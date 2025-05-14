High School

Texas high school softball: UIL Class 1A-3A regional finals matchups, brackets

Winners of this series this week will move onto state semifinals in Austin

Cody Thorn

Hermleigh receives its trophy after beating Borden County in Game 3 of a Region I-1A final softball series Friday, May 24, 2024, at First United Park in Woodrow. The two teams meet again this week for a right to advance to the state semifinals.
Hermleigh receives its trophy after beating Borden County in Game 3 of a Region I-1A final softball series Friday, May 24, 2024, at First United Park in Woodrow. The two teams meet again this week for a right to advance to the state semifinals. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas high school softball season for Classes 3A-1A is down to the elite eight. 

Only one win separates these teams from packing up for earning a trip to Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin from May 29-31.

Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) are all still in the running to defend state titles from 2024. 

Look back as last week's regional semifinal scores here.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school softball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 1A

1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets

Regional Finals 

Region 1 

Borden County vs. Hermleigh, May 17

Region 2

Dodd City vs. Jonesboro, May 16

Region 3  

Avery vs. Brookeland, May 15

Region 4

Leakey vs. Hull-Daisetta, May 16

Class 2A Division I 

2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

Regional Finals 

May 17

Quadrant 1

Clarendon vs. Floydada 

Quadrant 2

Moody vs. Riesel 

Quadrant 3

Corrigan-Camden vs. Shelbyville 

Quadrant 4

Ganado vs. Flatonia 

Class 2A Division II

2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

Regional Finals 

May 17

Quadrant 1

Haskell vs. Sundown, May 15

Quadrant 2

Valley Mills vs. Muenster, May 14

Quadrant 3

Beckville vs. Malakoff Cross Roads, May 14

Quadrant 4

Shiner vs. Weimar 

Class 3A Division 1

3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

Regional Finals 

May 17

Quadrant 1

Iowa Park vs. River Road, May 15

Quadrant 2

Gunter vs. Whitesboro 

Quadrant 3

Troy vs. Grandview 

Quadrant 4

Columbus vs. Bishop 

Class 3A Division II 

3A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

Regional Finals 

May 17

Quadrant 1

Coahoma vs. Jacksboro, May 16

Quadrant 2

S&S Consolidated vs. Boyd, May 14

Quadrant 3

Lexington vs. East Bernard, May 15

Quadrant 4

Jourdanton vs. Santa Gertrudis, May 16

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

