Texas high school volleyball playoffs 2025: Class 4A-1A matchups
The Texas High School Volleyball playoffs start this week.
The first games will be played on Oct. 30 and will be an almost month-long march to the state championships, which will be held Nov. 20-22 in Garland.
Bushland won the 2023 state championship in the one title per class, or conference. Then, last year in the first year of two champions per class, Bushland won Class 3A Division I.
The Falcons will go for a three-peat this year.
Other champions from last year include:
Class 4A Division II — Wimberly
Class 4A Division I — Decatur
Class 3A Division II — Stockdale
Class 2A Division II — Crawford
Class 2A Division I — Johnson City Lyndon B. Johnson
Class 1A — Harrold
High School on SI will provide matchups for the postseason and update scores all the way through the end of the season.
* brackets are as of 8:42 p.m., CST, based on UIL's website. Page will be updated once brackets are completed
Class 4A Division I
El Paso Austin vs. TBA
Andrews vs. Dumas
Frenship Memorial vs. Graham
TBA vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills
TBA vs. El Paso Bowie
Canyon West Plains vs. Seminole
Stephenville vs. Big Spring
Fort Worth Southwest vs. TBA
Celina vs. Irving Ranchview
North Dallas vs. Life Waxahachie
Caddo Mills vs. Paris
Van vs. Gilmer
Irving North Hills Prep vs. Prosper Richland
Kennedale vs. Dallas Conrad
Sulphur Springs vs. Wills Points
Longview Pine Tree vs. Lindale
Bullard vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Huffman Hargrave vs. TBA
Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. Giddings
Gatesville vs. Marble Falls
Lumberton vs. Palestine
TBA vs. Livingston
Bellville vs. Stafford
Burnet vs. China Springs
Lago Vista vs. Fredericksburg
Floresville vs. Gonzales
Needville vs. Beeville Jones
Corpus Christi Calallen vs. TBA
San Antonio Davenport vs. Austin LBJ
La Vernia vs. Uvalde
Port LaVaca Calhoun vs. Bay City
TBA vs. Corpus Christi Tulsa-Midway
Class 4A Division II
El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Research & Prep Academy vs. TBA
Midland Greenwood vs. Canyon
Lubbock Liberty vs. Glen Rose
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain vs. Fort Worth Dunbar
TBA vs. El Paso Irvin
Canyon Randall vs. Fort Stockton
Brock vs. Snyder
Benbrook vs. Krum
Aubrey vs. Dallas Hampton Prep
Carter vs. Hillsboro
Sunnyvale vs. Paris North Lamar
Canton vs. Carthage
Arlington Summit International Prep vs. Frisco Panther Creek
Godley vs. Dallas L.G. Pinkston
Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville
Longview Spring Hill vs. Brownsboro
Madisonville vs. Silsbee
Liberty vs. TBA
Sealy vs. Caldwell
Lorena vs. Georgetown Gateway College Prep
Bridge City vs. Lufkin Hudson
TBA vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson
La Grange vs. Freeman
Salado vs. Robinson
Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch vs. Fischer Canyon Lake
Devine vs. Cuero
El Campo vs. Rockport-Fulton
Zapata vs TBA
Wimberly vs. Manor New Tech
Geronimo Navarro vs. Carrizo Springs
Sinton vs. Sweeny
TBA vs. Laredo Harmony School of Excellence
Class 3A Division I
TBA vs. Littlefield
TBA vs. Kermit
Ingram Moore vs. Tuscola Jim Ned
Iowa Park vs. Comanche
Shallowater vs. TBA
Presidio vs. TBA
Clyde vs. Llano
Peaster vs. Bowie
Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership Academy vs. Whitesboro
Gunter vs. Lone Oak
New Diana vs. New Boston
Eustace vs. White Oak
Ponder vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Commerce vs. S & S Consolidated
Hooks vs. Hughes Springs
Tatum vs. Mineola
Troy vs. TBA
Franklin vs. Groesbeck
Huntington vs. Buna
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Boling
TBA vs. Whitney
Fairfield vs. Little River Academy
Orangefield vs. Woodville
Van Vleck vs. Onalaska
Columbus vs. Nixon-Smiley
Marion vs. Hondo
Corpus Christi London vs. Bishop
IDEA Pharr vs. Raymondville
Golias vs. Yoakum
Crystal City vs. Universal City Randolph
Orange Grove vs. Odem
Progreso vs. Pharr Vanguard Academy
Class 3A Division II
TBA vs. Childress
TBA vs. Anthony
Comfort vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter
Holliday vs. Early
Idalou vs. TBA
Alpine vs. TBA
Wall vs. Blanco
Tolar vs. Henrietta
Cedar Hill Village Tech vs. Paradise
Blue Ridge vs. Pattonville Prairiland
Big Sandy Harmony vs. Queen City
Malakoff vs. Troup
Boyd vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership
Paris Chisum vs. Leonard
De Kalb vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
New London West Rusk vs. Edgewood
Clifton vs. TBA
Lexington vs. Elkhart
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Kountze
Anderson-Shiro vs. Wallis Brazos
TBA vs. West
Teague vs. Thrall
Hardin vs. Warren
East Bernard vs. New Waverly
Vanderbilt Industrial vs. Poth
San Antonio Great Heart Monte Vista vs. Cotulla
Taft vs. Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy
Edinburg Vanguard Academy Beethoven vs. Brownsville IDEA Frontier College Prep
Stockale vs. Hallettsville
Jourdanton vs. San Antonio Cole
Hebbronville vs. George West
Lyford vs. IDEA Edinburg College Prep
Class 2A Division I
Sanford-Fritch vs. TBA
Wink vs. Christoval
TBA vs. Colorado City Colorado
Seymour vs. Olney
TBA vs. Amarillo Highland Park
Forsan vs. McCamey
Hawley vs. TBA
Nocona vs. Quanah
Alvord vs. TBA
Wolfe City vs. Alba-Golden
Rio Vista vs. Axtwell
Valley Mills vs. Marlin
TBA vs. Poolville
Como-Pickton vs. Greenville Pioneer Tech
Dawson vs. Itasca
Rosebud-Lott vs. Waco Bosqueville
Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff vs. TBA
Overton vs. Elysian Fields
Corsicana Mildred vs. TBA
Groveton vs. Saratoga West Hardin
TBA vs. Bogata Rivercrest
Garrison vs. Price Carlisle
TBA vs. Frankston
Danbury vs. Corrigan-Camden
Snook vs. Holland
Schulenburg vs. Yorktown
TBA vs. Brackettville Brackett
Skidmore-Tynan vs. TBA
Thorndale vs. Somerville
Kenedy vs. Flatonia
San Antonio Stacey vs. TBA
TBA vs. Refugio
Class 2A Division II
Vega vs. TBA
TBA vs. Sterling City
TBA vs. Roscoe
Electra vs. Archer City
TBA vs. Stinnett West Texas
Miles vs. TBA
Albany vs. TBA
Windthorst vs. Memphis
Lindsay vs. TBA
Cumby vs. Fruitvale
Frost vs. Mart
Crawford vs. Bremond
TBA vs. Graford
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Fate Pioneer Tech
Wortham vs. Italy
Riesel vs. Bruceville-Eddy
Detroit vs. TBA
Latexo vs. Timpson
Cayuga vs. TBA
Hemphill vs. Sabine Pass
TBA vs. Maud
Beckville vs. Grapeland
TBA vs. Kerens
Evadale vs. Shelbyville
Burton vs. McDade
Weimar vs. Pettus
TBA vs. Sabinal
Agua Dulce vs. TBA
Granger vs. Mumford
Falls City vs. Shiner
La Pryor vs. TBA
TBA vs. Freer
Class 1
Top 3 teams made the playoffs instead of 4 like in Class 2A-6A
Region 1 & 2
Marfa vs. TBA
Miami vs. Loop
Lamesa Klondike vs. TBA
TBA vs. Sierra Blanca
Comstock vs. Bronte
Rotan vs. TA
Wellman Union vs. Wildorado
Fort Davis vs. TBA
Water Valley vs. TBA
Crowell vs. Bellevue
Weatherford Garner vs. TBA
Iredell vs. Rising Star
Rochelle vs. Evan
Forestburg vs. Vernon Northside
Newcastle vs. TBA
Gustine vs. Stephenville Three Way
Oglesby vs. Mullin
Region 3 & 4
Covington vs. Waco Gholson
Mount Calm vs. Milford
Ector vs. TBA
Trinidad vs. TBA
Aquilla vs. Morgan
Bynum vs. Penelope
Avery vs. Savoy
Kennard vs. Leverett’s Chapel
High Island vs. Goodrich
Dime Box vs. Prairie Lea
TBA vs. Medina
TBA vs. San Isidro
Richards vs. Spurger
Fayetteville vs. Buckholts
D’Hanis vs. TBA
Lasara vs. TBA
Sign Up for High School OnSI’s Free Daily Digest Newsletters
Get top stories, expert analysis and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free!
www.si.com/high-school/newsletter
The Texas High School Volleyball playoffs start this week.
The first games will be played on Oct. 30 and will be an almost month-long march to the state championships, which will be held Nov. 20-22 in Garland. Bushland won the 2023 state championship in the one title per class, or conference. Then, last year in the first year of two champions per class, Bushland won Class 3A Division I.
The Falcons will go for a three-peat this year.
Other champions from last year include:
Class 4A Division II — Wimberly
Class 4A Division I — Decatur
Class 3A Division II — Stockdale
Class 2A Division II — Crawford
Class 2A Division I — Johnson City Lyndon B. Johnson
Class 1A — Harrold
High School on SI will provide matchups for the postseason and update scores all the way through the end of the season.
* brackets are as of 8:42 p.m., CST, based on UIL's website. Page will be updated once brackets are completed
Class 4A Division I
El Paso Austin vs. TBA
Andrews vs. Dumas
Frenship Memorial vs. Graham
TBA vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills
TBA vs. El Paso Bowie
Canyon West Plains vs. Seminole
Stephenville vs. Big Spring
Fort Worth Southwest vs. TBA
Celina vs. Irving Ranchview
North Dallas vs. Life Waxahachie
Caddo Mills vs. Paris
Van vs. Gilmer
Irving North Hills Prep vs. Prosper Richland
Kennedale vs. Dallas Conrad
Sulphur Springs vs. Wills Points
Longview Pine Tree vs. Lindale
Bullard vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Huffman Hargrave vs. TBA
Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. Giddings
Gatesville vs. Marble Falls
Lumberton vs. Palestine
TBA vs. Livingston
Bellville vs. Stafford
Burnet vs. China Springs
Lago Vista vs. Fredericksburg
Floresville vs. Gonzales
Needville vs. Beeville Jones
Corpus Christi Calallen vs. TBA
San Antonio Davenport vs. Austin LBJ
La Vernia vs. Uvalde
Port LaVaca Calhoun vs. Bay City
TBA vs. Corpus Christi Tulsa-Midway
Alexia Hernandez senior sett
Class 4A Division II
El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Research & Prep Academy vs. TBA
Midland Greenwood vs. Canyon
Lubbock Liberty vs. Glen Rose
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain vs. Fort Worth Dunbar
TBA vs. El Paso Irvin
Canyon Randall vs. Fort Stockton
Brock vs. Snyder
Benbrook vs. Krum
Aubrey vs. Dallas Hampton Prep
Carter vs. Hillsboro
Sunnyvale vs. Paris North Lamar
Canton vs. Carthage
Arlington Summit International Prep vs. Frisco Panther Creek
Godley vs. Dallas L.G. Pinkston
Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville
Longview Spring Hill vs. Brownsboro
Madisonville vs. Silsbee
Liberty vs. TBA
Sealy vs. Caldwell
Lorena vs. Georgetown Gateway College Prep
Bridge City vs. Lufkin Hudson
TBA vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson
La Grange vs. Freeman
Salado vs. Robinson
Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch vs. Fischer Canyon Lake
Devine vs. Cuero
El Campo vs. Rockport-Fulton
Zapata vs TBA
Wimberly vs. Manor New Tech
Geronimo Navarro vs. Carrizo Springs
Sinton vs. Sweeny
TBA vs. Laredo Harmony School of Excellence
Class 3A Division I
TBA vs. Littlefield
TBA vs. Kermit
Ingram Moore vs. Tuscola Jim Ned
Iowa Park vs. Comanche
Shallowater vs. TBA
Presidio vs. TBA
Clyde vs. Llano
Peaster vs. Bowie
Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership Academy vs. Whitesboro
Gunter vs. Lone Oak
New Diana vs. New Boston
Eustace vs. White Oak
Ponder vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Commerce vs. S & S Consolidated
Hooks vs. Hughes Springs
Tatum vs. Mineola
Troy vs. TBA
Franklin vs. Groesbeck
Huntington vs. Buna
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Boling
TBA vs. Whitney
Fairfield vs. Little River Academy
Orangefield vs. Woodville
Van Vleck vs. Onalaska
Columbus vs. Nixon-Smiley
Marion vs. Hondo
Corpus Christi London vs. Bishop
IDEA Pharr vs. Raymondville
Golias vs. Yoakum
Crystal City vs. Universal City Randolph
Orange Grove vs. Odem
Progreso vs. Pharr Vanguard Academy
Class 3A Division II
TBA vs. Childress
TBA vs. Anthony
Comfort vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter
Holliday vs. Early
Idalou vs. TBA
Alpine vs. TBA
Wall vs. Blanco
Tolar vs. Henrietta
Cedar Hill Village Tech vs. Paradise
Blue Ridge vs. Pattonville Prairiland
Big Sandy Harmony vs. Queen City
Malakoff vs. Troup
Boyd vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership
Paris Chisum vs. Leonard
De Kalb vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
New London West Rusk vs. Edgewood
Clifton vs. TBA
Lexington vs. Elkhart
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Kountze
Anderson-Shiro vs. Wallis Brazos
TBA vs. West
Teague vs. Thrall
Hardin vs. Warren
East Bernard vs. New Waverly
Vanderbilt Industrial vs. Poth
San Antonio Great Heart Monte Vista vs. Cotulla
Taft vs. Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy
Edinburg Vanguard Academy Beethoven vs. Brownsville IDEA Frontier College Prep
Stockale vs. Hallettsville
Jourdanton vs. San Antonio Cole
Hebbronville vs. George West
Lyford vs. IDEA Edinburg College Prep
Perrin-Whitt Pirates vs Olney Cubs - Sep 2, 2025
Tammy Reynolds
Kynlee Lauderdale
Class 2A Division I
Sanford-Fritch vs. TBA
Wink vs. Christoval
TBA vs. Colorado City Colorado
Seymour vs. Olney
TBA vs. Amarillo Highland Park
Forsan vs. McCamey
Hawley vs. TBA
Nocona vs. Quanah
Alvord vs. TBA
Wolfe City vs. Alba-Golden
Rio Vista vs. Axtwell
Valley Mills vs. Marlin
TBA vs. Poolville
Como-Pickton vs. Greenville Pioneer Tech
Dawson vs. Itasca
Rosebud-Lott vs. Waco Bosqueville
Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff vs. TBA
Overton vs. Elysian Fields
Corsicana Mildred vs. TBA
Groveton vs. Saratoga West Hardin
TBA vs. Bogata Rivercrest
Garrison vs. Price Carlisle
TBA vs. Frankston
Danbury vs. Corrigan-Camden
Snook vs. Holland
Schulenburg vs. Yorktown
TBA vs. Brackettville Brackett
Skidmore-Tynan vs. TBA
Thorndale vs. Somerville
Kenedy vs. Flatonia
San Antonio Stacey vs. TBA
TBA vs. Refugio
Class 2A Division II
Vega vs. TBA
TBA vs. Sterling City
TBA vs. Roscoe
Electra vs. Archer City
TBA vs. Stinnett West Texas
Miles vs. TBA
Albany vs. TBA
Windthorst vs. Memphis
Lindsay vs. TBA
Cumby vs. Fruitvale
Frost vs. Mart
Crawford vs. Bremond
TBA vs. Graford
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Fate Pioneer Tech
Wortham vs. Italy
Riesel vs. Bruceville-Eddy
Detroit vs. TBA
Latexo vs. Timpson
Cayuga vs. TBA
Hemphill vs. Sabine Pass
TBA vs. Maud
Beckville vs. Grapeland
TBA vs. Kerens
Evadale vs. Shelbyville
Burton vs. McDade
Weimar vs. Pettus
TBA vs. Sabinal
Agua Dulce vs. TBA
Granger vs. Mumford
Falls City vs. Shiner
La Pryor vs. TBA
TBA vs. Freer
Class 1
Top 3 teams made the playoffs instead of 4 like in Class 2A-6A
Region 1 & 2
Marfa vs. TBA
Miami vs. Loop
Lamesa Klondike vs. TBA
TBA vs. Sierra Blanca
Comstock vs. Bronte
Rotan vs. TA
Wellman Union vs. Wildorado
Fort Davis vs. TBA
Water Valley vs. TBA
Crowell vs. Bellevue
Weatherford Garner vs. TBA
Iredell vs. Rising Star
Rochelle vs. Evan
Forestburg vs. Vernon Northside
Newcastle vs. TBA
Gustine vs. Stephenville Three Way
Oglesby vs. Mullin
Region 3 & 4
Covington vs. Waco Gholson
Mount Calm vs. Milford
Ector vs. TBA
Trinidad vs. TBA
Aquilla vs. Morgan
Bynum vs. Penelope
Avery vs. Savoy
Kennard vs. Leverett’s Chapel
High Island vs. Goodrich
Dime Box vs. Prairie Lea
TBA vs. Medina
TBA vs. San Isidro
Richards vs. Spurger
Fayetteville vs. Buckholts
D’Hanis vs. TBA
Lasara vs. TBA
Sign Up for High School OnSI’s Free Daily Digest Newsletters
Get top stories, expert analysis and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free!