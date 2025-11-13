Texas high school volleyball: Class 6A-Class 1A Regional finals scores, semifiinals matchups
The Texas high school volleyball season is down to two games -- the state semifinals and state championships.
The regional finals, held Nov. 10 and 11, featured a few upsets along the way.
Defending Class 6A Division I champion, Spring Grand Oak lost. In Class 5A Division I and Division II, reigning state champions also had an early exit with Corpus Christi Flour Bluff and Frisco Wakeland losing, respectively.
In Class 6A Division II, Trophy Club Byron Nelson improved to 40-0 on the year. Dating back to last year's title run, the Bobcats have now won 76 in a row.
Class 4A Division 1 (Decatur) and Division 2 (Wimberley) are still alive. The same is true for Class 3A with Division I champion Bushland and Division 2 champ Stockdale in the state semifinals.
Crawford will have a chance to repeat at Class 2A Division II with a win, but Johnson City Lyndon B. Johnson is out of the playoffs.
Harrold, the Class 1A champion, is still alive as well.
Class 6A Division I
Regional Finals
Region 1
Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, Plano East 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-17)
Cypress Ranch 3, Conroe Grand Oaks 1 (22-25, 25-2, 25-15, 25-20)
Region 2
Pearland Dawson 3, Katy Seven Lakes 0 (25-10, 28-26, 25-15)
Helotes O’Connor 3, Austin Westlake 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-21)
Semifinals
Nov. 15
Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Cypress Ranch, 4:30 p.m.
Pearland Dawson vs. Helotes O’Connor, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
Regional Finals
Region 1
Southlake Carroll 3, Flower Mound 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-20)
Tomball 3, North Forney 1
Region 2
Katy Tompkins 3, Houston Stratford1 (25-10, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22)
Austin 3, Dripping Springs 1 (22-25, 29-27, 25-18, 25-22)
Semifinals
Nov. 15
Southlake vs. Tomball, 1 p.m.
Katy Tompkins vs. Austin, TBA
Class 5A Division I
Regional finals
Aledo 3, North Richland Hills Birdville 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-21)
Dallas Highland Park 3, McKinney North 0 (27-25, 25-17, 26-24)
Region 2
College Station A&M Consolidated 3, College Station 0
New Braunfels 3, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 0
Semifinals
Nov. 15
Aledo vs. Dallas Highland Park, 1 p.m.
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. New Braunfels, 4 p.m.
Class 5A Division II
Regional finals
Region 1
Grapevine 3, Argyle 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-17)
Frisco Liberty 3, Lucas Lovejoy 0 (28-26, 25-10, 25-23)
Region 2
Georgetown 3, Friendswood 0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-13)
Cedar Park 3, Liberty Hill 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-17)
Semifinals
Nov. 15
Grapevine vs. Frisco Liberty, TBA
Georgetown vs. Cedar Park, 1 p.m.
Class 4A Division I
Regional finals
Region 1
Decatur 3, Springtown 0 (25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14)
Lindale 3, Celina 2 (25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13)
Region 2
Bellville 3, Bullard 0
La Vernia 3, Corpus Christi Calallen 1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-11)
Semifinals
Nov. 15
Decatur vs. Lindale, 4 p.m.
Bellville vs. La Vernia, 4 p.m.
Class 4A Division II
Regional finals
Region 1
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 3, Canyon Randall 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-10)
Longview Spring Hill 3, Aubrey 1 (25-22, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20)
Region 2
Salado 3, Georgetown Gateway College Prep 0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-15)
Wimberley 3, Fischer Canyon Lake 0
Semifinals
Nov. 15
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain vs. Longview Spring Hill, 1 p.m.
Salado vs. Wimberley, 1 p.m.
Class 3A Division I
Regional final
Bushland 3, Peaster 1
Ponder 3, Gunter 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-19)
Region 2
Grandivew 3, Troy 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-18)
Goliad 3, Corpus Christi London 0
Semifinals
Nov. 15
Bushland vs. Ponder
Grandview vs. Goliad, 4 p.m.
Class 3A Division II
Regional finals
Region 1
Holliday vs. Wall 3, Holliday 1, (25-22, 25-14, 13-25, 25-16)
Boyd 3, Paradise 2 (25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 22-25, 15-13)
Region 2
Clifton 3, Hardin 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13)
Stockale 3, Vanderbilt Industrial 1 (20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18)
Semifinals
Nov. 15
Wall vs. Boyd, 3 p.m.
Clifton vs. Stockdale, 1 p.m. at Midway High School
Class 2A Division I
Regional finals
Region 1
Nocona 3, Hamilton 0
Whitewright 3, Tioga 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15)
Region 2
Leon 3, Corsicana Mildred 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-11)
Schulenburg 3, Flatonia 2 (25-17, 26-28, 23-25, 25-16, 15-12)
Semifinals
Nov. 15
Nocona vs. Whitewright, 1 p.m., Azle High School
Leon vs. Schulenberg, 4 p.m., Brenham High School
Class 2A Division II
Regional finals
Region 1
Windthorst 3, Sterling City 1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11)
Crawford 3, Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22, 15-13)
Region 2
Iola 3, Detroit 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-8)
Shiner 3, Burton 2 (26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 14-25, 17-15)
Semifinals
Nov. 15
Iola vs. Shiner
Windhorst vs. Crawford, 4 p.m., Azle High School
Class 1A
Regional semifinals
Region 1
Veribest 3, Klondike 1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22)
Water Valley 3, Buena Vista 1 (18-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21)
Region 2
Saint Jo 3, Jonesboro 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-23)
Harrold 3, Oglesby 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-23)
Region 3
Sulphur Bluff 3, Abbott 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-21)
Blum 3, Dodd City 0 (25-13, 27-25, 25-16)
Region 4
Round Top-Carmine 3, Utopia 1 (25-23, 25-27, 25-16, 25-22)
Tilden McMullen County 3, Fayetteville 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-22)
Regional finals
Nov. 14
Veribest vs. Water Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Saint Jo vs. Harrold
Sulphur Bluff vs. Blum, 1 p.m.
Round Top-Carmine vs. Tilden McMullen County, 3 p.m. at Athens High School
Semifinal
Nov. 15
Veribest/Water Valley vs. Saint Jo/Harrold, 11 a.m.
Sulphur Bluff/Blum vs. Round Top-Carmine/Tilden McMullen County