Texas high school state softball playoffs: UIL Texas Class 4A-6A regional finals scoreboard, brackets, updates

Check out nightly updated high school softball scores, series updates and brackets from regional finals in the UIL Texas Class 4A-6A State Championships

Plano East's Jadyn Dawson celebrates on second base after hitting a double in the bottom of the first inning in a 3-2 win against Trinity in Game 2 of a Class 6A Division I regional semifinal on Friday, May 9, 2025. Dawson started at pitcher and picked up the win after allowing four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts in seven innings inside the circle.
Regional finals are happening across Texas this week, and we have your scores and series updates here for the UIL Texas Class 4A-6A State Softball Championships.

This round of the tournament is slated to conclude by May 17, weather permitting. Winners of each regional finals series will advance to the state semifinal.

Class 4A defending state champion Corpus Christi Calallen remained in the hunt this round taking on Fredericksburg in Class 4A Division I, as did 5A defending champion Melissa, which is playing Temple Lake Belton in Division I. There will be two new champions this season in Class 6A, as 2024 champions Weslaco got bounced in the area round in three games by Buda Johnson, which is playing San Antonio East Central in the 6A Division I regional final.

Be sure to check out the UIL Texas softball Class 1A-3A regional finals matchups and brackets, and follow High School On SI Texas for more stories, scores, brackets and updates.

UIL Texas high school softball Class 4A-6A regional finals scoreboard, brackets, updates

(Games played by May 17)

Class 4A Division I

Quadrant 1

Andrews vs. Dumas

Quadrant 2

Sanger 1, Sulphur Springs 0 (6-2, TBA, TBA)

Quadrant 3

Liberty vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Quadrant 4

Fredericksburg 1, Corpus Christi Calallen 0 (2-0, TBA, TBA)

Class 4A Division II

Quadrant 1

Snyder vs. Monahans

Quadrant 2

Aubrey 1, Canton 0 (6-5, TBA, TBA)

Quadrant 3

Robinson vs. Salado

Quadrant 4

Ingleside vs. Zapata

Class 5A Division I

Quadrant 1

Aledo 1, North Richland Hills Birdville 0 (11-1, TBA, TBA)

Quadrant 2

Temple Lake Belton 1, Melissa 0 (2-0, TBA, TBA)

Quadrant 3

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 1, Angleton 0 (2-0, TBA, TBA)

Quadrant 4

Leander vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley

Class 5A Division II

Quadrant 1

Grapevine 1, Lubbock-Cooper 0 (4-1, TBA, TBA)

Quadrant 2

Leander Rouse vs. Liberty Hill

Quadrant 3

Montgomery Lake Creek 1, Nederland 0 (10-0, TBA, TBA)

Quadrant 4

Hallsville 1, Lucas Lovejoy 0 (7-0, TBA, TBA)

Class 6A Division I

Quadrant 1

Flower Mound vs. Plano East

Quadrant 2

Conroe vs. Waco Midway

Quadrant 3

League City Clear Springs 1, Humble Atascocita 1 (4-9, 13-11, TBA)

Quadrant 4

Buda Johnson vs. San Antonio East Central

Class 6A Division II

Quadrant 1

Denton Guyer vs. Flower Mound Marcus

Quadrant 2

Tomball vs. Forney

Quadrant 3

Kingwood vs. League City Clear Creek

Quadrant 4

Dripping Springs 1, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 0 (4-3, TBA, TBA)

Texas UIL Class 4A-6A State Softball Championships brackets

Class 4A Division I

Class 4A Division II

Class 5A Division I

Class 5A Division II

Class 6A Division I

Class 6A Division II

