Texas high school state softball playoffs: UIL Texas Class 4A-6A regional finals scoreboard, brackets, updates
Regional finals are happening across Texas this week, and we have your scores and series updates here for the UIL Texas Class 4A-6A State Softball Championships.
This round of the tournament is slated to conclude by May 17, weather permitting. Winners of each regional finals series will advance to the state semifinal.
Class 4A defending state champion Corpus Christi Calallen remained in the hunt this round taking on Fredericksburg in Class 4A Division I, as did 5A defending champion Melissa, which is playing Temple Lake Belton in Division I. There will be two new champions this season in Class 6A, as 2024 champions Weslaco got bounced in the area round in three games by Buda Johnson, which is playing San Antonio East Central in the 6A Division I regional final.
Be sure to check out the UIL Texas softball Class 1A-3A regional finals matchups and brackets, and follow High School On SI Texas for more stories, scores, brackets and updates.
UIL Texas high school softball Class 4A-6A regional finals scoreboard, brackets, updates
(Games played by May 17)
Class 4A Division I
Quadrant 1
Andrews vs. Dumas
Quadrant 2
Sanger 1, Sulphur Springs 0 (6-2, TBA, TBA)
Quadrant 3
Liberty vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Quadrant 4
Fredericksburg 1, Corpus Christi Calallen 0 (2-0, TBA, TBA)
Class 4A Division II
Quadrant 1
Snyder vs. Monahans
Quadrant 2
Aubrey 1, Canton 0 (6-5, TBA, TBA)
Quadrant 3
Robinson vs. Salado
Quadrant 4
Ingleside vs. Zapata
Class 5A Division I
Quadrant 1
Aledo 1, North Richland Hills Birdville 0 (11-1, TBA, TBA)
Quadrant 2
Temple Lake Belton 1, Melissa 0 (2-0, TBA, TBA)
Quadrant 3
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 1, Angleton 0 (2-0, TBA, TBA)
Quadrant 4
Leander vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley
Class 5A Division II
Quadrant 1
Grapevine 1, Lubbock-Cooper 0 (4-1, TBA, TBA)
Quadrant 2
Leander Rouse vs. Liberty Hill
Quadrant 3
Montgomery Lake Creek 1, Nederland 0 (10-0, TBA, TBA)
Quadrant 4
Hallsville 1, Lucas Lovejoy 0 (7-0, TBA, TBA)
Class 6A Division I
Quadrant 1
Flower Mound vs. Plano East
Quadrant 2
Conroe vs. Waco Midway
Quadrant 3
League City Clear Springs 1, Humble Atascocita 1 (4-9, 13-11, TBA)
Quadrant 4
Buda Johnson vs. San Antonio East Central
Class 6A Division II
Quadrant 1
Denton Guyer vs. Flower Mound Marcus
Quadrant 2
Tomball vs. Forney
Quadrant 3
Kingwood vs. League City Clear Creek
Quadrant 4
Dripping Springs 1, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 0 (4-3, TBA, TBA)