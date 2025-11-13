High School

Texas high school volleyball: Class 6A-Class 1A Regional finals scores, semifiinals matchups

Regional finals held Monday and Tuesday sets the stage for semifinal Saturday across the state

Dallas Highland Park senior Georgia Whann digs the ball during a playoff game against Lake Belton.
The Texas high school volleyball season is down to two games -- the state semifinals and state championships.

The regional finals, held Nov. 10 and 11, featured a few upsets along the way.

Defending Class 6A Division I champion, Spring Grand Oak lost. In Class 5A Division I and Division II, reigning state champions also had an early exit with Corpus Christi Flour Bluff and Frisco Wakeland losing, respectively.

In Class 6A Division II, Trophy Club Byron Nelson improved to 40-0 on the year. Dating back to last year's title run, the Bobcats have now won 76 in a row.

Class 4A Division 1 (Decatur) and Division 2 (Wimberley) are still alive. The same is true for Class 3A with Division I champion Bushland and Division 2 champ Stockdale in the state semifinals. 

Crawford will have a chance to repeat at Class 2A Division II with a win, but Johnson City Lyndon B. Johnson is out of the playoffs. 

Harrold, the Class 1A champion, is still alive as well. 

Class 6A Division I 

Regional Finals

Region 1

Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, Plano East 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-17)

Cypress Ranch 3, Conroe Grand Oaks 1 (22-25, 25-2, 25-15, 25-20)

Region 2

Pearland Dawson 3, Katy Seven Lakes 0 (25-10, 28-26, 25-15)

Helotes O’Connor 3, Austin Westlake 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-21) 

Semifinals

Nov. 15

Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Cypress Ranch, 4:30 p.m. 

Pearland Dawson vs. Helotes O’Connor, 4 p.m. 

Class 6A Division II

Regional Finals 

Region 1

Southlake Carroll 3, Flower Mound 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-20)

Tomball 3, North Forney 1

Region 2

Katy Tompkins 3, Houston Stratford1 (25-10, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22)

Austin 3, Dripping Springs 1 (22-25, 29-27, 25-18, 25-22)

Semifinals

Nov. 15

Southlake vs. Tomball, 1 p.m. 

Katy Tompkins vs. Austin, TBA

Class 5A Division I

Regional finals 

Aledo 3, North Richland Hills Birdville 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-21)

Dallas Highland Park 3, McKinney North 0 (27-25, 25-17, 26-24)

Region 2

College Station A&M Consolidated 3, College Station 0

New Braunfels 3, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 0

Semifinals

Nov. 15

Aledo vs. Dallas Highland Park, 1 p.m. 

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. New Braunfels, 4 p.m. 

Class 5A Division II

Regional finals 

Region 1

Grapevine 3, Argyle 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-17)

Frisco Liberty 3, Lucas Lovejoy 0 (28-26, 25-10, 25-23)

Region 2

Georgetown 3, Friendswood 0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-13)

Cedar Park 3, Liberty Hill 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-17)

Semifinals 

Nov. 15

Grapevine vs. Frisco Liberty, TBA

Georgetown vs. Cedar Park, 1 p.m. 

Class 4A Division I

Regional finals

Region 1

Decatur 3, Springtown 0 (25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14)

Lindale 3, Celina 2 (25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13)

Region 2

Bellville 3, Bullard 0 

La Vernia 3, Corpus Christi Calallen 1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-11)

Semifinals

Nov. 15

Decatur vs. Lindale, 4 p.m. 

Bellville vs. La Vernia, 4 p.m. 

Class 4A Division II

Regional finals

Region 1

Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 3, Canyon Randall 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-10)

Longview Spring Hill 3, Aubrey 1 (25-22, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20)

Region 2

Salado 3, Georgetown Gateway College Prep 0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-15)

Wimberley 3, Fischer Canyon Lake 0

Semifinals

Nov. 15

Fort Worth Eagle Mountain vs. Longview Spring Hill, 1 p.m. 

Salado vs. Wimberley, 1 p.m. 

Class 3A Division I

Regional final 

Bushland 3, Peaster 1

Ponder 3, Gunter 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-19)

Region 2

Grandivew 3, Troy 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-18)

Goliad 3, Corpus Christi London 0 

Semifinals

Nov. 15

Bushland vs. Ponder

Grandview vs. Goliad, 4 p.m. 

Class 3A Division II

Regional finals

Region 1

Holliday vs. Wall 3, Holliday 1, (25-22, 25-14, 13-25, 25-16)

Boyd 3, Paradise 2 (25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 22-25, 15-13)

Region 2

Clifton 3, Hardin 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13)

Stockale 3, Vanderbilt Industrial 1 (20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18)

Semifinals

Nov. 15 

Wall vs. Boyd, 3 p.m.

Clifton vs. Stockdale, 1 p.m. at Midway High School

Class 2A Division I

Regional finals

Region 1

Nocona 3, Hamilton 0 

Whitewright 3, Tioga 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15)

Region 2

Leon 3, Corsicana Mildred 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-11)

Schulenburg 3, Flatonia 2 (25-17, 26-28, 23-25, 25-16, 15-12)

Semifinals

Nov. 15 

Nocona vs. Whitewright, 1 p.m., Azle High School

Leon vs. Schulenberg, 4 p.m., Brenham High School

Class 2A Division II

Regional finals

Region 1

Windthorst 3, Sterling City 1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11)

Crawford 3, Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22, 15-13)

Region 2

Iola 3, Detroit 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-8)

Shiner 3, Burton 2 (26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 14-25, 17-15)

Semifinals

Nov. 15

Iola vs. Shiner

Windhorst vs. Crawford, 4 p.m., Azle High School

Class 1A

Regional semifinals

Region 1

Veribest 3, Klondike 1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22)

Water Valley 3, Buena Vista 1 (18-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21)

Region 2

Saint Jo 3, Jonesboro 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-23)

Harrold 3, Oglesby 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-23) 

Region 3

Sulphur Bluff 3, Abbott 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-21)

Blum 3, Dodd City 0 (25-13, 27-25, 25-16)

Region 4

Round Top-Carmine 3, Utopia 1 (25-23, 25-27, 25-16, 25-22)

Tilden McMullen County 3, Fayetteville 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-22)

Regional finals

Nov. 14

Veribest vs. Water Valley, 5:30 p.m. 

Saint Jo vs. Harrold 

Sulphur Bluff vs. Blum, 1 p.m. 

Round Top-Carmine vs. Tilden McMullen County, 3 p.m. at Athens High School 

Semifinal 

Nov. 15

Veribest/Water Valley vs. Saint Jo/Harrold, 11 a.m. 

Sulphur Bluff/Blum vs. Round Top-Carmine/Tilden McMullen County

Published
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

