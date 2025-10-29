High School

Texas high school volleyball playoffs 2025: Class 4A-1A matchups

Check out who qualified for the Class 4A to 2A Division I and II playoffs; Class 1A regional brackets

Cody Thorn

Dumas’ Haley Winegarner volleys the ball back to the Breckenridge side of the court during the Bev Ball Classic volleyball tournament at Abilene High School Friday Aug. 15, 2025.
Dumas’ Haley Winegarner volleys the ball back to the Breckenridge side of the court during the Bev Ball Classic volleyball tournament at Abilene High School Friday Aug. 15, 2025. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas High School Volleyball playoffs start this week. 

The first games will be played on Oct. 30 and will be an almost month-long march to the state championships, which will be held Nov. 20-22 in Garland.

Bushland won the 2023 state championship in the one title per class, or conference. Then, last year in the first year of two champions per class, Bushland won Class 3A Division I.

The Falcons will go for a three-peat this year.

Other champions from last year include:

Class 4A Division II — Wimberly

Class 4A Division I — Decatur

Class 3A Division II — Stockdale

Class 2A Division II — Crawford 

Class 2A Division I — Johnson City Lyndon B. Johnson

Class 1A — Harrold 

High School on SI will provide matchups for the postseason and update scores all the way through the end of the season.

* brackets are as of 8:42 p.m., CST, based on UIL's website. Page will be updated once brackets are completed

Class 4A Division I 

El Paso Austin vs. TBA

Andrews vs. Dumas

Frenship Memorial vs. Graham 

TBA vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills

TBA vs. El Paso Bowie 

Canyon West Plains vs. Seminole 

Stephenville vs. Big Spring 

Fort Worth Southwest vs. TBA

Celina vs. Irving Ranchview

North Dallas vs. Life Waxahachie 

Caddo Mills vs. Paris 

Van vs. Gilmer 

Irving North Hills Prep vs. Prosper Richland 

Kennedale vs. Dallas Conrad 

Sulphur Springs vs. Wills Points 

Longview Pine Tree vs. Lindale 

Bullard vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Huffman Hargrave vs. TBA

Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. Giddings 

Gatesville vs. Marble Falls

Lumberton vs. Palestine

TBA vs. Livingston 

Bellville vs. Stafford

Burnet vs. China Springs

Lago Vista vs. Fredericksburg

Floresville vs. Gonzales

Needville vs. Beeville Jones

Corpus Christi Calallen vs. TBA

San Antonio Davenport vs. Austin LBJ 

La Vernia vs. Uvalde

Port LaVaca Calhoun vs. Bay City

TBA vs. Corpus Christi Tulsa-Midway

Class 4A Division II

El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Research & Prep Academy vs. TBA

Midland Greenwood vs. Canyon 

Lubbock Liberty vs. Glen Rose 

Fort Worth Eagle Mountain vs. Fort Worth Dunbar

TBA vs. El Paso Irvin 

Canyon Randall vs. Fort Stockton

Brock vs. Snyder

Benbrook vs. Krum 

Aubrey vs. Dallas Hampton Prep 

Carter vs. Hillsboro 

Sunnyvale vs. Paris North Lamar

Canton vs. Carthage

Arlington Summit International Prep vs. Frisco Panther Creek

Godley vs. Dallas L.G. Pinkston

Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville

Alexia Hernandez
Farmersville senior setter Alexia Hernandez serves in a game against Mt. Pleasant on Sept. 12 / Oladipo Awowale

Longview Spring Hill vs. Brownsboro

Madisonville vs. Silsbee

Liberty vs. TBA

Sealy vs. Caldwell 

Lorena vs. Georgetown Gateway College Prep 

Bridge City vs. Lufkin Hudson 

TBA vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson

La Grange vs. Freeman 

Salado vs. Robinson 

Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch vs. Fischer Canyon Lake 

Devine vs. Cuero 

El Campo vs. Rockport-Fulton

Zapata vs TBA

Wimberly vs. Manor New Tech 

Geronimo Navarro vs. Carrizo Springs

Sinton vs. Sweeny

TBA vs. Laredo Harmony School of Excellence 

Class 3A Division I

TBA vs. Littlefield 

TBA vs. Kermit

Ingram Moore vs. Tuscola Jim Ned 

Iowa Park vs. Comanche

Shallowater vs. TBA

Presidio vs. TBA

Clyde vs. Llano 

Peaster vs. Bowie 

Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership Academy vs. Whitesboro 

Gunter vs. Lone Oak 

New Diana vs. New Boston 

Eustace vs. White Oak 

Ponder vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Commerce vs. S & S Consolidated

Hooks vs. Hughes Springs

Tatum vs. Mineola 

Troy vs. TBA

Franklin vs. Groesbeck

Huntington vs. Buna

Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Boling

TBA vs. Whitney 

Fairfield vs. Little River Academy 

Orangefield vs. Woodville

Van Vleck vs. Onalaska 

Columbus vs. Nixon-Smiley

Marion vs. Hondo 

Corpus Christi London vs. Bishop

IDEA Pharr vs. Raymondville

Golias vs. Yoakum

Crystal City vs. Universal City Randolph

Orange Grove vs. Odem 

Progreso vs. Pharr Vanguard Academy 

Class 3A Division II

TBA vs. Childress

TBA vs. Anthony 

Comfort vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter

Holliday vs. Early

Idalou vs. TBA

Alpine vs. TBA

Wall vs. Blanco 

Tolar vs. Henrietta

Cedar Hill Village Tech vs. Paradise

Blue Ridge vs. Pattonville Prairiland

Big Sandy Harmony vs. Queen City 

Malakoff vs. Troup

Boyd vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership

Paris Chisum vs. Leonard

De Kalb vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill

New London West Rusk vs. Edgewood

Clifton vs. TBA

Lexington vs. Elkhart

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Kountze

Anderson-Shiro vs. Wallis Brazos

TBA vs. West 

Teague vs. Thrall 

Hardin vs. Warren

East Bernard vs. New Waverly 

Vanderbilt Industrial vs. Poth

San Antonio Great Heart Monte Vista vs. Cotulla 

Taft vs. Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy 

Edinburg Vanguard Academy Beethoven vs. Brownsville IDEA Frontier College Prep

Stockale vs. Hallettsville

Jourdanton vs. San Antonio Cole

Hebbronville vs. George West 

Lyford vs. IDEA Edinburg College Prep 

Kynlee Lauderdale
Olney's Kynlee Lauderdale hits the ball in a match Perrin-Whitt on Sept. 2. / Tammy Reynolds

Class 2A Division I 

Sanford-Fritch vs. TBA

Wink vs. Christoval 

TBA vs. Colorado City Colorado 

Seymour vs. Olney

TBA vs. Amarillo Highland Park 

Forsan vs. McCamey

Hawley vs. TBA

Nocona vs. Quanah

Alvord vs. TBA

Wolfe City vs. Alba-Golden 

Rio Vista vs. Axtwell

Valley Mills vs. Marlin

TBA vs. Poolville

Como-Pickton vs. Greenville Pioneer Tech 

Dawson vs. Itasca

Rosebud-Lott vs. Waco Bosqueville

Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff vs. TBA

Overton vs. Elysian Fields

Corsicana Mildred vs. TBA

Groveton vs. Saratoga West Hardin

TBA vs. Bogata Rivercrest

Garrison vs. Price Carlisle 

TBA vs. Frankston

Danbury vs. Corrigan-Camden

Snook vs. Holland

Schulenburg vs. Yorktown

TBA vs. Brackettville Brackett 

Skidmore-Tynan vs. TBA

Thorndale vs. Somerville

Kenedy vs. Flatonia

San Antonio Stacey vs. TBA

TBA vs. Refugio 

Class 2A Division II 

Vega vs. TBA

TBA vs. Sterling City

TBA vs. Roscoe

Electra vs. Archer City 

TBA vs. Stinnett West Texas

Miles vs. TBA

Albany vs. TBA

Windthorst vs. Memphis

Lindsay vs. TBA

Cumby vs. Fruitvale

Frost vs. Mart 

Crawford vs. Bremond

TBA vs. Graford

Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Fate Pioneer Tech 

Wortham vs. Italy

Riesel vs. Bruceville-Eddy

Detroit vs. TBA

Latexo vs. Timpson

Cayuga vs. TBA

Hemphill vs. Sabine Pass

TBA vs. Maud

Beckville vs. Grapeland

TBA vs. Kerens

Evadale vs. Shelbyville

Burton vs. McDade

Weimar vs. Pettus

TBA vs. Sabinal 

Agua Dulce vs. TBA

Granger vs. Mumford

Falls City vs. Shiner

La Pryor vs. TBA

TBA vs. Freer

Class 1 

Top 3 teams made the playoffs instead of 4 like in Class 2A-6A

Region 1 & 2

Marfa vs. TBA

Miami vs. Loop

Lamesa Klondike vs. TBA

TBA vs. Sierra Blanca

Comstock vs. Bronte

Rotan vs. TA

Wellman Union vs. Wildorado 

Fort Davis vs. TBA

Water Valley vs. TBA

Crowell vs. Bellevue

Weatherford Garner vs. TBA

Iredell vs. Rising Star 

Rochelle vs. Evan

Forestburg vs. Vernon Northside 

Newcastle vs. TBA

Gustine vs. Stephenville Three Way

Oglesby vs. Mullin 

Region 3 & 4

Covington vs. Waco Gholson 

Mount Calm vs. Milford 

Ector vs. TBA

Trinidad vs. TBA

Aquilla vs. Morgan 

Bynum vs. Penelope

Avery vs. Savoy 

Kennard vs. Leverett’s Chapel 

High Island vs. Goodrich

Dime Box vs. Prairie Lea

TBA vs. Medina

TBA vs. San Isidro

Richards vs. Spurger

Fayetteville vs. Buckholts

D’Hanis vs. TBA

Lasara vs. TBA

Class 4A Division II

Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

