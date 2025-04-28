Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (4/28/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for April 21-27. Voting closes on Monday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Jalyn Benson, fr., Windthorst (Texas) softball
Benson struck out 14 and didn’t allow a hit as Windthorst defeated Nocona, 9-1.
2. Francesca Buda, sr., Becton (New Jersey) softball
Buda went 3 for 3 with four RBIs while throwing a four-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts in a 17-0 win over Hudson Catholic.
3. Kendra Burke, sr., Pathfinder Tech (Massachusetts) softball
Burke recorded all 21 outs via strikeout in a 1-0 shutout of Pope Francis Prep. The senior allowed three hits and didn’t issue a walk.
4. Tyra Cox, sr., Miami Northwestern (Florida) track
Cox picked up gold medals in the 100 (11.68 seconds), 200 (23.25) and 400 (52.18) meters at the Class 3A District 16 meet. The Florida signee’s 400 time ranks first in the country this year.
5. Meadow Ferri, sr., Chartiers-Houston (Pennsylvania) softball
Ferri, a Kent State signee, whirled a 17-strikeout no-hitter in an 8-1 victory over Seton LaSalle.
6. Dominique Johnson, sr., Huntley (Illinois) track
Johnson swept the long jump (18 feet, 8.75 inches) and triple jump (42-11) at a three-way meet. Her triple jump mark is the second-best nationally this spring.
7. Zoe Justman, jr., Granada Hills (California) softball
Justman went 4 for 4 with three runs scored in a 20-4 victory over Taft. Two days later, she went 2 of 4 with a triple and four RBIs in a 13-2 trouncing of Birmingham.
8. Lydia Kosanke, fr., Cheboygan (Michigan) softball
Kosanke went 4 for 4 with a double in a 9-6 loss to Kingsley.
9. Angelina Leone, fr., East Longmeadow (Massachusetts) softball
Leone blasted three homers in a 13-7 win over Agawam.
10. Ellery Lincoln, so., Lincoln (Oregon) track
Lincoln defended her title in the mile race at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays with a time of 4:39.37. The time ranks first nationally this season and is the second-fastest mile time in Oregon girls history.
11. Ivee Rastatter, fr., Kenton Ridge (Ohio) softball
Rastatter tied the Ohio single-game record with four homers in a 32-1 victory over Tecumseh. Kenton Ridge hit 12 home runs in the game, a new state record.
12. Elexus Ray, fr., Palisades (California) lacrosse
Ray netted eight goals in a 14-9 victory over Birmingham that sent Palisades to the Los Angeles City Section title game.
13. Eliana Schneider, jr., Cedar Crest (Pennsylvania) track
Schneider secured three individual gold medals at the Lebanon County championships in the 800 (2:19.21), high jump (5-4) and javelin (149-5). She also ran a leg on Cedar Crest’s winning 4X400 relay team. Schneider’s javelin mark seventh in the country this spring.
14. Maddy Schwalm, sr., Tri Valley (Pennsylvania) softball
Schwalm hit for the cycle and finished with four RBIs in a 22-2 win over Nativity.
15. Layla Sherman, sr., Burgettstown (Pennsylvania) softball
Sherman launched three homers and recorded seven RBIs as Burgettstown cruised by Carlynton, 18-1.
16. Lorelai Zielinski, so., Traverse City Central (Michigan) track
For the second time in a month, Zielinski set a new school shot put record with a throw of 50-1 in a dual meet against Traverse City West. The mark ranks sixth in the country this year. Zielinski also won the discus at 153-2.
