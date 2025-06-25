High School

Texas high school state 7-on-7 football tournament returns to College Station - who’s ready to shine?

More than 100 teams gear up for fast-paced, no-pads action in the ultimate summer showdown of skill players

Levi Payton

More than 100 7-on-7 football teams will converge in College Station this week to compete in the state tournament. / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament is back in College Station this week, with more than 100 high school teams set to compete starting Thursday at Veterans Park.

If you like your football in fast-forward, then 7-on-7 football is for you. No helmets. No pads. No blocking. Just quarterbacks, receivers, DBs and a running clock. Plays move quick, drives move quicker, and if you blink, someone’s already scored. It’s one-hand touch and 45-yard fields, but the tempo is real, and so will be the talent.

Three divisions will take the field across three days. Division II and Division III start things off Thursday and finish Friday. Division I – made up of 5A and 6A schools along with some of the state’s top private programs – runs Friday through Saturday. Smaller public and private schools make up the other brackets. You can check out the pool pairings below.

Teams qualified by winning local tournaments held throughout the spring, while a handful got automatic bids based on hosting or past participation. However they got in, they’ll all be in the same place now – looking to leave with something to show for it.

Defending champs are back across the board. DeSoto, which won Division I last year, is once again one of the teams to beat. Hamshire-Fannett returns in Division II after winning it in 2024. Gunter, one of the most consistent small-school programs in the state, comes back as the reigning champ in Division III.

There’s local flavor, too. College Station A&M Consolidated won’t have to travel far, and teams like Alvin Shadow Creek, Lewisville and others bring playoff-level rosters even in June. Then you’ve got schools coming in from all over – Dumas, Sunray, Tidehaven, El Paso Pebble Hills. It seems there is always one or two that go on a run and surprise people.

There’s no hitting, but the competition is real. The guys on these fields will be playing under the lights in just a few months, and for quarterbacks and receivers especially, this is where chemistry continues to build. It’s fast-paced, it’s a little chaotic, but it’s a good chance to see which programs are going to be a problem in a few months.

Admission is free and parking could get a bit tricky. Fans are encouraged to come prepared for the sun and the heat. With multiple games going on at once, there’s always something to watch – whether it’s future D1 talent or a small school making unexpected noise.

Division II and III champs will be crowned Friday. Division I wraps up Saturday afternoon. And while it’s not the fall season yet, this week gives us a nice little glimpse at what's to come.

2025 Texas 7-on-7 Pool Pairings

Division I

Pool A

Bridgeland

College Station

Colleyville Heritage

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo

Pool B

Azle

Palo Duro

Westwood

The Woodlands

Pool C

Anna

Humble

Pebble Hills

Vista Ridge

Pool D

Alamo Heights

DeSoto

Midway

Willis

Pool E

Crandall

Liberty Christian

Tompkins

Weslaco

Pool F

Argyle

Hutto

Klein

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North

Pool G

Cinco Ranch

EP Eastwood

Eaton

Waco

Pool H

Alief Taylor

Bastrop

San Antonio East Central

Lake Highlands

Pool I

Hightower

Longview

Plano

Weiss

Pool J

Jordan

Pieper

Royse City

Temple

Pool K

Lewisville

Mercedes

Waller

Wichita Falls Memorial

Pool L

Alexander

College Park

Heath

Lake Travis

Pool M

Abilene

Dripping Springs

Lovejoy

Manvel

Pool N

Austin Bowie

Cy Lakes

Princeton

Laredo United

Pool O

Austin Anderson

Laredo LBJ

Shadow Creek

South Oak Cliff

Pool P

Grand Oaks

Harker Heights

Irving MacArthur

Tyler

Division II

Pool A

Bay City

Brownwood

Kilgore

Austin LBJ

Pool B

Academy

Hamshire-Fannett

Kingsville

Lamesa

Pool C

China Spring

Cuero

Dumas

Paris

Pool D

Benbrook

Hardin-Jefferson

Port Isabel

West

Pool E

Chapel Hill

Columbia

Jarrell

Midland Christian

Pool F

Graham

Hitchcock

Waco La Vega

Van Alstyne

Pool G

Lake Dallas

La Marque

Manor New Tech

Stephenville

Pool H

Lorena

Mineral Wells

Frisco Panther Creek

Somerset

Division III

Pool A

Bosqueville

Eldorado

Grapeland

Poth

Pool B

East Bernard

Hearne

Junction

Kountze

Pool C

Ganado

Goldthwaite

Hale Center

Trinity

Pool D

Brady

Haskell

Kenedy

Rio Vista

Pool E

De Leon

Gunter

Iraan

Natalia

Pool F

Agua Dulce

Coahoma

Hamilton

Tioga

Pool G

Albany

Hico

Tidehaven

Wolfe City

Pool H

Lexington

Sonora

Sunray

Wallis Brazos

