Texas high school softball: UIL Class 1A-3A regional finals matchups, brackets
The Texas high school softball season for Classes 3A-1A is down to the elite eight.
Only one win separates these teams from packing up for earning a trip to Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin from May 29-31.
Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) are all still in the running to defend state titles from 2024.
Look back as last week's regional semifinal scores here.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school softball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 1A
1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets
Regional Finals
Region 1
Borden County vs. Hermleigh, May 17
Region 2
Dodd City vs. Jonesboro, May 16
Region 3
Avery vs. Brookeland, May 15
Region 4
Leakey vs. Hull-Daisetta, May 16
Class 2A Division I
2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
Regional Finals
May 17
Quadrant 1
Clarendon vs. Floydada
Quadrant 2
Moody vs. Riesel
Quadrant 3
Corrigan-Camden vs. Shelbyville
Quadrant 4
Ganado vs. Flatonia
Class 2A Division II
2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
Regional Finals
May 17
Quadrant 1
Haskell vs. Sundown, May 15
Quadrant 2
Valley Mills vs. Muenster, May 14
Quadrant 3
Beckville vs. Malakoff Cross Roads, May 14
Quadrant 4
Shiner vs. Weimar
Class 3A Division 1
3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
Regional Finals
May 17
Quadrant 1
Iowa Park vs. River Road, May 15
Quadrant 2
Gunter vs. Whitesboro
Quadrant 3
Troy vs. Grandview
Quadrant 4
Columbus vs. Bishop
Class 3A Division II
3A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
Regional Finals
May 17
Quadrant 1
Coahoma vs. Jacksboro, May 16
Quadrant 2
S&S Consolidated vs. Boyd, May 14
Quadrant 3
Lexington vs. East Bernard, May 15
Quadrant 4
Jourdanton vs. Santa Gertrudis, May 16
More stories from High School on SI Texas:
Vote: Who is the best high school softball catcher in the country in 2025?
Texas high school softball national power shatters major national HR record in jaw-dropping fashion
Texas' UIL approves wearable wristband play-calling technology for 2025
Texas high school baseball: UIL 6A-4A regional semifinals matchups, brackets