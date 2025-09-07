COMMITTED: Eloisa Maes, ace of national No. 1 Melissa, explains Arizona decision with High School on SI
Melissa star pitcher Eloisa Maes has been nearly unbeatable for two years – and soon, she’ll be taking her elite stuff to Arizona.
The junior right-hander, who powered the Cardinals to back-to-back Texas Class 5A state titles and a No. 1 national ranking, announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Sunday morning in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
For Maes, the decision was about more than softball.
“My commitment is just the start of a long but amazing journey and Arizona stood out because of the culture,” Maes told High School on SI. “The program and the coaches are absolutely amazing, and the way they care for their players creates a healthy relationship where they can push everyone to grow every day and never settle!
Dominant Sophomore Campaign
Melissa was nearly perfect last season, finishing 38-1 with a 4-2 win over Barbers Hill in the Class 5A Division I state championship game in Austin. Maes delivered a complete-game gem in the title matchup, allowing just three hits and striking out seven to earn state championship MVP honors.
Her individual résumé was just as staggering. Maes finished the 2025 season with a 31-1 record, a 1.30 ERA and 238 strikeouts in 145.1 innings. She allowed only 64 hits, held opposing hitters to a .127 batting average and spun four perfect games. She also racked up four no-hitters, 14 hitless outings overall, and led all of Texas in wins – ranking fifth in the nation.
Her lone loss came in a 2-0 setback against Lake Belton in the regional finals, where she allowed just one earned run with nine strikeouts. Maes responded by tossing 12 innings across the next two games, striking out 15 and giving up just five hits as Melissa stormed back to win the series and advance.
“I’m beyond blessed for everything Cassie Crabtree and the Melissa softball program have done for me and being on a team like that shows me what it takes to be a winner,” Maes said.
Part of a Historic Run
Melissa’s rise has been nothing short of historic. The Cardinals followed their 2024 state crown with a record-breaking offensive year in 2025, blasting 122 home runs to shatter both the Texas and national single-season records. Maes’ arm and the Cardinals’ power bats made them an unstoppable force, culminating in a No. 1 national ranking by High School on SI and a MaxPreps National Championship recognition.
Even as a freshman, Maes showed elite command. Splitting time in the circle with Alex Starr, she went 9-0 with 10 saves, a 1.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts across 86.2 innings, helping Melissa capture its first state title in an 8-0 rout of Harlingen South.
What’s Next
The Cardinals graduated three key starters but return a loaded core, including Maes, catcher Hutton “Lulu” Adrian, shortstop/center fielder Finlee Williams, third baseman Kennedy Bradley, and several more standouts. Melissa will once again be a favorite to defend its state crown and national ranking.
For Maes, the challenge now is sustaining her standard while preparing for the next level – a balance she embraces.
“Committing takes a load off my shoulders,” she said, “but it doesn’t mean relaxing. … The grind never stops.”