have been the first corner off the board, but the Chiefs have a tendency to find starters in the mid-rounds and use them effectively. Williams has continued to get better every year at every level, snagging another seven interceptions in his senior year in college, to match his high school senior career high. Williams also has an eye for the big moment, with a punt return touchdown in Cal’s home opener against UC Davis, and a good performance against arch rival Stanford later that year. When drafted by the Chiefs, big moments matter, and Williams has what it takes for those moments.
DE Ahmed Hassanein, Loara (Anaheim)
NFL team: Lions
Round picked (No. overall): 6th (196)
College: Boise State
Recruiting stars out of high school: 3
Hassanein was ranked nationally the No. 1,250th senior overall out of high school, the 149th best defensive lineman, and No. 101 top player overall in California. There’s more information about his basketball career than football, but his teams were a combined 24-8 during his three seasons at Loara. A native of Egypt, he didn’t play competitive football until 2019 as a sophomore. He was a quick learner, earning Gorden Grove League Lineman of the Year and All-CIF honors as a junior. He was good enough to earn five college offers other than Boise State: Duke, Fresno State, Kansas, Northern Colorado, and Colorado.
Chance of sticking: 70%. Hassanein is definitely trending in the right direction. An accomplished cross-fit competitor, his combination of size, fitness, competitive edge and smarts tells us he’ll figure it out. The Lions also have a history of giving long ropes to long shots. Their poster child is linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, a 2022 sixth-round pick (188th overall) who started 15 of 16 games as a rookie. Expect Rodriguez to mentor Hassanein.
WR Kyle Williams, St. Monica (Santa Monica)
NFL team: Patriots
Round picked (No. overall): 3rd (69)
College: Washington State
Recruiting stars out of high school: 3
A high school quarterback who played at all of Hawthorne, Narbonne, and St. Monica High schools, Williams transitioned into a full-time receiver by the time he reached St. Monica, racking up 763 yards and nine touchdowns while his senior team finished 7-2. Williams collected nine offers by the time he was out of high school, committing to the UNLV Rebels as the 131st-ranked California recruit. After three years in the Mountain West, the route-runner took his final two years of eligibility with Washington State.
Chance of sticking: 90%. It’s no secret the Patriots were looking for weapons to build around young QB Drake Maye, and Williams looks to have a good opportunity to fill that role as the man opposite Stephon Diggs. After scoring 14 touchdowns in his final college season, Williams has earned some high praise, including that from Steve Smith, the perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver, when he said, “Kyle Williams reminds me of me… I really like him.”
EDGE Eluwafemi Oladejo, Cosumnes Oaks (Elk Grove)
NFL team: Titans
Round picked (No. overall): 2nd (52)
College: UCLA
Recruiting stars out of high school: 3
Another Bruin on the list, although “Femi” Oladejo didn’t begin his college career at UCLA. A first-generation American born to a Nigerian family in the state capital of Sacramento, Femi played only two years of varsity ball at Cosumnes Oaks due to his senior year season being canceled by the pandemic. Despite the unfortunate end to his prep career, Oladejo put up 124 tackles and five sacks in those two varsity seasons, earning him a California ranking of 68th to go along with his three stars. Femi played for the Cal Bears for two seasons before transferring to UCLA.
Chance of sticking: 95%. Second-round picks almost always make the roster as rookies; the uncertainty in Femis' case comes from his recent change of position. Oladejo transitioned into an edge rusher in his senior year for the Bruins and excelled greatly, posting a career high 4.5 sacks. Femi has all the size and athletic tools to make it as an NFL edge rusher, and while his relative inexperience in the role may show itself in early struggles, the talent is undeniably there.
DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Grant (Sacramento)
NFL team: Chiefs
Round picked (No. overall): 2nd (63)
College: Tennessee
Recruiting stars out of high school: 4
The Chiefs' second California-based pick of the draft, Norman-Lott, is a massive lineman out of Sacramento, at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds. The 29th-ranked California recruit of his class had 10 sacks in his junior season playing for the Pacers and collected 11 offers for his breakout season. The Sacramento Bee named him the Lineman of the Year in 2019. Turning down USC and Texas A&M for the Arizona State Sun Devils, Norman-Lott would start in only three games, before entering the transfer portal. He ended up at Tennessee for the 2023-24 season.
Chance of sticking: 95%. It's not often that a player highly touted in high school who continues to produce in college misses the roster come fall. Every good team can always use a pass rush, and Norman-Lott describes himself as a relentless pass rusher, which should make him fit right into Kansas City's special pass rush packages, including Steve Spagnola's signature NASCAR package.
OT Josh Simmons, Helix (La Mesa)
NFL team: Chiefs
Round picked (No. overall): 1st (32)
College: Ohio State
Recruiting stars out of high school: 4
Simmons' high school story is similar to his college journey, initially attending Madison High School before transferring to Helix. Playing both ways for the Highlanders led some college scouts to believe Simmons was equally as likely to perform as a nose tackle as he was an O-lineman. While more and more schools were becoming aware of Josh on his way to a 35th overall rank in the state of California, the offers flowed in accordingly. Simmons initially committed to Oregon for a brief period before decommitting and eventually deciding on hometown San Diego State. The 311-pounder later transferred to Ohio State, where he won last year's national championship.
- JOSH SIMMONS | The Road-Grader's plight to NFL Draft
Chance of sticking: 95%. He will have leeway while joining the Chiefs in the midst of their dynasty. Simmons likely would have been picked in the top half of the first round if not for a knee injury he sustained in October of last year, which is the reason he isn’t a total certainty. Before the injury, Simmons showed all the tools to be successful long term at the next level.
C Jonah Monheim, Moorpark
NFL team: Jaguars
Round picked (No. overall): 7th (221)
College: USC
Recruiting stars out of high school: 4
The final Californian taken in the 2025 NFL draft was a 4-star offensive guard out of Moorpark, and ranked as high as 29th in the state. Before heading off to be a Trojan, Monheim won co-offensive lineman of the year in the Camino league among several all-league first teams.
Chance of sticking: 55%. Versatility is the name of the game with Monheim. While at USC, he accumulated 12 starts at left tackle, 4 at right guard, 18 at right tackle, and his entire senior season at center. He may have been drafted as a center, but could be used in camp anywhere along the offensive line. This versatility gives the SoCal center the edge when compared to the usual toss-up of the late-round selections.
DL Mason Graham, Servite (Anaheim)
NFL team: Browns
Round picked (No. overall): 1st (5)
College: Michigan
Recruiting stars out of high school: 4
The first Californian off the board in 2025 has been highly touted most of his football career. Graham had quite a few options athletically, as he not only played defensive and offensive line for his alma matter, but was a varsity wrestler as well. The big-bodied defender collected 18 sacks in just 27 games during his time as a Friar, which earned him a ranking of 16th in the state and 209th nationally for his graduating class. “The Human Hand Grenade,” as Nate Tice dubbed him, had over a dozen offers to play college ball. He chose the Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines over the likes of USC, Fresno State, and Oregon, which ended up being quite the decision, seeing as Graham was the anchor for the Wolverines' national championship defense in 2023.
- MASON GRAHAM | Humble beginnings at Servite
Chance of sticking: 100%. There are few safer bets in the NFL than a defensive lineman with Graham's instincts and raw power. Being a top-five selection means the Mission Viejo-born game-wrecker will have the leash to figure out any early-season struggles, and if his college tape has anything to say, he’ll form a monstrous defensive line in Cleveland alongside future Hall-of-Famer Myles Garrett.
DT Jay Toia, Grace Brethren (Simi Valley)
NFL team: Cowboys
Round picked (No. overall): 7th (217)
College: UCLA
Recruiting stars out of high school: 4
The 16th-ranked recruit in California had 10 offers to his name when he made the decision to enroll at USC, spending only a couple of months with the Trojans before entering his name into the portal and transferring to rival UCLA. Toia grew up in Tonga playing rugby and used that strength and ferocity he learned on the Rugby pitch on the field for the Grace Brethren Lancers. The 324-pound D tackle played on the inside of both his team's offensive and defensive line, and totaled seven tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his best season.
Chance of sticking: 60%. The 7th-round always tends to be closer to a coin flip than certainty. What usually helps late draftees is possessing something that other players on the edge don’t have. In the case of Toia, that could come in the form of his size and power, he embodies the NFL nose tackle at 6-3 and 325. His size and ability to hold double teams alone could make him a rotational tackle or goal-line stopper, with potential to rise up the depth chart.
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Servite
NFL team: Panthers
Round picked (No. overall): 1st (8)
College: Arizona
Recruiting stars out of high school: 4
While born in Waimanalo, Hawaii, the newest Panthers pass catcher moved to Southern California at the age of 12 and eventually joined fellow first-rounder Mason Graham at Servite. McMillan played volleyball as well as football while at Servite, but football was his better sport, as his recruiting profile would tell you. With two of California's top 20 ranked players (McMillan coming in at 3rd in the state), the Friars team finished their senior year season at 10-3, thanks in no small part to “T-Mac’s” 18 touchdown grabs. After being nominated for the Gatorade player of the year that very same season, McMillan would enroll at the University of Arizona. The Wildcats won that sweepstakes over a field of 23 total offers, including Stanford, Penn State, and a hometown push from the University of Hawaii.
Chance of sticking: 100%. No question as to whether T-Mac will make the Panthers roster come this fall, and one could argue he’ll assume the top wide receiver spot on the team just as quickly. With comparisons to Mike Evans and Drake London, the 6-4, 220-pounder will be a crucial part of the Panthers offense that's built around fellow SoCal standout, and former top pick, Bryce Young.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone, as well as follow your favorite teams and top games, you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Joey Ace - joeyvd909@gmail.com - @Joeace99 on twitter/X