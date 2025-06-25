Texas high school state 7-on-7 football tournament returns to College Station - who’s ready to shine?
The Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament is back in College Station this week, with more than 100 high school teams set to compete starting Thursday at Veterans Park.
If you like your football in fast-forward, then 7-on-7 football is for you. No helmets. No pads. No blocking. Just quarterbacks, receivers, DBs and a running clock. Plays move quick, drives move quicker, and if you blink, someone’s already scored. It’s one-hand touch and 45-yard fields, but the tempo is real, and so will be the talent.
Three divisions will take the field across three days. Division II and Division III start things off Thursday and finish Friday. Division I – made up of 5A and 6A schools along with some of the state’s top private programs – runs Friday through Saturday. Smaller public and private schools make up the other brackets. You can check out the pool pairings below.
Teams qualified by winning local tournaments held throughout the spring, while a handful got automatic bids based on hosting or past participation. However they got in, they’ll all be in the same place now – looking to leave with something to show for it.
Defending champs are back across the board. DeSoto, which won Division I last year, is once again one of the teams to beat. Hamshire-Fannett returns in Division II after winning it in 2024. Gunter, one of the most consistent small-school programs in the state, comes back as the reigning champ in Division III.
There’s local flavor, too. College Station A&M Consolidated won’t have to travel far, and teams like Alvin Shadow Creek, Lewisville and others bring playoff-level rosters even in June. Then you’ve got schools coming in from all over – Dumas, Sunray, Tidehaven, El Paso Pebble Hills. It seems there is always one or two that go on a run and surprise people.
There’s no hitting, but the competition is real. The guys on these fields will be playing under the lights in just a few months, and for quarterbacks and receivers especially, this is where chemistry continues to build. It’s fast-paced, it’s a little chaotic, but it’s a good chance to see which programs are going to be a problem in a few months.
Admission is free and parking could get a bit tricky. Fans are encouraged to come prepared for the sun and the heat. With multiple games going on at once, there’s always something to watch – whether it’s future D1 talent or a small school making unexpected noise.
Division II and III champs will be crowned Friday. Division I wraps up Saturday afternoon. And while it’s not the fall season yet, this week gives us a nice little glimpse at what's to come.
2025 Texas 7-on-7 Pool Pairings
Division I
Pool A
Bridgeland
College Station
Colleyville Heritage
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
Pool B
Azle
Palo Duro
Westwood
The Woodlands
Pool C
Anna
Humble
Pebble Hills
Vista Ridge
Pool D
Alamo Heights
DeSoto
Midway
Willis
Pool E
Crandall
Liberty Christian
Tompkins
Weslaco
Pool F
Argyle
Hutto
Klein
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North
Pool G
Cinco Ranch
EP Eastwood
Eaton
Waco
Pool H
Alief Taylor
Bastrop
San Antonio East Central
Lake Highlands
Pool I
Hightower
Longview
Plano
Weiss
Pool J
Jordan
Pieper
Royse City
Temple
Pool K
Lewisville
Mercedes
Waller
Wichita Falls Memorial
Pool L
Alexander
College Park
Heath
Lake Travis
Pool M
Abilene
Dripping Springs
Lovejoy
Manvel
Pool N
Austin Bowie
Cy Lakes
Princeton
Laredo United
Pool O
Austin Anderson
Laredo LBJ
Shadow Creek
South Oak Cliff
Pool P
Grand Oaks
Harker Heights
Irving MacArthur
Tyler
Division II
Pool A
Bay City
Brownwood
Kilgore
Austin LBJ
Pool B
Academy
Hamshire-Fannett
Kingsville
Lamesa
Pool C
China Spring
Cuero
Dumas
Paris
Pool D
Benbrook
Hardin-Jefferson
Port Isabel
West
Pool E
Chapel Hill
Columbia
Jarrell
Midland Christian
Pool F
Graham
Hitchcock
Waco La Vega
Van Alstyne
Pool G
Lake Dallas
La Marque
Manor New Tech
Stephenville
Pool H
Lorena
Mineral Wells
Frisco Panther Creek
Somerset
Division III
Pool A
Bosqueville
Eldorado
Grapeland
Poth
Pool B
East Bernard
Hearne
Junction
Kountze
Pool C
Ganado
Goldthwaite
Hale Center
Trinity
Pool D
Brady
Haskell
Kenedy
Rio Vista
Pool E
De Leon
Gunter
Iraan
Natalia
Pool F
Agua Dulce
Coahoma
Hamilton
Tioga
Pool G
Albany
Hico
Tidehaven
Wolfe City
Pool H
Lexington
Sonora
Sunray
Wallis Brazos